News
A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles
When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling.
But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York City classrooms, and the subsequent quarantines, sent her kids back to learning from home. Without personal devices for each child, Schneider said they were largely left to do nothing while stuck at home.
“So there you go again, with no computer, and you’re back to square one as if COVID just begun all over again in a smaller form,” Schneider said.
As more families pivot back to remote learning amid quarantines and school closures, reliable, consistent access to devices and home internet remains elusive for many students who need them to keep up with their schoolwork. Home internet access for students has improved since the onset of the pandemic with help from philanthropy, federal relief funding and other efforts — but obstacles linger, including a lack of devices, slow speeds and financial hurdles.
Concerns around the digital divide have shifted toward families that are “underconnected” and able to access the internet only sporadically, said Vikki Katz, a communication professor at Rutgers University.
“It’s about whether or not you can withstand the disruptions of these quick pivots in ways that don’t derail your learning,” she said.
In two studies, one conducted in 2015 and another in 2021, Katz and other researchers surveyed low-income families with young children. While rates of home internet access and computer ownership are up significantly, the proportion of lower-income families whose internet access is unreliable or insufficient remained roughly the same.
A year into the pandemic, more than half the families Katz surveyed reported that their children’s ability to tune into online classes had been disrupted in some way.
Racial and income divides persist in home internet access, according to data from the Pew Research Center. One survey conducted in April of 2020 found that during the initial school closures, 59% of lower-income families faced digital barriers, such as having to log on from a smartphone, not having a device or having to use a public network because their home network was not reliable enough.
About 34% of households making less than $30,000 reported having trouble paying for their home internet bill, as did 25% of those making between $30,000 and $50,000. Compared to white households, Black and Latino families were less likely to have access to broadband and a computer at home.
For Schneider’s children, not having enough working devices at home during the previous school year for remote learning meant missing assignments and classes. The kids struggled to focus on their work, even if they received paper assignments. During quarantine periods this year, she said, they were largely unable to participate in any instruction at all.
“Without the equipment … their experience was that they were more off than on,” Schneider said. “As soon as they said school was going to back up … I just had to take my chances and send them. They needed not to be out of school any longer.”
Even before the pandemic sent most schools to some form of remote learning, classrooms have increasingly embraced the role of technology in teaching, creating a “homework gap” between those who do and do not have access to internet and devices at home. Roughly 2.9 million school children lived in households without internet access, according to pre-pandemic Census data, and about 2.1 million lived in households without a laptop or desktop computer.
Some families are frustrated more hasn’t been done to close the gap.
When her grandchildren’s Pittsburgh school moved to online learning in March of 2020, Janice Myers and her four grandchildren shared a single laptop. One month, she struggled to afford the internet bill on her fixed retirement income. She tried to access the company’s $10 monthly rate designed to keep low-income kids connected during the pandemic, but said she was told she did not qualify because she was an existing customer.
This school year, the children were adjusting well to in-person learning until a quarantine sent them home for a week, Myers said. Around Thanksgiving, the school shut down in-person classes again, this time for nearly three weeks. Both times, the school did not send the children home with tablets, leaving them with little instruction except a thin packet of worksheets, she said.
“To my mind, you had an entire school year to learn how to be better prepared, and how to be proactive and how to incorporate a Plan B at the drop of a hat,” she said. “There was no reason why every student, when they returned to school, didn’t receive or keep their laptop.”
News
FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service
Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.
That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said.
Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and Airbus for information about many models. Boeing said it is working with its suppliers, airlines, telecom companies and regulators “to ensure that every commercial airplane model can safely and confidently operate when 5G is implemented in the United States.”
The order for the Boeing jets comes a day after the FAA began issuing restrictions that airlines and other aircraft operators will face at many airports when AT&T and Verizon launch new, faster 5G wireless service Wednesday.
The agency is still studying whether those wireless networks will interfere with altimeters, which measure an aircraft’s height above the ground. Data from altimeters is used to help pilots land when visibility is poor.
The devices operate on a portion of the radio spectrum that is close to the range used by the new 5G service, called C-Band.
This week’s FAA actions are part of a larger fight between the aviation regulator and the telecom industry. The telecom companies and the Federal Communications Commission say 5G networks do not pose a threat to aviation. The FAA says more study is needed.
The FAA is conducting tests to learn how many commercial planes have altimeters that might be vulnerable to spectrum interference. The agency said this week it expects to estimate the percentage of those planes soon, but didn’t put a date on it.
“Aircraft with untested altimeters or that need retrofitting or replacement will be unable to perform low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed,” the agency said in a statement.
The order regarding Boeing 787s covers 137 planes in the U.S. and 1,010 worldwide. The 787 is a two-aisle plane that is popular on longer routes, including many international flights.
The FAA said that based on information from Boeing, the 787s might not shift properly from flying to landing mode if there is interference, which could delay the activation of systems that help slow the plane.
AT&T and Verizon have twice agreed to postpone activating their new networks because of concerns raised by aviation groups and the FAA, most recently after the FAA and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the aviation industry’s side. Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson warned that flights could be canceled or diverted to avoid potential safety risks.
Under an agreement with the telecom companies, the FAA designated 50 airports that will have buffer zones in which the companies will turn off 5G transmitters or make other changes to limit potential interference through early July.
The 50 include the three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty — O’Hare and Midway in Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.
That concession by the telecoms was modeled after an approach used in France, although the FAA said last week that France requires more dramatic reductions in cell-tower reach around airports.
News
Cool new disk: Spinning ice drawing chilly gawkers again
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A swirling disk of ice on a Maine river is drawing onlookers in the heart of winter once again.
The disk has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook. A handful of dog-walkers and onlookers stopped to gaze at the curious ice formation on a chilly Thursday morning around dawn.
The disk drew fans from around the globe when it first appeared in the river in 2019. It also partially formed in 2020.
Ice disks can form because of a current and vortex under ice. The ice sheets spin and form into circles. Officials with Westbrook have cautioned against attempting to go out on the ice disk.
News
Readers and Writers: Return of the Mistress of Mystery and introducing two contemporary debuts
Today we explore both ends of the literary spectrum, from a republished mystery to two contemporary debuts.
“The Chuckling Fingers” by Mabel Seeley (Berkley Prime Crime, $16)
Lake Superior has always inspired writers because of the big lake’s deep waters, dark surrounding forests and moody weather. Like Minnesota author Wendy Webb, Mabel Seeley uses the lake’s eerie atmosphere to produce crackling mysteries.
Seeley, who grew up in St. Paul and wrote seven mysteries and two novels between 1938 and 1954, was known during her lifetime as the Mistress of Mystery. Seeley died in 1991, and Berkley is bringing her work back to life with reprints of her mysteries. “The Chuckling Fingers,” published in 1941, is considered her best by many who know her work. The reprints were launched last year with “The Listening House.”
“The Chuckling Fingers” begins when Ann Gay is summoned to Fiddler’s Fingers, a remote, pine-grown estate on Lake Superior. She immediately realizes there is something wrong with her newly-married cousin, Jacqueline. Strange things are happening around the big house; clothes are shredded, a hidden wire is stretched across a path and a bed bursts into flame.
When a member of the family is murdered, everything points to Jacqueline as the killer. But why would she sabotage her own home? And who in her big family would want her dead?
Seeley was known for writing protagonists that are smart, strong-willed working women and that describes Ann, a stenographer in an insurance office who is Jacqueline’s staunchest ally.
The novel’s interesting title comes from the huge, finger-like stones on the lakeshore, under which a small river flows, making a sound like someone chuckling. Creepy and atmospheric.
“Hello, Transcriber” by Hanna Morrissey (Minotaur books, $27.99)
Is it a mystery novel? Suspense? Police procedural? Romance? Wisconsin resident Morrissey’s debut is all of these, leaning toward romance.
Hazel Greenlee is a wanna-be writer but isn’t having much luck. When she and her water ecologist husband move to crime-ridden Black Harbor, Wis., where “nothing good happens anywhere…,” she is hired as a transcriber for the police department, typing up reports from the officers and detectives whose voices she comes to know as she listens to them, typing 110 words per minute. (The author had such a job.)
Hazel, an introvert who seems depressed, works in a dark room in which the windows allow her to look out but nobody can see in. One night, she is horrified to see a man at the window, writing in frost with a dead person’s finger that he had hid a body. Hazel knows this man. He’s her neighbor.
The body is that of a young boy who was dumped on top of garbage. Is he a victim of the Candy Man, alleged to be giving drugs to the kids?
Hazel soon meets hunky Detective Nik Kole, the very epitome of a romance bad boy. Kole, who has just returned from a suspension, is gorgeous. And although Hazel cannot have sex with her husband without pain, she has no such problems with Kole when they have a hot affair. Hazel is committing adultery, which turns off some readers, but it’s justified by the indifferent behavior (in her mind) of her gun-loving husband who has “filled the house with dead things” that he yanked out of the water or shot.
“Hello, Transcriber” was one of the most-praised debuts of last fall (sorry, just got it read), and there is lots to enjoy about Morrissey’s writing, including descriptions of the the cold winter darkness in Hazel’s workspace and in the town.
Midwesterners will laugh at how Hazel’s colleagues call her “Podunk” and “Fargo” because of her accent, even though she says she comes from “up north” about three hours away, presumably still in Wisconsin.
What this reader wanted was more back story. Why doesn’t Hazel talk about her family? Where is “from up north?” Why is she drawn to the suicide bridge and why does she throw small things into the water where she saw a dead man floating? Why does she seem in such a dark mood that fits the town?
There are hints that this might be the beginning of a series so maybe we’ll get those answers.
“The Sisters Sweet” by Elizabeth Weiss (Dial Press, $27)
“The Sisters Sweet,” the debut of a Minneapolis writer, begins in 1918 when Harriet and Josephine are 5 years old. Their mother, Maude, is a former star showgirl whose dancing career ended when a piece of the set fell on her. Their father, Leonard, is a scenic set designer who keeps waiting for his big break in the theater while soothing his ego with drink.
Since no money is coming into their family, Leonard dreams up the idea of having the girls appear to be conjoined twins. This is the most interesting part of the book, as the girls are hitched into a “harness” made by their father so they will appear to be joined. He creates their costumes and they succeed — for a while. But it’s nearing the end of the vaudeville era, with radio and movies taking over entertainment.
When the girls are 15, Josie, the beautiful and sparkling sister, tears her harness off while onstage, revealing their secret and leaving their huge dress to fold around the bewildered Harriet. (Not a spoiler.)
Josie goes off to become a star and Harriet is left to discover who she is on her own. It seems she isn’t much. She misses the closeness of Josie next to her, their arms tightly pressed against one another in their costume, communicating with finger squeezes.
With the family in disgrace because they deceived the public, Maude and Lenny once again seek help from Uncle Eugene, who is married to Maude’s sister and shares a secret with Maude. One of the first preachers to understand the power of radio, Eugene builds a radio ministry. In his sermons he denounces modern girls who wear short skirts and smoke cigarettes. They are the Foolish Daughters. Harriet, knowing they must stay in Uncle’s good graces, models herself as a Wise Daughter, always doing the right thing and even memorizing Bible versions to recite to her uncle.
The second half of the story turns into Harriet’s narration of her coming-of-age; her first kiss, first intercourse, drinking, and all the other things Uncle would not approve of.
When Lenny continues to drink and there is no money, he thinks Harriet might be able to become a solo star, even though her mother has said she is not suited for the stage. Harriet refuses, launching herself into a new phase of life where she thinks she might finally become her own person.
Weiss’ writing is flawless as she weaves together the entire family: the twins’ unbreakable bond; the love between Maude and Lenny, who can talk his wife into anything when he turns on the charm; and Harriet’s eventual understanding of how she has been used by her parents even though she loves her mother. Oddly, when Maude’s secret is revealed to the twins later in their lives, they have a curious disinterest in something that affects them directly.
Sometimes, a secondary character almost takes over the story and that’s the case with Uncle Eugene, a quintessential conservative preacher who helps the girls’ family just so he can appear magnanimous. His understanding in the early days of radio of how he can become nationally known is one of the most interesting parts of the story.
Maybe the author will write a novel about the intriguing pastor, who might be one of the first electronic evangelicals who ask for money.
A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles
Julia Fox Sports Black Leather Bra While Showing PDA With Kanye West For ‘Donda 2’ Shoot
FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service
Cool new disk: Spinning ice drawing chilly gawkers again
The Most Unprotected: Feds Refused Security Detail For MA’s First Black Woman U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Despite Flood Of Death Threats
Readers and Writers: Return of the Mistress of Mystery and introducing two contemporary debuts
Ready The Panty Cannons! Lusty Fans Are Shooting Savagey Shots At Newly Single Jason Momoa & It’s Hilarious
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos pursue trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson?
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
Julia Fox’s Friendship With Madonna Isn’t New: She Doesn’t ‘Need Kanye’ To Make ‘Connections’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1