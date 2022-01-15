Top 5 Low Cap Projects on Avalanche Ecosystem

Kishimoto Inu is in the early stages of releasing the world’s first 3D NFT marketplace, taking NFT space to the next level.

Non-fungible tokens took the world by storm in 2021 as the previously maligned sector of the cryptocurrency market caught the attention of mainstream news outlets, celebrities and globally recognized brands who sought to get in early on this multi-billion dollar trend.

As the quality of NFT projects has evolved from simple pixelated images to extremely detailed one-of-a-kind digital assets that let their holders express their inner nature, so too must the underlying architecture that enables the buying and selling of these unique times to anyone with an internet connection.

It is in that vein that the team behind Kishimoto Inu, a project with the goal in mind to become the hub for all things anime on the blockchain, has set out to create the first of its kind 3D NFT marketplace that will change the non-fungible token space we know it.

The Kishimoto teams dedication to advancing the development of the project to keep up with the latest trends across the blockchain ecosystem has been demonstrated with the announcement of the upcoming Katsumi Governance Token and KishiSwap 2.0 launch, and its work on creating a 3D NFT marketplace is sure to set the example that all other NFT marketplaces will strive to beat.

The Kishimoto NFT ecosystem is already well established with 10,000 unique items listed on the popular OpenSea marketplace including the popular Kishi Ninja NFTs which will soon have utility in a play-to-earn game that is currently in the early stages of development.

Early adopters of unique Kisimoto NFTs like the Kishi Ninjas will also be treated with additional perks, contests and unannounced surprises in the future as the Kishimoto Inu ecosystem expands.

Once the upcoming KishiSwap 2.0 is fully launched, members of the Kishimoto community will have an easy way to mint their own NFTs which can be traded on the exchange or one day displayed in the museum-like setting of the Kishimoto 3D NFT marketplace.

No other anime-focused or generally NFT-focused platform has gone to the lengths that Kishimoto has to develop and evolve the industry as a whole forward, and the current plans are just the tip of the iceberg for what the project has in store for the future.

The ambitious roadmap for Kishimoto details the release of the first of its kind active burn DAO token for the Kishimoto community, KishiSwap 2.0, and the 3D NFT Marketplace all in Q1 of 2022, and the team is well on its way to accomplishing its goals in just the first month of the new year.

On top of building out the Kishimoto ecosystem, the developers behind the project have also worked hard to establish bridges to some of the most popular blockchain networks in the ecosystem including Fantom, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain, meaning Kishimoto can be traded and stored in a multi-chain environment where users can find the best transaction fees and processing times.

In addition, Katsumi (Kishimoto’s governance token) is also set to launch in the following weeks. Katsumi will benefit Kishimoto holders by actively burning Kishimoto tokens. Katsumi’s “active burn” will not only increase Kishimoto’s value by buying tokens but will also decrease the supply in circulation, increasing scarcity for a higher demand for the Kishimoto token. Katsumi will be the first token to implement this “active burn” and will be an originator of the crypto governance tokens to be released in the future.

With multi-chain support and an advanced 3-dimensional interface that gives a next-level environment to view and appreciate anime NFTs on the blockchain, Kishimoto’s 3D marketplace is sure to leave its mark and set the standard for all NFT projects to model or try to beat in the not too distant future.