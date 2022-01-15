News
Soulard Mardi Gras replaces carnival with online contest due to COVID
ST. LOUIS — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Soulard Mardi Gras organizers to change another aspect of the annual event. The Family Winter Carnival, originally scheduled for Jan. 22, has been canceled and will be replaced with an online contest.
Organizers said the carnival is a family-focused event that usually attracts children of all ages, many of whom are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Plus, some vendors are also facing staffing challenges, which contributed to the cancellation of the event.
There will instead be an online contest where children can create mini-Mardi Gras floats out of shoeboxes. They can submit photos of their creations online for the chance to win a prize:
- 1st place: Four passes to the St Louis Aquarium
- 2nd place: Four passes to the St Louis Ferris Wheel
- 3rd place: $50 Gift Certificate to the St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain
As a special treat, every kid who enters can get a free Raising Cane’s Combo Box. The deadline for contest entries is at midnight on Jan. 31. For more details, visit: https://stlmardigras.org/events/family-winter-carnival.
“Currently, dozens of shoeboxes are already being decorated in Mardi Gras regalia by children at the Soulard School and Gene Slays Boys and Girls Club, and we look forward to seeing their creativity,” said Nancy Lambert, a chairperson for the Family Winter Carnival.
Entries and the contest winners will be showcased on stlmardigras.org.
Suggest a Correction
News
13-year-old boy shot Friday morning in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winter weather and pandemic-related staffing shortages are closing St. Louis Public Library locations this weekend. All locations will remain closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They expect to reopen Tuesday for normal library hours.
The St. Louis Science Center and the Art Museum also announced that they will be temporarily closing. Those organizations cited the record high number of COVID cases in the area as the reason for closing their doors.
News
162 people evacuated from flooded senior apartment complex in University City
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 160 residents were evacuated from a senior living community in University City following a water main break Friday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the Parkview Place Apartments in the 700 block of Westgate for a water main break around 1:45 p.m. The University Police Department said 162 residents were evacuated due to extensive water damage inside the building.
“It kind of shocked me because all the water was rising up, and I’m just scared for my life,” said resident Samuel Combs. “Glad I made it out safely.”
No one was injured. Authorities transported about 25 to 50 displaced residents to the University City Heman Park Community Center for temporary shelter. The other residents went to stay with their families.
The non-profit organization Butterfly Haven stepped in to help, donating sandwiches, blankets, cases of water, and hygiene products.
“We received a call from one of the lieutenants with the University City Police Department. He explained the situation, and he had been calling around and asking for help,” said Denise Fetsch with Butterly Haven.
It’s unknown when the residents will be able to return to the building.
Suggest a Correction
News
The Chicago Bears interviewed Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 12 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Nathaniel Hackett interviewed for the head coaching position Saturday, the team announced.
Nathaniel Hackett
Age: 42
Title: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
Experience
Hackett has a combined eight seasons of NFL experience as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018) and Packers (2019-present). He also spent three seasons as an offensive assistant at Syracuse under Doug Marrone. Hackett’s earliest days in the NFL included stints as an offensive quality control coach under Dick Jauron for two seasons with the Bills and in the same role under Jon Gruden for two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You should know
Since Hackett joined Matt LeFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019, the Packers have gone 39-10 in the regular season and played in the iast two NFC championship games with a third possible this month. While LeFleur is the Packers’ play-caller and Rodgers is in line to win his fourth league MVP award, Hackett’s influence on things should not go understated. “I would hate to lose him,” Rodgers said earlier this season. “But I do feel like he would be a fantastic head coach.” Over the last two seasons, the Packers offense has averaged 376.9 yards and 29.1 points per game. (The Bears have averaged 319 yards and 20.7 points during that span.)
The buzz
Hackett is known as a hyper-organized leader with an energetic coaching style that connects with players both on the field and especially in meeting rooms. He has a knack for seeing the game through a quarterback’s eyes but teaching with a blend of creativity and charisma that resonates. Hackett’s dad was a longtime NFL assistant coach who cut his teeth under Bill Walsh with the San Franciso 49ers in the mid-1980s.
What has been said
“He’s been around the game a long time. What he did in Jacksonville (in 2017), I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room.” – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week on “The Pat McAfee Show”
Soulard Mardi Gras replaces carnival with online contest due to COVID
Who stunned in the second part of the Season 14 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
That’s…Interesting: Kendrick Lamar To Produce Comedy Film About A Slave Re-Enactor Discovering His White Girlfriend’s Ancestors Once Owned His
13-year-old boy shot Friday morning in north St. Louis
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian’s Security Wouldn’t Let Him Into Her House As Pete Davidson Was There
162 people evacuated from flooded senior apartment complex in University City
The Chicago Bears interviewed Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
Kanye West Threatens Pete Davidson In New Verse & Explains Why He Bought House Across From Kim Kardashian
Denver’s animal shelters hit with pandemic-delayed surge in adoptions, surrenders
Why police are concerned about Missouri’s new gun law
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1