Bitcoin
Visa Teams Up With Consensys To Build Payment Infrastructure For CBDCs
Visa and ConsenSys, a blockchain software startup, are working to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot program to explore retail applications such as cards and wallets.
Both firms will first meet with an estimated 30 central banks to discuss the goals that governments hope to achieve with government-backed digital currency. The pilot program is scheduled to begin in the spring of this year.
Visa To Pilot CBDC In Select Countries
Visa (V) announced on Thursday that it will take its crypto services to the next level by teaming with blockchain software company Consensys to create a central bank digital currency onramp (CBDC).
The payments giant plans to launch a “CBDC sandbox” in the spring, where central banks can try out the technology after minting it on Consensys’ Quorum network.
Visa Trades At $214. Source: TradingView
Customers will be able to use their CBDC-linked Visa card or digital wallet anyplace Visa is accepted globally, according to Catherine Gu, Visa’s head of CBDC, who spoke with ConsenSys in a blog post Q&A.
Gu Said:
“If successful, CBDC could expand access to financial services and make government disbursements more efficient, targeted and secure – that’s an attractive proposition for policy makers.”
A CBDC is a type of central bank obligation that is issued in digital form and can be used by the general public, comparable to the US dollar.
Related article | Visa Survey Shows Crypto Payments Could Boom In 2022
Countries Are Launching CBDCs
The decision comes as regulators around the world struggle to figure out how to treat CBDCs in a changing financial landscape dominated by cryptocurrencies. The notion that crypto and digital money will upend financial markets or replace fiat currency is a major issue.
Mastercard also announced the launch of a CBDC test platform in 2020, which allowed banks to simulate the issuance, distribution, and exchange of CBDCs amongst banks, financial service providers, and consumers.
“Central banks are moving from research to actually wanting to have a tangible product they can experiment with,” Chuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto.
If Visa is successful, it might help bridge the gap between central banks and financial institutions. Visa is accepted by over 80 million merchant locations worldwide.
In the last year and a half, the number of countries investigating CBDCs has more than doubled. According to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker, at least 87 different countries — accounting for 90% of global GDP — are considering financial technology in some way.
China has already started a number of digital yuan pilot initiatives and plans to accept the currency for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Nigeria and the Bahamas have their own CBDCs in circulation.
In early December, Visa announced the formation of a worldwide crypto advisory practice to assist financial institutions in developing their cryptocurrency operations as demand for crypto goods grows.
Related article | Visa Is Building A Payment Channel Network On Ethereum
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
What’s In Store For MicroStrategy Going Forward? CEO Michael Saylor Reveals
MicroStrategy has been topping its bitcoin holdings in the last year and is now the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world. Presently, the firm holds over 124K BTC on its balance sheet, worth over $5 billion, remaining in profit despite the recent downtrend. However, with such a large holding, one tends to wonder what the company plans to do with the digital asset in the future.
Bitcoin Is Unstoppable
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor was on CNBC to talk about the future of the firm which had made a name for itself due to its various bitcoin buys. Saylor who is a big proponent of the digital asset and a BTC maximalist talked about what the firm had planned for the future, as well as what it planned to do with its bitcoin holdings going forward.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Is Massively Overvalued, Billionaire ’Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach
The CEO starts out by explaining that he remains a strong supporter of bitcoin, which he refers to as “compelling and unstoppable.” This has previously been highlighted at various times by Saylor with his public support for the digital asset. At every possible moment, the CEO has said that bitcoin is the answer to major problems like inflation and is the leading digital property.
On the topic of regulation, Saylor explains that he believes that regulation would, in the end, be beneficial for the digital asset. “The regulatory clarity is going to accelerate institutional adoption of bitcoin and you’re going to see large flows of capital enter the asset class as this continues,” the CEO said.
BTC trending at $43K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
What MicroStrategy Has Planned For The Future
As for MicroStrategy’s plan for the future, the CEO explained that the company will continue to operate as it always has. The company which sells enterprise software has been very profitable so far. With its bitcoin plan, it has seen an uptick in profitability and its stock is up by a factor of four, according to Saylor.
Related Reading | Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022
“Look, our long term strategy is kind of like Harvard University. We’re running a university but we have an endowment. MicroStrategy is selling enterprise software. We generate $100 million in cash flow a year – in a good year – and we are reinvesting that cash in our endowment. Our endowment is 100% bitcoin.”
Saylor adds that MicroStrategy plans to acquire and hold bitcoin as a balance sheet. As for the operations, the company will continue to sell its enterprise software everywhere in the world.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
IOTA Chosen By European Union To Develop Blockchain Solutions
IOTA was selected as one of the projects that will take part in the European Union Blockchain Pre-Commercial Procurement. The platform will be competing with four projects in a second round for this EU program for a chance at improving the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).
Related Reading | IOTA Smart Contracts Enter Beta Phase To Circumvent Network Flaws
Announced by the IOTA Foundation (IF), the network has reached stage two out of three after it was selected from around 35 applicants. This second phase will last around six months, per the announcement, and will have a special focus on research, development, and lab testing.
The IOTA Foundation will receive support from the European Commission in order to investigate and develop “blockchain innovations in the context of testing how future evolutions of EBSI could evolve towards a more scalable, energy-efficient, secure and interoperable architecture”.
In that sense, the IOTA Foundation revealed that it will partner with Software AG to implement the developed solution. After, the EU Commission will launch an evaluation phase to test the results of its program’s second phase and the progress each participant has accomplished. The IF added the following:
(…) based on this evaluation, a minimum of three projects will be selected to move on to Phase 2B, final solutions development and field testing, which is expected to last another year.
Therefore, the non-profit organization will start testing blockchain solutions based on IOTA, specifically they will test a use case for digital product passports for digital waste recycling and a cross-border management of IP rights, the announcement said. Besides Software AG, the IF will rely on other partners and will attempt to growth its partner network.
In the past, the organization has worked with major companies from around the world to help them develop multiple use cases. This includes software giant IBM, Dell Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover, and others.
IOTA To Power EU Supported Blockchain Solutions?
In its final stage, the EU program will require projects to field test the capabilities of their proposals. The IF claimed to be “excited” about its role on this European driven initiative and added:
We very much support the strategic focus placed by the European Commission on blockchain and distributed ledger technology as a driver for innovation and growth. We are privileged to be part of this pre-commercial procurement procedure to develop a Europe-wide infrastructure based on blockchain and DLT for use in public services (…).
IOTA will dedicate resources to develop solutions and use cases on Scalability, and the implementation of sharding on the EBSI infrastructure. The objective is to improve the protocol’s scale capabilities to onboard and support the users that will leverage the EBSI network.
The IF will attempt to develop its sharding solution with a “root network” approach. In other words, a main network will be connected to a series of leaf or branch smaller networks. In addition, the organization will work on its consensus and governance mechanism, its interoperability, and potential to implement identity solutions.
Related Reading | IOTA to Release Smart Contract Network ‘Assembly’ And Distribute ASMB Token
At the time of writing, IOTA trades at $1,11 with a 1.9% loss in 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Coinbase Chief Of Product Predicts Major Advances For Ethereum In 2022
Ethereum is one of the prominent blockchains in the crypto industry that established smart contract technology. This helped consolidate decentralized finance and checkmate third-party interference in cryptocurrency transactions. But in the past, its main challenge and setback were linked to scalability and speed in executing transactions.
As the months and years roll by, Ethereum is making tremendous progress in tackling scalability issues. This led to the rolling out of the layer-two version of the blockchain.
Related article | Is Norton 360 Mining Ethereum In Your Computer? If It Is, They’ll Take a 15% Cut
With the new year’s kick-off, many individuals have shared their predictions and expectations for the crypto industry in 2022. Some of these individuals include investors, analysts, and industry leaders. Among the several comments comes the latest publish from Surojit Chatterjee, the Chief Product Officer of Coinbase.
Chatterjee predicts major advances for the scalability of Ethereum. Sharing his predictions on Tuesday through a company blog post, the CPO expressed his confidence in Ethereum. He mentioned that the blockchain’s scalability would push it ahead of Web3 and the crypto economy.
Furthermore, he was confident that there would be an improvement in Ethereum’s scalability. Also, he stated possible traction for alternative layer-one networks.
Further in his post, the CPO commented on the emergence of newer layer-one networks based on social media and gaming. He explained that advancing from layer-one to layer-two bridges will propel a vast improvement for scalability. Moreover, he anticipated a situation where the industry has a desperate search for advancement in speed and the utility of cross-L1 and L1-L2 bridges.
Benefits Of Cross-Bridges For Ethereum Scalability
Using these bridges will facilitate the easy transfer of tokens from a layer-one (L1) network like Ethereum to a layer-two (L2) network like Arbitrum. Also, it enables reverse transactions between the bridges.
For companies like Matter Labs, 2021 saw its tremendous advancement. The firm developed and deployed its layer-two platform based on zkSync rollup to achieve its great feat.
Generally, 2021 was a year of massive expansion for the layer-two ecosystem as all the major platforms have a surge in adoption. The tracker for layer-two ecosystems, L2beat, reports almost an 11,000% increase in total value locked for the past year. This brought the value by 2021 to $5.5 billion against $50 million by January 2021.
Concerning scaling technologies, Chatterjee picked out zk-Rollups as he mentioned their attractive capacity for users and investors. He explained that the scalability of Zero-knowledge compiles transactions data in batches. This will enable efficiency in their processing on L1 of Ethereum.
Furthermore, Coinbase CPO foresees the emerging of more privacy-focused applications. However, he mentioned that it would lead to more attention from the regulatory bodies since there are enforced restrictions through KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).
Related article | More Green Energy: Crypto Mining Saves A Hydro Power Plant In Costa Rica
Chatterjee has other predictions, including increased industry regulations, more DeFi insurance, and more institutional involvement in DeFi. Others are shifts to Web3 by Web2 companies, more brand participation in metaverses, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
