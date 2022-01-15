News
Why police are concerned about Missouri’s new gun law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officers from around the state want clarification on a new law that makes federal gun law “invalid.”
The Second Amendment Preservation Act, better known as SAPA, took effect at the end of August. It nullifies federal gun laws and allows police departments to be sued up to $50,000 for violating someone’s Second Amendment rights. It’s also causing confusion for law enforcement, affecting the way officers protect Missourians. Even some departments have cut ties with federal task forces because of the consequences.
“If the court can give us some clarification, we can go back to business as usual but right now, it’s caused a lot of confusion and concern,” executive board member of the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association Chris DiGuiseppi said. “Everybody just wants the answer to this.”
One of the largest controversial bills, House Bill 85, passed by the General Assembly in the past year is causing hesitancy. The new law “prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.”
“I have known chiefs that have had to resign from the drug task force boards,” DiGiuseppi said. “When you talk about a federal task force, most of that task force is made up of municipal officers or county or state police.”
DiGuiseppi, also the chairman of the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association, said law enforcement is pro-Second Amendment, but the language in the law is vague, causing issues between agencies.
“The police departments are running into those dilemmas and that is causing problems,” DiGiuseppi said. “Lawmakers I think did not have any intention of these unintended consequences. Most of those we work with are very pro-police.”
Inside the Capitol, the General Assembly just finished its first full week of the 2022 legislative session. Republicans have said they don’t see a need to revise the rule.
“I think you’re going to have to present an incredibly compelling case that what we did has had a direct impact on X, Y, or Z enforcement and we’re going to have to see that,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said. “You’re going to have to give us a solution that fixes the problem and doesn’t undo the other things we want to do. I haven’t seen that yet and I would be surprised if there is anything out there that will change most of our minds.”
There is concern that a change to the law might not protect Missourians’ Second Amendment Right.
“I think I disagree with some of their assessment and that’s where I’m at today,” House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said.
Roughly 60 police chiefs have signed affidavits in court, not wanting to overturn the law, but wanting clarification.
“When we have attorneys or legal advisors and or insurance companies telling us, no you might be at risk, you could get sued, this could bring about frivolous lawsuits because of the wording when you put a stolen gun into the computer,” DiGiuseppi said. “Well, if that’s true, that hurts gun owners.”
DiGiuseppi, also the police chief of Lake St. Louis, said this new law has even caused problems with hiring new officers.
Both St. Louis City and County, along with Jackson County, tried to prevent the law from going into effect, but a judge sided with the state. The lawsuit was appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, where it’s set to be heard next month.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, has filed a bill to repeal parts of SAPA that prohibit police from seeking aid in federal gun enforcement. The legislation is called “Back the Blue Act.”
“My bill is the real deal, it will allow police officers to do their job, work with federal partners to stop gun violence, to catch criminals, and keep men and women in uniform safe,” Rizzo said.
The law has resulted in agencies across the state withdrawing from joint efforts with the Breau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol withdrew three troopers from participation in any ATF Task Forces
- The Columbia Police department withdrew four officers from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The Johnson County Sheriff withdrew one deputy from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The O’Fallon Police department withdrew two officers with K-9s from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The Sedalia Police department withdrew two officers from participation in an ATF Task Force.
The ATF filing also says that the Highway Patrol’s Missouri Information Analysis Center will no longer provide investigative support to ATF, citing the Second Amendment Preservation Act
Executive Directors from both the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association and the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association issued the following statement regarding their endeavor to seek clarification from the courts regarding the second amendment preservation act:
“The St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association and the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association are NOT seeking to overturn the Second Amendment Preservation Act but rather seeking clarification from the court outlined in the amicus briefs filed to ensure that law enforcement return to operating and functioning as it always has. The vague language contained within the law has caused confusion and solicited varying legal opinions which has resulted in unintended operational consequences.
We believe that the intent of the SAPA was to protect the second amendment, and gun owners, without encroaching on federal partnerships within law enforcement, imposing hiring restrictions on law enforcement, and or restricting law enforcement from protecting gun owners when their firearms are stolen. We also believe that the intent of the SAPA was to protect against new federal gun-related laws, enacted after August 28, 2021, and not apply to existing federal laws, so as not to impede local law enforcement working with federal task forces in their endeavors to protect our communities from violent and dangerous criminals. It’s important that we both protect the second amendment and support our police officers.”
News
St. Louis hospitals are in a crunch as COVID-19 cases reach record highs
ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant has fueled the worst week in St. Louis COVID history, and doctors are asking for more patience from patients.
On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported its highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic — 1,432 patients. The region has seen a staggering 1,302 new hospital admissions and 115 deaths since Sunday.
What is not translated into numbers is the emotional toll on patients and hospital staff. Dr. Farrin Manian, the chairman of the Department of Medicine at Mercy St. Louis, said there is a lot of anger and confrontation from patients wanting quicker care.
Many hospitals are short-staffed because of the overwhelming number of COVID patients. Manian is asking patients to understand that the hospital staff is there to support them and their families.
“To get very disrespectful impatient when things are not done the way you like them to,” said Manian. “It’s not necessarily going to help with the care of the patients because we still need the staff to do what they need to do. Sometimes, there may be disruptive behavior that could compound the problem.”
Manian said Mercy St. Louis is trying to find creative ways to address its staff shortage and may look outside the Mercy health system for workers.
News
‘Missouri Manhood Challenge’ bill is back for the 2022 legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican Representative Doug Richey has introduced the “Missouri Manhood Challenge” bill again. It was first proposed in 2021 to the state legislature and did not move forward in a House committee. But, the bill is back for another year.
The Missouri Manhood Challenge calls on young men to take an oath to help heal some of society’s ills. Some of the issues outlined in the bill are the breakdown of the family, fixation on toxic masculinity, absent fathers, teen pregnancy, school dropouts, and more.
There are plenty of people who oppose the bill. One Missourian is running a GoDaddy website called MissouriManhood.com that makes this point:
“This type of blatant waste of taxpayer dollars is both morally and fiscally reprehensible. It is unacceptable that we even consider closing underperforming schools instead of fixing them, and then suggest to fund a program with no real goals other than to have ‘vigorous manhood.’”
MissouriManhood.com
“We, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, Second Regular Session, hereby commend exemplary men in Missouri for their commitment to an honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood, desiring that their sacrifices and effort in the ‘arena’ not be forgotten.
We call Missouri’s young men to engage in the ‘Missouri Manhood Challenge,’ which targets this same honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood.
Take up this challenge young men by:
- Rejecting the objectification of women
- Striving for future excellence upon becoming husbands and fathers
- Sacrificing for the good of others
- Developing capabilities that lead to greater self-sufficiency and familial sustenance
- Strengthening yourselves spiritually, mentally, intellectually, and physically
- Embracing the essential role you play in securing a free, vibrant society.
We are confident that you will find that this challenge is worthy of your devotion. To borrow from Alfred Lord Tennyson its fruit justifies the strength of your will ‘to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield’ in this consequential endeavor.”
News
Dave Hyde: A coach? A GM? Here’s the never-ending problem inside the dysfunctional Dolphins
Forget finding a coach. Find the Miami Dolphins’ real problem through the lost years.
When Steve Ross bought the team in 2009, incoming team president Mike Dee, a marketing guy, told football people previously reporting to vice president of football Bill Parcells to report to him. That caused “communication and collaboration” problems to cite a recent phrase. Parcells left the team.
When Ross and general manager Jeff Ireland secretly interviewed Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh, that ended the communication and collaboration between Ireland and coach Tony Sparano. Even their wives quit talking. Sparano was later fired.
Ireland soon had communication and collaboration problems with new coach Joe Philbin. As did Philbin and new football overseer Dawn Aponte with general manager Dennis Hickey. As did Philbin with his full team leading to Bullygate.
Everyone was still communicating and collaborating so poorly by 2016 Chris Grier said upon being promoted to general manager to start another new era, “The talk of dysfunction within the organization is over.”
It wasn’t over. They didn’t address the real problem. It continued through the era of coach Adam Gase and vice president of football Mike Tannenbaum as a land grab continued over who had power inside the team. Each was fired after three years.
Then in 2019 Grier hired Brian Flores as coach. He must not have communicated and collaborated with him properly, though. Grier accepted the plan of Ross and team president Tom Garfinkel to tank a season (or two) — even if they didn’t call it that — by trading good players for draft picks.
Flores wasn’t on board with that plan from Day One. He coached to win. No one stopped him inside the organization. So the Dolphins sacrificed a season (now three), but Flores won two meaningless games at the end of 2019 and lose the Holy Grail of the No. 1 draft pick.
This past week Flores was fired for “communication and collaboration” issues, as Ross said. As if that’s a new issue inside this team’s operations.
Here’s the problem the Dolphins always have: What’s the problem? Seriously, they don’t see it. They just keep throwing a fresh coat of paint on a poorly constructed house and saying it’s beautiful.
Everyone’s attention is on who the Dolphins should hire as a coach. But the Dolphins problem right now isn’t who.
It’s how.
How are they going to structure this organization? How are they going to decide who’s in charge? Is it Dee or Parcells? Aponte and Philbin or the general manager? Gase or Tannenbaum? Grier or Flores?
Grier or the new coach?
It’s never been abundantly clear who’s in charge of the football side for the 13 failed Ross years. That’s Step A here. Get a sharp football mind and strong personality and put them in charge to make hires that end these constant communication and collaboration issues.
That will end the internal dysfunction. That’s a first step in the right direction. It gives everything else a chance to work. It won’t guarantee success, of course.
Former Dolphins owner H. Wayne Huizenga made great hires in this plan that didn’t work as hoped. Jimmy Johnson. Nick Saban. Bill Parcells. Only Johnson left the team progressively better than he found it.
But you saw why each of them was hired. You still do, right? Has Ross made one hire in 13 years and said, “OK, this should work?” You crossed fingers in many cases. But crossing fingers isn’t anyone’s idea of a good plan, is it?
You know what’s happening right now: The same posse of Ross, Grier, Garfinkel and consultant Dan Marino are interviewing coaching candidates. They’ll sort through their various plans and proposed staffs and decide who’s the best fit here.
The profile will be a nice-guy offensive coach considering Flores was a disciplinarian defensive coach. Ross prefers rising, first-time coaches to mirror his business hires. Maybe after being burned by first-time coaches for 13 years he turns to a veteran this time.
But the coach doesn’t solve the Dolphins problem. Who’s in charge of the football side? That’s the problem. It’s not Grier. He’s a nice guy. But Flores was the Alpha personality who dictated how everything worked.
Like Gase, Flores scooped up more power from the front office as his three years went on. Ross let them, too. And you wonder how things get dysfunctional?
Ross wants to win. He doesn’t know how. He hasn’t from the start when he allowed a marketing guy like Dee trump a football guy like Parcells.
“Communication and collaboration,” isn’t some new problem that led to Flores’ firing. It’s an organizational issue. Who’s really in charge? If Ross doesn’t fix that, he’ll be right back here in another few years.
