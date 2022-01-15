News
UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
Boris Johnson’s office apologized to the royal family on Friday for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year — the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Farewell parties for Johnson’s departing spin doctor and another staffer, complete with late-night drinking and dancing, took place on April 16, 2021, the night before Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at her husband’s funeral because of social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Johnson spokesman Jamie Davies acknowledged that news of the gatherings had caused “significant public anger.”
“It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 has apologized to the palace,” he said, using a term for the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.
Johnson’s former communications director James Slack — who is now deputy editor-in-chief of tabloid newspaper The Sun — apologized “unreservedly” for the “anger and hurt” caused by his farewell party.
Johnson’s office said the prime minister wasn’t in Downing Street, where he both lives and works, on April 16, and had been unaware any gatherings were planned.
But each new revelation about social events inside the prime minister’s office while most in the the U.K. were enduring lockdowns has weakened his hold on power and strengthened calls for him to resign. A scandal that began weeks ago with a report of a December 2020 Christmas party has grown to about a dozen alleged social events in 10 Downing Street and other government buildings.
The former head of the government’s COVID-19 task force, Kate Josephs, apologized on Friday for holding a drinks gathering in her office in December 2020. The Daily Mirror reported that Johnson encouraged his office staff to “let off steam” at regular after-work “wine time Fridays.” The paper said staff had a wine fridge delivered to Downing Street to hold supplies for the gatherings.
So far none of the alleged parties have been denied by Johnson’s office.
News
Home Showcase: Put your stamp on roomy Brookline home
A stately Brookline address with golf course views, ample square footage, terrific outdoor space and … newer construction?
It’s all possible and it’s at 604 Newton St., an immaculate 2014 single-family near schools, parks, shopping and highways.
We’ll call the sprawling 4,917-square-foot home open concept-ish, with the inviting, easy layout of an open floor plan that melds the living room and kitchen into the ultimate hangout space, plus separate formal dining room and sitting room. Oversized doorways and windows galore add brightness and flow to a traditional footprint that’s anything but stuffy.
Coffered 10-foot ceilings overhead, a modern fireplace ensconced between built-ins, and glass doors that open to a landscaped backyard make the oversized living room feel warm and intimate. And, if you believe that the kitchen is the most important room in the home — and we do — this one is perfection. Wrapping around an eat-in center island, the chef’s kitchen features high-end appliances, a professional-grade range, beverage storage, and custom cabinetry.
On the second floor, five bedrooms and three full baths, including a generously proportioned primary suite with custom walk-in closets and a lavish en-suite bathroom. Homework, work-work or playtime have their own spots in the home, too — the new owners will find a sixth bedroom on the main level currently used as an office, a reading nook with built-in shelving on the second level, and a playroom on the lower level.
For more information about the property, contact Jamie Genser with Coldwell Banker, 617-515-5152. Open house hours are from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Home Showcase:
Address: 604 Newton Street, Brookline, MA 02467
Bedrooms: 5
List Price: $2,749,000
Square feet: 4,917
Price per square foot: $559
Annual taxes: $24,745 in 2022.
Location: Close to parks, shopping, and great schools.
Built in: 2014
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Immaculate turnkey home
Large outdoor space
Cons:
Brookline taxes
News
Boston Public Schools students walk out, saying their schools are unsafe
Numerous Boston Public Schools students walked out of class Friday to protest what they called unsafe conditions due to COVID.
The peaceful protest was followed by a webinar, watched by 363 people and moderated by a handful of students, most of whom provided only their first names.
Their 16 demands included personal protective equipment for teachers, proper COVID testing for both teachers and students, and two weeks of remote learning, during which anyone who may have been exposed to the virus could quarantine themselves.
“Students should not have to risk their lives for their education,” said Tiffany, one of the moderators. “Teachers should not have to risk their lives for their jobs.”
In a statement Friday, the school district said: “Boston Public Schools believes deeply in students advocating for what they believe in. We further believe it is critically important that we encourage and support them in expressing their concerns, beliefs and positions to their leaders. We will continue to listen to our students and families as we navigate this latest surge and the impacts it has on our ability to remain in person and deliver a quality education.”
But Stacy Tran, who has diabetes, one of the conditions that put her at greater risk of contracting COVID and dying from it, called on the state to shutter schools until it is safe to return.
“Who else are we going to sacrifice to try to create a return to normalcy?” Tran said. “When I die, who’s going to be next?”
“The choice comes down to your moral ground,” Josie said. “I call for the superintendent to push for us. I call for the mayor to push for us. Does someone have to die from COVID for us to be shut down?”
Suleika Soto, a mother of two BPS students and a member of Families for COVID Safety, said the district needs the two-week pause students are demanding.
“We’re broken by our decisions whether or not to send our kids to school,” Soto said. “We’re sending our kids into COVID-filled schools.”
The students also encouraged their peers to eat their lunches in their assigned classrooms rather than crowded cafeterias to ensure proper contract tracing and to reduce the virus’s spread.
And they called on state officials to allow remote learning time to count. However, Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have said that under state law, students are required to have 180 days of in-school learning.
“We’re living in a time of fear, suffering and death,” said Jonathan, a school nurse. “This particular surge was predicted six months ago, and the district waited for DESE guidance….Now we see where that’s taken us.”
News
Supply chain woes hit Massachusetts food pantries
The effects of the pandemic’s massive supply chain disruption has trickled down to the most vulnerable Bay Staters as some food donation nonprofits like Boston-based Lovin’ Spoonfuls see 20% less food available to donate to local pantries.
“Right now, what we’re seeing is a drop in product that mirrors what we saw back in the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, when everyone was panic-buying as everything as being disrupted,” said Lovin’ Spoonfuls Chief Operating Officer Lauren Palumbo.
Lovin’ Spoonfuls was founded in 2010 as a “food rescue.” The organization collects perishable food that goes unsold at grocery stores, wholesalers, farms and farmers markets. On the same day their workers pick up the food, they deliver it fresh to food pantries, meal programs, shelters and community centers in more than 50 cities and towns across the state.
Just last spring, the organization celebrated distributing their 20 millionth pound of food. But as of late, Spoonfuls employees have been stuck driving half-empty trucks around the state, scrapping for food to bring to those in need.
Over the last week, the organization was able to “rescue” just under 63,000 pounds of food, only 79% of what they would recover during a week just a few months ago.
“We have to, essentially, ration it out,” she told the Herald.
According to Lovin’ Spoonfuls data, they were short of their average meal donation by about 12,000 meals last week.
Palumbo said there’s not any particular food item or category of product they’re seeing less, but she attributes the food shortage to supply chain issues impacting food service and retail nationwide.
Grocery stores and markets where Lovin’ Spoonfuls source their food are struggling in their own operations, both in keeping their shelves full and finding people to work.
“Across the board, our Food Rescue Coordinators are reporting a significant decrease in the amount of product they’re recovering,” confirmed Operations Director Rebecca Handford, in a statement. “The stores are telling us it’s due to a number of factors from entire department teams out with COVID, to store orders being canceled due to weather or staff absences to stores running out of product as people stockpile for storms and frigid temperatures.”
Spoonfuls’ partners in local communities are feeling the squeeze while hungry families continue to show up, hoping for help. Lovin’ Spoonfuls provided about 3.3 million meals to people struggling to put food on the table in 2021.
“Despite the appearances that large portions of the economy are returning to normal, there’s still an overall net increase of needs from their clients compared to before the beginning of the pandemic,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo said the organization is “bracing” for a tough winter, the season when food donations are typically their lowest. She emphasized that anyone in a position to help the hungry can provide financial assistance directly to Spoonfuls, or reach out to their local pantries.
