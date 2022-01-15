Connect with us

News

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

Published

33 seconds ago

on

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Ronnie Spector, circa 1964 Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

There are singers who speak to us for and about New York, people who will never rep another city. For me, it has always been Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, and at the root, Ronnie Spector. Straight out of Spanish Harlem, Spector died Tuesday at 78 after a brief battle of cancer. In the early Sixties, with her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley, Veronica Bennett formed and drove The Ronettes, the one girl group that ruled them all. They embodied a certain half-mad teenage longing and established the standard for mascara bravado, the embrace of style as armor and emotionality as psychic moat. Her story has been tied to that of Phil Spector like the innocent to a bucket of concrete, as you would be, too, if you were imprisoned by a convicted murder who stole your shoes. Time will not be kind to a guy who liked echo, because the music favors the woman who held sway over pop music. Chrissie Hydne’s vibrato? Lifted whole hog from Ronnie. That undying love in the reflective aluminum glow, that quick-before-they-catch-us Capulet tremble? That’s Ronnie, passed down directly into Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Money and Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders. If Amy Winehouse took the sweaters and the swagger and the liquid liner, it was the boys who submitted fully to Ronnie. Nobody gets more melodramatic about Saturday night than a boy with a new jean jacket.

You really don’t need to strain to remove Phil from the picture. The Ronettes discography is small and fat-free—the Ramones took that bit, as well. Ronnie songs just go, hit the high points, and stop. The concentration of musicality in these records is astonishing—legendary drummers Hal Blaine and Earl Palmer both played on “Be My Baby,” which might be the coolest credit of all time. Ronnie blended the sense of submission and mastery both, rarely sounding like any of her paramours were going to win the day. Listen to “Do I Love You?” and you hear Ronnie throw “Would I die if you should ever go away?” way up high, bending “die” as if it’s sort of a silly idea, because she’s singing about the bond itself, the moment of courtship, and who would want that to end? When she and Estelle and Nedra sail out on “yes I love you,” it’s smooth, unbothered, because that boy doesn’t much matter. It’s all in the game itself, the dance of blinkered love, where the next one is the boy for all time and every date is with destiny itself.

Her life after the Ronettes was rich and unpredictable, and partly hampered by her years of litigation to reclaim profits from her records. The chart peak was her duet with Eddie Money, “Take Me Home Tonight,” a top ten hit in 1986 notable because the song itself pays tribute by introducing both Ronnie and her best-known song: “Baby, just like Ronnie sings—be my little baby,” and there was Ronnie in the video, defeating the Eighties obsession with fans blowing upwards. She stuck with the tight dress and her hair did not move.

Before Mariah, Ronnie was the Christmas champion. She held court repeatedly on David Letterman and performed live Christmas sets almost every year. There are good solo recordings from the past thirty-odd years but the one I play most often is her version of Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” released on Kill Rock Stars in 1999. “And even though they don’t show, the scars are so old, and when they go, they let you know.” Joey Ramone does the background singing in the outro, and hearing their two accents blend is pure pleasure. One Bowery ghost and two New York legends combined to give voice to the most New York quality of all—not giving up while also not pretending. That they’re all of them gone now is hard to believe, though a fact remains. They all sang like Ronnie, and were all her babies.

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?
google news

The Patriots playoff exile lasted only a year. They won 10 games, three more than the previous season with Cam Newton at the helm.

And, they did it with a rookie quarterback. Not Tom Brady.

Should the season be considered a success if they proceed to lose to Buffalo, and are one and done?

It’s an interesting debate, heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card showdown with the Bills, with the Patriots sitting as an underdog.

In my view, one and done wouldn’t cut it.

After putting together a seven-game win streak, looking like they were poised to make some noise in the playoffs, then finishing the year by losing four of the last five games, including getting bumped off in the first postseason game, it would be hard to call that a success.

Yes, the Patriots found a quarterback to lead them into the future in Mac Jones. And yes, they got back to the tournament.

All good. All positive. Especially coming the second season after Brady’s departure.

But after the unprecedented amount of money spent in the offseason, after hitting their stride and finding a formula to win, then looking nothing like that team after a bye week, that wouldn’t leave the best taste.

Maybe people are satisfied with them simply getting back to the playoffs. Maybe they’re satisfied because there is a glimmer of hope for the future.

That’s fine. It depends on your perspective.

For me, not putting a checkmark in the successful season box just yet would be based on how good they looked from late October to the first week of December, and the expectations that were created from that stretch. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the leader in the division after beating Buffalo Week 13.

Falling off a cliff from that point on, finishing the collapse with a one-and-out, wouldn’t cut it on my success meter.

Others disagree.

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, for one, said he’d give the team a thumbs up no matter what happens against the Bills.

He considers the season a success. Period.

“Absolutely it’s a success. Because I think they surprised everybody,” Harrison said when reached Thursday. “Obviously, the way Mac has come in and handled everything, that was a big surprise. I think them bouncing back, and even getting to the playoffs, that was a big surprise. They still have a lot of room for improvement and growth, but I would say it’s definitely a success.”

He’s not alone in that view. Former offensive line coach and legend Dante Scarnecchia is in that camp, too. He doesn’t need to see the Buffalo outcome. He’s already chalked the season up in the win column.

“Absolutely a success, absolutely,” Scar told the Herald. “I think they’ve improved certain elements of their team. They got that kid out of Alabama (Christian Barmore), I think they’re still pretty good at linebacker, I think they’re good in the back end. So I think they’re not bad defensively. And they’ll always be well-coached.”

He also thought the offense was moving in the right direction with Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, emerging as the best from his quarterback class in the first year.

“They’re pretty good up front on offense. Hunter Henry’s a good tight end … I just think the process has to continue with the draft and free agency,” said Scarnecchia. “And this quarterback (Jones) isn’t bad now. I think he’s pretty good. You just have to get a better supporting cast around him.”

Of course, the win streak may have created false expectations for some people, present company included. But this was more about how they played during that time, not necessarily about the string of wins.

During that run, they were efficient, consistent, and didn’t beat themselves. Offense, defense, and special teams delivered from game to game.

Many of the new players brought in from free agency started to have an impact from Matthew Judon to Davon Godchaux to Henry to Kendrick Bourne. So did the top three picks from the 2021 rookie class, namely Jones, Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots were on a roll, and completely focused on the job at hand, while others in the AFC struggled to find that same consistency.

At that point, the Patriots were being billed as Super Bowl contenders, and there was no reason to believe they couldn’t make a run, even with a rookie quarterback at the helm. The real dreamers even fantasized about a championship showdown with Brady and Tampa Bay.

And while that was certainly a reach, the Patriots were playing well enough where it seemed like a slam dunk for them to at least reach the AFC Championship game, assuming they held onto that first-round bye.

But after a Week 14 bye, they somehow lost their edge, and their focus, and have been trying to get it back ever since.

And while expectations dampened, it’s hard to forget how well they could play, the level they reached, and the range of teams they could beat.

This wasn’t just a case of beating up on bad teams. It was a sign of where they were headed. At least, from my perspective.

So yes, losing to Buffalo would negate calling the year a “success.”

For me, one more win should be the bar. Beating Buffalo is the ticket to contentment on the 2021 Patriots season. After that, everything achieved beyond would be gravy.

Some prominent football folks disagree with that assessment.

That’s what makes it good fodder for debate.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Patriots-Bills Wild Card battlegrounds: Can New England win in the trenches against Buffalo’s peaking defensive front?

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again
google news

Win or lose, the Patriots’ Wild Card game at Buffalo will be a defining game.

The Pats successfully embarked on a new era this season by rebuilding behind a rookie quarterback, yet failed to retake the division. If they win Saturday night in Orchard Park, they’ll be remembered for passing the Bills anyway. If Buffalo triumphs, Josh Allen and Co. can claim the new era actually belongs to them, the established kings of the AFC East.

Before either team can celebrate a victory, they must win four critical matchups tonight. So leading up to kickoff, the Herald will preview one of these matchups each day before Patriots-Bills Part III.

Patriots offensive line vs. Bills defensive line

Among several key matchups, tonight’s Wild Card game will ultimately come down to a battle of the trenches.

Offensively, the Patriots dominated the line of scrimmage in their first meeting in Buffalo. The Bills simply couldn’t stop the Pats from imposing their will on them, as they ran it all over them 46 times in their 14-10 victory. The Bills responded well in the rematch, setting up a third-round winner-take-all that will be as physical as their previous meetings.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Staff picks for NFL wild-card round: Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Steelers vs. Chiefs and more

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Staff picks for NFL wild-card round: Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Steelers vs. Chiefs and more
google news

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in the wild-card round:

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Mike Preston (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Jonas Shaffer (173-99 overall, 10-6 last week): Bengals

Childs Walker (174-98 overall, 8-8 last week): Bengals

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Chiefs

Preston: Chiefs

Shaffer: Chiefs

Walker: Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Rams

Preston: Cardinals

Shaffer: Rams

Walker: Rams

google news
Continue Reading

Trending