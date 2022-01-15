Tiffany Haddish Arrested On Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Peachtree City, Ga. early Friday.

TMZ reports the comedic actress was arrested about 4 a.m. for suspicion of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Haddish posted bond at about 6:30 a.m., TMZ reports.

A concerned motorist called police to report a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers spotted a car that matched the description and pulled Haddish over, TMZ reports.

Police detected the odor of marijuana on Haddish and charged her with driving under the influence.

The arrest comes as Haddish, 42, is facing a midlife crisis after being dumped by rapper Common. She told Entertainment Tonight that her personal life is in shambles after the tragic deaths of close friends such as comedian Bob Saget.

“I’m very emotional. I’ve been crying a lot ’cause it’s – that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I’m sure I got them in the spiritual,” said Haddish.

On Monday, Haddish mourned the loss of Carl Craig, a movie producer and father of Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig.

Haddish wrote on Instagram: