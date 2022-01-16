AI-generated NFTs Are Sure To Be a Game Changer in the NFT Sector

AI-based NFTs are expected to gain due to the Metaverse’s surge in popularity.

Generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs.

There were $25 billion worth of non-fungible token (NFT) sales in 2021, proving that the sector is one of the most sought-after in crypto, according to CoinMarketCap. With Christie’s estimating $93 million in non-fungible token sales at its fourth annual Art+Tech Summit in August, art NFTs had a huge influence last year.

Despite their importance, initiatives like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club seem to have grabbed center stage in the crypto art scene, dominated by cartoons and memes. A new subclass of NFTs is developing, based on modern technology and human creativity, despite these projects being some of the most successful to date.

For people in the art world and those interested in upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and the Metaverse, these “AI-generative NFTs” are becoming more popular. GANs, or generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs. Data is used to train models, which creates art-like visuals created by a computer.

For those who want to make artwork based on their chosen teachings and subsequently sell it on the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, Art AI has developed the Eponym tool. Despite their obvious promise, it’s not clear whether AI-generated NFTs can be trusted to produce high-quality visuals based on text or photos.

Additionally, it's worth noting there are many methods in which AI-based NFTs may be generated. Regardless of the specifics of the technology, AI-generated NFTs are sure to be a game-changer in the coming years.