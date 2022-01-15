News
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
By AAMER MADHANI, NOMAAN MERCHANT and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the intelligence findings show Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign that frames Ukraine as an aggressor that has been preparing an imminent attack against Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.
Psaki charged that Russia has already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces — blaming the acts on Ukraine — if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to move forward with an invasion.
“We are concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion in Ukraine that may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes should diplomacy fail to meet their objectives,” Psaki said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described the intelligence as “very credible.” A U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment on the intelligence and spoke on condition of anonymity, said much of it was gleaned from intercepted communications and observations of the movements of people.
The U.S. intelligence findings, which were declassified and shared with U.S. allies before being made public, estimate that a military invasion could begin between mid-January and mid-February.
Ukraine is also monitoring the potential use of disinformation by Russia. Separately, Ukrainian media on Friday reported that authorities believed Russian special services were planning a possible false flag incident to provoke additional conflict.
The new U.S. intelligence was unveiled after a series of talks between Russia and the U.S. and its Western allies this week in Europe aimed at heading off the escalating crisis made little progress.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said the U.S. intelligence community has not made an assessment that the Russians, who have massed some 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, have definitively decided to take a military course of action.
But Sullivan said Russia is laying the groundwork to invade under false pretenses should Putin decide to go that route. He said the Russians have been planning “sabotage activities and information operations” that accuse Ukraine of prepping for its own imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
He said this is similar to what the Kremlin did in the lead-up to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukraine’s jurisdiction since 1954.
The Crimea crisis came at moment when Ukraine was looking to strengthen ties with the West. Russia had stepped up propaganda that Ukraine’s ethnic Russians were being oppressed in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has long been accused of using disinformation as a tactic against adversaries in conjunction with military operations and cyberattacks. In 2014, Russian state media tried to discredit pro-Western protests in Kyiv as “fomented by the U.S. in cooperation with fascist Ukrainian nationalists” and promoted narratives about Crimea’s historical ties to Moscow, according to a report by Stanford University’s Internet Observatory.
Efforts to directly influence Ukrainians appear to have continued during the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, in which at least 14,000 people have died. The Associated Press reported in 2017 that Ukrainian forces in the east were constantly receiving text messages warning that they would be killed and their children would be made orphans.
Nina Jankowicz, a global fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said Russia’s disinformation efforts have evolved between the lead-up to its annexation of Crimea and now. This time, the Kremlin appears to be driving anti-Ukraine narratives with top officials making bellicose public statements, said Jankowicz, author of “How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict.”
“The officials are setting the tone for the state media and they’re just running with it,” she said.
So-called “troll farms” that post fake comments are less influential in part because social media companies have gotten better at stopping them, she said. Russian efforts on social media often play on existing doubts in Ukrainian society about whether the U.S. will support Ukraine in a conflict and whether the West can be trusted, she said.
The U.S. intelligence community has taken note of a buildup on social media by Russian influencers justifying intervention by emphasizing deteriorating human rights in Ukraine, suggesting an increased militancy of Ukrainian leaders and blaming the West for escalating tensions.
“We saw this playbook in 2014,” Sullivan told reporters on Thursday. “They are preparing this playbook again.”
The Russians, while maintaining they don’t plan to invade Ukraine, are demanding that the U.S. and NATO provide written guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward. The U.S. has called such demands nonstarters but said that it’s willing to negotiate with Moscow about possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a written answer next week.
Lavrov described Moscow’s demands for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other former Soviet nations, or station its forces and weapons there, as essential for the progress of diplomatic efforts to defuse soaring tensions over Ukraine.
He argued that NATO’s deployments and drills near Russia’s borders pose a security challenge that must be addressed immediately.
“We have run out of patience,” Lavrov said at a news conference. “The West has been driven by hubris and has exacerbated tensions in violation of its obligations and common sense.”
Isachenkov reported from Moscow. AP National Security writer Robert Burns contributed reporting.
Patriots elevate 4 practice-squad players, putting Jalen Mills’ status in further doubt
The Patriots elevated four players off their practice squad Friday, including two designated as COVID-19 replacements, indicating cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade will be out Saturday.
Mills and Wade are the team’s only players currently on COVID-19 reserve. Both tested positive this week and missed practice, which further put their status for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game in serious doubt.
To replenish their depth in Buffalo, the Pats called up cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and DeVante Bausby, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
Bausby’s elevation is the first of his Patriots tenure. The fifth-year veteran signed to the practice squad in October, following stints in Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Arizona. Bausby has totaled 58 tackles over 26 career games, including six starts. He played in 10 games with the Broncos last season.
Ross played 46 defensive snaps in last week’s loss at Miami, splitting his time between nickelback and safety. Wilkerson returns after last scoring two touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 17. He was not elevated for the regular-season finale, when Ekuale was added to the game-day roster for a fifth straight game. He’s recorded two sacks and five tackles this season.
Wade was placed on COVID-19 reserve Monday, while Mills was shelved a day later.
NFL protocols state that any player who tests positive is automatically subject to a five-day isolation period. If that player is vaccinated, he can test out of the isolation period early, provided he’s had no fever for 24 hours, shows signs of resolving symptoms or is asymptomatic and receives clearance from a team doctor. If a player is unvaccinated, he must isolate for at least five days following a positive test.
If Mills is unvaccinated, he has been ruled out, unless his positive surfaced late Monday, though he would still need to clear all of the regular protocols on Saturday and fly to Buffalo separate from the rest of the team.
Without him and Wade, the Pats’ cornerback depth versus the Bills should be down to J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, special teamer Justin Bethel, Bausby and Ross.
“We had to switch a few things up, but we still prepared the same,” Jackson said Thursday. “It was tough not having (Mills) this week, but when a guy goes down, next man up. So we’ve been preparing all week for the next guy. He’s going to be ready, whoever it is.”
2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says
After two pandemic years, 2022 could usher in the “Great Retail Reset,” Deloitte consulting predicts.
“A lot of our retailers have had antiquated systems, older supply chains,” said Kate Ferrara, the Boston-based national retail, wholesale and distribution sector leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Risk & Financial Advisory practice.
“The pandemic has accelerated the need for some people to really go, ‘Alright, we don’t have a choice anymore,’” she said. “We have to fix our supply chain. We have to figure out our workforce management and our talent, and our pricing and our systems and our inventory management. This isn’t a nice-to-have anymore.”
Deloitte issued a report — “The Great Retail Reset” — sharing findings after surveying 50 executives of large retailers, who predicted a host of challenges for large retailers, which could trickle down to independent shops as well.
Of course, one of the biggest challenges is hiring, both on the floor and in the warehouse. Of the retail leaders surveyed, 83% said they have to invest more heavily in recruitment and retention activities, and 70% said that labor shortages, especially in hourly wage jobs, will hamper retail growth this year. Warehouse jobs will be tough to fill, too, with 56% of retailers expecting shortfalls in these areas.
Ferrara added that many in the younger generation of the workforce hope to work for a company that aligns with their moral values, and pointed to environmental initiatives as a motivating factor for young workers to want to join a company.
“Some of the younger generation who might be apt to work in a retail environment, they’re less concerned (with pay), and certainly in Massachusetts, we’ve increased our minimum wage,” she said. “So if people have choices, they also want to work for an organization that’s going to focus on purpose.”
IT workers may also be difficult to come by, which will be particularly important for the more digitally savvy consumers the pandemic has created. As customers come to expect online amenities like online ordering or in-store pickup, “being able to get those systems integrated … is creating a big need for IT resources,” Ferrara said, adding that data science is another major area of need.
Ferrara noted that New England shoppers tend to be more sophisticated and tech-savvy than average, and tend to rely more heavily on social media to influence their shopping decisions.
Despite these challenges, the report remains optimistic about retail this year, thanks to time and experience with the pandemic, as well as COVID vaccines. It projects a 3.5% GDP growth this year.
“There is a lot of optimism in the system around retail,” Ferrara said. “Those retailers who can get it right, who can figure out the talent, the supply chain, the digital, they’ll have a great year.”
Avalanche extends home winning steak to 13 with shootout victory over Arizona
The Avalanche extended its club-record home winning streak to 13 games by eking out a shootout victory over the rebuilding and shorthanded Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Colorado center Nazem Kadri scored the only goal in the shootout for a 4-3 win to begin a home-and-away set with Arizona. Avs goalie Pavel Francouz stopped all three shots in the shootout and 23 through the 3-on-3 overtime.
The last team to win 13 consecutive home games was the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.
Tied 2-2 after two periods, Arizona defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky traded goals within 29 seconds of the first 1:08 of the third period.
The Coyotes came to Denver with a Western Conference-low 19 points and a .279 winning percentage. They were missing goalie Scott Wedgewood and four defensemen to protocol, plus two coaches — including head coach Andre Tourigny, the former Avs assistant under Patrick Roy. They also have four players out with injuries.
The Avs, who also were down four players for various reasons, scored the first two goals of the game, and many probably thought Arizona was already looking towards Saturday’s rematch in Glendale, Ariz. But skilled forward Clayton Keller made an impressive play against top-pair Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews for a shorthanded goal, and the Coyotes were within 2-1.
From then through the end of the second period, the Avs produced plenty of shots, but most right into the chest of goalie Ivan Prosvetov. He had 31 saves on 33 shots through 40 minutes and the score was knotted at 2.
Arizona got the tying goal off the stick of Johan Larsson, who beat Francouz with a wrist shot from the right circle 6:12 into the second period.
Colorado jumped ahead 2-0 on goals from Mikko Rantanen at 4:36 and Tyson Jost at 12:03. Both were scored off rebounds from Toews and Kurtis MacDermid, respectively.
MacDermid was partially to blame for giving Arizona a two-minute 5-on-3 power play at 14:06 of the second. In response to Ilya Lyubushkin’s check against the boards on Cale Makar, MacDermid took roughing and unsportsmanlike minors that coincided with a bench minor for too many men. But the struggling Colorado penalty kill (72%, third-worst in the league) killed it off.
The Avs are 14-0-1 in their last 15 at Ball Arena and 31-2-2 in their last 35 home dates going back to March 10, 2021 (35-3-2 including playoffs).
Footnotes. Avs left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog missed his third game while in COVID protocol. He tested positive Monday. He could potentially return to the lineup on Saturday in Arizona. Colorado’s other scratches were to forward Darren Helm (injured) and defenseman Bo Byram (personal leave). … The Avs were scheduled to depart for Phoenix after the game.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
