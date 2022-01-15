News
Shake Shack will soon open its first Colorado drive-thru
The barriers between you and your next ShackBurger continue to lower.
Later this month, the first Colorado Shake Shack “drive-up” pickup window opens along with the store’s latest location in Greenwood Village.
By spring, a full Shake Shack drive-thru (one of the brand’s first) also will open in Castle Rock.
The Greenwood Village drive-up window will let customers place orders online and pick them up without leaving their car. Once open in Castle Rock, the drive-thru will complete the fast-food experience with drive-up ordering and pickup.
“Our two new Colorado Shacks offer a new level of convenience for our guests,” Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack, said in a release. “The Shack Track app-thru lane at Greenwood Village and our new drive-thru experience at Castle Rock will serve as hubs for the community while also offering convenient options for families on the go.”
Shake Shack already operates seven stores in Colorado, including at Denver International Airport. The burger chain started in 2004 in New York and now includes more than 350 locations worldwide. Founded by restaurateur Danny Meyer, the brand is known for its higher-quality fast food and as an industry leader in fair wages.
Popular menu items include the ShackBurger, flat-top dog, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes.
Shake Shack Greenwood Village opens Jan. 21, with the drive-up window debuting later, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 7979 E. Arapahoe Road, shakeshack.com. Details about Shake Shack Castle Rock, opening this spring, were not available as of publication.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Goodbye “godsend”’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
By JOHN RABY, FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.
The Robertses are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”
“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.
The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.
But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.
According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.
Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.
However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.
West Virginia families interviewed by The Associated Press highlighted how their grocery and gasoline bills have risen and said they’ll need to get by with less of a financial cushion than a few months ago.
“You’re going to have to learn to adapt,” said Roberts, who worked as an auto dealer for five decades. “You never really dreamed that everything would all of a sudden explode. You go down and get a package of hamburger and it’s $7-8 a pound.”
By the Biden administration’s math, the expanded child tax credit and its monthly payments were a policy success that paid out $93 billion over six months. More than 36 million families received the payments in December. The payments were $300 monthly for each child who was five and younger, and $250 monthly for children between the ages of six and 17.
The Treasury Department declined to address questions about the expiration of the expanded child tax credit, which has become a politically sensitive issue as part of Biden’s nearly $2 trillion economic package that has stalled in the Senate.
Manchin has supported some form of a work requirement for people receiving the payment, out of concern that automatic government aid could cause people to quit their jobs. Yet his primary objection, in a written statement last month, sidestepped that issue as he expressed concerns about inflation and that a one-year extension masked the true costs of a tax credit that could become permanent.
“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” Manchin said. He added that he was worried about inflation and the size of the national debt.
The Census Bureau surveyed the spending patterns of recipients during September and October. Nearly a third used the credit to pay for school expenses, while about 25% of families with young children spent it on child care. About 40% of recipients said they mostly relied on the money to pay off debt.
There are separate benefits in terms of improving the outcomes for impoverished children, whose families could not previously access the full tax credit because their earnings were too low. An analysis by the Urban Institute estimated that extending the credit as developed by the Biden administration would cut child poverty by 40%.
The tax credits did not cause an immediate exodus from the workforce, as some lawmakers had feared. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the percentage of people with jobs increased from 58% the month before the monthly payments began to 59.5% last month. That same trend occurred in West Virginia, where the employment-population ratio rose to the pre-pandemic level of 52.9%.
There’s an academic debate over whether the credit could suppress employment in the long term, with most studies suggesting that the impact would be statistically negligible.
Academics who study the tax credit are torn on how a permanent program would affect the economy and child welfare.
Katherine Michelmore, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, and two other researchers estimated that roughly 350,000 parents would exit the workforce, a figure that is not all that significant in an economy with roughly 150 million jobs.
Michelmore said the long-term effects of a permanent tax credit would have a positive impact on the economy, as children who grow up in families with higher incomes “tend to do better in school, they’re more likely to graduate from high school. It might be 15 years down the road but there will be more cost savings in the future.”
One of the key questions for policymakers is whether bureaucracies or parents are better at spending money on children. Manchin has proposed a 10-year, funded version of Biden’s economic proposal that would scrap the child tax credits focus and instead finance programs such as universal pre-kindergarten, to avoid sending money directly to families.
“It’s a moral question of do you trust families to make their own decisions,” Michelmore said.
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody is a single mother from Charleston, West Virginia, who works six days a week to make ends meet. The extended child tax credit payments had helped pay for her son’s daycare, as well as letting her splurge on clothes for him.
“It truly helps out a lot. It’s an extra cushion, instead of me worrying how I’m going to pay a bill or if anything comes up,” Woody said as she loaded groceries into her car. “It’s helpful for a lot of people. It helps working families out because we struggle the most. I’m hardly home with my kid because I work all the time.”
News
Former Hurricanes assistant to interview for Dolphins head coach job
The Miami Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Rams tailback coach Thomas Brown, who is familiar with South Florida from the three seasons he spent at the University of Miami as one of Mark Richt’s assistants.
Brown, who was named the Rams’ assistant head coach last offseason – in his second season with the team – is a former NFL tailback who has spent the past decade working his way up the coaching ranks quickly.
His coaching career began at the University of Georgia, where the former Bulldogs tailback was the team’s strength and conditioning coach in 2011.
He spent the next three seasons at three different colleges – Chattanooga, Marshall and Wisconsin – coaching tailbacks before returning to Georgia in 2015, a season before he’d join Richt in Miami as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach.
Brown left UM to join South Carolina’s coaching staff in 2019, and left the college ranks to join the Rams in 2020.
The 35-year-old, who spent two seasons as a player in the NFL on the Atlanta Falcons’ injured reserve and the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in 2009, and has never served as a head coach.
But insiders around the league view him as a young, rising talent, and the latest fruit to be picked from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which has already produced Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.
Brown becomes the seventh coaching candidate expected to meet with Dolphins owner Steve Ross, General Manager Chris Grier, and their search committee about the vacancy created to replace Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday at the conclusion of his third season.
Flores, who delivered a 24-25 record in his three seasons, was let go because of the Dolphins’ offensive struggles this season, and his troublesome relationship with Ross, Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who all painted Flores as a difficult man to work with.
The other six known contenders are three offensive coordinators – Buffalo’s Brian Daboll, San Francisco’s Dallas’ Mike McDaniel, and Dallas’ Kellen Moore – and three defensive coordinators – Arizona’s Vance Joseph, Dallas’ Dan Quinn, and Buffalo’s Leslie Frazier.
Joseph, Quinn and Frazier have all been head coaches in the NFL.
Joseph, who spent the 2016 season as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, had a 11-21 record in his two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
Quinn, who also had a brief stint with the Dolphins during the Nick Saban era in 2005-06, produced a 46-44 record during his six seasons with the Falcons. And Frazier compiling a record of 21-33-1 with the Minnesota Vikings.
All seven of the known candidates are participating in the postseason, and won’t be available to interview until early next week.
Ross has leaned towards hiring the young, up-and-comer types during his previous searches, but the failures Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Flores, who he hired as first-time head coaches, might encourage the real estate mogul to stray from his preference.
The Dolphins have one of eight head coach vacancies, and most teams are jockeying for the same candidates, so it’s possible that Miami will be forced to move fast. However, the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are also searching for General Managers, so that domino might need to fall before they make a coaching hire.
That leaves Miami competing with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, which advance to the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their leader, competing for the hot candidates.
Flores is supposedly in the mix for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans vacancy.
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named first-team All-Pro
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro selections Friday by the Associated Press.
Andrews, a first-time All-Pro who was named a Pro Bowl starter last month, had one of the greatest seasons for a skill player in franchise history. Despite the Ravens’ late-season instability at quarterback, he finished with 107 catches for 1,361 yards in 17 games, both team records. He led all NFL tight ends in catches and targets and finished tied for first in touchdown catches (nine).
Andrews ended the season with five consecutive games of 85-plus receiving yards, the longest such streak by a tight end in league history. He also had the NFL’s fifth-highest run-blocking grade at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.
“If you’re on offense, and you’re a great player, you’re going to make life better for the quarterback. It doesn’t really matter whoever it is,” coach John Harbaugh said last week, after Andrews was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player by local media. “I just think it’s a great, great accomplishment, the season he’s had. He’s been tremendous this year, and I’m excited for the rest of his career here in Baltimore.”
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history and a five-time first-team All-Pro, made 35 of 37 field-goal attempts this season (an NFL-best 94.6%), including a league-record, game-winning 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions. Tucker also went 32-for-32 on extra-point attempts. A Pro Bowl starter, Tucker has made 58 straight field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“When we go out there as a group and as a team, we know one thing: We’re putting one of the best players on our team in position to make the kick,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said last month. “Every time he goes out there, that’s what is going to happen. He’s human like everyone else, but I don’t think there’s any sign of relief. He’s earned the respect over the years of his peers and other coaches. This is just what he does. He works very hard at trying to be the best and trying to keep himself at the top of the league.”
Duvernay, a wide receiver who didn’t return punts until his rookie season in 2020, led the NFL in punt return average (13.9) among all qualifying players. He was also named a Pro Bowl starter last month. Duvernay earned an All-Pro vote at kick returner, while Nick Moore got three at long snapper.
Shake Shack will soon open its first Colorado drive-thru
Drip Or Drool: Gunna Gushes & Blushes When Asked About His Alleged Coworker Canoodelship With Chlöe Bailey
Goodbye “godsend”’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
Crypto Miners Likely to Face Tough Conditions Ahead!
Former Hurricanes assistant to interview for Dolphins head coach job
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Preview: Amy Admits ‘Gage Comes Before Tammy’ & Reveals She’s Moving
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named first-team All-Pro
Bitcoin Miners Show Strong Accumulation As Their Inventories Spike Up
Jersey Shore’s Snooki Claps Back at Andy Cohen For Not Considering Her for RHONJ, Calls Him “Aggressive”
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named second-team all-pro, misses first team by one vote
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1