Celebrities
Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos
Rumer Willis hit up a Pilates class in Los Angeles and looked stunning in the process! See photos of her sexy retro look here.
Rumer has it! Rumer Willis was spotted leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday, looking more stylish and sexier than ever. The 90210 actress sported a look that had a particular ’80s flair, with a black bra top and black sheer workout tights that featured a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom.
The 33-year-old paired the look with a light jean jacket, light blue baseball cap, white Converse high top sneakers, and white tube socks with red and blue stripes. She also carried a bright blue water bottle to stay hydrated for the workout class and kept the California rays at bay with a pair of beige-rimmed, retro-style shades.
Not only did the actress look adorable from the front, but she looked stellar from the back! Paparazzi caught the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis walking in to the workout class and showing off her stunning behind which was perfectly accented by the sheer tights. We see you, girl!
Of course the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks pretty stellar no matter what she wears — or no matter how she changes up her look, for that matter. The 33-year-old — who’s always been a brunette — changed things up lately with a new hair makeover. Caught leaving another Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, Rumer was spotted with bright red locks and front bangs.
Rumer has always had brown hair but back in September 2021, she dyed her hair a pretty shade of red that was a mix between strawberry blonde and orange. She chose, however, to dye her hair even darker and debuted a deep red hue with long front bangs that was blown out straight. Her new hair color suits her perfectly if we say so ourselves, and she showed it off while wearing a thin sheer black sweater, high-waisted black leggings, and a pair of sneakers for that look.
Celebrities
Karrueche Tran Rocks Black String & Lime Green Bikinis In Sexy Photos On St. Barts Vacay
Karrueche Tran is showing off her killer figure in new photos from a vacation in St. Barts, rocking two different bikinis in the process!
Island sexy! Actress Karrueche Tran just shared a slew of sizzling photos while on vacation in St. Bart’s, revealing not only a killer bod, but stunning style. In the first series of shots, the Claws actress rocked a skimpy black bikini, taking a mirror selfie while sitting on her bed in what appeared to be her room at the island locale. The 33-year-old’s toned figure was on display — and was slathered up with beach-ready oil as well!
In the second pic, the Emmy-winner posed on a gorgeous beach in front of a sparkling emerald ocean, again giving her more than 11 million followers a full view of her beach bod. She also shared a shot of the sand with her shadow, taking some time to truly soak up the sun.
Karrueche continued with a slew of more sexy photos, again showing off her incredible figure this time in a lime green string bikini under a black mesh-style cover-up. The model paired the beachy look with matching lime green strappy heels and low pigtails, keeping her eyes from the bright island rays with a pair of orange-tinted Christian Dior sunglasses. Karrueche posted other scenic views in that carousel of photos, showing off the idyllic island local and also sporting some bright orange pants in the process. “Gelato please,” she cheekily captioned the post.
If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Karruechee always manages to look sexy in her outfits and styles! That’s exactly what the actress did at Doja Cat’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021. For the party, Karrueche absolutely slayed in a halterneck green dress that was completely see-through.
The sheer mesh gown was transparent and crisscrossed around her chest, revealing her bare breasts which were covered in tiny bejeweled stickers. Her toned stomach was on full display as well as the dress was cut out on the bodice and the skirt was ruched on the side. The skirt skirt also had a plunging, hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Celebrities
David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 10, On The Lips In Sweet New Photo
David Beckham spent some daddy and daughter time with his 10-year-old Harper Seven and smooched during a morning stroll in the park.
David Beckham’s, 46, daughter Harper Seven Beckham, 10, is definitely a daddy’s girl. The soccer player captured some adorable snaps of him and his little girl while they were out for a morning stroll. He took a selfie of him and Harper with some beautiful greenery in the background and added a heart emoji to the pic. They were bundled up for the cold as dad wore a baseball cap and jacket while Harper wore adorable grey earmuffs.
In the second pic, David and his daughter locked lips as their eyes bulged comedically at each other. Becks definitely appreciated the quality time he got to spend with his daughter. “Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” he captioned the post. How heartwarming to see that the dad of four made time to hang out with his youngest.
The athlete puts in plenty of time with his only daughter and even spent New Year’s Eve with her watching fireworks. He posted a video of the explosion in the sky as he and Harper yelled out, “Happy New Year!” Once again, they shared an adorable smooch in that video as they rang in the new year.
To celebrate her most recent birthday, he posted an adorable black-and-white throwback picture of Harper as a little girl. He held onto the toddler-version of Harper as she wrapped her arms around his neck. “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you,” he captioned the post.
The soccer champion shares Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham. He and the former Spice Girl also have three older sons including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. David also spends plenty of time with his sons. He recently sported a bold new hair color with his two middle sons. The athlete rocked platinum blonde hair along with Romeo whereas Cruz went for an even bolder look and has died his hair bubblegum pink. David clearly knows how to have fun with all four of his children.
Celebrities
Orlando Bloom Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Fiancé Katy Perry — Photos
Happy birthday, Orlando! His fiancée Katy Perry took him out to dinner at Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles for the special occasion.
Orlando Bloom is another year older. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, January 13. The Capricorn was in good company for his birthday as he went out to dinner with his fiancée Katy Perry. They spent the evening at the restaurant Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles with some of their friends. Good times were had by all as the engaged couple was spotted settling into their seats beside their friends in the bright pink restaurant.
She also wrote a sweet message to him on his special day. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.” She paired the post with a series of zany pictures of her husband-to-be. The first pic is an extreme close-up while the rest are adventurous snaps of him wearing military gear, exploring a crypt, in a small boat in England, arm-in-arm with her dressed up in a tux and many more. Based on this collage, it’s clear he and the “Teenage Dreams” singer have plenty of fun together.
The American Idol judge also left the birth boy a present in one of her other Instagram posts. That same day, Katy posted some thirst traps from backstage at her Las Vegas residency. She posed topless as she pushed herself up against a wall to cover her breasts by a sign that read “do not hose down.” She also showed off some of the sexy concerts she wears during her concert.
Orlando and Katy share a baby girl together named Daisy Dove Bloom. The “Roar” singer gave birth on August 27, 2020. The little one takes after both her mom and dad even at a young age. “She has kind of a combination of Orlando’s brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It’s so beautiful,” Katy told Access Hollywood when Daisy was just a newborn.
Orlando also shares a kid with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Their 11-year-old son is named Flynn Bloom and even though his parents are no longer together, they put in their best effort to co-parent him and be a family unit with Katy. Miranda, in fact, is supportive of Orlando’s relationship with Katy and has even forged her own friendship with the singer.
Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos
Marcus Smart a health and safety protocol scratch
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Karrueche Tran Rocks Black String & Lime Green Bikinis In Sexy Photos On St. Barts Vacay
Patriots elevate 4 practice-squad players, putting Jalen Mills’ status in further doubt
David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 10, On The Lips In Sweet New Photo
2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says
Avalanche extends home winning steak to 13 with shootout victory over Arizona
Former Colorado prep basketball stars help lead Stanford to victory over CU Buffs
Pond skating season is here, but how do you know the ice is safe?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?