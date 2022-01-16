News
A Boston screw-up seeks salvation in Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female’
Samantha Fink is a mess.
As played by Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Mick,” “Project Almanac”) in the Freeform comedy “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, she’s a 20-something who lost her job with a New York media company and gained legal trouble after a vodka-fueled run-in with her boss.
Forced to move back to her native suburban Boston and in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy), she must sober up to avoid jail time. She takes a job at the local grocery store, attends support group meetings and attempts to straighten up and fly right.
The only trouble is, Sam doesn’t think she has a problem and now she’s surrounded by many of the triggers that drove her to drink in the first place, including Mom and her former best friend. So she must confront the worst in herself in order to move on to her best self.
The series comes from the creative team of Jenni Konner (“Girls”) and Simone Finch (“The Conners”), the latter of whom Black-D’Elia found instrumental in helping her get into the headspace of her character.
“The story is based on her life,” the actress noted, “and Sam is based on her so I always had this really amazing resource on set and in the rehearsal process. So that was really helpful. But instinctively, I do feel like she just kind of made sense to me and yeah, I didn’t have to think about it too hard.”
Also helpful to Black-D’Elia was working out the contentious mother/daughter relationship with Sheedy (“St. Elmo’s Fire,” “WarGames”), who she says was a “total dream” to work with.
“I think that that relationship is one of the main things that drew me to the show,” she said. “I think it’s a really honest portrayal of a mother-and-daughter relationship. They know each other incredibly well. They love each other so much but they can also push each other’s buttons in ways that no one else can, and I think that that’s really accurate.
“And I find in TV most often, mother/daughter relationships are really put into two different boxes,” she continued, “whether they’re best friends and get along beautifully or it’s sort of manipulative and abusive. And I think a lot of mother/daughter relationships live somewhere in between those two things and I think that’s where Carol and Sam are.”
Sam also has a champion in Olivia (Rebecca Henderson, “Russian Doll”), her sponsor in her support group and a media star in her own right, who proves to her that even falling-down drunks can be redeemed.
“The Olivia character really shows her that that doesn’t have to be the end of your journey and you can change,” Black-D’Elia said. “So she’s kind of a beacon of hope in that way.”
Winter is time for boots style to shine
Whatever you think of the snow everywhere around us right now — some people love how pretty it is; others roll their eyes at the traffic and hassles it creates — there’s no denying the one area of our wardrobes it most dramatically affects: what we put on our feet.
Winter boots by necessity have to be practical.
That means weatherproof, safe and warm. But there’s also no good reason they can’t also be cute and add style to any look rather than detract from it. So this winter, I hope you’ll be join me in taking a stand against ugly boots.
What’s more, there’s another sartorial challenge we’ve got every winter: That there will be lots and lots of people who want us to take our shoes off when we enter their house? Hey, I get it — floors are important to protect.
But so is the integrity of an outfit, as Carrie Bradshaw once defiantly explained on the original “Sex and the City,” when a hostess required her to dispense of her shoes at the doorway: But this is a whole look, she replied, gesturing to her entire outfit (which clearly included her feet).
So to meet both of those two challenges, let’s get up on some of the extra warm and extra cute winter boots out there right now — many of them worn with pride and aplomb by our favorite celebs; and let’s also look at some style-savvy socks. So we’ll have nothing to be embarrassed about when someone asks us to take off our boots.
Sorel is a terrific place to begin. The brand was originally based in Ontario (now owned by Columbia Sportswear in Oregon), so the brand’s outdoor cred is quite real. But so is the fashion cred. It’s been embraced and styled by celebs across the globe — like, for example, Elizabeth Olsen.
At Sundance in Utah, she paired her Cozy 1964-213-W Sorel Cold Weather Boot ($91-$130 in amazon.com) with denim and simple black — a basic crewneck and single-breasted blazer. But your pairings don’t need to be quite that simple: these classic boots will go with anything in that same everyday-meets-fancy vein, from leggings with luxury cashmere sweaters and silk tops with herringbone wool skirts.
Elle Mcpherson is another proven Sorel fan.
Witness how she dons her Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot ($210 on sorel.com), matching their faux fur lining with a hefty weatherproof winter jacket trimmed in fur of the same color, over a black turtleneck, white T and black jeans. Kate Hudson’s another who likes to use winter boots (again, Sorel) as the style anchor to a minimalist look. She’s been known to take a hefty and take-no-prisoners boot like the Glacier XT Insulated Winter Boot ($185.73-$327.51 on amazon.com) and make it the centerpiece, with jeans and a black Stella McCartney bag.
Think ‘L.L. Bean,’ and Khloe Kardashian may be one of the last people who comes to mind.
But that may change after you’ve seen her in snow boots inspired by Bean’s traditional duck boot. The Women’s Bean Boots, 8-inch flannel-lined, Thinsulates ($169 on llbean.com) are made for all-weather, yet also made adorable by the bright pink, purple and blue plaid flannel interior lining.
Looking to make an even more substantial statement? Look to J. Lo’s black Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie ($325 on stuartweitzman.com) — a combo of high fashion and high-function, if there ever was one. They’re water-repellent leather that’s polished to get a puffy effect, and can be worn as either a mid-calf boot or turned down to become an ankle bootie.
And as for those crucial socks? Look no further than Alexander McQueen’s Stripe & Skull Sport Socks ($85 on neimanmarcus.com) — the ribbed cuffs make sure they don’t fall down beneath those winter boots, and the striped print at the cuffs keep things looking good all the way up to the top.
For a simpler (but feminine) approach, go in for Garnet Hill’s Women’s Cashmere Socks ($34-$38 on garnethill.com), which are soft as can be but strong enough in the heel and sole to keep unsightly holes at bay for wearing after wearing.
And when the occasion calls for a pattern, pull on a pair of Natori’s Abstract Floral Socks ($18 at bergdorfgoodman.com) in dark-yet-pretty neutrals. Or just head straight in the opposite direction with Rag & Bone’s Fair Isle Wool Knee High Socks ($65 on rag-bone.com), in unapologetically vibrant purple multi. After all, if everyone’s going to see your socks anyway, why not make them a statement as bold as any other?
Joe Mantegna helps portray autism ‘As We See It’ in Amazon series
After his long run on “Criminal Minds,” Joe Mantegna’s new series is quite a switch for him … and he brings part of his own family background to it.
A parent of an autistic daughter, the Tony Award-winning actor also addresses the subject in “As We See It,” Amazon’s adaptation of an Israeli drama series that begins streaming Friday.
Mantegna portrays the father of Jack (Rick Glassman), one of several young-adult roommates on the autism spectrum who are supported by their families and each other. Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien play the other members of the central trio, with Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) as their main aide.
“I’ve been involved in it since its inception,” Mantegna said of the show developed by Emmy-winning executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”). “They came to me shortly after ‘Criminal Minds’ stopped, and when I read the (pilot) script, I was really knocked out by it … for a lot of reasons. Jason is such a wonderful, beautiful writer, and it had a very personal impact on me.”
Mantegna isn’t sure whether his eldest daughter Gia’s condition was known to Katims. “I never asked,” he said. “Jason might have thought that might be an interesting layer, but I know that it’s also a personal thing for him. They really thought it out to the point where, besides that the three main actors were identified as being on the autism spectrum, they were going to hire 12 (autistic) people on the crew — which is really unheard of. You have to go through the unions and all that, and they did that. I hope it’s a sign of the times, in terms of where we’re going with inclusion.”
In “As We See It,” Mantegna’s character, Lou, faces a health challenge of his own. “My watchword for a good part of my life has been, ‘Everybody’s got a story, and nobody gets a free ride,’ ” reflected Mantegna. “To me, this is an example of that. Each of us has a personal story, and some of those are things we would not have chosen. And so be it.”
Gia Mantegna is a makeup artist who almost ended up working on “As We See It” along with her father, but ultimately didn’t. However, her dad has enjoyed acting with Glassman as his on-screen son, deeming him “a wonderful young man. Most people in the world would think of him as just a smart, sunny, quirky guy, yet being sensitive to that world, I could tell there’s a reason for that quirkiness. He’s a stand-up comic, so he has those certain savant abilities, just like my daughter has.”
Schoen: Playing high-stakes poker with Putin
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Kazakhstan to provide support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s autocratic government amid violent protests that erupted over energy prices.
At the same time, thousands of Russian troops are currently massed on the border with Ukraine — an escalation that raises serious concerns about a military invasion on par with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
The Biden administration met with Russian officials this week in an attempt to defuse the Ukraine standoff, but their efforts were to no avail. Moscow is unrelentingly seeking an agreement from NATO to not expand its reach eastward into Ukraine and to end security cooperation with Ukraine — proposals that the lead U.S. diplomat called “non-starters.”
To be sure, Russia’s actions — individually and collectively — with regard to Kazakhstan and Ukraine are part of a wider effort by Putin to reassert Russia’s dominance over former Soviet states, and to undermine both the actual and perceived strength of NATO.
And make no mistake, Putin is gaining ground in his quest.
Putin’s advances have been made possible by the fact that the United States and NATO lack a uniform strategy for dealing with non-NATO states that were part of the former Soviet Republic — including Ukraine and Kazakhstan — which former national security adviser John Bolton aptly noted in a recent piece for the Wall Street Journal.
Indeed, the U.S. said earlier this week that it would not intervene in the crisis in Kazakhstan, and the State Department went no further than to call for “restraint by both the authorities and protestors.” At the same time, the true extent of militaristic and economic support that the U.S. and NATO are willing to provide to Ukraine — either in the event of a full-on Russian invasion, or absent one — is unclear.
President Joe Biden reportedly warned Putin last month that an invasion of Ukraine would result in harsh economic sanctions, the disruption of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Ukraine receiving defensive capabilities from the West.
Despite Biden ostensibly drawing a “red line,” Putin has held his ground and continues to demand a guarantee that NATO will not expand eastward into Ukraine — perhaps because Putin is testing the president, or because he has little reason to believe that Biden would follow through fully on his threats.
The U.S. has not drastically increased military aid to Ukraine since Biden took office, and in May, the administration waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2. And up until this point, Moscow has clearly not been deterred by any economic sanctions imposed against them.
Furthermore, the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August — which weakened America’s standing on the world stage, and also signals that the Biden administration is reluctant to engaging in future foreign wars — has clearly emboldened Putin to behave more aggressively.
Whether or not Putin will actually engage in Ukraine has yet to be determined. Some have argued that because Kazakhstan — a neighboring autocracy — was thrown into chaos, Putin may be more likely to take aggressive actions to weaken Ukraine, which has been striving for democracy and working on integrating itself with the West.
To that end, I mostly agree with the argument made by those like former national security official Fiona Hill, who have said that the situation in Kazakhstan could very well “accelerate Putin’s desire to do something” in Ukraine.
However, I do not see Russian involvement in Kazakhstan as a sign that Putin’s influence is waning. While the uprising in Kazakhstan against the Russian-allied government there was not an ideal scenario for Russia, Putin can — as I anticipate he will — use the situation in Kazakhstan to his advantage with Ukraine and with other non-NATO former Soviet states.
Specifically, Putin can point to Moscow’s decisive intervention in Kazakhstan as evidence that Russia is a more reliable militaristic partner than NATO and the United States.
Putin is clearly already working to achieve this end. On Thursday, the Russian president effectively declared success in Russia’s mission to stabilize Kazakhstan, announcing that Russian troops had “accomplished their task,” and were preparing to return home. Earlier in the week, he had promised other pro-Russia ex-Soviet states that they would receive decisive Russian support in similar circumstances.
Following the withdrawal of troops from Kazakhstan, we can reasonably expect that Putin will ramp up efforts to undermine and pressure the democratically elected government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which has received lukewarm support from NATO — especially given the lack of success of Russia’s talks with the U.S. and NATO this week.
To be sure, NATO could effectively stop Putin in his tracks — or at the very least, anticipate his next moves — if they had a concrete plan outlining the extent of support that they would provide to non-NATO former-Soviet states like Ukraine.
If Putin does invade Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO need to be prepared to take two concrete steps. First, to seriously consider suspending Russia from SWIFT, the global interbank payment system; and second, to begin providing lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.
Absent these two steps and a broader strategy, NATO would be effectively ceding Putin ground in his quest to re-gain control of former Soviet states and weaken the Western alliance.
Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.
