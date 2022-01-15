Celebrities
Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot
The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 4am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana.
Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is allegedly facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was found asleep at the wheel by Peachtree City PD officers around 4am on January 14, according to TMZ. Despite reportedly being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.
The cops were responding to a call regarding a driver who had fallen asleep when they came upon Tiffany’s vehicle turning into a nearby neighborhood street, per the outlet. After pulling the actress over, they arrested her, believing she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany then posted a $1,666 bond and left jail around 6:30 AM, having only spent a few hours in custody, according to records obtained by the news source.
This is a developing story…
Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her ‘Secret’ Baby Shower & Shows Off Her Growing Bump
Kylie Jenner looks like she’s about to burst in new photos from her ‘secret’ baby shower.
Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is looking bigger than ever in her recent Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 24, gave fans a glimpse into her exclusive baby shower. For the special occasion, Kylie rocked a tight white long-sleeved dress that hugged her baby bump. Kylie is about eight months along in her pregnancy, and these pictures prove she’s just about ready to burst. In the first picture, her friends surrounded her and put their hands on her precious bump.
The other snaps from her baby shower showed off some of the classy decorations from the occasion. In one shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed by three life-size wooden giraffe statues. The party had a white theme to go with Kylie’s dress as the tables were decorated with white roses and giraffe name cards. On top of each chair rested a white blanket for every guest with their names on it. The reality TV star also had an adorable sewing table where guests could etch their own patchwork for the baby.
Present for the party was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her mother Mary Jo Campbell. One picture adorably captured the three generations of women together. Kylie’s baby shower photo dump also may have hinted at the sex of her baby. In a picture of gifts from the shower, a number of blue bags rested beside a stroller and bunny stuffed animal. Since blue is typically associated with boys, one might assume that she’ll be having one of her own.
Kylie has been keeping a very low profile with her pregnancy but still wanted to make it special. “Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of Kylie’s baby shower. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”
One of the reasons behind Kylie’s radio silence is her baby daddy Travis Scott’s involvement in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead. Travis is reportedly trying to find a balance between being there for Kylie and keeping a low profile following the tragedy. “Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time,” a second source HollywoodLife of Travis’ attendance at the baby shower.
Scott Disick Rocks Matching Outfit With Son Reign To Go Jewelry Shopping In Beverly Hills
Scott Disick and son Reign spent some quality father-son time together while out shopping in Beverly Hills in new photos.
Father-son bonding time! Scott Disick, 38, took son Reign, 7, for a special jewelry shopping trip in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 13 and the two rocked similar stylish looks. Scott looked sporty and relaxed but still utterly sharp in an all-black outfit with a New Balance track jacket over a black t-shirt, track pants, and trainers, pairing the look with a black baseball cap and dark shades. Reign was every bit as stylish as dad, sporting a black motorcycle shirt, camouflage pants, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.
The father-son duo were seemingly not joined by Reign’s other siblings, 12-year-old Mason and 9-year-old Penelope. The trip also seemed to be just a trip with dad as Reign’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was not present, and the pair were only accompanied by Scott’s security guard as well as his assistant, Lindsay Diamond, who rocked a similar casual look of a cream-colored sweatshirt, distressed jeans, and white-and-blue Nike Air Jordans.
Despite earlier reports of Scott being “very jealous” of ex Kourtney’s whirlwind romance with now-fiancé Travis Barker, 46, the father-of-three has been lately living it up with model Bella Banos (as well as several other young models on his roster). On Dec. 22, Scott and Bella were photographed on the beach of St. Barts as Bella rocked a tiny orange bikini and the For Love & Lemons Riviera Skirt Cover-Up. The 25-year-old model and Scott lounged side-by-side in the sun, and also had a conversation while standing next to each other near their beach set-up.
In more photos from the getaway, Scott and Bella were seen strolling down the beach together in photos as Bella rocked a neon bikini and looked deep in conversation with the reality star. Meanwhile, Scott was also spotted enjoying his time in New York City before the St. Bart’s trip, where he caught a movie with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her man, Pete Davidson.
‘Scream’s Ending: How The New Ghostface Was Revealed In Fifth Movie
A new ‘Scream’ means new killer and possibly killers. Act 3 of the fifth ‘Scream’ movie featured an epic twist when Sam, Sidney, Gale, and more came face-to-face with the new Ghostface. SPOILERS AHEAD!
The new Scream came to play in a big way when it came to its killer reveal. Ghostface returned to Woodsboro to reign terror once again on a new group of teenagers. Ghostface started off by attacking Tara (Jenna Ortega) at her home and stabbing her several times. Despite the gruesome battle, Tara managed to survive Ghostface’s wrath.
Tara’s hospitalization brought her estranged sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera), back to town. Sam took off when she was 18 after learning the truth about her parentage. When she was 13, Sam discovered that her father was actually Billy Loomis. Her mother and Billy slept together in high school before he went on his murderous rampage.
Ghostface killed several other people, including Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette), Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), and the beloved Dewey Riley (David Arquette). Dewey sacrificed himself so Sam, Tara, and Richie (Jack Quaid) could escape. It all led up to a party at Amber’s house, which used to be Stu Macher’s house.
Ghostface attacked Chad (Mason Gooding) outside at the party, and he was presumed dead. Sam, Tara, and Richie showed up at Amber’s house to get an extra inhaler. Amber (Mikey Madison) sent the rest of the partygoers away so that it was only Sam, Tara, Richie, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Liv (Sonia Ammar).
In a scene that mirrored what happened to her Uncle Randy, Mindy was attacked by Ghostface. After that, everyone began pointing fingers. However, Amber decided to go rogue and revealed herself as the killer. She shot and killed Liv in front of everyone.
Sidney and Gale arrived at Stu’s old house as Amber stumbled outside acting like she was hurt. Sidney and Gale knew this was a trap. Amber ended up shooting Gale before bolting back inside. Sidney ran after Amber (as Ghostface) and battled the killer on the second floor. Amber went after Richie before throwing Sidney over the railing.
Richie survived and that’s because he was the second killer. He was the one who attacked Tara. Richie stabbed Sam before taking her into the kitchen, mirroring the scene in the original movie. Richie and Amber explained that they met on Reddit and were seeking to revive the Stab franchise. They were angry about how they’ve been branded a “toxic fandom.”
As with the first film, Sam was able to get the upper hand on Richie and stabbed him through the neck. She had one last vision of her father, who led her to the knife. Amber ended up dead as well after Tara, Sidney, and Gale teamed up on her. After being doused with hand sanitizer, Amber was lit on fire by the stove. She was eventually shot dead by Tara. Mindy and Chad survived the attack by the Ghostface killers, as did everyone else.
In the end, Gale decided against writing about the latest murders in an effort to not give the killers the fame they wanted. She planned on writing a book about Dewey. Scream is now in theaters.
