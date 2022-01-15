News
Snow continues Saturday morning with slick roads
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rain has been mixing with snow for the past few hours in areas around the St. Louis area but looks like it’s finally making that transition to all snow. To the north of the metro we are seeing very wet snow and south of Jefferson County.
Due to the later transition to snow along and south of the I-70 corridor, we will be on the lower end of our accumulation forecast of 2-4″ for St. Louis but we still have some moisture left.
Roads will still likely become quite slick in many areas as snowfall rates should be high at times through the early morning hours. I’m still expecting our southern counties to see the transition to snow as well but, since temperatures have lingered at or above freezing longer than anticipated accumulations will be lower.
Snow comes to an end from north to south as low pressure dives southeast. High temperatures today linger right around freezing. Skies clear out overnight and colder air moves in. Lows in the teens and low 20s. For Sunday, mostly sunny with a high right around freezing.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
Soulard Mardi Gras replaces carnival with online contest due to COVID
ST. LOUIS — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Soulard Mardi Gras organizers to change another aspect of the annual event. The Family Winter Carnival, originally scheduled for Jan. 22, has been canceled and will be replaced with an online contest.
Organizers said the carnival is a family-focused event that usually attracts children of all ages, many of whom are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Plus, some vendors are also facing staffing challenges, which contributed to the cancellation of the event.
There will instead be an online contest where children can create mini-Mardi Gras floats out of shoeboxes. They can submit photos of their creations online for the chance to win a prize:
- 1st place: Four passes to the St Louis Aquarium
- 2nd place: Four passes to the St Louis Ferris Wheel
- 3rd place: $50 Gift Certificate to the St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain
As a special treat, every kid who enters can get a free Raising Cane’s Combo Box. The deadline for contest entries is at midnight on Jan. 31. For more details, visit: https://stlmardigras.org/events/family-winter-carnival.
“Currently, dozens of shoeboxes are already being decorated in Mardi Gras regalia by children at the Soulard School and Gene Slays Boys and Girls Club, and we look forward to seeing their creativity,” said Nancy Lambert, a chairperson for the Family Winter Carnival.
Entries and the contest winners will be showcased on stlmardigras.org.
13-year-old boy shot Friday morning in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winter weather and pandemic-related staffing shortages are closing St. Louis Public Library locations this weekend. All locations will remain closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They expect to reopen Tuesday for normal library hours.
The St. Louis Science Center and the Art Museum also announced that they will be temporarily closing. Those organizations cited the record high number of COVID cases in the area as the reason for closing their doors.
162 people evacuated from flooded senior apartment complex in University City
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 160 residents were evacuated from a senior living community in University City following a water main break Friday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the Parkview Place Apartments in the 700 block of Westgate for a water main break around 1:45 p.m. The University Police Department said 162 residents were evacuated due to extensive water damage inside the building.
“It kind of shocked me because all the water was rising up, and I’m just scared for my life,” said resident Samuel Combs. “Glad I made it out safely.”
No one was injured. Authorities transported about 25 to 50 displaced residents to the University City Heman Park Community Center for temporary shelter. The other residents went to stay with their families.
The non-profit organization Butterfly Haven stepped in to help, donating sandwiches, blankets, cases of water, and hygiene products.
“We received a call from one of the lieutenants with the University City Police Department. He explained the situation, and he had been calling around and asking for help,” said Denise Fetsch with Butterly Haven.
It’s unknown when the residents will be able to return to the building.
