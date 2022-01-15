Connect with us

Several people trapped after semi-truck overturns on I-44 near Eureka

Published

1 min ago

on

Several people trapped after semi-truck overturns on I-44 near Eureka
EUREKA, Mo. – Missouri roads are very slick after rain transitioned to snow this morning and the temperatures hover around the freezing point. The Eureka Fire Protection District reports that there was an accident at around 6:30 am on westbound I-44 this morning.

First responders are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer at the bottom of Antire hill. They say that several people were trapped during the accident. Crews are working to extricate the victims.

MoDOT reports that the crash has closed two lanes of the interstate. They expect it to be cleared at around 8:00 am.

The roads are very slippery and there are several other crashes reported in the area. MoDOT has crews treating the roads now. But, they were unable to do much before the rain moved out of the area.

