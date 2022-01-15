Connect with us

News

Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season

Published

1 min ago

on

Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 season.

Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% compared to the prior year and down 4.6% compared to the 2019-2020 season.

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch, in the company release, said that this season’s metrics are outpacing the prior year, as expected, due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions during the 2020-2021 season.

She also acknowledged that challenging early-season conditions that led to delayed openings and limited terrain offerings across North America hurt the company’s bottom line for the current season through Jan. 2.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
google news

By Kellen Browning, The New York Times Company

In 2015, Jason Citron, a computer programmer, was struggling to break through in the video game industry. The new multiplayer game he had created with his development studio, Hammer & Chisel, was not catching on.

So Citron engineered an abrupt about-face. He laid off his company’s game developers, turned the game’s chatting feature into its sole product and gave it a mysterious name — Discord.

“I think at the time we had maybe six users,” Citron said. “It wasn’t clear that it was going to work.”

At first, Discord was only popular with other gamers. But more than six years later, driven in part by the pandemic, it has exploded into the mainstream. While adults working from home flocked to Zoom, their children were downloading Discord to socialize with other young people through text and audio and video calls in groups known as servers.

The platform has more than 150 million active users each month — up from 56 million in 2019 — with nearly 80% logging in from outside North America. It has expanded from gamers to music aficionados, students and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

In September, Discord, which is based in San Francisco, said it was raising $500 million in funding, valuing the company at $14.7 billion, according to PitchBook, a market data provider. It more than doubled its workforce in 2021, to about 650 people.

Discord’s evolution into a mainstream tool has been an unexpected twist in Citron’s career. Citron, 37, said he grew up playing video games on Long Island, nearly failed to graduate from Full Sail University in Florida because he spent so much time playing World of Warcraft and went on his first date with his future wife at an arcade.

“So many of my best memories came from those experiences, so my whole career has been about giving other people the power to create those kinds of moments in their lives,” he said.

Before Discord, he ran a social gaming network, OpenFeint, which he sold in 2011 to a Japanese gaming company GREE for $104 million. Citron was considered by others in the gaming community to be innovative because he tried to keep gamers’ attentions through social interactions with their friends, a new strategy in the nascent mobile gaming market.

“At least he tries to put something new into the market,” said Serkan Toto, a gaming analyst in Japan, adding that Citron’s reputation was “like a geek, in a good sense.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

“Spacing here was a problem“: Closely built homes helped Marshall firestorm spread, researchers say

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

“Spacing here was a problem“: Closely built homes helped Marshall firestorm spread, researchers say
google news

SUPERIOR – Too many houses built too close together on the tinder-dry high plains between Denver and Boulder led to the record Marshall firestorm losses topping $1 billion, insurance industry researchers found this week as they sifted through ashes and charred ruins.

They were beginning an investigation, similar to work done after previous ruinous fires, including the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire west of Colorado Springs and the 2018 fire that destroyed nearly 19,000 structures in Paradise, California. Their industry Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety is developing a science of how fires burn through communities and what can survive as climate warming intensifies.

“Spacing here was a problem, “ research engineer Faraz Hedayati said as he  probed gaps less than 10 feet wide between former houses where radiant heat helped flames spread.

Another problem was proximity to native vegetation — grasslands where record high temperatures and drought had created conditions where, with human ignition and high winds, the firestorm spread rapidly from Marshall into suburban-built Superior and Louisville, research engineer Dan Gorham said.

“This is an ecosystem evolved to have fire. We need to learn to live with that,” Gorham said, pointing to the grasslands between Superior and Boulder. “We need to build with an understanding that this is an ecosystem that needs fire.”

Devastated homeowners stood in ash and ruins, masked to reduce their inhalation of toxic  metallic fumes from burned appliances, as the industry team roved through this Sycamore development where construction took off in the 1990s. They shared accounts of what happened on Dec. 30 and embraced the idea of boosting resilience for the future.

“I definitely want to build back better. I want to know the right way,” said Jonathan Vigh, 44, an atmospheric scientist who fled with wife and two children as reddish-hued smoke from the immediately adjacent grasslands billowed toward their house.  A few asphalt shingles from their roof endured, and a pear tree planted in 2015 survived, but a cedar fence apparently functioned as a wick and the destruction was total.

A neighboring house sat less than 10 feet away. And Vigh was conducting an investigation of his own, wearing a respirator and plastic white overalls, searching for a computer hard drive that contained family photos. He found it in basement foundations, hunched over it, only to see it had burned too much and that those images were lost.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Homeowner Jonathan Vigh adjusts a respirator while out in front of his burned out home January 13, 2022. Vigh’s home, and all of his neighbor’s homes, were lost in Marshall fire two weeks earlier. Vigh, a project scientist at NCAR, National Center for Atmospheric Research, agreed to work with researchers from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to help gain a better perspective on how to make homes and neighborhoods more fire resistant in the future.

He’s now wondering whether the owner of that adjacent house might be willing to sell so that greater spacing would be possible for his family in the future. “If he chooses not to rebuild, I would think about buying his property,” Vigh said.

A renewed Colorado push for “hardening,” now in suburbs as well as mountain forest developments, is gaining traction in the aftermath of this most-costly climate-induced inferno in state history. The Marshall firestorm destroyed 1,084 structures and damaged at least 149 more, including a Super Target store where wind-whipped embers found organic material on the roof.

“This could be a model re-build for us to get to a fire-safe community,” said Carole Walker, director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association and a member of the Colorado Fire Commission tasked by Gov. Jared Polis with addressing wildfire risks.

“We will be starting from scratch.”

The question is what hardening would entail. A fire safety push for lower-density housing would collide with a push by some planners and developers toward higher-density “mixed-use” communities.  Population growth in Colorado and other parts of the arid West has led some planners to encourage housing “units” clustered tightly like integrated circuits and surrounded by native vegetation that requires less water than lawns and parks.

Closer spacing and vegetation management for fire protection could clash with water conservation and other long-term objectives, said Molly Mowery, director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, a nonprofit that guides town officials.

Looking at limits on growth opens “a huge can of worms,” Mowery said, anticipating that boosting fire resilience will require balancing climate warming preparedness measures. “There’s not going to be a solution that satisfies everything.”

1642252880 278 Spacing here was a problem Closely built homes helped Marshall

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control through a neighborhood on Dec. 30, 2021.

The insurance industry researchers determined that the Marshall firestorm, as it spread from grasslands into houses, accelerated because flames found abundant fuel and radiant heat ignited closely-packed structures, adding to the ignitions from wind-whipped embers.

“Conflagration happens when you get that proximity,” Roy Wright, chief executive of the insurance institute, said Thursday as his team began their investigation.

Spacing closer than 12 feet favors fire, researchers have established, and gaps between homes of 50 feet or more are advisable, Wright said. “Dispersion is one way to eliminate the domino effect” and with greater spacing “you would not have had so many structures lost.”

Re-making Colorado suburbs to endure worsening fires also will require clearing buffers at least five feet wide and “impeccably” bare, Wright said, along with screens on vents and retro-fitting with non-flammable roofing, siding and vegetation. Well-watered green lawns are less likely to burn than native grasses, he said.

And the mulch that residents increasingly use to help plants endure as temperatures rise “is like spreading match sticks around your home.”

Insurance industry officials also recommended a rethinking of the “Wildland Urban Interface” concept that Colorado officials have used in mapping urban development as it increases in forests to prioritize fire protection.

“We’ve got to start imagining what we see here as probable …..,” Wright said. “We have too narrow a view of where the wildlife risk is.”

1642252880 757 Spacing here was a problem Closely built homes helped Marshall

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Daniel Gorham, a research engineer with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, measures the distance between two foundations of two homes in Superior on Jan. 13, 2022. All the homes in this neighborhood were destroyed in the Marshall fire two weeks earlier.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Most Colorado mobile home owners have never heard of oversight program designed to protect them, new report shows

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Most Colorado mobile home owners have never heard of oversight program designed to protect them, new report shows
google news

A year after Colorado lawmakers enshrined into law new protections for the state’s tens of thousands of mobile home owners, more than three-quarters of complaints against landlords and managers remain unresolved and more than seven in 10 park residents had never heard of the state oversight program, according to an inaugural report released this week.

The “Mobile Home Park Oversight Program Annual Report,” published Tuesday, represents the most thorough look yet at the state of Colorado’s beefed-up Mobile Home Park Act, which introduced in 2020 a dispute-resolution system for mobile home owners to file complaints as well as a centralized registration system for the state’s 718 mobile home parks.

The dispute-resolution system — modeled after a similar program in Washington state — was designed to give mobile home owners a cheaper, easier avenue to address issues in their parks without costly attorney fees.

The most common complaints to state regulators included park owners’ failure to properly maintain trees, water and sewer lines, and park common areas; owners instituting rules and regulations that allegedly go against Colorado statute; and landlords allegedly requiring residents to sign new leases or rental agreements that waive their homeowners’ rights.

But the report also noted a persistent backlog in cases that have not been resolved by state regulators.

The program received 221 complaints between May 1, 2020 — when the dispute-resolution process launched — and June 30, 2021, encompassing 546 alleged violations. Of those complaints, 49 had been resolved — or just 23%. Seventy-seven of the 546 alleged violations were resolved, meaning 86% remained open.

Christina Postolowski, who runs the state’s Mobile Home Park Oversight Program, said in an email that the state focused during its first year on getting the park registration database built, much of which had to be entered manually. This took regulators months to do, and contributed to the complaint cases stacking up.

“Getting current, accurate ownership and contact information for parks underpins the rest of the work that the program does,” Postolowski said in the email. “The structure of the program (as set up by the state legislature) relies on the division being able to quickly identify and contact park owners to investigate complaints and disseminate information on the program to resident home owner.”

Mobile home owners detailed to The Denver Post last fall their frustration over the extended wait times for addressing their concerns, ranging from snow removal and sewage issues to mold in laundry rooms or water being shut off for days without notice. Some residents still hadn’t had their issues resolved more than a year after submitting complaints to the state.

Four corporate owners — which own dozens of parks around Colorado — were responsible for a quarter of the complaints, state data from September showed. It’s part of a growing trend of hedge funds and large corporations that are buying up mobile home parks around the country, where they are known to increase rent repeatedly and remove amenities.

Postolowski acknowledged in her email that the department did not, initially, have enough staff to register parks, address park sale requirements, resolve complaints and enforce the rules. In response, the department hopes to hire two additional staff to focus just on park registration and mobile home park sales by early this year, she said.

“Those additional staff resources will help the program address the backlog in cases while working to resolve new complaints,” Postolowski wrote, noting that there were 36% more mobile home owners in the state than initial data suggested. “The demand for the program suggests the division may need additional staff beyond these two.”

Even with the delays, more than 40% of respondents to a state survey said they had a good experience when they contacted the oversight program, compared to less than 18% who reported the experience to be poor. Just over 35% said the experience was “OK.”

A nagging issue, however, is a lack of awareness about the oversight program — particularly among mobile home owners.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending