St. Louis hospitals are in a crunch as COVID-19 cases reach record highs
ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant has fueled the worst week in St. Louis COVID history, and doctors are asking for more patience from patients.
On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported its highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic — 1,432 patients. The region has seen a staggering 1,302 new hospital admissions and 115 deaths since Sunday.
What is not translated into numbers is the emotional toll on patients and hospital staff. Dr. Farrin Manian, the chairman of the Department of Medicine at Mercy St. Louis, said there is a lot of anger and confrontation from patients wanting quicker care.
Many hospitals are short-staffed because of the overwhelming number of COVID patients. Manian is asking patients to understand that the hospital staff is there to support them and their families.
“To get very disrespectful impatient when things are not done the way you like them to,” said Manian. “It’s not necessarily going to help with the care of the patients because we still need the staff to do what they need to do. Sometimes, there may be disruptive behavior that could compound the problem.”
Manian said Mercy St. Louis is trying to find creative ways to address its staff shortage and may look outside the Mercy health system for workers.
‘Missouri Manhood Challenge’ bill is back for the 2022 legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican Representative Doug Richey has introduced the “Missouri Manhood Challenge” bill again. It was first proposed in 2021 to the state legislature and did not move forward in a House committee. But, the bill is back for another year.
The Missouri Manhood Challenge calls on young men to take an oath to help heal some of society’s ills. Some of the issues outlined in the bill are the breakdown of the family, fixation on toxic masculinity, absent fathers, teen pregnancy, school dropouts, and more.
There are plenty of people who oppose the bill. One Missourian is running a GoDaddy website called MissouriManhood.com that makes this point:
“This type of blatant waste of taxpayer dollars is both morally and fiscally reprehensible. It is unacceptable that we even consider closing underperforming schools instead of fixing them, and then suggest to fund a program with no real goals other than to have ‘vigorous manhood.’”
MissouriManhood.com
“We, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, Second Regular Session, hereby commend exemplary men in Missouri for their commitment to an honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood, desiring that their sacrifices and effort in the ‘arena’ not be forgotten.
We call Missouri’s young men to engage in the ‘Missouri Manhood Challenge,’ which targets this same honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood.
Take up this challenge young men by:
- Rejecting the objectification of women
- Striving for future excellence upon becoming husbands and fathers
- Sacrificing for the good of others
- Developing capabilities that lead to greater self-sufficiency and familial sustenance
- Strengthening yourselves spiritually, mentally, intellectually, and physically
- Embracing the essential role you play in securing a free, vibrant society.
We are confident that you will find that this challenge is worthy of your devotion. To borrow from Alfred Lord Tennyson its fruit justifies the strength of your will ‘to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield’ in this consequential endeavor.”
Dave Hyde: A coach? A GM? Here’s the never-ending problem inside the dysfunctional Dolphins
Forget finding a coach. Find the Miami Dolphins’ real problem through the lost years.
When Steve Ross bought the team in 2009, incoming team president Mike Dee, a marketing guy, told football people previously reporting to vice president of football Bill Parcells to report to him. That caused “communication and collaboration” problems to cite a recent phrase. Parcells left the team.
When Ross and general manager Jeff Ireland secretly interviewed Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh, that ended the communication and collaboration between Ireland and coach Tony Sparano. Even their wives quit talking. Sparano was later fired.
Ireland soon had communication and collaboration problems with new coach Joe Philbin. As did Philbin and new football overseer Dawn Aponte with general manager Dennis Hickey. As did Philbin with his full team leading to Bullygate.
Everyone was still communicating and collaborating so poorly by 2016 Chris Grier said upon being promoted to general manager to start another new era, “The talk of dysfunction within the organization is over.”
It wasn’t over. They didn’t address the real problem. It continued through the era of coach Adam Gase and vice president of football Mike Tannenbaum as a land grab continued over who had power inside the team. Each was fired after three years.
Then in 2019 Grier hired Brian Flores as coach. He must not have communicated and collaborated with him properly, though. Grier accepted the plan of Ross and team president Tom Garfinkel to tank a season (or two) — even if they didn’t call it that — by trading good players for draft picks.
Flores wasn’t on board with that plan from Day One. He coached to win. No one stopped him inside the organization. So the Dolphins sacrificed a season (now three), but Flores won two meaningless games at the end of 2019 and lose the Holy Grail of the No. 1 draft pick.
This past week Flores was fired for “communication and collaboration” issues, as Ross said. As if that’s a new issue inside this team’s operations.
Here’s the problem the Dolphins always have: What’s the problem? Seriously, they don’t see it. They just keep throwing a fresh coat of paint on a poorly constructed house and saying it’s beautiful.
Everyone’s attention is on who the Dolphins should hire as a coach. But the Dolphins problem right now isn’t who.
It’s how.
How are they going to structure this organization? How are they going to decide who’s in charge? Is it Dee or Parcells? Aponte and Philbin or the general manager? Gase or Tannenbaum? Grier or Flores?
Grier or the new coach?
It’s never been abundantly clear who’s in charge of the football side for the 13 failed Ross years. That’s Step A here. Get a sharp football mind and strong personality and put them in charge to make hires that end these constant communication and collaboration issues.
That will end the internal dysfunction. That’s a first step in the right direction. It gives everything else a chance to work. It won’t guarantee success, of course.
Former Dolphins owner H. Wayne Huizenga made great hires in this plan that didn’t work as hoped. Jimmy Johnson. Nick Saban. Bill Parcells. Only Johnson left the team progressively better than he found it.
But you saw why each of them was hired. You still do, right? Has Ross made one hire in 13 years and said, “OK, this should work?” You crossed fingers in many cases. But crossing fingers isn’t anyone’s idea of a good plan, is it?
You know what’s happening right now: The same posse of Ross, Grier, Garfinkel and consultant Dan Marino are interviewing coaching candidates. They’ll sort through their various plans and proposed staffs and decide who’s the best fit here.
The profile will be a nice-guy offensive coach considering Flores was a disciplinarian defensive coach. Ross prefers rising, first-time coaches to mirror his business hires. Maybe after being burned by first-time coaches for 13 years he turns to a veteran this time.
But the coach doesn’t solve the Dolphins problem. Who’s in charge of the football side? That’s the problem. It’s not Grier. He’s a nice guy. But Flores was the Alpha personality who dictated how everything worked.
Like Gase, Flores scooped up more power from the front office as his three years went on. Ross let them, too. And you wonder how things get dysfunctional?
Ross wants to win. He doesn’t know how. He hasn’t from the start when he allowed a marketing guy like Dee trump a football guy like Parcells.
“Communication and collaboration,” isn’t some new problem that led to Flores’ firing. It’s an organizational issue. Who’s really in charge? If Ross doesn’t fix that, he’ll be right back here in another few years.
Banks tiptoe toward their cloud-based future
By Lananh Nguyen, The New York Times Company
Michael W. Lucas made big plans to take a trip around the world in March 2020. He arranged to travel from his home in Detroit to Tokyo, then attend conferences in Hong Kong and Bangalore, India, before making a final stop in Paris.
But on his first attempt to buy plane tickets, this ambitious itinerary — costing $2,932.48 — got the attention of Capital One, which blocked the charges.
“I was both annoyed and pleased that the credit card company caught that someone was booking unusual flights,” said Lucas, a 54-year-old technology writer who is also an author of mystery novels. After calling the bank to explain his plans, the transactions went through smoothly. (The trip, however, was ultimately canceled because of the pandemic.)
Lucas’ fraud alerts were made possible by an invisible force tiptoeing into Wall Street: cloud computing. Before moving into the cloud, his bank, Capital One, was limited to tracking fraud using the bandwidth of the servers it owned. Now that it rents capacity from Amazon Web Services, the bank can use machine learning to crunch numbers faster — and on an enormous scale — to detect anything out of the ordinary.
As Lucas put it: “The cloud is a fancy word for ‘other people’s computers.’ ”
Banks see huge potential for cloud technology to make their systems faster, more nimble and responsive to the needs of their customers. Consumer banks can develop cloud-based tools to quickly introduce new features in mobile banking apps or detect fraud. Lenders can use the cloud to process loan applications and analyze underwriting decisions for everything from mortgages to corporate borrowing. They can use machine learning to detect money laundering. When volumes spike in financial markets, traders can use extra computing power to analyze price movements and handle bursts of client activity.
Still, the banking industry has been mostly slow to adopt cloud computing. Currently, major banks run their own data centers, which house computer servers that process vast troves of customer account data, payment records and trading logs. Running the machines is costly because they require a lot of electricity and also need to be kept in air-conditioned rooms.
While Wall Street leaders have long acknowledged the potential of cloud computing to cut costs, they have only allowed their firms to take halting steps. Executives have been hesitant because banks are tightly regulated by governments and any sudden changes involving consumer deposits or privacy aren’t possible. They’re also concerned that computing over the internet will open the door to cyberattacks. And some firms are held back by old computer systems that are difficult to revamp or retire, making the transition even more tricky.
David M. Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, is optimistic about financial-services firms moving into the cloud. However, “it’s got to be done with high levels of security and real protection of data and information,” Solomon said. “That’s why you’ve got to go slowly and you’ve got to go cautiously,” he said.
In North America, banks handle only 12% of their tasks on the cloud, but that could double in the next two years, the consulting firm Accenture said in a survey. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said the bank needed to adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud technology “as fast as possible.”
Wells Fargo plans to move to data centers owned by Microsoft and Google over several years; Morgan Stanley is also working with Microsoft. Bank of America has saved $2 billion a year in part by building its own cloud. Goldman said in November that it would team up with Amazon Web Services to give clients access to mountains of financial data and analytical tools.
Cloud services enable banks to rent data storage and processing power from providers including Amazon, Google or Microsoft, which have their own data centers dotted around the globe. After moving to the cloud, banks can access their data on the internet and use the tech companies’ computing capacity when needed, instead of running their own servers year-round.
Seeing a big opportunity to sell cloud-computing services to Wall Street, some tech giants have hired former bankers who can use their knowledge of the rules and constraints under which banks operate to pitch the industry.
Scott Mullins, AWS’s head of business development for financial services, previously worked at JPMorgan and Nasdaq. Yolande Piazza, vice president for financial services at Google Cloud, is the former CEO of Citi FinTech, an innovation unit at Citigroup. Bill Borden at Microsoft and Howard Boville at IBM are Bank of America alumni.
Cloud providers are “moving at a much faster development pace when you think of security, compliance and control structures,” compared with individual banks, said Borden, a corporate vice president for worldwide financial services at Microsoft. The cloud, Borden and the other executives said, enables companies to increase their computer processing capabilities when they need it, which is much cheaper than running servers on their own premises.
But glitches do occur. One week after Goldman teamed up with Amazon, an AWS outage halted webcasts from a conference hosted by the bank that convened CEOs from the biggest U.S. financial firms. The glitch also caused problems for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, Disney’s streaming service and Ticketmaster. AWS and its competitor, Microsoft Azure, both had outages recently.
Banking regulators in the United States, including the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, have jointly underscored the need for lenders to manage risks and have backup systems in place when they outsource technology to cloud providers. The European Banking Authority warned firms about concentration risk, or becoming overly reliant on a single tech company.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees broker dealers — firms that engage in trading activity — has already moved all its technology to the cloud. The group previously spent tens of millions of dollars a year to run its own servers but now rents space on AWS servers for a fraction of that amount, said Steven J. Randich, FINRA’s chief information officer.
Randich estimated that without the cloud, FINRA would have had to bear at least $100 million in expenses to track market movements using its own data centers — especially as trading volumes have ballooned in recent years.
“We are all in,” Randich said. The use of web-based systems has enabled FINRA to process hundreds of billions of market records, and its surveillance staff to analyze unusual trading activity by pulling data in seconds or minutes, compared with hours earlier. But Randich added that “there’s a way to do it right and there’s a way to do it wrong,” and the wrong way can expose a company to security breaches.
Capital One is all too aware of the risks. In 2019, it suffered one of the largest-ever thefts of data from a bank after a hacker obtained the personal data of more than 100 million people. The bank was fined $80 million by a regulator and ordered to strengthen its security controls as it moved information-technology operations into the cloud. It also agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit covering 98 million consumers for $190 million.
“Security of our customer data is of paramount importance, and we invested heavily in our cybersecurity capabilities to defend that,” said Mike Eason, Capital One’s chief information officer for data and machine learning in Richmond, Virginia.
Despite the breach, Capital One said it had experienced huge benefits from migrating to the cloud. It shut all eight of its data centers last year and runs its technology via AWS. As customers ramped up spending for the holidays, the bank used rented servers to handle a seasonal surge in transactions, without having to pay for all the servers year-round as it did before. It also plans to move most retail call-center operators to work permanently from home.
The new arrangement works well for Rosie Hardy, a call center worker for Capital One in Tampa. In March 2020, with the pandemic raging, Hardy packed up her tech gear into a big cardboard box and drove home to Gibsonton, Florida. Within an hour, she was back online from her spare bedroom bathed in natural light, fielding calls from the bank’s small-business customers.
Hardy and her colleagues were untethered from phone banks because of a service that routes calls through the cloud, enabling them to work remotely. “You couldn’t tell where I was. All I needed was internet access, and I picked up like we never left,” Hardy said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
