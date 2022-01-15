Celebrities
RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion Spoilers! Andy Cohen Asked Jen Shah “Hard Questions,” Find Out Who “Brought It”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, including Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen reunited on January 6 to film the season two reunion with host Andy Cohen. But Mary Cosby, who has found herself in the midst of a racism scandal, was nowhere in sight.
With just weeks remaining in the show’s second installment, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to find out how the reunion went after Mary decided to skip the event. And, as always, a number of hints have been shared online.
“First reunion of 2022 and it’s a biggie,” Andy wrote in the caption of a set selfie amid the taping, via Us Weekly.
As RHOSLC fans may have seen, Andy shared a number of posts throughout the day of the reunion, including a video of himself and Lisa.
“I think it is going good, I can’t wait to get into more!” Lisa was heard telling him in one clip shared to his Story. “This afternoon is going to be rough. It’s a lot. I’m ready.”
In addition to the racial tension between Mary and Jennie, which was prompted by a comment Mary made about Jennie’s “slanted eyes” on a December 2021 episode, and later repeated (before ultimately apologizing), fans will surely be seeing discussions about the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges against Jen on the upcoming reunion.
“Andy definitely asked Jen a lot of hard questions,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month. “She brought it and so did Lisa Barlow. It’s definitely a reunion that Bravo fans can’t miss!”
Months after Jen’s arrest in March 2021, her assistant, Stuart Smith, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. However, Jen has maintained her innocence, saying in her season two tagline that the only thing she’s guilty of “is being Shah-mazing.”
After addressing Mary’s absence on his Radio Andy show, saying, “There was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine,” Andy promised viewers will not be disappointed in the special.
“And the reunion was excellent despite her absence, I will say that,” he added.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
The Soundtrack Of Black America: Did You Know Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Produced These Hits?
The 2022 Urban One Honors are on the way and the Lifetime Achievement honorees are getting their well-deserved flowers. As previously reported this year’s Ne-Yo hosted tribute show premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, and carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”
Several well-deserving musical legends will be honored including Timbaland, the Music Innovation honoree;
Gamble and Huff, the Living Legends honorees ;
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the Inspirational Impact honoree;
and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson, the Entertainment Icon honoree.
Also included in the group of honorees are Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis whose accomplishments and accolades are undoubtedly part of Black America’s soundtrack.
James Samuel Harris III and Terry Steven Lewis, aka Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (or if you have old Black uncles, they’re affectionately referred to as “What you know about that, youngin?) are considered to be among the greatest pop/R&B songwriters and producers of all time (also, they were members of The Time). Even if you’re not familiar with the music production duo or their own discography, you likely know their work and the other artists they’ve produced and written hit songs for (unless you’re like 12, in which case GO TO BED!!)
We’re talking artists from multiple eras of music including Aretha Franklin, Usher, New Edition, Mary J Blige, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, George Michael, Alexander O’Neal, S.O.S. Band, Luther Vandross, Michael and Janet Jackson.
And you know the songs, having produced 16 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles and 26 Billboard R&B No. 1 hits, you couldn’t possibly attend a Black cookout or even put together a decent R&B playlist without coming across a well-known hit produced by this dynamic duo.
From Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” to Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” to Usher’s “U Remind Me” to Janet’s entire Control album, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have been giving us popular hits full of life, love and Blackity Blackness for 40 years.
But what about the hits and other songs even Jimmy and Terry fans didn’t know they produced?
I mean, if you’re a diehard fan with an encyclopedic knowledge of all the music these two are responsible for, there’s probably no stumping you. But here are some hits the casual fan probably knows and loves but wasn’t aware they were composed by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
- Patti LaBelle – “Too Many Tears, Too Many Times”
Now, this was a deep cut on Patti’s fourteenth studio album When A Woman Loves, released in 2000, so it would be pretty easy for this one to fly under the radar. But that doesn’t mean Jimmy and Terry were any less brilliant when they were putting this one together for the woman who is considered among the greatest vocalists of all time. (She also makes pretty good pies.)
2. Chanté Moore – Chante’s Got A Man
Bruh, DID Y’ALL KNOW “CHANTE’S GOT A MAN” WAS PRODUCED BY JIMMY JAM AND TERRY LEWIS?
[Whatever, you music nerds, I didn’t know!] But yes, Moore’s hit single from her 1999 release This Moment is Mine was yet another banger produced by the duo hit-making machines.
3. Shabba Ranks featuring Johnny Gill – “Slow & Sexy”
Most R&B aficionados know that Jimmy and Terry produced New Edition’s fifth studio album Heart Break, which was the group’s first album to feature Johnny Gill as a member of the group. What many people don’t know is that a few years after the 1988 release, the renowned music makers reunited with Gill to produce a collaboration with reggae sensation Shabba Ranks. “Slow & Sexy” was released in 1992 from his album X-tra Naked. According to BET.com, “Slow & Sexy” peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Top 100 and is Ranks’ highest-charted single to date.
4. Janet Jackson – “Truly”
Normally when people think Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Janet Jackson, their minds automatically go to Janet’s third studio album Control, which was released in 1986. But the truth is, that trio was the perfect recipe for brilliant music throughout Jackson’s career, and in 2004, her album Damita Jo was one of the last projects they worked on together. And with their long-standing relationship, you just know all Janet had to do was make the call to the producers that helped make her career and then, voila, another “Truly” great song was born.
5. Usher – “It Is What It Is”
So, in 2004, Usher Raymond released a short film titled Rhythm City Vol. 1: Caught Up. About a year later, the Confessions singer released a soundtrack to the film and that soundtrack featured the song “It Is What It Is,” which was produced by—you guessed it—Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
6. Color Me Bad – “Forever Love”
OK, for the next entry in this list, I’m going to hit you with the ultimate ’90s throwback—Color Me Bad.
Now, most people know this R&B group for their 1991 hit “I Wanna Sex You Up“—the song that made teenagers everywhere feel awkward AF when it came on the radio or TV while their parents were in the room. But about a year after that song hit the airwaves, the group teamed up with Jimmy and Terry for their song “Forever Love,” which was featured on the Mo’ Money movie soundtrack, which was released along with the Wayans’ brothers film in 1992.
7. Aretha Franklin – “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool”
You know that for the last entry in this lesser-known hit list, we had to end things with arguably the greatest and most legendary vocalist and songstress of all time—Aretha Franklin.
Franklin is another artist Jimmy and Terry did plenty of work with, but one song of the “Respect” icon’s catalog came late in her career. “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” was featured on the late singer’s 35th album, So Damn Happy. And we’re all so damn happy we were gifted with this track just like we are that she ever graced this Earth with her beauty and talent in the first place.
Listen folks, we could list music produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis all day and still wouldn’t get to everything these two have done in their careers. Some people have just given us too much greatness.
For more Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis watch the 2022 Urban One Honors airing Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV.
Celine Dion Mourns Late Husband René On 6th Anniversary Of His Death: I’m Not ‘Fine’ Without You
The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer paid tribute to her husband of over 20 years with a sweet Instagram photo of him.
Celine Dion lost her husband René Angélil five years ago in January 2016. The 53-year-old popstar honored his memory on the anniversary of his death on Friday January 14 with a moving Instagram post. The black-and-white photo, which you can see here, she shared showed René wearing a suit and giving a small thumbs up. Celine penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, who died at 73-years-old, where she said that she thought about him constantly.
Celine captioned the photo with the same message twice. While it’s been five years since she lost the love of her life, the Canadian pop icon assured her late husband that he’s still always on her mind. “I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… I miss you,” she wrote. The only difference between the two messages was the last line, which was “I miss you” written in French.
After meeting very early in Celine’s career when she was just a pre-teen, René and Celine reconnected when she was an adult and fell in love. They tied the knot in 1994, and they were together until his death in 2016. Together they had three children: René-Charles, 20, Nelson, and Eddy, both 11.
In the years since René’s death, Celine has put her focus on her kids, and she revealed in a May 2021 interview with Today that she was still taking time to reflect on her past and present loves, and she was unsure if she’d date again. “Right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself,” she explained. “I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don’t. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know.”
Drip Or Drool: Gunna Gushes & Blushes When Asked About His Alleged Coworker Canoodelship With Chlöe Bailey
Booed up or just buddies? That’s the question a rapper was asked amid rumors that he’s having a coworker cannoodleship with a certain songstress.
Gunna was a guest on ‘”The Breakfast Club” this week and during his chat, he was asked about several things including his style that Rihanna turned into a Halloween costume.
“That was a hit!” said Gunna who added that he’s been dressing [in his own unique style] since he was a kid. “That was a classic! Hello? This Rih Rih. I was like ‘Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it!’ I don’t even know Rih Rih by the way. It felt good, she went viral, I wnt viral. My whole family called me.”
Things got especially interesting however when he was asked to speak on those pesky rumors that he’s dating Chlöe Bailey.
As previously reported after insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, “The Drip Or Drown” rapper was spotted holding hands with the songstress while leaving the Lakers game.
When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair told reporters that they were “just linking up to work on music together.” That music is of course the song “You & Me” from Gunna’s DS4Ever album—-but are they more than collaborators?
Seems that way.
While talking to Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God, Gunna openly blushed when asked about the “Have Mercy” singer. He also debunked an Internet rumor that they’re cousins.
“Definitely not my cousin, we ain’t cousins,” said Gunna noting that Chlöe is a woman he’d have to be “honest” with. “We’re really close friends. Got a hit, hit, song together. I plan on us performing the song together.”
He also noted that his interest in her was especially peaked after he saw Chlöe’s VMAs performance where she licked the microphone she was using. After her performance, Gunna reposted the picture in his InstaStory.
“I didn’t know her [before the VMAs shoutout],” said Gunna on TBC. “It was definitely was the tongue for me. I didn’t know her [but] I was kinda shooting my shot [on Instagram]. It was a game, I wanted to take her somewhere cool. Not just out to the studio.”
Oh really?
Watch blushing and gushing Gunna’s full interview below.
