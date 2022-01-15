Connect with us

Bitcoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Surges 30% But Loses Top Spot to FTX Token

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Shiba Inu Announces First Phase of Doggy DAO
Altcoin News
  • FTT had an approximately $200 million advantage over Shiba Inu.
  • There was no response from Robinhood in response to the tweet.

The meme currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has surged 30% since January 10 and is now hovering at a critical level. If the recent high of $0.000033 is breached, $0.000035 might be the next target on the upside. “Shiba Inu Robinhood listing said to come as early as Feb,” ZeroHedge reported on social media, was the driving force for the action. However, there was no response from Robinhood in response to the tweet.

Shiba Inu SHIB Price Surges 30 But Loses Top Spot
SHIB/USDT: Source: TradingView

Prices encounter stiff resistance at 0.000033, where a double top is formed on the 4-hour chart. On January 13, the meme coin tested the indicated level and immediately plummeted, but it quickly rebounded to the same level. As a result, trading at this level is essential. The bulls have support from the ascending trend line from the January 10 lows of 0.000026.

Read More: Shiba Inu Price Prediction

In terms of technical analysis, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen from a high of 69.0 to 60. Moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) are both trading above their midlines, indicating that the pair has some intrinsic strength.

FTX Token Surpasses SHIB

With $1.63 billion in holdings on the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets, the FTX token surpasses Shiba Inu to take over as the greatest holding among whale-tier accounts on the WhaleStats tracker.

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

Read More: FTT Price Prediction

FTT had an approximately $200 million advantage over Shiba Inu, but owing to significant market activity and the rapid emergence of incoming purchasing power from whales, the token could reclaim the top spot. According to CoinMarketCap, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000031 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,053,409,671 USD.

  • According to Derigiotis, it’s all about learning by doing.
  • The FBI Internet Crime Report Center received a complaint from the victims.

According to authorities, a couple in Troy, New York, was allegedly scammed by two persons who contacted them over WhatsApp and Telegram. Scammers claimed to earn a lot of money by exchanging Bitcoin for their victims. Several Bitcoin transactions and six weeks later, they’d lost $44,000 on websites that turned out to be a scam.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

As a result of their investments, the victims were informed their accounts were “frozen” until they paid a service charge of 13 percent, according to police. The FBI Internet Crime Report Center received a complaint from the victims once they learned they had been duped.

User Has Complete Control

Not only is a crypto scam becoming more popular because of its rising worth, but the user has complete control over the money, which is kept in a digital wallet—not influenced by markets, inflation, or the handling of a financial institution. In addition, this implies that if anything goes wrong, one is on their own.

For the Troy couple and other victims of crypto frauds in 2020 and 2021 who together lost $80 million, this is the end of their hopes. According to Derigiotis, a cyber-risk specialist at Burns & Wilcox, only spend what you are ready to lose while also providing some warning signs that you are likely to be scammed.

As Derigiotis put it:

“What it boils down to is, you need to know who you are working with, their credentials, their history, their resume, their pedigree they have.”

In addition, he claims that there is no certification to operate with crypto money at this moment, so you must have communication other than the internet, discover their credentials, corporate affiliation, and track record. According to Derigiotis, it’s all about learning by doing.

