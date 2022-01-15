News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named second-team all-pro, misses first team by one vote
Justin Jefferson was named second-team all-pro on Friday, falling one vote shy of becoming just the fourth wide receiver in Vikings history to be named to the first team.
It marks the second time in his two-year career that Jefferson has been on the second team. In voting by 50 national media members for the Associated Press, which has the NFL’s official all-pro team, Jefferson got 20 votes.
Three receivers make the first team. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Davante Adams of Green Bay were unanimous choices with 50 votes. Getting the third spot was San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel with 21 votes. The only other receiver to receive a vote was Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, who received nine votes and joined Jefferson on the second team.
The Vikings receivers in history to make first-team all-pro have been Randy Moss (three times), Cris Carter (twice) and Gene Washington (once). Jefferson had made it a goal to make the first team.
“That’s definitely what I want to do,” he said late in the regular season. “That’s one of the things I wanted to accomplish this season.”
No other Vikings player made first- or second-team all-pro. Rookie Kene Nwangwu was third at kickoff returner with seven votes, and Brian O’Neill was third at right tackle with three votes. Harrison Smith received one vote at safety.
Former University of Minnesota star De’Vondre Campbell was named first-team all-pro at linebacker for Green Bay.
Country star Sam Hunt booked to play Treasure Island Casino on July 8
Country star Sam Hunt will headline at outdoor show on July 8 at Treasure Island Casino and Resort.
Tickets are priced from $119 to $42.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster. Ryan Hurd will open.
While in college, the Georgia native first picked up a guitar and began playing it each day after football practice. His skills on the field earned the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs, but when they passed on him, Hunt surprised his family and friends by moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music.
He started as a songwriter, contributing to singles by Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Billy Currington and Reba McEntire. His 2014 debut album, “Montevallo,” spun off five hits: “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Break Up in a Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.” His 2020 sophomore record “Southside” found similar success and featured his biggest-selling single to date, “Body Like a Back Road.” In September, Hunt released “23,” the first single from his impending third album.
Treasure Island’s 2021 summer concert season was its biggest to date and, for the first time, featured two sold-out shows, from Luke Bryan and Lizzo.
Guest commentary: Colorado deserves real progress on sentencing reform
Colorado’s criminal sentencing laws are outdated and ineffective. A pervasive lack of certainty and transparency exists regarding the amount of prison time a person will serve when sentenced by a judge. This uncertainty is unfair to everyone – victim, accused, and community. For years, Colorado has trailed other states in the successful rehabilitation of offenders coming out of state prison. Roughly half of all offenders released from state prison return to prison within three years. In fact, our recidivism rate is among the 10 worst in the country.
Recently, demands for criminal sentencing reform have been front-and-center in Colorado. Consider two cases that have captured widespread media attention.
First, the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who recklessly drove and then crashed his truck into traffic on I-70, killing four people and injuring others. While the court was actively moving to adjust the original sentence imposed based on the mandatory consecutive sentencing laws, Gov. Jared Polis commuted the sentence and lowered it to 10 years in state prison.
That same week, Kenneth Lee was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary. Many questioned the timing of his prior release from state prison. Just seven years ago, a judge sentenced Lee to 23 years in prison for kidnapping and 6 years to life for sexual assault on another child.
Putting aside one’s view of these outcomes, we must recognize these two cases reflect fundamental issues in Colorado’s sentencing laws, and their inherent impact on public safety and community trust.
Thankfully, Colorado is addressing sentencing reform in a comprehensive, bipartisan manner with the input of numerous stakeholders: prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, probation officers, mental health professionals, prior offenders, victims and legislators from both parties, among others. It is overdue.
Colorado has not systematically reviewed its sentencing laws since 1985. Since then, our sentencing statutes have become inconsistent, difficult to understand and misaligned. In June 2020, Gov. Polis directed a comprehensive review of our sentencing laws to ensure that our sentencing scheme is rational, just, equitable, and consistent. That work is underway.
We serve as co-chairs of the Sentencing Reform Task Force which, along with the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, is engaging in data-driven analysis and constructive efforts to improve our sentencing laws. The task force already has conducted a thorough examination of Colorado’s misdemeanor statutes, reviewing approximately 1,000 criminal offenses and conducting a
comparative state-by-state review of misdemeanor sentencing ranges, which revealed that Colorado’s misdemeanor sentencing range was high compared with nearly every other state.
That work led to the Task Force helping to produce Senate Bill 21-271, which the Legislature passed last session. This bill, which goes into effect this March, overhauled Colorado’s misdemeanor sentencing laws. With overwhelming and bipartisan support, SB 271 adjusts the sentencing ranges for misdemeanors, eliminates redundant offenses, and reclassifies some offenses. To build more certainty into the system, SB 271 also requires all county jails to utilize a standard, consistent measure for determining time served, and eliminate the inconsistencies that varied by county.
There is much more work to do. The Task Force is examining felony sentencing, the length and purpose of probation/parole, and the amount of time offenders actually serve. Our work includes evaluating laws that produced the outcomes in the Aguilera-Mederos and Lee cases. Although Task Force members represent many different aspects of the justice system, we all recognize that successful,
lasting change comes from collaborative, united efforts to improve our justice system.
Sentencing reform requires us to move forward – not backward – and that can be a difficult process. Those who argue to protect the status quo or push for the failed practices of yesteryear are failing public safety, as reflected by our unacceptable rate of recidivism. We invite those engaged in finger-pointing to join our efforts, rather than just using egregious cases to facilitate their own political ambitions – while allowing Colorado to fail. Justice demands better.
Michael Dougherty is the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District (Boulder County). Rick Kornfeld is a criminal defense attorney in private practice in Denver, and a Member of the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice.
Adams 14, management company clash over return to in-person classes amid COVID surge
Adams 14 school district announced Thursday that students will return to the classroom next week, but made clear that the decision was against school and district leaders’ wishes to wait another week before ending virtual learning.
Instead, they said, the management company overseeing the district directed students and staff to be at school on Tuesday – a notion that MGT Consulting disputes – as the conflict over when to resume in-person learning has become just the latest round in the feud between the two.
“This is just one more example of patterns of activity that go beyond being unprofessional and that crosses the line into vengefulness,” said Robert Lundin, executive director of communications and special projects for Adams 14.
The relationship between Adams 14 and its state-mandated manager reached a new degree of enmity this week after it was revealed the school board is suing the company for allegedly violating state public record laws, voted to end its contract with the firm, and sent a notice to MGT Consulting stating that its manager for the district, Andre Wright, can no longer contact the district or employees.
District officials even went so far as to lock Wright out of both his work email and school buildings, according to district emails obtained by The Denver Post.
“The tension over this decision is indicative of a larger problem, which is that the district is violating the order of the State Board of Education — again,” Wright said in a statement. “Earlier this week, the superintendent inexplicably revoked my access to the district offices. This is the second time in six months that the district has locked out MGT, even though the district has agreed that MGT is the lead partner.”
Adams 14 announced on Jan. 7 that the district planned to move all schools to virtual learning for at least a week amid a rapid increase in coronavirus infections in Adams County. The school district, based in Commerce City, has about 6,000 students.
The move wasn’t surprising given the highly contagious omicron variant is infecting more and more Coloradans, leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. School officials across the Denver metro have said they are doing everything they can to keep their buildings open for in-person learning, but also warned parents to be prepared for individual schools or classes to go online as more of their staff are becoming sick.
Adams 14 is one of the first districts to move all schools into virtual learning and last week the district told parents that it would decide by Thursday on whether to remain remote or to resume in-person classes.
Adams 14 staff met on Thursday to discuss whether to reopen school buildings next week, ultimately deciding they wanted to wait another week to see what happens with cases and to give them more time to develop a system they could use to move individual campuses or classes to remote-learning based on specific metrics, such as absenteeism, instead of the entire district.
The decision was supported by the district’s principals and Superintendent Karla Loria asked both the school board and Wright, the MGT manager, to approve the recommendation by 3 p.m., Lundin said.
At about 3:30 p.m., Lundin emailed the principals saying that “Mr. Wright issued a directive indicating instead that all instruction was to occur in person for the entirety of next week. No further explanation was given,” according to a copy of the email reviewed by The Post.
The newspaper has not seen the initial email sent by Wright or MGT Consulting, but another email sent at 4:20 p.m., by an employee for MGT Consulting on Wright’s behalf — his email was disconnected — told district staff that this week was supposed to have been spent getting their plan in place and resolving teacher demands related to mitigating the spread of the virus.
“This district has had enough time to do this work and any additional time adversely impacts the community,” said the email. “My recommendation is to return Monday to in-person learning until further notice.”
Lundin said MGT Consulting’s response was a “directive” that the district was bound to follow and noted that it came two days after the school board voted for a second time to sever ties with the company. (After the first time, the State Board of Education forced the district to work with the company and briefly pulled Adams 14’s accreditation.)
“We have no idea what the implications will be,” Lundin said. “It is understandable that families would feel unsettled and lose confidence. Kids should not be caught in the crossfire of the agenda of adults.”
MGT Consulting said it made a recommendation.
“After evaluating the current situation in Adams 14, I recommend that schools reopen for in-person learning next week,” Wright said in his statement. “Our schools and offices are taking many precautions, and in-person learning is so critical for students, especially after the disruptions of the last two years.”
At least part of the clash over whether to resume in-person classes is occurring because the response from MGT Consulting came from Wright.
The school board sent a notice to the company on Tuesday, saying that while it expects MGT Consulting to work until its contract ends on April 11, Wright is no longer allowed to contact district employees. The notice, which was obtained by The Post, states that Wright breached his contract by firing an employee “outside of his authority.”
“The concern is that this return to school email that was sent out was based on an approval of Andre Wright and the district has previously advised MGT that Andre Wright is not to have any other contact with the district or district staff,” said Joe Salazar, an attorney representing Adams 14’s school board in its lawsuit against the company.
He declined to comment further on the allegations against Wright. MGT Consulting declined The Post’s request for an interview with Wright.
Adams 14’s school board is seeking public documents via a lawsuit related to an investigation by the company into “a personnel matter.” The investigation occurred as the district was conducting its own financial audit, the results of which have not been made public.
A hearing on the lawsuit is planned for Jan. 21.
