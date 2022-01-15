Celebrities
SMH: Cardi B Said She Was ‘Extremely Suicidal’ Over Blogger Tasha K’s Alleged Lie Spewing While Tearfully Testifying In Defamation Case
Cardi B appeared in federal court this week, reportedly becoming emotional while testifying against YouTube blogger Tasha K in her defamation lawsuit. Cardi B’s testimony was made to support her claim the blogger’s numerous claims about Cardi made online from 2018-2019 defamed the star.
According to PEOPLE, the ‘I Like It’ rapper told jurors during an emotional testimony in a Georgia federal courtroom on Thursday morning that she was left feeling “extremely suicidal” due to alleged lies spewed about her by “Tasha K,” born Latasha Kebe. Tasha made multiple claims that Cardi is denying, including the rapper had been a prostitute, contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy.
Being pushed to tears while speaking, Cardi B broke down over the emotional toll Kebe’s allegations appegedly took on her. Cardi B claimed she became suicidal at one point, the rapper said,
“I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”
Cardi B, reminding jurors that the drama with Kebe happened around the time she and Offset welcomed Kulture, their first child, told the jurors she felt like,
“I didn’t deserve my kid.“I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t,” when asked about her feelings towards Kebe after seeing the YouTuber’s posts about her.
She later apologized for her language to those in the courtroom, according to TMZ.
In case you missed it, in July a judge dismissed a $3 million countersuit Tasha K served Cardi in 2019. Tasha had alleged the rapper assaulted and threatened her.
Candace Cameron-Bure & More ‘Full House’ Stars Reunite At Bob Saget’s Home Before Funeral
Bob Saget’s co-stars looked glad to see each other, as they met at the comedian’s home to say good-bye to their friend.
The cast of Full House met at Bob Saget’s California home on Friday January 14 before his funeral services. Cast members, including Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier all looked in good spirits in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though they were meeting for a sad occasion, they seemed happy to be reunited and glad to be there for Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo, 42, and each other.
Dave, 62, Candace, 45, and Andrea, 45, all looked like they arrived around the same time. All three looked happy to be together, and Andrea was smiling wide, as she gave Candace a big hug. The two had played the onscreen best friends DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibler for years during their time on Full House. In another pair of photos Dave and Andrea were seen chatting with each other, and they both looked like they were having a great chat, with both looking like they were smiling and laughing. Jodie, 39, was spotted arriving on her own with a friend of hers.
Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022
It really is nice that Bob’s castmates arrived at his home both to honor their lost friend and be there for Kelly. Many other friends, including comedian Jeff Ross were seen arriving at Bob’s home before the ceremony. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday at Los Angeles’ Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery with a small service only for family and close friends, followed by a reception at Full House creator Jeff Franklin’s home, via TMZ. John Stamos, 58, tweeted about needing strength before laying his friend to rest. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he tweeted, along with the Serenity Prayer.
Following the comedian’s sudden passing, the cast of Full House released a joint statement eulogizing their co-star. “We grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote in part.
Lala Kent on How Katie Informed Her of Cheating Pics
Lala Kent learned of the alleged cheating photos of her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, with other women in Nashville from her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney.
While appearing on a podcast on Thursday, Lala looked back on a call she received from Katie while celebrating her daughter Ocean‘s seven-month birthday at a sushi restaurant before opening up about Randall’s money issues and revealing if he is currently in touch with any of her castmates.
“I get a phone call and my life changed,” Lala told Heather McDonald on the January 3 episode Juicy Scoop. “She said, ‘Are you alone?’ And I said, ‘Yes. What’s going on?’ She said, ‘Is Randall in Nashville?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures.’ [And] the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, ‘Something is wrong. This is not the person that I claim I know.’ I just, something felt very off. And that was just the beginning.”
Following the release of the photos, Lala said people reached out to her with even more information about her then-partner. However, when she confronted Randall about the pics, he did his best to defuse the situation, even going as far as to suggest they needed therapy due to her allegations against him.
“When those pictures surfaced and I called him I remember that morning, he sounded pretty f-cked up and he said, ‘I didn’t even go out last night,’” Lala recalled.
Then, after bringing up the images shared online, Randall said, “Those girls followed me.”
“Then, it comes out, ‘I met them at a penthouse party.’ Then, my mind goes back to a few days earlier, where he refused to show me his room in Alabama. He would not let me see his room when we were FaceTiming. He was in the hallway with no shirt. I was like, ‘Let me see your room.’ And he would not let me see it,” Lala continued. “And chooses, after I say, ‘This was weird, why would you let me see [your] room,’ he demands we go to therapy. ‘We need a therapy session because [you’re] freaking out for no reason.’”
During the latest episode of Pump Rules, Katie and Ariana Madix were seen sitting down with Randall and attempting to convince him to invest in their idea for a sandwich shop.
“I thought it was a great idea because I think that Katie and Ariana need something that is their baby. Their men are off creating this new bar… [And] I loved the idea,” Lala said of the ladies’ business aspirations.
But when it came to Randall’s potential investment, Lala said he was only planning to take on $25,000.
“And he was going to split that with his business partner. He had found an actual wealthy person to take on the rest,” she explained.
While fans haven’t yet seen whether or not the deal actually goes through, Lala said the “wealthy person” Randall found ended up being a friend of Katie’s, and she admitted that she had “no idea” Randall was struggling financially and reportedly facing bankruptcy at that time.
“In fact, it was towards the end of the relationship that I was like, ‘There are a lot of people are trying to collect payment,’” she explained. “It became a thing where they would start saying, ‘If I don’t get paid I’m telling Lala.’ Because I’m on it. I thought that people did work, got paid, and went about their business like normal life. I had zero clue.”
As for whether or not her Pump Rules castmates are still in touch with Randall, Lala said that she doesn’t know of anyone who still speaks to him.
“I know [Tom Schwartz] still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands,” she revealed. “It’s just a situation where I was forced to tell people, and I hate being this person, ‘You’ve gotta pick a side.’ And even if you pick his, totally fine. But just know, I don’t f-ck with you anymore.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Bob Saget’s Funeral: ‘Full House’ Star Laid To Rest In Private Service
America’s favorite TV Dad was laid to rest after his shocking and unexpected passing. The funeral for Bob Saget celebrated his legacy, with all the people who thought of him as family.
It’s still surreal to think that the world no longer has Bob Saget in it. On Sunday, January 11, the iconic TV superstar, who delighted a generation of viewers as father knows best Danny Tanner on Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. Shortly after his passing, those who were closest to him gathered for his funeral on Friday, Jan. 14.
The service was small, with only close family and friends in attendance, and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A., according to TMZ. Bob’s family kept with Jewish tradition, holding the service and burial quickly after his death. The outlet also reported that Jeff Franklin, who is the creator of the show Full House, held the reception at his home for all in attendance.
Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022
Though a formal guest list was not released, members of the Full House cast were spotted the day before the funeral, reuniting at the home of Bob’s family before the service. On the Friday, John Stamos tweeted how difficult a day it would be for all of them. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he wrote.
It is not an exaggeration for one to say that Bob was beloved, not only by fans worldwide, but by those who got the pleasure and privilege to work with him over the years. Prior to the funeral, many celebrities and comedians came over to share their devastation over losing Bob so unexpectedly and so young. His Full House family were among the first to mourn his passing, including the Olsen Twins, who in later years really tried to distance themselves from the franchise that made them famous. In her tribute, Jodie Sweetin even joked that she would pay homage to her TV Dad in a very special way. “I’ll miss you Bob,” she wrote. “I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.”
But it was his immediate family — wife, Kelly Rizzo and their 3 daughters — whose tributes really pulled at the heartstrings. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Kelly shared in her statement to Hollywoodlife on her husband’s passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”
Here’s keeping Kelly, her girls, and all who loved Bob in our thoughts as they continue to grieve.
