To prevent prolonged sports team blackouts, Colorado lawmakers seek to force mediation
Growing frustration surrounding the ongoing dispute between Altitude TV and Comcast has prompted Colorado lawmakers to draft a bill that could require Colorado regional sports networks and cable providers to submit to arbitration to avoid prolonged blackouts.
If passed, the attorney general could mandate nonbinding mediation for any renewal disputes that have lasted at least six weeks after a contract has expired. Backers of the bill, expected to be introduced on Friday, are still weighing if they would still try pass a law to avoid future blackouts if Altitude TV and Comcast come to an agreement soon, but they view the current bill as a necessary step.
“In a perfect world, we shouldn’t have to do this,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and bill sponsor. “These are adults that have a lot of resources.”
The Altitude-Comcast blackout goes back to September 2019 with Colorado subscribers missing nearly three full seasons of Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids games on local TV broadcasts.
Mullica is sponsoring the bill with House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat. They said they have bipartisan support for the policy idea they have been working on since the end of the last legislative session after the Nuggets made the playoffs.
Garnett said the dispute is “destroying a generation of fans” who can’t watch their home teams play. Any movement toward a resolution, he added, has been moving “at a snail’s pace,” so Coloradans expect their leaders to do something about it if the companies can’t come to an agreement.
“It’s just such a sort of a tragedy that this regional sports network fight is all centered in Colorado, and we’re the ones who are kind of catching the brunt of it,” Garnett said.
Legal teams from both parties are scheduled to meet on Feb. 23 for a settlement conference in their ongoing antitrust lawsuit. Altitude had claimed in court documents that Comcast negotiated its new contract with business tactics that “make no economic sense” in an effort to eliminate or buy the regional sports network. Last month, Altitude announced plans for a revised contract proposal in hopes of ending the TV blackout.
“It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” said Matt Hutchings, COO of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, in a December news release. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.”
Altitude TV and Comcast did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday.
Mullica said he’s encouraged by the steps the parties are taking to solve the issue, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t have their bill ready to go. The “squabble” between the billion-dollar corporations is affecting a middle-class fan base that wants to support its team.
“People want to enjoy their teams and be able to kind of check out a little bit from from everything that’s going on, and I think that this just shined a brighter light on how important our sports teams are to a lot of people, and it’s an outlet for people to really get away from some of the things (they’re dealing with), and especially now with us being in a pandemic,” he said.
Altitude has also not reached an agreement with DISH Network. The satellite provider did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Altitude programming is available on DirecTV.
Man dies after falling into a Wentzville grain bin
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its highest number of hospitalizations—1,432 patients—during the pandemic.
In what has been statistically the region’s worst week during the pandemic in dealing with hospitalizations, St. Louis has seen an incredible 1,302 new hospital admissions since Sunday and reported 115 deaths in that time. The 1,378 COVID-positive patients now hospitalized in Task Force hospitals is the new single-day record for the number of patients. Task Force hospitals are comprised of facilities operated by the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s Hospital health systems. Another 54 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle Tour’ comes to St. Louis in August
ST. LOUIS – Zac Brown Band will make a stop in St. Louis on their 2022 international “Out in the Middle Tour.”
The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 12. The tour kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22.
“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown said. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”
The tour will also feature Caroline Jones and the Robert Randolph Band on select dates throughout the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at www.ZacBrownBand.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Zac Brown Band will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, access to the Uncaged Lounge with complimentary wine, beer & appetizers, an exclusive VIP gift item & more! The “Zamily” Fan Club Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, January 18 at 10 a.m., followed by the simultaneous Spotify and Live Nation Pre-Sales on Wednesday, January 19 at 10 a.m.
HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives as omicron surges around the country
People looking for health insurance in the grip of the omicron surge have through Saturday to sign up for taxpayer-subsidized private coverage under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.
President Joe Biden’s administration is on track is to deliver robust enrollment numbers, but those gains could turn into a mirage if congressional Democrats remain stymied on Biden’s social agenda package. Biden’s coronavirus relief bill has been providing generous subsidy increases that benefit new and returning customers. The juiced-up assistance will go away at the end of this year without further congressional action.
“The determining factor in whether this is a lasting gain in enrollment is whether the subsidies are extended,” said Cynthia Cox, who follows health insurance trends at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “The biggest threat to enrollment would be if these subsidies expire.” Millions of people could see their monthly premiums double and deductibles would also shoot up.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday that about 14.1 million people have enrolled or renewed coverage as of Jan. 8. That’s a gain of roughly 2 million covered through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance marketplaces. Two GOP-led states — Florida and Texas — are seeing particularly strong sign-ups.
“Dependable health care coverage is in reach at affordable rates,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs the program. Because of the Obama health law, or ACA, people cannot be turned down for coverage due to medical problems.
In addition to improved subsidies, the Biden administration has also focused more energy on outreach, increasing the number of enrollment counselors and stepping up advertising.
“It’s mostly good news for the administration,” said Cox.
About 9 in 10 U.S. residents currently have health insurance through a mix of employer, public and individual plans, but 28 million people remain uninsured even with the COVID-19 pandemic in its third year. Most uninsured people would be eligible for taxpayer-subsidized coverage, and surveys show many are just not aware of that.
People who sign up by Saturday will have coverage effective Feb. 1.
After Jan. 15, people still looking for coverage will need a specific reason, such as losing a job or a change in family circumstances, to qualify for a special enrollment period.
Federal officials recommend that deadline day procrastinators enroll by midnight local time in their community.
