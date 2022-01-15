News
With some healthy bodies back, Wild destroy Ducks in 7-3 win
It’s amazing how fast things can change in the NHL.
It felt like the sky was falling on the Wild last week as they battled through a host of adversity, namely star winger Kirill Kaprizov going down with what looked like a serious injury that had the potential to keep him out long term.
To make matters worse, the Wild were already without captain Jared Spurgeon, top center Joel Eriksson Ek, star defenseman Jonas Brodin, No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot, and depth winger Nick Bjugstad due to injuries with veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski and wingers Jordan Greenway and Brandon Duhaime in COVID protocol.
And while the Wild are still without a number of those players, they started to get some healthy bodies back in the lineup on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, and promptly ran the Anaheim Ducks out of the building in a 7-3 win.
All of a sudden the Wild have won three straight games as they continue their climb back up the Central Division standings. More importantly, they look every bit like the Stanley Cup contender they did earlier this season.
With nearly a week since their last game, some outsiders were worried that the Wild might look a little bit rusty against the Ducks.
Instead, they got out to a fast start thanks to a goal from winger Kevin Fiala. He accepted a cheeky pass from rookie winger Matt Boldy early in the first period, then dangled in front before putting the Wild up 1-0 with a snipe from in close.
That was the beginning of a long night for goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
With the Wild in control, Kaprizov started to put his fingerprints on the game, creating a scoring chance out of nowhere with a shot through traffic. With the puck bouncing near the goal line, veteran winger Mats Zuccarello scooped it up and found center Ryan Hartman, who buried a shot to make it 2-0 in favor of the Wild.
Though the Ducks cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal from winger Max Comtois off the rush, Kaprizov responded with a highlight-reel sequence, winning a board battle, then dropping a no-look pass to Zuccarello, who did the rest to make it 3-1.
Neither team found the back of the net in a back-and-forth second period before absolutely lighting up the scoreboard in the final 20 minutes of play.
It started with Boldy finding the back of the net 30 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1, then continued with Zuccarello scoring off the ensuing faceoff to make it 5-1. A couple of minutes later, center Victor Rask stretched the lead to 6-1 to effectively chase Stolarz from the game.
Understandably, the Wild took their foot off the gas for a few minutes with the big lead, and the Ducks got a goal from winger Derek Grant to cut the deficit to 6-2 and a goal from rookie center Trevor Zegras to make it 6-3.
For good measure, star defenseman Matt Dumba tacked on a goal for the Wild down the stretch to finalize the score at 7-3.
Not bad for a team that appeared to be going the other direction a week ago.
Patriots J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to All-Pro second team
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teams captain Matthew Slater were named to the AP All-Pro second team Friday.
Jackson and Slater were among seven Patriots who received votes for this year’s All-Pro teams, which are annually determined by a national panel of 50 media members.
Jackson finished third in cornerback voting, trailing Dallas’ Trevon Diggs and the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey. Slater finished second among special teamers behind Saints captain J.T. Gray, who led the league in special teams tackles. Both players were also to the Pro Bowl last month.
Jackson’s Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors were the first of his career. In late December, the Pats’ No. 1 corner shared earning such recognition has been a goal of his since he entered the NFL.
“I want to meet all the goals. I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That’s what you play for,” Jackson said. “You play to be the best, you play to compete.”
He finished the regular season with a league-high 23 pass deflections, eight interceptions and 58 tackles. Jackson started every game this season for the Patriots.
Slater has now been named to the All-Pro second team three times and the All-Pro first team twice. The 36-year-old has long been regarded one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Slater made 11 tackles this season, his highest single-season total since 2018.
Djokovic’s appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.
Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
Judge David O’Callaghan ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday, and he scheduled another hearing for Sunday morning.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds because Djokovic was not allowed to have a lawyer with him at the airport.
Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.
Djokovic has acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries over the two weeks before his arrival in Australia.
He has a record nine Australian Open titles, including the past three in a row, part of his overall Grand Slam haul of 20 championships. He is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.
In a post on social media Wednesday that constituted his most extensive public comments yet the episode, Djokovic blamed his agent for checking the wrong box on the form, calling it “a human error and certainly not deliberate.”
In that same post, Djokovic said he went ahead with an interview and a photo shoot with a French newspaper in Serbia despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier. Djokovic has been attempting to use what he says was a positive test taken on Dec. 16 to justify a medical exemption that would allow him to skirt the vaccine requirement on the grounds that he already had COVID-19.
Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The main idea of the appeal of Hawke’s decision, according to the athlete’s lawyers, was that it was not based on the health risk that Djokovic might pose by not being vaccinated, but on how he might be perceived by anti-vaxxers.
Morrison himself welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation. The episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and particularly in Victoria state, where locals went through hundreds of days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic and there is a vaccination rate among adults of more than 90%.
Australia faces a massive surge in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in Victoria state. Although many infected people aren’t getting as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the surge is still putting severe strain on the health system, with more than 4,400 people hospitalized. It has also disrupted workplaces and supply chains.
“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian, but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. … Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”
His supporters in Serbia have been dismayed by the visa cancellations.
Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated. Djokovic is not inoculated.
His exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa when he landed in the country on Jan. 5.
Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge overturned that decision. That ruling allowed him to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park daily.
“It’s not a good situation for anyone,” said Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and five-time runner-up at the Australian Open. “It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now.”
According to Grand Slam rules, if Djokovic is forced to pull out of the tournament before the order of play for Day 1 is announced, No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev would move into Djokovic’s spot in the bracket.
If Djokovic withdraws from the tournament after Monday’s schedule is released, he would be replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in the qualifying tournament but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.
And if Djokovic plays in a match — or more — and then is told he can no longer participate in the tournament, his next opponent would simply advance to the following round and there would be no replacement.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 14, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 14, 2022, as of 8:10 p.m. Friday:
Breckenridge, CO — 1.7 inches at 1:06 p.m.
Castle Rock, CO — 4.5 inches at 7:31 p.m.
Conifer, CO — 4.5 inches at 3:50 p.m.
Crescent Village, CO — 4 inches at 5:36 p.m.
Crested Butte, CO — 2 inches at 4 p.m.
Englewood, CO — 1.8 inches at 6:05 p.m.
Evergreen, CO — 7.5 inches at 7:20 p.m.
Genesee, CO — 8.2 inches at 5:02 p.m.
Golden, CO — 5 inches at 5:45 p.m.
Highlands Ranch, CO — 3.3 inches at 6:07 p.m.
Ken Caryl, CO — 6.2 inches at 6:30 p.m.
Littleton, CO — 2.3 inches at 5:30 p.m.
Monument, CO — 4 inches at 5:21 p.m.
Nederland, CO — 3 inches at 5 p.m.
Rosita, CO — 1.1 inches at 5:40 p.m.
Steamboat Springs, CO — 1.9 inches at 12:45 p.m.
Wah Keeney Park, CO — 5 inches at 6:12 p.m.
