Celebrities
A Serious Matter: Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9 (Founders’ Day Edition)
It’s a serious matter!
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 114 years serving looks, exemplifying excellence and reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter.
The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.
As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.
Many iconic celebs like Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, and Toni Morrison represent the storied sorority that continues to inspire generations of Black women across the world.
This past year, an especially star-studded group of celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Cynthia Erivo, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, journalist Robin Roberts, business executive Ursula M. Burns, famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, film producer Debra Martin Chase, and “The Color Purple” author Alice Walker were inducted as honorary members.
“I am honored to welcome these extraordinary women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover. “Each of these luminaries has reached the pinnacle of success in her respective field and sphere of influence. They are recognized and celebrated around the world and epitomize greatness.
“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha women have been history makers and standard bearers,” she continued. “Our newest members are writing a new chapter in our long and distinguished history. They now join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members who exemplify excellence through our lifelong commitment to the communities we serve. The induction of our newest honorary members will ensure that we continue to shine our light on the extraordinary accomplishments of Black women.”
How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest AKAss in the game on the flip.
Celebrities
Kanye West Says He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Is: ‘Games Being Played’
In a video, Kanye claims no one would give him the address to Chicago’s party even after he called Kim and then recruited Tristan to ask Khloe.
Kanye West claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, seen here. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal.
These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just
not playing.”
Kanye went on to say he was “taking controI” of his narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version
of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye shares Chicago, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.” He then added that he was putting the video online because he needs support.
As for the effort to find the address, Kanye revealed what lengths he went to, claiming he recruited Tristan Thompson to try and get the answer from his ex Khloe Kardashian. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”
“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”
The video is just the latest development in Kanye and Kim’s divorce becoming bitter. A day before, Kanye said he was stopped from entering Kim’s house as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye explained. The “Famous” rapper even went after Kim’s new beau Pete in an allegedly leaked sneak peek at a new song.
Celebrities
Lala Kent Shares Ex Randall Emmett’s Most Hurtful Comment, Hints She’d Date 50 Cent
Lala Kent revealed the most hurtful comment Randall Emmett said about her while appearing on Heather McDonald‘s podcast on Thursday.
Months after their messy split, which was prompted by claims of infidelity, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared new details about the breakup before dishing on the moment she knew that things between them had changed and stating if she would ever date 50 Cent.
“There was a comment made and I don’t want to say who he made this comment to but they came to me. It was after the pictures had been leaked. I was getting my ducks in a row. This person comes to me and they say, ‘Randall said to me, “You know, Lala used to be really fun and kiki and sexy but then she got sober.”‘ And that was like taking a f-cking bullet,” Lala recalled on the January 3 episode of Juicy Scoop.
“Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me — no thanks to him. And to have him say that when he has said to me, ‘If you ever pick up a drink again, we’ll be done,’ that’s why when I watch him or I see anything, I’m like, ‘This mask can’t stay on forever,’” she continued.
Lala and Randall became engaged in September 2018 and planned to get married in April 2020. However, after COVID-19 forced them to cancel both their initial date and a second date they chose, their plans to tie the knot came to a halt.
“When Ocean was born is when where there was so many cracks I just couldn’t ignore. There’s something about when you have a baby that you become hypersensitive to everything that’s going on around you and you see people for who they really are. And it was just so different,” she admitted. “We had Ocean because I felt like we were in a good place. After she was born, things just changed. He wasn’t the same person. Maybe he was and I was just seeing it now for real. But I wasn’t in it like that anymore and I don’t think he was either. I think he liked the thought of me, rather than who I really am.”
As for whether or not she’d be open to a romance with 50 Cent, who she and Randall feuded with on Instagram years ago, Lala didn’t hesitate.
“F-ck yeah,” she proclaimed. “[But] I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala.”
According to Lala, her attraction to the rapper goes back years.
“When 50 came out with his song ‘In Da Club,’ I had the biggest crush on him. I was young. I think I was still in junior high and I just thought he was the finest thing to ever fall onto the planet,” she confessed.
Also on the podcast, Lala admitted that she’s craved alcohol just once since getting sober.
“There’s only been one time in my three years and some change of sobriety that I’ve been like, ‘Okay, my mouth is watering for a drink.’ I was in Puerto Rico and we were on lockdown and I was by myself though, because I was usually by myself and there was just something about it. I think I was just really bored. I called my sponsor a lot and I snapped out of it.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
SMH: Pooh Shiesty’s Motion for Bond Denied Until Sentencing
Pooh Shiesty to remain in jail after his motion for bond was denied until his sentencing.
Pooh Shiesty’s promising rap career was stalled last summer after he was indicted by the feds on several charges stemming from alleged acts of violence he committed in the Miami area. One of the most surprising things to link him to the crimes was a serial number on a hundred dollar bill he posted in his money spread on Instagram that was also found at the scene of the crime.
Even with it almost approaching a year of him being behind bars, Pooh remains hopeful he will be home soon. Earlier this month, he reportedly plead guilty to a lone firearms conspiracy charge in connection with an alleged October 2020 robbery incident that lessened his overall charges. With that development, Pooh tried to get a bond to be a free man until his sentencing.
“Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.
Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis wasn’t for the supervised release or hearing about how famous he was or for his speech about not being a flight risk speech, so, she denied his bond. Shiesty will remain behind bars until his sentencing, where many believe he could receive 4-8 years in prison.
