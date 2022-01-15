Celebrities
Zayn Malik Debuts Long Beard After Split From Gigi Hadid — Before & After Photos
Zayn Malik shocked fans with a full-length beard and scruffy hair months after his split with Gigi Hadid. See his before and after pics.
Zayn Malik, 29, may have lost Gigi Hadid but he gained plenty of facial hair. The former One Direction band member grew out his beard bigtime following his split with the model. He now has a bushy beard that goes around his whole face. His hair matches his beard as it’s now a little scruffier too. Zayn showed off his new look in a selfie in which he sported a leather jacket and round sunglasses. Check out the singer’s new look below.
Zayn has been growing his beard out over time. Just before news of his and Gigi’s split first broke in October 2021, his beard was just starting to grow in. The hair near his chin and lip was full and he had a chinstrap but the rest was practically stubble. Additionally, his hair was much shorter as he had a buzz cut. Here’s a look at what the singer looked like before he grew his facial hair out.
Zayn and Gigi officially broke up on October 28, 2021, following a contentious fight between the “Pillowtalk” singer and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid while Gigi was out of town. It was alleged that a heated altercation between the two lead to Zayn “striking” his baby Khai‘s grandmother. He has denied laying any hands on Yolanda. While the singer and model dated on and off for six years, a source close to Gigi’s family is “relieved” following the split and “haven’t been the biggest fans of Zayn.”
Initially, it wasn’t clear why the two were fighting. However, a separate insider EXCLUSIVELY disclosed to HollywoodLife what went wrong between the two. “Gigi was away while working, [Yolanda] wanted to spend as much time helping care for her granddaughter as possible,” the insider explained.
“But Zayn took this as a hit to his ego because he knows he’s fully capable of caring for his own child,” the source continued. “Yolanda meant no harm, it’s just that she loves her granddaughter with all her heart and will step in at any time to ensure she’s cared for. It wasn’t a diss at Zayn, it’s more just in her nature to step in when it comes to those things. Zayn saw it as her crossing a boundary and that’s what erupted into their argument.”
Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos
Rumer Willis hit up a Pilates class in Los Angeles and looked stunning in the process! See photos of her sexy retro look here.
Rumer has it! Rumer Willis was spotted leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday, looking more stylish and sexier than ever. The 90210 actress sported a look that had a particular ’80s flair, with a black bra top and black sheer workout tights that featured a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom.
The 33-year-old paired the look with a light jean jacket, light blue baseball cap, white Converse high top sneakers, and white tube socks with red and blue stripes. She also carried a bright blue water bottle to stay hydrated for the workout class and kept the California rays at bay with a pair of beige-rimmed, retro-style shades.
Not only did the actress look adorable from the front, but she looked stellar from the back! Paparazzi caught the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis walking in to the workout class and showing off her stunning behind which was perfectly accented by the sheer tights. We see you, girl!
Of course the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks pretty stellar no matter what she wears — or no matter how she changes up her look, for that matter. The 33-year-old — who’s always been a brunette — changed things up lately with a new hair makeover. Caught leaving another Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, Rumer was spotted with bright red locks and front bangs.
Rumer has always had brown hair but back in September 2021, she dyed her hair a pretty shade of red that was a mix between strawberry blonde and orange. She chose, however, to dye her hair even darker and debuted a deep red hue with long front bangs that was blown out straight. Her new hair color suits her perfectly if we say so ourselves, and she showed it off while wearing a thin sheer black sweater, high-waisted black leggings, and a pair of sneakers for that look.
Karrueche Tran Rocks Black String & Lime Green Bikinis In Sexy Photos On St. Barts Vacay
Karrueche Tran is showing off her killer figure in new photos from a vacation in St. Barts, rocking two different bikinis in the process!
Island sexy! Actress Karrueche Tran just shared a slew of sizzling photos while on vacation in St. Bart’s, revealing not only a killer bod, but stunning style. In the first series of shots, the Claws actress rocked a skimpy black bikini, taking a mirror selfie while sitting on her bed in what appeared to be her room at the island locale. The 33-year-old’s toned figure was on display — and was slathered up with beach-ready oil as well!
In the second pic, the Emmy-winner posed on a gorgeous beach in front of a sparkling emerald ocean, again giving her more than 11 million followers a full view of her beach bod. She also shared a shot of the sand with her shadow, taking some time to truly soak up the sun.
Karrueche continued with a slew of more sexy photos, again showing off her incredible figure this time in a lime green string bikini under a black mesh-style cover-up. The model paired the beachy look with matching lime green strappy heels and low pigtails, keeping her eyes from the bright island rays with a pair of orange-tinted Christian Dior sunglasses. Karrueche posted other scenic views in that carousel of photos, showing off the idyllic island local and also sporting some bright orange pants in the process. “Gelato please,” she cheekily captioned the post.
If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Karruechee always manages to look sexy in her outfits and styles! That’s exactly what the actress did at Doja Cat’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021. For the party, Karrueche absolutely slayed in a halterneck green dress that was completely see-through.
The sheer mesh gown was transparent and crisscrossed around her chest, revealing her bare breasts which were covered in tiny bejeweled stickers. Her toned stomach was on full display as well as the dress was cut out on the bodice and the skirt was ruched on the side. The skirt skirt also had a plunging, hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 10, On The Lips In Sweet New Photo
David Beckham spent some daddy and daughter time with his 10-year-old Harper Seven and smooched during a morning stroll in the park.
David Beckham’s, 46, daughter Harper Seven Beckham, 10, is definitely a daddy’s girl. The soccer player captured some adorable snaps of him and his little girl while they were out for a morning stroll. He took a selfie of him and Harper with some beautiful greenery in the background and added a heart emoji to the pic. They were bundled up for the cold as dad wore a baseball cap and jacket while Harper wore adorable grey earmuffs.
In the second pic, David and his daughter locked lips as their eyes bulged comedically at each other. Becks definitely appreciated the quality time he got to spend with his daughter. “Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” he captioned the post. How heartwarming to see that the dad of four made time to hang out with his youngest.
The athlete puts in plenty of time with his only daughter and even spent New Year’s Eve with her watching fireworks. He posted a video of the explosion in the sky as he and Harper yelled out, “Happy New Year!” Once again, they shared an adorable smooch in that video as they rang in the new year.
To celebrate her most recent birthday, he posted an adorable black-and-white throwback picture of Harper as a little girl. He held onto the toddler-version of Harper as she wrapped her arms around his neck. “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you,” he captioned the post.
The soccer champion shares Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham. He and the former Spice Girl also have three older sons including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. David also spends plenty of time with his sons. He recently sported a bold new hair color with his two middle sons. The athlete rocked platinum blonde hair along with Romeo whereas Cruz went for an even bolder look and has died his hair bubblegum pink. David clearly knows how to have fun with all four of his children.
