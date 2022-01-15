Working Strategies: Modern résumé mistakes to avoid

Suggest a Correction
It’s January, which traditionally signals heightened job search activity. Of course, nothing is traditional these days, with pandemic measures having upended nearly all our work practices.
So, never mind tradition — it’s time to review your résumé with a modern eye, to be sure you’re not making mistakes that could hold you back. Following are common mis-steps people make as they meld old practices with new in creating their résumés.
1. Over-relying on templates. Online templates can be life-savers when you’re in a hurry, but they are also petty tyrants that can limit your options in ways large and small. Be sure you’re controlling your template and not vice versa.
2. Over-formatting. One opportunity enhanced by templates is the ability to format the heck out of your document. Unfortunately, some online application systems can’t read all of those boxes and curlicues. Lean to a simpler style to ensure universal access.
3. Disregarding screen presence. Since nearly all résumés are first encountered on a computer screen, it’s important to format in such a way that critical information lands in the top third — or first screen — of the document. Headlines, brief summary statements and concise skills sections are all good choices for this spot.
4. Providing too much contact information. Your name, phone number and email address are all that’s needed, although adding your city and state can also be helpful for the reader’s context. But street address or multiple phone numbers and email addresses? You’ll just jumble up this critical first-screen area.
5. Not providing enough job information. Short is usually smart for résumé information, but context is also important. Instead of launching into a list of duties, start your job entries with an overview sentence describing your role, the size of the department, the product, etc.
6. Jargonizing your content. See what I did there? Jargonizing isn’t actually a word — and neither are some of the other terms people jam onto their résumés. Seek to communicate rather than impress and your résumé will be more effective.
7. Using photos. Photos on résumés are not only space hogs, but they bog down some application systems. Not to mention, they put employers in awkward positions related to fair employment hiring practices. Save the photos for LinkedIn.
8. Not uploading to LinkedIn. Speaking of LinkedIn — job seekers today do need an account on this platform. Whether you like the program or not, it’s pragmatic to put your information where so many employers begin their search for workers. When you create a free account and upload your résumé, you’re expanding your reach enormously.
9. Not checking hyperlinks. It’s common now to add a hyperlink to a project or personal website for your résumé reader to gain more information. If you do use a link, check it now and then to ensure it still lands where you expected.
10. Letting your COVID-gap dominate. If you’ve been out of work for several months or a year, leading with your last job or old dates will distract more than inform employers. Let your work history fall to the second third of the page (the second screen) so you can present more relevant information first.
11. Disregarding online coursework. Whatever classes you’ve been taking online, they belong on your résumé. If they are professional in nature, put them in a section for training. If they’ve been more for personal interest, reference them in an interests section at the end. Demonstrating ongoing learning is a critical function of résumés today, and an important hiring criteria as well.
12. Not identifying remote work skills. In the same light, you’ve undoubtedly become familiar or even expert in Zoom, Teams, Dropbox, WhatsApp or other tools being used as part of a remote workplace. Even if you’ve been teleconferencing only for personal conversations, employers like to know you can handle these processes.
One more, slightly controversial tip: If you are vaccinated and don’t mind saying so, add “Fully vaccinated” at the end of your summary statement. If you’re not vaccinated or don’t want to share your status, ignore this suggestion. The point is that some employers will appreciate knowing but have no way to ask during the interview process. But don’t worry — it won’t be missed if you don’t include it; this is a personal choice and strategy.
And there you have it — follow some or all of these strategies and you’ll have a more modern résumé in no time. Now it’s time to work on that haircut …
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
A couple of days before Christmas, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu ordered Kimberly Potter back to jail, where she sat Christmas and still remains until her sentencing, presumably next month.
Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, had just been found guilty of manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright. As Wright struggled to break free of another officer, Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.
Potter has been and continues to be thoroughly remorseful, devastated and apologetic. She presented no threat to the public and was not a candidate to flee. And yet, Chu sent her back to jail to await sentencing.
Chu said, “I cannot treat this case any differently than any other.”
If that’s Chu’s standard and not a convenient show of sternness, then she should have released Potter to her family.
On Jan. 3, Chu released a criminal from jail, ostensibly to attend a family funeral. She let him out at 9:30 a.m. and he was to be back at 12:30 p.m. Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young has not come back. He was charged in December with assaulting a police officer and illegal possession of a gun. According to court records, Childs-Young’s juvenile record is extensive and includes a kidnapping charge.
Chu trusted a repeat offender who, hopefully, is in Belize by now and not still in Minneapolis putting the public at risk. But we’re going to make an example out of a 26-year career police officer who never had one complaint filed against her in all that time.
On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 6, a woman sought safe harbor at Fire Station No. 8 in Minneapolis. A man had been following her. She was terrified. The man followed her to the station and rammed his truck through the doors. He got out of the truck and tried to get to the woman. At least six firefighters armed with axes and iron wrestled the man to the ground and held him in until police arrived and arrested him.
Shawn Coates was charged with two counts of attempted fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence and one count of third-degree damage to property.
On the following Monday, Jan. 10, none other than Regina Chu released Coates from jail with no bail required. See, Judge Chu, you did treat Potter differently than you treat others; you didn’t let her out.
Now that Coates is out, what about the woman he was following? Is she afraid for her life?
But we are going to make an example of Kim Potter. We are going to go for the maximum sentence, because, well, the implication has always been there, but Potter’s case is not remotely analogous to Derick Chauvin’s.
Not much is known about Chu. She is apparently very private. Chu was a 2002 appointee of then-Gov. Jesse Ventura’s and has won re-election three times essentially unopposed. Trying to reach her has been futile. But if she released two dangerous criminals within a week of each other, then how many other bad guys has she prematurely put back on the street over the past 20 years?
We’ve been getting our wakeup calls. We need to be alert to carjackers and muggers and tough guys who knock down elderly women and steal their purses outside the grocery store in broad daylight. We now have another wakeup. We have to do a better job of investigating just who it is we are voting for in a judge’s race.
Put another way: who is a greater threat to public safety, Regina Chu or Kim Potter? Not even close.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at jsoucheray@pioneerpress.com. Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on Amtrak while traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City Friday night.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. The suspect got off at Lee’s Summit and is still at large, according to Lee’s Summit Police. Passengers told police it did not appear to be an argument between the victim and suspect.
Police are trying to determine where the victim and the suspect may have boarded the train. The investigation is ongoing.
The name and age of the victim have not been released because the family has not been notified yet.
This is a developing story and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winter weather and pandemic-related staffing shortages are closing St. Louis Public Library locations this weekend. All locations will remain closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. They expect to reopen Tuesday for normal library hours.
The St. Louis Science Center and the Art Museum also announced that they will be temporarily closing. Those organizations cited the record high number of COVID cases in the area as the reason for closing their doors.
