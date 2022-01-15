News
St. Louis Public Library locations to remain closed until Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winter weather and pandemic-related staffing shortages are closing St. Louis Public Library locations this weekend. All locations will remain closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They expect to reopen Tuesday for normal library hours.
The St. Louis Science Center and the Art Museum also announced that they will be temporarily closing. Those organizations cited the record high number of COVID cases in the area as the reason for closing their doors.
Dolphins expected to stick with Tua Tagovailoa, no longer pursue Deshaun Watson
The next Miami Dolphins head coach will likely have to like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
As the Dolphins have set up a slate of seven interviews for the vacancy created by firing former coach Brian Flores, multiple reports came out on Saturday morning indicating the franchise plans to move forward with Tagovailoa as its quarterback for his third NFL season.
It also essentially ends the Dolphins’ pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, an elite quarterback but one who did not play the 2021 season amid 22 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct and two of those alleging sexual assault. Miami, with Flores as head coach, had been heavily involved in trade talks for Watson throughout the past offseason and preseason and up until past season’s trade deadline.
NFL Network reported there’s a “plan to build around and support [Tagovailoa].”
ESPN added, “the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone. … Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not.”
Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of passes for 2,653 yards, 6.8 per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding three rushing touchdowns in the 2021 season. He missed four games with separate rib and finger injuries, most of the Sept. 19 loss to the Buffalo Bills after going down early in the home opener and the first half of the Nov. 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Getting back into the lineup early in the second half against Baltimore, it began a run of four consecutive appearances with a quarterback rating higher than 100, a solid stretch during Miami’s seven-game winning streak that followed a seven-game losing streak. Tagovailoa, however, could not replicate that same success through the final four weeks of the season, including an ugly outing in rainy, chilly Nashville for a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans that ultimately eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.
Ross, in his Monday comments amid parting ways with Flores, said quarterback decisions played “no role.”
“I have a lot of confidence in Tua. The next head coach will work with him — or whoever else,” Ross said. “I have watched him grow. I think he’s a fine young man.”
Ross added then he has “no plans” to reignite trade talks for Watson.
During the Dolphins’ pursuit of Watson, which resulted in them passing on a trade at the Nov. 2 trade deadline, Flores continuously reiterated “Tua’s our quarterback” and deflected questions on rumors and reports of Miami’s interest in Watson.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke the day after the deadline and explained the organization’s reasoning behind exploring Watson trade possibilities: “If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it.”
Some of the Dolphins’ coaching candidates that they have lined up interviews for appear to be catered to the idea of building around Tagovailoa and developing him. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll coached Tagovailoa during his college freshman season at Alabama. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, like Tagovailoa, was an undersized left-handed quarterback who starred in college at Boise State but was a career backup as an undrafted player in the NFL.
The Dolphins, according to ESPN, plan on interviewing Daboll and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Sunday, following Buffalo’s Saturday night playoff game against the New England Patriots.
Other candidates they are looking to interview, as of Saturday, are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown.
The Chicago Bears interview Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 12 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview for the head coaching position Saturday.
Nathaniel Hackett
Age: 42
Title: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
Experience
Hackett has a combined eight seasons of NFL experience as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018) and Packers (2019-present). He also spent three seasons as an offensive assistant at Syracuse under Doug Marrone. Hackett’s earliest days in the NFL included stints as an offensive quality control coach under Dick Jauron for two seasons with the Bills and in the same role under Jon Gruden for two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You should know
Since Hackett joined Matt LeFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019, the Packers have gone 39-10 in the regular season and played in the last two NFC championship games with a third possible this month. While LeFleur is the Packers’ play-caller and Rodgers is in line to win his fourth league MVP award, Hackett’s influence on things should not go understated. “I would hate to lose him,” Rodgers said earlier this season. “But I do feel like he would be a fantastic head coach.” Over the last two seasons, the Packers offense has averaged 376.9 yards and 29.1 points per game. (The Bears have averaged 319 yards and 20.7 points during that span.)
The buzz
Hackett is known as a hyper-organized leader with an energetic coaching style that connects with players both on the field and especially in meeting rooms. He has a knack for seeing the game through a quarterback’s eyes but teaching with a blend of creativity and charisma that resonates. Hackett’s dad was a longtime NFL assistant coach who cut his teeth under Bill Walsh with the San Franciso 49ers in the mid-1980s.
What has been said
“He’s been around the game a long time. What he did in Jacksonville (in 2017), I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room.” – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week on “The Pat McAfee Show”
Several people trapped after semi-truck overturns on I-44 near Eureka
EUREKA, Mo. – Missouri roads are very slick after rain transitioned to snow this morning and the temperatures hover around the freezing point. The Eureka Fire Protection District reports that there was an accident at around 6:30 am on westbound I-44 this morning.
First responders are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer at the bottom of Antire hill. They say that several people were trapped during the accident. Crews are working to extricate the victims.
MoDOT reports that the crash has closed two lanes of the interstate. They expect it to be cleared at around 8:00 am.
The roads are very slippery and there are several other crashes reported in the area. MoDOT has crews treating the roads now. But, they were unable to do much before the rain moved out of the area.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
