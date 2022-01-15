News
“Spacing here was a problem“: Closely built homes helped Marshall firestorm spread, researchers say
SUPERIOR – Too many houses built too close together on the tinder-dry high plains between Denver and Boulder led to the record Marshall firestorm losses topping $1 billion, insurance industry researchers found this week as they sifted through ashes and charred ruins.
They were beginning an investigation, similar to work done after previous ruinous fires, including the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire west of Colorado Springs and the 2018 fire that destroyed nearly 19,000 structures in Paradise, California. Their industry Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety is developing a science of how fires burn through communities and what can survive as climate warming intensifies.
“Spacing here was a problem, “ research engineer Faraz Hedayati said as he probed gaps less than 10 feet wide between former houses where radiant heat helped flames spread.
Another problem was proximity to native vegetation — grasslands where record high temperatures and drought had created conditions where, with human ignition and high winds, the firestorm spread rapidly from Marshall into suburban-built Superior and Louisville, research engineer Dan Gorham said.
“This is an ecosystem evolved to have fire. We need to learn to live with that,” Gorham said, pointing to the grasslands between Superior and Boulder. “We need to build with an understanding that this is an ecosystem that needs fire.”
Devastated homeowners stood in ash and ruins, masked to reduce their inhalation of toxic metallic fumes from burned appliances, as the industry team roved through this Sycamore development where construction took off in the 1990s. They shared accounts of what happened on Dec. 30 and embraced the idea of boosting resilience for the future.
“I definitely want to build back better. I want to know the right way,” said Jonathan Vigh, 44, an atmospheric scientist who fled with wife and two children as reddish-hued smoke from the immediately adjacent grasslands billowed toward their house. A few asphalt shingles from their roof endured, and a pear tree planted in 2015 survived, but a cedar fence apparently functioned as a wick and the destruction was total.
A neighboring house sat less than 10 feet away. And Vigh was conducting an investigation of his own, wearing a respirator and plastic white overalls, searching for a computer hard drive that contained family photos. He found it in basement foundations, hunched over it, only to see it had burned too much and that those images were lost.
He’s now wondering whether the owner of that adjacent house might be willing to sell so that greater spacing would be possible for his family in the future. “If he chooses not to rebuild, I would think about buying his property,” Vigh said.
A renewed Colorado push for “hardening,” now in suburbs as well as mountain forest developments, is gaining traction in the aftermath of this most-costly climate-induced inferno in state history. The Marshall firestorm destroyed 1,084 structures and damaged at least 149 more, including a Super Target store where wind-whipped embers found organic material on the roof.
“This could be a model re-build for us to get to a fire-safe community,” said Carole Walker, director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association and a member of the Colorado Fire Commission tasked by Gov. Jared Polis with addressing wildfire risks.
“We will be starting from scratch.”
The question is what hardening would entail. A fire safety push for lower-density housing would collide with a push by some planners and developers toward higher-density “mixed-use” communities. Population growth in Colorado and other parts of the arid West has led some planners to encourage housing “units” clustered tightly like integrated circuits and surrounded by native vegetation that requires less water than lawns and parks.
Closer spacing and vegetation management for fire protection could clash with water conservation and other long-term objectives, said Molly Mowery, director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, a nonprofit that guides town officials.
Looking at limits on growth opens “a huge can of worms,” Mowery said, anticipating that boosting fire resilience will require balancing climate warming preparedness measures. “There’s not going to be a solution that satisfies everything.”
The insurance industry researchers determined that the Marshall firestorm, as it spread from grasslands into houses, accelerated because flames found abundant fuel and radiant heat ignited closely-packed structures, adding to the ignitions from wind-whipped embers.
“Conflagration happens when you get that proximity,” Roy Wright, chief executive of the insurance institute, said Thursday as his team began their investigation.
Spacing closer than 12 feet favors fire, researchers have established, and gaps between homes of 50 feet or more are advisable, Wright said. “Dispersion is one way to eliminate the domino effect” and with greater spacing “you would not have had so many structures lost.”
Re-making Colorado suburbs to endure worsening fires also will require clearing buffers at least five feet wide and “impeccably” bare, Wright said, along with screens on vents and retro-fitting with non-flammable roofing, siding and vegetation. Well-watered green lawns are less likely to burn than native grasses, he said.
And the mulch that residents increasingly use to help plants endure as temperatures rise “is like spreading match sticks around your home.”
Insurance industry officials also recommended a rethinking of the “Wildland Urban Interface” concept that Colorado officials have used in mapping urban development as it increases in forests to prioritize fire protection.
“We’ve got to start imagining what we see here as probable …..,” Wright said. “We have too narrow a view of where the wildlife risk is.”
Colorado public safety officials have focused in recent years on ramping up state capabilities to rapidly suppress wildfires in forests. But now as the climate warms they face increased winter grassfires. And the aggressive forest fire suppression has led to overly dense forests primed to burn. Some members of the state fire commission are talking more about land use and improved defenses for enduring worse fires, which they see as inevitable as temperatures warm over at least the next 20 years.
Colorado and much of the West is locked in a cycle “of escalating catastrophes,” Walker said.
Insurers across the state increasingly will require vegetation-free buffers around homes, asphalt-shingle or metal roofs, screened-off vents and other defenses, Walker said.
“The science tells us that with most wildfires there’s a lot you can do to put the odds in your favor,” she said. “With the escalating fires, it will become an issue of insurance availability and affordability. …. Insurance is going to require you to make your home safer. You will likely pay a higher rate if your risk is higher.”
Most Colorado mobile home owners have never heard of oversight program designed to protect them, new report shows
A year after Colorado lawmakers enshrined into law new protections for the state’s tens of thousands of mobile home owners, more than three-quarters of complaints against landlords and managers remain unresolved and more than seven in 10 park residents had never heard of the state oversight program, according to an inaugural report released this week.
The “Mobile Home Park Oversight Program Annual Report,” published Tuesday, represents the most thorough look yet at the state of Colorado’s beefed-up Mobile Home Park Act, which introduced in 2020 a dispute-resolution system for mobile home owners to file complaints as well as a centralized registration system for the state’s 718 mobile home parks.
The dispute-resolution system — modeled after a similar program in Washington state — was designed to give mobile home owners a cheaper, easier avenue to address issues in their parks without costly attorney fees.
The most common complaints to state regulators included park owners’ failure to properly maintain trees, water and sewer lines, and park common areas; owners instituting rules and regulations that allegedly go against Colorado statute; and landlords allegedly requiring residents to sign new leases or rental agreements that waive their homeowners’ rights.
But the report also noted a persistent backlog in cases that have not been resolved by state regulators.
The program received 221 complaints between May 1, 2020 — when the dispute-resolution process launched — and June 30, 2021, encompassing 546 alleged violations. Of those complaints, 49 had been resolved — or just 23%. Seventy-seven of the 546 alleged violations were resolved, meaning 86% remained open.
Christina Postolowski, who runs the state’s Mobile Home Park Oversight Program, said in an email that the state focused during its first year on getting the park registration database built, much of which had to be entered manually. This took regulators months to do, and contributed to the complaint cases stacking up.
“Getting current, accurate ownership and contact information for parks underpins the rest of the work that the program does,” Postolowski said in the email. “The structure of the program (as set up by the state legislature) relies on the division being able to quickly identify and contact park owners to investigate complaints and disseminate information on the program to resident home owner.”
Mobile home owners detailed to The Denver Post last fall their frustration over the extended wait times for addressing their concerns, ranging from snow removal and sewage issues to mold in laundry rooms or water being shut off for days without notice. Some residents still hadn’t had their issues resolved more than a year after submitting complaints to the state.
Four corporate owners — which own dozens of parks around Colorado — were responsible for a quarter of the complaints, state data from September showed. It’s part of a growing trend of hedge funds and large corporations that are buying up mobile home parks around the country, where they are known to increase rent repeatedly and remove amenities.
Postolowski acknowledged in her email that the department did not, initially, have enough staff to register parks, address park sale requirements, resolve complaints and enforce the rules. In response, the department hopes to hire two additional staff to focus just on park registration and mobile home park sales by early this year, she said.
“Those additional staff resources will help the program address the backlog in cases while working to resolve new complaints,” Postolowski wrote, noting that there were 36% more mobile home owners in the state than initial data suggested. “The demand for the program suggests the division may need additional staff beyond these two.”
Even with the delays, more than 40% of respondents to a state survey said they had a good experience when they contacted the oversight program, compared to less than 18% who reported the experience to be poor. Just over 35% said the experience was “OK.”
A nagging issue, however, is a lack of awareness about the oversight program — particularly among mobile home owners.
Nearly 73% of mobile home owners surveyed in the report had never heard of the state program. By contrast, just 5.6% of park managers and 16% of park owners were unaware of the program. Around 10% of mobile home owners had contacted the oversight program in any form, according to those surveyed.
Postolowski said the department has an email list of more than 800 members that state regulators use to share updates on the program, but that they don’t have a way to contact all mobile home owners directly. The division is exploring hiring a field investigator who could enforce home owner notice requirements, she said, as well as communications people to help spread the word.
Anyone looking for more information on the program is encouraged to call 1-833-924-1147 or the division’s website: cdola.colorado.gov/mobile-home-park-oversight.
The report also noted that two parks — out of 43 sales — were sold to resident cooperatives during the fiscal year under the state’s new “opportunity to purchase” provision, which sought to make it easier for mobile home owners to collectively buy their parks.
Housing advocates and mobile home owners previously told The Post that landlords are skirting the new law by not giving the required notice of sale or are negotiating in bad faith when dealing with resident cooperatives, making it nearly impossible for mobile home owners to put together successful offers.
Grading the Week: Colorado Rockies have the answer to their recent woes — more Monfort
Dick Monfort has discovered a solution to the recent woes that have plagued his Colorado Rockies: More Monfort.
It’s a bold strategy from an owner whose franchise hasn’t won a single NL West title in his near three decades of stewardship. Yet it’s one Monfort fearlessly inflicted upon the masses earlier this month with the promotion of his 30-year-old son, Sterling, to director of professional scouting.
Rockies — D+
Luckily, recently promoted Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt is here to clear up any misunderstandings.
Where some cynics might see blatant nepotism, Schmidt sees a young up-and-comer ready to climb the next rung up the ladder as supervisor of the Rockies’ pro scouting department.
“I’ve told Dick (Monfort) this for years. I’ve said, ‘If you sold the club or something, Sterling would get hired — in a heartbeat,’ ” Schmidt told The Post’s Patrick Saunders earlier this week. “There are teams out there that would hire Sterling, as a cross-checker, right now. His work ethic is second to none.”
The Grading the Week staff can’t say for certain if Schmidt was blinking in Morse code as he spoke.
What we can say is that, by all accounts, Sterling is indeed a very hard worker who is focused, affable and driven. If we’re to believe the words of Schmidt, he’s also “very qualified.”
There is, of course, the eight years Sterling has put in with the organization since 2014, first as a scout and later as the assistant director of scouting operations on the amateur side. There’s also his playing career as a first baseman for a state championship Eaton High baseball team and (we wish we were making this up) Rockies draft pick in the 47th round of the 2009 MLB amateur draft.
Still, for a franchise viewed by outsiders as insular and aloof, this week’s revelation felt a lot like business as usual at 20th and Blake. Coming off three consecutive losing seasons, a reasonable person might think it’s time to add some new blood to the upper reaches of their organization. Instead, Dick once again opted for the familiar.
All of which leaves us wondering: When can we expect Sterling to take the general manager’s chair from Schmidt?
Detroit Pistons — A
We might be in the minority, but the Grading the Week staff never wanted to see Bol Bol leave town.
So let us be the first to tip our cap to the Pistons, who put the kibosh on a trade with the Nuggets earlier this week after the 7-foot-2 center failed his physical examination.
Say what you will about Detroit’s puzzling history of reneging on deals — this was the third voided trade for the Pistons since 1994, and second since 2016 — we’re just happy to have Bol back in the warm bosom of Mile High Basketball.
Bol may be broken, but he’s our fallen star. Perhaps some day Michael Malone might let him shine.
CU football — Truant
There’s a hot, new hangout in Boulder.
It’s called the transfer portal, and CU football players are flocking to it like spring break in Cancun.
Starting running back and 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year Jarek Broussard became the latest to enter his name into that unseen dimension Thursday.
While it’s great to see that Broussard plans to leave Boulder with his bachelor’s degree in May, we can’t help but be alarmed by all the Buffs fleeing pasture at the base of the Flatirons.
Broussard is the 14th scholarship player to enter the portal since the 2021 season came to a close. If that seems like a big number, it’s because it is. Especially for a program that’s bringing back the same head coach (Karl Dorrell), if not many of the same assistants. Of course, that could be the problem.
Chambers: Nazem Kadri deserves All-Star Game nod, contract extension
Becoming an NHL All-Star isn’t what it used to be. Today’s glitzy 3-on-3 format between four divisions is more entertaining than the regular 5-on-5 no-checking game of the past. But if Nazem Kadri isn’t representing the Avalanche in the mid-winter classic next month, something’s wrong.
Kadri, the Avs’ second-line center, entered Friday leading the team with 48 points in 30 games and atop the league with 35 assists. He plays on the No. 1 power play and penalty kill for a team that leads the Western Conference in winning percentage (.712) and should be guaranteed to make his first All-Star appearance. But the All-Star Game no longer caters to second-tier players having great seasons.
In the current 3-on-3 mini-tournament, each of the four divisions can only take 11 players — six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. Every team must have one representative, which means the best teams won’t have more than two when the first 10 names from each division are announced.
The suits from the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department chose center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar as Colorado’s two representatives and gave Kadri a chance to make it as a “last man in” guy from fan voting.
MacKinnon, named the Central Division captain for the third consecutive time, and Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with 16 goals, are deserving. But it should have been Kadri and Makar. MacKinnon has been there, done that. He’s produced a lot of points for the league’s top-scoring team but he’s missed 10 games.
If Kadri doesn’t win the “last man in” fan voting — which he might not because of his bad-boy reputation — something’s wrong.
“It’s silly. I don’t think every team should send a guy,” MacKinnon said of Kadri’s snub Friday. “It’s an All-Star Game, not a participation game.”
“It’s an honor, obviously, to be considered,” Kadri said before Thursday’s tentative rosters were released. “This league has so many great players, even our team. To be considered an all-star, it would definitely be a great achievement.”
At second in the league in points-per-game (1.60), Kadri is on pace to surpass his career-highs of 32 goals and 61 points from his 2016-17 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 30 games, he’s already eclipsed the goals, assists and points from 56 games last season.
What changed?
“I’m not sure man, I don’t know what’s turned around. I kind of try to approach every game the same way and sometimes you get some luck and sometimes you don’t,” he said. “I’m fortunate enough to play with a great team and great teammates that give me the opportunity to do what I can do. I’m just trying to showcase what I can do. I don’t think you can really look too much into the future. You got to take it game by game and you know, just take one step at a time.”
Avs coach Jared Bednar has a better feel about what changed in Kadri’s game.
“I think his time with us (in two previous seasons) has been consistently on par with what he’s done his whole career. I think it’s strictly hunger, commitment, work ethic,” Bednar said. “When he puts skill before work he’s not as effective. When he’s willing to work and play that power forward style his skill just shines through. That simple for me.”
That simple. Kadri, who can be an unrestricted free agent next summer, should play in the All-Star Game next month.
And the Avs should try to sign him to an extension before this season ends.
