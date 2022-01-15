Soucheray: We’ve been getting our wakeup calls

Suggest a Correction
A couple of days before Christmas, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu ordered Kimberly Potter back to jail, where she sat Christmas and still remains until her sentencing, presumably next month.
Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, had just been found guilty of manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright. As Wright struggled to break free of another officer, Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.
Potter has been and continues to be thoroughly remorseful, devastated and apologetic. She presented no threat to the public and was not a candidate to flee. And yet, Chu sent her back to jail to await sentencing.
Chu said, “I cannot treat this case any differently than any other.”
If that’s Chu’s standard and not a convenient show of sternness, then she should have released Potter to her family.
On Jan. 3, Chu released a criminal from jail, ostensibly to attend a family funeral. She let him out at 9:30 a.m. and he was to be back at 12:30 p.m. Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young has not come back. He was charged in December with assaulting a police officer and illegal possession of a gun. According to court records, Childs-Young’s juvenile record is extensive and includes a kidnapping charge.
Chu trusted a repeat offender who, hopefully, is in Belize by now and not still in Minneapolis putting the public at risk. But we’re going to make an example out of a 26-year career police officer who never had one complaint filed against her in all that time.
On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 6, a woman sought safe harbor at Fire Station No. 8 in Minneapolis. A man had been following her. She was terrified. The man followed her to the station and rammed his truck through the doors. He got out of the truck and tried to get to the woman. At least six firefighters armed with axes and iron wrestled the man to the ground and held him in until police arrived and arrested him.
Shawn Coates was charged with two counts of attempted fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence and one count of third-degree damage to property.
On the following Monday, Jan. 10, none other than Regina Chu released Coates from jail with no bail required. See, Judge Chu, you did treat Potter differently than you treat others; you didn’t let her out.
Now that Coates is out, what about the woman he was following? Is she afraid for her life?
But we are going to make an example of Kim Potter. We are going to go for the maximum sentence, because, well, the implication has always been there, but Potter’s case is not remotely analogous to Derick Chauvin’s.
Not much is known about Chu. She is apparently very private. Chu was a 2002 appointee of then-Gov. Jesse Ventura’s and has won re-election three times essentially unopposed. Trying to reach her has been futile. But if she released two dangerous criminals within a week of each other, then how many other bad guys has she prematurely put back on the street over the past 20 years?
We’ve been getting our wakeup calls. We need to be alert to carjackers and muggers and tough guys who knock down elderly women and steal their purses outside the grocery store in broad daylight. We now have another wakeup. We have to do a better job of investigating just who it is we are voting for in a judge’s race.
Put another way: who is a greater threat to public safety, Regina Chu or Kim Potter? Not even close.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at jsoucheray@pioneerpress.com. Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
The next Miami Dolphins head coach will likely have to like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
As the Dolphins have set up a slate of seven interviews for the vacancy created by firing former coach Brian Flores, multiple reports came out on Saturday morning indicating the franchise plans to move forward with Tagovailoa as its quarterback for his third NFL season.
It also essentially ends the Dolphins’ pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, an elite quarterback but one who did not play the 2021 season amid 22 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct and two of those alleging sexual assault. Miami, with Flores as head coach, had been heavily involved in trade talks for Watson throughout the past offseason and preseason and up until past season’s trade deadline.
NFL Network reported there’s a “plan to build around and support [Tagovailoa].”
ESPN added, “the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone. … Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not.”
Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of passes for 2,653 yards, 6.8 per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding three rushing touchdowns in the 2021 season. He missed four games with separate rib and finger injuries, most of the Sept. 19 loss to the Buffalo Bills after going down early in the home opener and the first half of the Nov. 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Getting back into the lineup early in the second half against Baltimore, it began a run of four consecutive appearances with a quarterback rating higher than 100, a solid stretch during Miami’s seven-game winning streak that followed a seven-game losing streak. Tagovailoa, however, could not replicate that same success through the final four weeks of the season, including an ugly outing in rainy, chilly Nashville for a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans that ultimately eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.
Ross, in his Monday comments amid parting ways with Flores, said quarterback decisions played “no role.”
“I have a lot of confidence in Tua. The next head coach will work with him — or whoever else,” Ross said. “I have watched him grow. I think he’s a fine young man.”
Ross added then he has “no plans” to reignite trade talks for Watson.
During the Dolphins’ pursuit of Watson, which resulted in them passing on a trade at the Nov. 2 trade deadline, Flores continuously reiterated “Tua’s our quarterback” and deflected questions on rumors and reports of Miami’s interest in Watson.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke the day after the deadline and explained the organization’s reasoning behind exploring Watson trade possibilities: “If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it.”
Some of the Dolphins’ coaching candidates that they have lined up interviews for appear to be catered to the idea of building around Tagovailoa and developing him. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll coached Tagovailoa during his college freshman season at Alabama. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, like Tagovailoa, was an undersized left-handed quarterback who starred in college at Boise State but was a career backup as an undrafted player in the NFL.
The Dolphins, according to ESPN, plan on interviewing Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Sunday, following Buffalo’s Saturday night playoff game against the New England Patriots.
Other candidates they are looking to interview, as of Saturday, are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown.
