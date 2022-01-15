Snow continues Saturday morning with slick roads

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rain has been mixing with snow for the past few hours in areas around the St. Louis area but looks like it’s finally making that transition to all snow. To the north of the metro we are seeing very wet snow and south of Jefferson County.

Due to the later transition to snow along and south of the I-70 corridor, we will be on the lower end of our accumulation forecast of 2-4″ for St. Louis but we still have some moisture left.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here



Roads will still likely become quite slick in many areas as snowfall rates should be high at times through the early morning hours. I’m still expecting our southern counties to see the transition to snow as well but, since temperatures have lingered at or above freezing longer than anticipated accumulations will be lower.

Snow comes to an end from north to south as low pressure dives southeast. High temperatures today linger right around freezing. Skies clear out overnight and colder air moves in. Lows in the teens and low 20s. For Sunday, mostly sunny with a high right around freezing.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.