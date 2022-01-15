Celebrities
#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive: Ne-Yo Details How This Year’s Honorees Musically ‘Molded’ His Personal Soundtrack—‘Timbaland Changed The Sound Of Hip-Hop’
The 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS air Monday and this year’s host couldn’t be more excited.
As previously reported Ne-Yo will take the reigns of this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV that carry a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”
Previously announced presenters for the 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS include Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Tank, and H.E.R.
Ahead of Monday’s show, BOSSIP had a chance to chat with Ne-Yo about the ceremony and he gushed over this year’s honorees that include; honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact; and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon.
During the 2022 URBAN One Honors press conference, Ne-Yo revealed that all of these powerhouses have impacted him in their own unique way and shaped him into the artist he currently is today.
According to the “Champagne Life” singer, this year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees and Living Legends molded the music that influenced his career…
“Let’s start with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis,” said Ne-Yo to BOSSIP. “They’re responsible for a lot of the music that molded me into who I am from Michael Jackson to Prince and on down. That whole era is my bread and butter, Gamble and Huff—same situation. A lot of the music that molded my sound and my appreciation for music came from.”
and he has immense respect for Jennifer Hudson and Timbaland, two artists he’s personally worked with.
“Jennifer Hudson, I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working with, writing for, and singing with, she’s easily one of the most amazing voices of our generation, don’t @ me, I don’t care!” said Ne-Yo to BOSSIP. “I’ve also had the pleasure of working with Timbaland, Timbaland changed the sound of Hip-Hop and R&B for pretty much everybody. For me to be part of music myself, how could I not give that man his flowers?”
Indeed!
To see Timbaland and the rest of the honorees get their flowers, watch the 2022 Urban One Honors Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV.
Selena Gomez May Host The Oscars With Steve Martin & Martin Short
The stars of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ were called an ‘iconic trio’ who would be a ‘dream’ to take over as MCs for the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards.
The more the merrier! Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are reportedly being eyed to host the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards! Oscar organizers are said to be excited about the prospect of uniting a young Hollywood heavyweight such as Selena with two comedic legends like Steve and Martin on stage for the glamorous affair, per Variety. As all three starred on Hulu’s mega hit Only Murders in the Building and the award show is being broadcast on ABC, the choice would be a huge win for Disney, who owns both companies.
“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said of Selena, Steve and Martin to the outlet. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will (Packer, Oscar producer) and the Academy about it.”
The news follows rumors of Pete Davidson’s name being tossed around as an early choice for MC. After the Oscars announced there would be a host after three years without one, the Saturday Night Live star was reportedly in talks to take the job. However, an insider told Variety that only an “informal conversation” took place, and nothing came of it. As Pete is a huge draw for NBC on SNL, it might not be the best move for competing network ABC to promote him.
Jimmy Kimmel served as the last host of the Oscars, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. Other famous hosts over the past decade included James Franco/Anne Hathaway in 2011, Billy Crystal in 2012, Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015 and Chris Rock in 2016. While hosting can often be a blight on an entertainer’s resume (see Franco/Hathaway), the gig is still considered rather prestigious.
The final choice for who will host the 2022 Oscars will be made by Packer, ABC executives and the Academy. Insiders told Variety that there has been no decision made yet, talks are ongoing and there is “no frontrunner at this point.” Fingers crossed Selena, Steve and Martin fans!
SMH: Cardi B Said She Was ‘Extremely Suicidal’ Over Blogger Tasha K’s Alleged Lie Spewing While Tearfully Testifying In Defamation Case
Cardi B appeared in federal court this week, reportedly becoming emotional while testifying against YouTube blogger Tasha K in her defamation lawsuit. Cardi B’s testimony was made to support her claim the blogger’s numerous claims about Cardi made online from 2018-2019 defamed the star.
According to PEOPLE, the ‘I Like It’ rapper told jurors during an emotional testimony in a Georgia federal courtroom on Thursday morning that she was left feeling “extremely suicidal” due to alleged lies spewed about her by “Tasha K,” born Latasha Kebe. Tasha made multiple claims that Cardi is denying, including the rapper had been a prostitute, contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy.
Being pushed to tears while speaking, Cardi B broke down over the emotional toll Kebe’s allegations appegedly took on her. Cardi B claimed she became suicidal at one point, the rapper said,
“I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”
Cardi B, reminding jurors that the drama with Kebe happened around the time she and Offset welcomed Kulture, their first child, told the jurors she felt like,
“I didn’t deserve my kid.“I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t,” when asked about her feelings towards Kebe after seeing the YouTuber’s posts about her.
She later apologized for her language to those in the courtroom, according to TMZ.
In case you missed it, in July a judge dismissed a $3 million countersuit Tasha K served Cardi in 2019. Tasha had alleged the rapper assaulted and threatened her.
Candace Cameron-Bure & More ‘Full House’ Stars Reunite At Bob Saget’s Home Before Funeral
Bob Saget’s co-stars looked glad to see each other, as they met at the comedian’s home to say good-bye to their friend.
The cast of Full House met at Bob Saget’s California home on Friday January 14 before his funeral services. Cast members, including Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier all looked in good spirits in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though they were meeting for a sad occasion, they seemed happy to be reunited and glad to be there for Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo, 42, and each other.
Dave, 62, Candace, 45, and Andrea, 45, all looked like they arrived around the same time. All three looked happy to be together, and Andrea was smiling wide, as she gave Candace a big hug. The two had played the onscreen best friends DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibler for years during their time on Full House. In another pair of photos Dave and Andrea were seen chatting with each other, and they both looked like they were having a great chat, with both looking like they were smiling and laughing. Jodie, 39, was spotted arriving on her own with a friend of hers.
Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022
It really is nice that Bob’s castmates arrived at his home both to honor their lost friend and be there for Kelly. Many other friends, including comedian Jeff Ross were seen arriving at Bob’s home before the ceremony. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday at Los Angeles’ Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery with a small service only for family and close friends, followed by a reception at Full House creator Jeff Franklin’s home, via TMZ. John Stamos, 58, tweeted about needing strength before laying his friend to rest. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he tweeted, along with the Serenity Prayer.
Following the comedian’s sudden passing, the cast of Full House released a joint statement eulogizing their co-star. “We grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote in part.
