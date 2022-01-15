Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 5 Low Cap Projects on Avalanche Ecosystem

Published

2 mins ago

on

Top 3 Most Popular Dapps on the Avalanche Network
Altcoin News
  • AVME can be used to detect and guard against malicious materials.
  • Libre DeFi has been up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.

2021 was an incredible year for the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX’s price increased by over 2800% in the single year alone. The Avalanche ecosystem currently has 160 projects in its network due to this expansion. Let us look at the top 3 low cap Avalanche ecosystem projects.

Libre DeFi (LIBRE) 

Libre DeFi is the first Avalanche low cap project. A decentralized AMM with yield aggregation. In addition, it serves as a one-stop-shop for DeFi users to access the cross-chain economy. Not just Avalanche platform, one may also use the platform in Polygon and Binance Smart Chain.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Libre DeFi price today is $0.066761 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $86,233.48 USD. Libre DeFi has been up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.

AVME (AVME) 

Decentralized security protocol, AVME, can be used to detect and guard against malicious materials. Using two blockchain-compatible technologies helps in achieving this. AI/ML-based Sandbox nodes and virus detection systems are examples of this.

According to CoinMarketCap, the AVME price today is $0.371604 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,301.76 USD. AVME is down 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Domani Protocol (DEXTF)

With the help of Domani Protocol’s decentralized cryptocurrency management system, anyone may invest in a wide range of assets at a cheap cost and with little hassle. Domani has been structured for DeFi to swap value more quickly without sacrificing ownership capacity.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Domani Protocol price today is $0.070552 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,244.91 USD. Domani Protocol has been down 2.25% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Parallel Finance Founder Yubo Ruan Shares Tips To Identify Potential Crypto

Published

46 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Parallel Finance Founder Yubo Ruan Shares Tips To Identify Potential Crypto
  • Ruan started his first venture capital firm, Skylight Investment.
  • Ruan founded Alisimba Technologies in China’s capital city of Beijing.

The achievements of Yubo Ruan, who is just 25, are probably beyond the imaginations of most of his contemporaries. When he was a high school student, Ruan founded Alisimba Technologies in China’s capital city of Beijing with the help of 13 innovation prizes and five patents.

Ruan started his first venture capital firm, Skylight Investment, while still in college to make investments in cutting-edge technology that had the potential to challenge the status quo. 8 Decimal Capital, his second venture capital firm, was founded in 2017 with a specific emphasis on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

This time around, the serial businessman is going for the decentralized banking dream with his new lending venture, Parallel Finance, to billion people. It is supported by some of the most notable venture capitalists in the industry, including Sequoia Capital, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Polychain, Pantera Capital and more. In August, the company raised $22 million in a Series A fundraising round, bringing its total capital raised to $150 million.

The Value of Arriving Early

In early 2014, Ruan was introduced to crypto. He encountered a bunch of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners while working on his first firm at Beijing’s famed Garage Café, which used to take bitcoin as a form of payment.

In the wake of that incident, he learned the value of arriving early. Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) were two of the investments he made in 2019 while overseeing the $60 million VC fund at 8 Decimal Capital, according to Ruan.

The early stakes have been well-rewarded. It was approximately lunchtime on Friday, and Solana, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was selling at roughly $148 per coin. Polkadot was trading at $27 per coin. Looking for long-term opportunities, he considers the founder’s qualities, fair and not too low, and the impact of the network as the three main criteria to consider for a potential investment.

Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) Turns Out To Be the Winner of Vitalik Buterin Twitter Poll

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Charles Hoskinson Discloses Arrival Time of DEX on Cardano
  • Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll.
  • Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner.

Cryptocurrency’s second most popular coin, Ethereum, has a strong community and following. Founder Vitalik asked the public which crypto would be a suitable alternative to Ethereum, and the response was enthusiastic. Cardano (ADA) won a Twitter vote organized by Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin, with 3.1 million followers. 

According to an ADA whale, Cardano’s community is one of the largest in crypto, and it’s not solely motivated by profits. The Twitter account suggests that it may be time to quit resisting the trend and fully embrace it in the tweets.

However, Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll. A good way to put things in perspective is Vitalik’s recent survey of the Ethereum community, in which he asked people to guess which currency would account for 80% of all global transactions and savings in the year 2035. Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner. Voters could select between BTC, USD, SOL, and ADA.

Cardano (ADA) Beats TRON Still!

Cardano’s ADA comes out on top only from just one tweet. Despite this, Vitalik tweeted the second set of options with the same explanation and received 358 thousand votes. BNB, Tron, CNY, and NEO were the choices this time. This puts TRX at roughly 184 thousand votes, although TRON received 51.3 percent of the votes. A total of 252 thousand people cast ballots for ADA in the previous poll.

Most cryptocurrency owners, investors, and fans keep an eye on Cardano’s ADA, although Ethereum continues to be one of the most popular options.

Bitcoin

Kishimoto Inu is Set to Revolutionize Non-fungible Tokens with its 3D NFT Marketplace

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Kishimoto
Kishimoto Inu is in the early stages of releasing the world’s first 3D NFT marketplace, taking NFT space to the next level.

Non-fungible tokens took the world by storm in 2021 as the previously maligned sector of the cryptocurrency market caught the attention of mainstream news outlets, celebrities and globally recognized brands who sought to get in early on this multi-billion dollar trend.

As the quality of NFT projects has evolved from simple pixelated images to extremely detailed one-of-a-kind digital assets that let their holders express their inner nature, so too must the underlying architecture that enables the buying and selling of these unique times to anyone with an internet connection.

It is in that vein that the team behind Kishimoto Inu, a project with the goal in mind to become the hub for all things anime on the blockchain, has set out to create the first of its kind 3D NFT marketplace that will change the non-fungible token space we know it.

The Kishimoto teams dedication to advancing the development of the project to keep up with the latest trends across the blockchain ecosystem has been demonstrated with the announcement of the upcoming Katsumi Governance Token and KishiSwap 2.0 launch, and its work on creating a 3D NFT marketplace is sure to set the example that all other NFT marketplaces will strive to beat.

The Kishimoto NFT ecosystem is already well established with 10,000 unique items listed on the popular OpenSea marketplace including the popular Kishi Ninja NFTs which will soon have utility in a play-to-earn game that is currently in the early stages of development.

Early adopters of unique Kisimoto NFTs like the Kishi Ninjas will also be treated with additional perks, contests and unannounced surprises in the future as the Kishimoto Inu ecosystem expands.

Once the upcoming KishiSwap 2.0 is fully launched, members of the Kishimoto community will have an easy way to mint their own NFTs which can be traded on the exchange or one day displayed in the museum-like setting of the Kishimoto 3D NFT marketplace.

No other anime-focused or generally NFT-focused platform has gone to the lengths that Kishimoto has to develop and evolve the industry as a whole forward, and the current plans are just the tip of the iceberg for what the project has in store for the future.

The ambitious roadmap for Kishimoto details the release of the first of its kind active burn DAO token for the Kishimoto community, KishiSwap 2.0, and the 3D NFT Marketplace all in Q1 of 2022, and the team is well on its way to accomplishing its goals in just the first month of the new year.

On top of building out the Kishimoto ecosystem, the developers behind the project have also worked hard to establish bridges to some of the most popular blockchain networks in the ecosystem including Fantom, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain, meaning Kishimoto can be traded and stored in a multi-chain environment where users can find the best transaction fees and processing times.

In addition, Katsumi (Kishimoto’s governance token) is also set to launch in the following weeks. Katsumi will benefit Kishimoto holders by actively burning Kishimoto tokens. Katsumi’s “active burn” will not only increase Kishimoto’s value by buying tokens but will also decrease the supply in circulation, increasing scarcity for a higher demand for the Kishimoto token. Katsumi will be the first token to implement this “active burn” and will be an originator of the crypto governance tokens to be released in the future.

With multi-chain support and an advanced 3-dimensional interface that gives a next-level environment to view and appreciate anime NFTs on the blockchain, Kishimoto’s 3D marketplace is sure to leave its mark and set the standard for all NFT projects to model or try to beat in the not too distant future.

 

 

