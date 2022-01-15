Connect with us

News

‘Station Eleven’ Finale Recap: Happy(ish) Endings That Work

Published

1 min ago

on

‘Station Eleven’ Finale Recap: Happy(ish) Endings That Work
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
The play’s the thing: David Wilmot and Caitlin FitzGerald HBO

It’s natural to cast a suspicious eye on any work of art that extols the value of art. It can read as self-congratulatory or even as a reflex against criticism of the work in question. (Look no further than the Game of Thrones finale and its speech on “the power of stories.” A swing and a miss.) Now and then, though, a work truly does make the case for the transformative power of art and entertainment. In adapting Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven, showrunner Patrick Somerville and his team have reshaped an already beautiful story into something even more stunning. The series finale of Station Eleven is a testament to the healing power of art that is, itself, worthy of the adoration it bestows upon the canon that inspired it.

“Unbroken Circle” picks up with the Traveling Symphony, including Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), finally released from quarantine and invited inside the Severn City Airport, where they’re scheduled to perform Hamlet. The Prophet/Tyler (Daniel Zovatto) is incarcerated following his bombing of the Museum of Civilization, which is seemingly mourned only by Clark (David Wilmot). It was, ultimately, only a collection of things that life had already gone on without. What’s left behind are people who need mending, and in the truest spirit of Station Eleven, the path to healing runs through theater.

In truly remarkable fashion, Station Eleven brings five characters’ stories to a conclusion through a rendition of Hamlet, Act I, Scene ii, the beginning of that story but the climax of ours. Seeking a way to bring Tyler back from the brink, Kirsten conscripts him into the Symphony to play the Prince of Demark, who is likewise a torn-up adult child driven by suspicion and vengeance after his father’s death. Opposite him, Kirsten casts Tyler’s mother Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald) as Queen Gertrude, who struggles to reach her son through the fog of depression. Clark, though skeptical at first, sees the value in this attempt at art therapy and volunteers to play Claudius, accepting his role as the villainous false father that he’s become in Tyler’s eyes. Even Alex (Philippine Velge), who has lived with the Symphony her entire life, symbolically asks for Kirsten’s permission to depart through her performance as Laertes.

For Kirsten, stepping out of the spotlight to direct represents her own growth and ability to accept change. She, alone, knows that the Symphony’s matriarch Sarah has passed away, but rather than to run from this loss (as was her impulse last week), Kirsten steps into a leadership role in her absence. She takes on the highest office of an artist, to heal by healing others. And as the late Sarah’s musical score rises over the performance, Clark, Elizabeth, and Tyler find a peace that their characters do not. A tragedy is averted; the play catches the conscience of the king, queen, and prince alike.

Parallel to the Year 20 narrative, we return to the story of Miranda Carroll (Danielle Deadwyler), author of the Station Eleven graphic novel, as she quarantines in her hotel room in Malaysia at the beginning of the pandemic. There, she receives a phone call from Clark, who is somehow still healthy at the Severn City Airport. Miranda, who isn’t so lucky, commits herself to keeping Clark and the rest of the airport safe. Using her resources as a logistics expert and her empathy as a child of tragedy, Miranda contacts the pilot of the small aircraft that’s been idling outside Severn City and convinces him to keep his doors sealed and save the rest of the airport from the plague. The strange connection between the pilot and Miranda (that he is named after the hurricane that killed her entire family) is the most far-fetched of Station Eleven’s thematic coincidences, but it works here because Danielle Deadwyler’s performance is simply undeniable. Despite being featured in only two out of ten chapters, she is the muscle that binds the entire series. Miranda leaves behind more than her art to the survivors at the Severn City Airport. Their very lives are her legacy.

Maybe it’s the contrast of Miranda’s bittersweet final hours that keeps the otherwise sunny finale of Station Eleven from becoming saccharine. For a cable drama aimed at adults, an uncommon number of characters get a happy ending. War between the airport and the Prophet’s followers is averted, and Tyler returns to his flock a changed man, accompanied by his mother. (Granted, Tyler’s redemption is only narratively possible because we are five real-life weeks separated from the Pingtree suicide bombing.) Clark has lost his museum, but he still has Miles and, seemingly, his self-respect. And, of course, there’s the tearful reunion of Kirsten and Jeevan, which the storytellers withhold until just the right moment. Each resolution is executed with too much care and sincerity to dismiss as a Hollywood Ending. Or, perhaps, it’s the world into which Station Eleven was released that makes its optimism so poignant. We’re entering Year Three of our own deadly pandemic, with so many of us still isolated from or mourning our loved ones. In this drought of direct human connection, we look to the arts, not just for diversion but for meaning. Can we be moved, can we be changed, can we be redeemed by a powerful work of fiction? Can we find unity in the shared experience of theater? Can we leave something of our souls for generations, civilizations to come to explore and repurpose? Station Eleven proclaims that we can. Further, it asserts that great art is not merely an artifact to be preserved but a living companion, not only to remember but to carry forward.

‘Station Eleven’ Finale Recap: Happy(ish) Endings That Work

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Kate Middleton Had a Private Birthday Video Call With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Kate Middleton Had a Private Birthday Video Call With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
google news
Kate Middleton celebrated a big birthday this week.

It’s been nearly two years since Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle saw each other in-person, but they reunited over a video call for the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday on January 9. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reached out to Duchess Kate to wish her a happy 40th, calling in from their new home base in Montecito.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly that it was a “very private” call, and that Prince Harry and Meghan “were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago,” presumably referring to the SussexRoyal Instagram’s account’s comment on a photo shared by the Cambridges’ Instagram. At the time (which was mere days after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back from their senior royal roles), the Sussexes wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!” complete with emojis, but the Sussexes don’t technically have any active social media accounts at the moment.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States almost two years ago, and while the Duke of Sussex saw Prince William and Kate when he returned to the U.K. for two brief visits in the time since, the Duchess of Sussex remained in California, so she hasn’t seen her in-laws in quite a while.

1642243642 45 Kate Middleton Had a Private Birthday Video Call With Prince
Prince Harry and Meghan privately reached out to Kate on her 40th birthday.

Duchess Kate celebrated her milestone 40th with a small, low-key party at the Cambridges’ Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk, with just close friends and family in attendance. She continued her tradition of baking her own birthday cake, per Anderson, which is a “holdover” from her mother, Carole Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to reunite with Prince William and Kate later this year, as they’ve reportedly accepted the Queen’s invitation to attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Perhaps they’ll be able to join in on the belated birthday festivities, as Queen Elizabeth is reportedly throwing Prince William and Kate a joint 40th birthday in June, and the Cambridges will also be hosting a birthday fête at Anmer Hall that same month.

Kate Middleton Had a Private Birthday Video Call With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

google news
Continue Reading

News

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York
google news
Ronnie Spector, circa 1964 Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

There are singers who speak to us for and about New York, people who will never rep another city. For me, it has always been Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, and at the root, Ronnie Spector. Straight out of Spanish Harlem, Spector died Tuesday at 78 after a brief battle of cancer. In the early Sixties, with her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley, Veronica Bennett formed and drove The Ronettes, the one girl group that ruled them all. They embodied a certain half-mad teenage longing and established the standard for mascara bravado, the embrace of style as armor and emotionality as psychic moat. Her story has been tied to that of Phil Spector like the innocent to a bucket of concrete, as you would be, too, if you were imprisoned by a convicted murder who stole your shoes. Time will not be kind to a guy who liked echo, because the music favors the woman who held sway over pop music. Chrissie Hydne’s vibrato? Lifted whole hog from Ronnie. That undying love in the reflective aluminum glow, that quick-before-they-catch-us Capulet tremble? That’s Ronnie, passed down directly into Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Money and Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders. If Amy Winehouse took the sweaters and the swagger and the liquid liner, it was the boys who submitted fully to Ronnie. Nobody gets more melodramatic about Saturday night than a boy with a new jean jacket.

You really don’t need to strain to remove Phil from the picture. The Ronettes discography is small and fat-free—the Ramones took that bit, as well. Ronnie songs just go, hit the high points, and stop. The concentration of musicality in these records is astonishing—legendary drummers Hal Blaine and Earl Palmer both played on “Be My Baby,” which might be the coolest credit of all time. Ronnie blended the sense of submission and mastery both, rarely sounding like any of her paramours were going to win the day. Listen to “Do I Love You?” and you hear Ronnie throw “Would I die if you should ever go away?” way up high, bending “die” as if it’s sort of a silly idea, because she’s singing about the bond itself, the moment of courtship, and who would want that to end? When she and Estelle and Nedra sail out on “yes I love you,” it’s smooth, unbothered, because that boy doesn’t much matter. It’s all in the game itself, the dance of blinkered love, where the next one is the boy for all time and every date is with destiny itself.

Her life after the Ronettes was rich and unpredictable, and partly hampered by her years of litigation to reclaim profits from her records. The chart peak was her duet with Eddie Money, “Take Me Home Tonight,” a top ten hit in 1986 notable because the song itself pays tribute by introducing both Ronnie and her best-known song: “Baby, just like Ronnie sings—be my little baby,” and there was Ronnie in the video, defeating the Eighties obsession with fans blowing upwards. She stuck with the tight dress and her hair did not move.

Before Mariah, Ronnie was the Christmas champion. She held court repeatedly on David Letterman and performed live Christmas sets almost every year. There are good solo recordings from the past thirty-odd years but the one I play most often is her version of Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” released on Kill Rock Stars in 1999. “And even though they don’t show, the scars are so old, and when they go, they let you know.” Joey Ramone does the background singing in the outro, and hearing their two accents blend is pure pleasure. One Bowery ghost and two New York legends combined to give voice to the most New York quality of all—not giving up while also not pretending. That they’re all of them gone now is hard to believe, though a fact remains. They all sang like Ronnie, and were all her babies.

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

google news
Continue Reading

News

Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?
google news

The Patriots playoff exile lasted only a year. They won 10 games, three more than the previous season with Cam Newton at the helm.

And, they did it with a rookie quarterback. Not Tom Brady.

Should the season be considered a success if they proceed to lose to Buffalo, and are one and done?

It’s an interesting debate, heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card showdown with the Bills, with the Patriots sitting as an underdog.

In my view, one and done wouldn’t cut it.

After putting together a seven-game win streak, looking like they were poised to make some noise in the playoffs, then finishing the year by losing four of the last five games, including getting bumped off in the first postseason game, it would be hard to call that a success.

Yes, the Patriots found a quarterback to lead them into the future in Mac Jones. And yes, they got back to the tournament.

All good. All positive. Especially coming the second season after Brady’s departure.

But after the unprecedented amount of money spent in the offseason, after hitting their stride and finding a formula to win, then looking nothing like that team after a bye week, that wouldn’t leave the best taste.

Maybe people are satisfied with them simply getting back to the playoffs. Maybe they’re satisfied because there is a glimmer of hope for the future.

That’s fine. It depends on your perspective.

For me, not putting a checkmark in the successful season box just yet would be based on how good they looked from late October to the first week of December, and the expectations that were created from that stretch. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the leader in the division after beating Buffalo Week 13.

Falling off a cliff from that point on, finishing the collapse with a one-and-out, wouldn’t cut it on my success meter.

Others disagree.

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, for one, said he’d give the team a thumbs up no matter what happens against the Bills.

He considers the season a success. Period.

“Absolutely it’s a success. Because I think they surprised everybody,” Harrison said when reached Thursday. “Obviously, the way Mac has come in and handled everything, that was a big surprise. I think them bouncing back, and even getting to the playoffs, that was a big surprise. They still have a lot of room for improvement and growth, but I would say it’s definitely a success.”

He’s not alone in that view. Former offensive line coach and legend Dante Scarnecchia is in that camp, too. He doesn’t need to see the Buffalo outcome. He’s already chalked the season up in the win column.

“Absolutely a success, absolutely,” Scar told the Herald. “I think they’ve improved certain elements of their team. They got that kid out of Alabama (Christian Barmore), I think they’re still pretty good at linebacker, I think they’re good in the back end. So I think they’re not bad defensively. And they’ll always be well-coached.”

He also thought the offense was moving in the right direction with Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, emerging as the best from his quarterback class in the first year.

“They’re pretty good up front on offense. Hunter Henry’s a good tight end … I just think the process has to continue with the draft and free agency,” said Scarnecchia. “And this quarterback (Jones) isn’t bad now. I think he’s pretty good. You just have to get a better supporting cast around him.”

Of course, the win streak may have created false expectations for some people, present company included. But this was more about how they played during that time, not necessarily about the string of wins.

During that run, they were efficient, consistent, and didn’t beat themselves. Offense, defense, and special teams delivered from game to game.

Many of the new players brought in from free agency started to have an impact from Matthew Judon to Davon Godchaux to Henry to Kendrick Bourne. So did the top three picks from the 2021 rookie class, namely Jones, Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots were on a roll, and completely focused on the job at hand, while others in the AFC struggled to find that same consistency.

At that point, the Patriots were being billed as Super Bowl contenders, and there was no reason to believe they couldn’t make a run, even with a rookie quarterback at the helm. The real dreamers even fantasized about a championship showdown with Brady and Tampa Bay.

And while that was certainly a reach, the Patriots were playing well enough where it seemed like a slam dunk for them to at least reach the AFC Championship game, assuming they held onto that first-round bye.

But after a Week 14 bye, they somehow lost their edge, and their focus, and have been trying to get it back ever since.

And while expectations dampened, it’s hard to forget how well they could play, the level they reached, and the range of teams they could beat.

This wasn’t just a case of beating up on bad teams. It was a sign of where they were headed. At least, from my perspective.

So yes, losing to Buffalo would negate calling the year a “success.”

For me, one more win should be the bar. Beating Buffalo is the ticket to contentment on the 2021 Patriots season. After that, everything achieved beyond would be gravy.

Some prominent football folks disagree with that assessment.

That’s what makes it good fodder for debate.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending