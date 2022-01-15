Connect with us

Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Tiffany Haddish booking photo
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

 

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday (14.01.22) on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

The 42-year-old actress was arrested in Georgia at around 4am, as she was allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The police were alerted to a potential problem by a member of the public, who reported a driver who’d fallen asleep at the wheel. They subsequently came across the Hollywood star while she was pulling into a neighbourhood.

The actress was stopped and arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ.

However, she was only in police custody for a short time and was released by 6.30am after posting a bond of $1,666.

Meanwhile, Tiffany split from her boyfriend, rap star Common, in November last year.

And he recently claimed that they decided to go their separate ways after coming to “an understanding” about putting their careers first.

The rapper said in December: “Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do.

“We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

See Also

However, Tiffany subsequently suggested that she didn’t agree with Common’s assessment of their break-up.

The ‘Night School’ star confessed to being “disappointed” by his comments, as he’d previously told her something different about his reasons for their split.

Tiffany – who dated Common for more than a year – said: “I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

PHOTO: Lilly Ghalichi Pregnant With Baby No 2! Talks Husband

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

PHOTO: Lilly Ghalichi Pregnant With Baby No 2! Talks Husband
google news

Lilly Ghalichi is expecting her second child with husband Dara Mir.

Months after the 38-year-old opened up about plans to expand her family and discussed a number of topics pertaining to the two seasons she spent on Shahs of Sunset, including the one thing that nearly stopped her from joining the Bravo reality series, Lilly took to her Instagram page to share her exciting news.

In a January 14 post, which included a slideshow of family photos with Dara, 41, and their daughter, 3-year-old Alara, Lilly told her fans and followers on Instagram that she had been “been busy creating life.”

Lilly also shared photos on her Instagram Story.

“Surprise!!!! Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been a hard few months this pregnancy. Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better,” she said in a series of posts.

Shahs of Sunset Lilly Ghalichi Confirms Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Lilly joined Shahs amid their second season in 2012. But she did so with one major hesitation.

“I come from a different family upbringing than the rest of them,” Lilly revealed on the latest episode of Life After Bravo. “My family was very strict. There was no alcohol in the house, and I’m watching these people partying and thinking, ‘What are my parents going to think?’ That was my biggest hesitation, how my family would take the news.”

So, how did her family take the news? As Lilly explained, her dad was immediately upset.

“I told my dad, and I’ll never forget he stood up, he was bright red, and he just looked at me and he goes, ‘You better not be in a goddamn bikini,’” she recalled, adding that her dad has yet to see a full episode of the show.

Throughout her two seasons on Shahs, Lilly said she “never felt like part of the group.” Instead, she felt as if she was “the kid that moves to a new school and doesn’t have any friends.”

Not helping the case was the fact that Mercedes “MJ” Javid seemed to have a vendetta against her.

“I think she has a little bit of jealousy issues with her friends. She doesn’t want people to be close to the people she’s close to. It’s that mean girl mentality,” Lilly explained, revealing she received a call from MJ just months ago.

“It was two days before GG’s son’s birthday party. I got a call from her. I didn’t answer the call,” she shared.

Since leaving the show, Lilly has gotten married and welcomed her first child with Dara. However, while she has remained active with her fans and followers on social media, Dara prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“He’s a private person. So it’s difficult. In his dream world, I would delete my Instagram,” she admitted. “[But] I still want more kids. I’m just so tired. She’s turning three next month and my husband’s like [waiting].”

Although Lilly felt like an outsider during her two seasons on Shahs, many have hoped to see her return, especially now that she’s gotten to know her former castmates much better and has real friendships with both Reza Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

“I’m such close friends with some of [them]. GG, our kids play, her daughter gave my son his first kiss [and] I love Reza,” she gushed.

Still, when it comes to the idea of rejoining the show, Lilly had one word: “No.”

“Reza asked me that question very recently. He’s like, ’You’re a mom now. MJ’s a mom now.’ But at the time, he had just had something very traumatic happen to him at his home,” Lilly explained, giving a nod to Tommy Feight‘s retaliatory trespassing that occurred after Reza shared private information about MJ.

“And I was like, ‘No, no. There would be no instance, especially being a parent now, that I think it’s okay to go trespass on someone’s property and destroy things. And I wouldn’t want my daughter exposed to that,’” she added.

Also, during the interview, Lilly said that the best part of being on the show was being able to help break down misconceptions of Persian people and that the worst was having everything she said and did “put under a microscope.”

Photos Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/MEGA, Instagram

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Who stunned in the second part of the Season 14 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Season 14 part 2 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race
google news

It’s week two of the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race (a/k/a The Big Opening) and we finally get to meet the remaining seven queens competing to become America’s Next Drag Superstar. There’s talent, fashion and ferocity to come, so let’s get into it.   

As the episode enters, we reunite with the first seen queens we met last week as they lament the heartbreaking elimination of Orion Story. June Jambalaya cleans the mirror message from our Michigan queen and declares, “this jambalaya’s got a lot more simmering to do.” Let’s hope so. The queens congratulated Kornbread on her win and wondered aloud about their unseen (as of yet) competition. And…here they come.

First into the room is another Latinx queen, Jorgeous from Nashville, Tennessee who was just that in red feathers and spicy attitude. Next up, we meet Fresno, California’s Deja Skye, working her curves in more polka dots and a fluorescent yellow wig. Next in is NYC’s own Jasmine Kennedie who not only made me gasp with her stoned and feathered entrance look and full violet wig, but her face out of drag was giving me serious young Christopher Reeve (RIP) vibes. What fabulous bone structure. Sigh. And now, let the controversy begin. Arkansas’ Maddy Morphosis (the first cis het male to compete on the show) has entered the werk room, serving Guy Fieri realness (or, according to a lot of Twitter users the second coming of Tina Burner.) I love the cheekiness. Good on you, Maddy. And. Now Atlanta’s in the house! Welcome Angeria Paris Van Micheals, also clad head to toe in polka dots. London-born Lady Camden enters and serves a 90s Spice Girl fantasy, complete with a candy bra and, lastly, welcome grunge punk rock girl Daya Betty, clad in yellow and black rocker gear. Check out their entrances here:

As with the first batch of queens, Ru challenges the dolls to be model drag queens posing in a giant bowl of Tic Tacs. Talk about playing with your food. While not nearly as chaotic as last week’s spinning wheel of death photo shoot, the results were pretty darned good, with Ru asking the queens to react to various questions using their faces and body language. Jasmine, Jorgeous and Angeria served the glam and Maddy found Santino’s hat in the bowl (a Merle and Santino reference in the first two episodes? Who would have thunk it?) In the end, Ru declares Angeria the winner. 

After the shoot and our first look at the dolls out of drag, Ru announces that round 2 of the CNTs is heading to the mainstage, meaning that the queen-etstants are tasked with showing off their talents in front of Ru and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and guest judge Alicia Keys. As the queens get settled in, Ru enters the werk room to chat with the queens about their talents (and doesn’t seem impressed that some are lip syncing for the CNTs), ultimately revealing that Maddy identifies as straight (a fact Daya already knew) and dropping jaws in the process. Maddy says she feels validated and hopes the negativity can avoid her on the show. The queens grill Maddy about her drag journey and she answers their questions thoughtfully and intelligently. Lady Camden later admitted she had “Maddy” respect for her fellow competitor.

After a pep talk from Alicia Keys, it’s time for talent. First up is Jorgeous, doing a seductive lip sync and looking fabulous. Jasmine flips and high kicks her way through another lip sync and Daya Bettty also (surprise!) does a lip sync to P!nk’s “Get the Party Started.” Finally…Lady Camden gives us something different, a modern ballet dance to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai. Deja Skye does a “comic cheerleading routine” that, much like Orion’s aerobics instructor bit las week, failed to land. Ooh, you in danger, girl. Maddy proved to be quite adept at blues guitar and Angeria delighted the judges with (yes) another lip sync, but it was to her own original song (which was instantly catchy.) I don’t know about you, but I really would like to see talents other than lip syncing if these talent shows show up on future seasons. I think it’s way more interesting to see the queens do things you wouldn’t see them do at the club on a regular basis. (I will make an exception if they’re performing their own songs, as Angeria and Kornbread did deserve the praise from the judges for their numbers.) Let’s just get some more variety. More blues guitar playing, poetry reciting and quick dressmaking queens, please!

After the CNTs, the queens hit the runway to serve us Sickening Signature Drag. Jorgeous had a purple gown that revealed a dazzling catsuit. Deja was in a curve-hugging black and cerulean blue (thanks, Carson) lace gown, Jasmine was resplendent in a gold gown with a plunging neckline that highlighted her (really good) breastplate and a wig that was probably featured in the movie Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Maddy gave us a headless Marie Antoinette fantasy in a creative (and beautiful) look and Angeria slayed in a wine-colored pageant gown and signature huge hair. Lady Camden took us to a 90s rave in a pastel peacock fantasy and Daya sported a blue wig and a dress made of ribbons.

The judges make their decision and declare Angeria as this week’s winner. Jorgeous, Jasmine, Lady Camden and Maddy are all safe. So, it’s down to Daya and Deja, lip syncing for their lives to Alicia Keys’ monster hit “Fallin.’” Both queens did fine lip service to the song, but in the end, Daya Betty had to sashay away and gave us my favorite exit line since Miss Vanjie, uttering “Well, shit” as she left the stage. Well put, my queen.   

Our MVP: I know this is going to come off as biased, but, being from Atlanta myself, I have to give it to the “southern belle from the ATL” Angeria. She embodies the passion and artistry of the Atlanta pageant scene and she deserved every last kudo from the judges this week. Alicia Keys said her original song was great and she’s not wrong. My favorite Angeria moment was the amazing advice she gave to Lady Camden during Untucked, “You’ve gotta be you to be unique.” (I need this on a pillow, stat.) She gives great confessional and proves she’s got the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to stick around in the competition. Mark my words.

Next week, the queens all come together and Ru’s big (sweet) twist is revealed! Until then, just remember, if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an “Amen”?

THE LATEST ON SL

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

That’s…Interesting: Kendrick Lamar To Produce Comedy Film About A Slave Re-Enactor Discovering His White Girlfriend’s Ancestors Once Owned His

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

That’s…Interesting: Kendrick Lamar To Produce Comedy Film About A Slave Re-Enactor Discovering His White Girlfriend’s Ancestors Once Owned His
google news

Kendrick Lamar’s latest announcement isn’t new music, but it sure has (rightfully) ruffled a lot of feathers.

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

It was announced this week that the Grammy-winning rapper is teaming up with his longtime manager and pgLang partner Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures.

While fans were excited to see Kendrick break some new ground and get into a new sector of the entertainment world, the description of this project has a lot of his supporters scratching their heads.

Written by Vernon Chatman, the film is described as: “Past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Obviously, a lot of people aren’t thrilled by this premise.

Lamar is signed onto the project as a producer through his multimedia company pgLang. This is Lamar and Free’s first film project under the company. According to reports from Deadline, production is set to kick off this spring, but as of now, no director has been attached to the untitled film.

Kendrick and Dave Free posted about the news to the pgLang Instagram page, simply writing, “pgLang • park county • paramount” in the caption.

Well….congrats, Kendrick?

google news
Continue Reading

Trending