Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos

Rumer Willis hit up a Pilates class in Los Angeles and looked stunning in the process! See photos of her sexy retro look here.

Rumer has it! Rumer Willis was spotted leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday, looking more stylish and sexier than ever. The 90210 actress sported a look that had a particular ’80s flair, with a black bra top and black sheer workout tights that featured a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom.

The 33-year-old paired the look with a light jean jacket, light blue baseball cap, white Converse high top sneakers, and white tube socks with red and blue stripes. She also carried a bright blue water bottle to stay hydrated for the workout class and kept the California rays at bay with a pair of beige-rimmed, retro-style shades.

Not only did the actress look adorable from the front, but she looked stellar from the back! Paparazzi caught the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis walking in to the workout class and showing off her stunning behind which was perfectly accented by the sheer tights. We see you, girl!

Of course the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks pretty stellar no matter what she wears — or no matter how she changes up her look, for that matter. The 33-year-old — who’s always been a brunette — changed things up lately with a new hair makeover. Caught leaving another Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, Rumer was spotted with bright red locks and front bangs.

Rumer has always had brown hair but back in September 2021, she dyed her hair a pretty shade of red that was a mix between strawberry blonde and orange. She chose, however, to dye her hair even darker and debuted a deep red hue with long front bangs that was blown out straight. Her new hair color suits her perfectly if we say so ourselves, and she showed it off while wearing a thin sheer black sweater, high-waisted black leggings, and a pair of sneakers for that look.