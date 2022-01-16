News
Ask Amy: Pandemic experience calls for resilience
Dear Amy: I think this is a tall order, but I am asking for your thoughts about how to process the experience of the last couple of years.
I am overwhelmed by all of the sadness, division, dislocation, and loss, and I wonder if the pandemic has scarred me permanently.
I’m curious about your perspective on this.
— Distressed
Dear Distressed: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to try and tackle your very big question.
In response, I’m offering up two of my favorite modern philosophers: Viktor Frankl and Dolly Parton.
Frankl, a psychiatrist, was imprisoned at Auschwitz concentration camp, where all of his captive family members (and over 1 million others) were murdered. He survived.
His important book about this experience, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” (current edition: 2006, Beacon Press) offers indelible lessons about resilience.
Boiled down, Frankl’s belief is that human beings can find meaning and the motivation to persevere through suffering by unlocking their sense of purpose, and by developing a rich inner life.
On to Dolly, who said, “Storms make trees take deeper roots.”
At some point, we in North America seem to have absorbed the belief that life was supposed to be easy for us.
It is not.
Surely the pandemic experience has connected us to other humans throughout time, who have experienced war, hunger, trauma, and dislocation.
This is tough, but it is not the worst.
Personally, you can see your scars as evidence that you cannot heal, or you can emerge wounded, but determined to grow.
I say — lead with your scars; they are proof of your humanity.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wrote me a scathing letter.
In it, she enumerated all of my faults as she perceived them, said I do not contribute anything to the family, and said that she and the rest of the family despise me.
She admitted that I have a wonderful marriage, although she didn’t understand how that was possible.
The letter felt so toxic, so vicious and so unreal that I shredded it immediately.
But its impact has lasted.
It showed signs of different writing styles and voices, so I’m pretty sure more than one person contributed to it.
My husband’s mother has since died. He and his sisters speak on the phone a few times a year and communicate on social media, but we haven’t visited.
Suddenly, after six years of silence, the sisters-in-law have started sending me birthday cards and messages as if nothing happened. They say they want to get together.
I’m fine not having a relationship with them. That includes not expecting an apology. I am also not apologizing for all the perceived wrongs I was accused of so many years ago.
Is the letter something to be swept under the rug and forgotten? Am I being unreasonable?
Since my husband doesn’t really care one way or the other, am I OK to maintain my silence and distance?
Or should I forgive and forget?
— Still in a Quandary
Dear Quandary: These in-laws have opened a door, and I suggest that you walk through it.
You’re already happily estranged from them, you don’t expect anything specific from them (good for you), but at this point you might receive some clarification or explanation over this choice they made six years ago that continues to bother you.
And so — ask about it! You can respond to a bid for contact by saying, “I’m completely baffled. Six years ago, I received a letter, signed by you, that spelled out in detail all of my flaws. It also said that your family despises me. I completely accept that. If something has changed, you should let me know.”
There is a remote possibility that you will receive a response that is authentic and surprising.
Most likely, you can expect something along the lines of: “Wow, that was no big deal. I can’t believe you took that so seriously!”
If so, that’s when you’ll know that keeping your distance is the wisest course.
Dear Amy: Many people suggest that those who are isolated or alone over the holidays should volunteer.
This sounds like a great suggestion, but organizations are flooded with requests to volunteer around the holidays. Many need to prescreen and train volunteers, which is time-consuming.
However, during the rest of the year, especially the winter, many such organizations really need more volunteers.
Maybe you could suggest it?
— Volunteer
Dear Volunteer: Absolutely! Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Sometimes, life stinks. So Stillwater man invented the Nasal Ranger.
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Chuck McGinley, a chemical engineer, stepped out of his car, eyed the smokestack of an animal-processing plant rising above the treetops, and inhaled deeply. At first, he smelled nothing except the faint, sweet fragrance of the nearby trees.
Suddenly, the wind picked up. “We have an oh-my-God smell!” McGinley exclaimed.
Immediately, one of his colleagues pressed a Nasal Ranger to his nose. The 14-inch-long smell-measuring device, which looks like a cross between a radar gun and a bugle, is one of McGinley’s most significant inventions.
Using terms from one of McGinley’s other standard tools, an odor wheel, a chart akin to an artist’s color wheel that he has been fine-tuning for decades, the team described the stink.
“Sour,” one person said. “Decay, with possibly some petroleum,” said another.
Then, as quickly as it had arrived, the smell disappeared. “The wind decided it was going to gift us only a short sniff,” McGinley said. “To tease us.”
Intuitively, humans know to avoid bad smells. Yet for a half-century, McGinley, 76, has returned again and again to society’s stinkiest sites, places very much like this one, in order to measure, describe and demystify smell.
From his unconventional lab in Stillwater (it actually feels more like a ski lodge), McGinley and his son Mike have established an outsize influence over the measurement and understanding of odor. They have equipped scientists around the world with tools the elder McGinley invented, advised governments on odor regulations and empowered communities near smelly places to find a vocabulary for their complaints and a way to measure what their noses are telling them.
In many ways, the growing demand for McGinley’s services and instruments signals society’s heightened awareness of the power of odor and its potential to make people physically ill or diminish their quality of life. His inventions have taken on a powerful role in a movement to recognize odor as a pollutant, not merely an annoyance, worthy of closer study and perhaps tighter regulation.
“If somebody said, ‘I have an odor problem; where should I go?’ that would be Chuck and Mike McGinley,” said Jacek Koziel, an agricultural engineer who studies odor at Iowa State University. Their methods provide policymakers and researchers with “hard evidence to make the case that odor is real and it affects people’s lives,” he said.
Of the human senses, smell is perhaps the most elusive yet powerful. In any given moment, it can be a time capsule, jerking us back to a half-forgotten past. Or it can linger, triggering feelings that cannot quite be placed or described.
Intuitively, it provides valuable warnings. A whiff of milk can immediately tell you if it is unsafe to drink. A sniff can tell you if your socks are clean. It has even become a diagnostic tool: Losing one’s sense of smell is a possible sign of COVID-19 infection. “Our nose is our early warning that something is not good,” McGinley said.
Although people have confidence in describing what they see and hear and the objects they touch, we are often tripped up by smells. We speak largely in metaphor. A smell is often “like” something else: a rose, a wet dog, a grandmother’s house.
“Most people, when they smell a factory, they say, ‘It’s making me nauseous,’ ” McGinley said. But they are at a loss to describe precisely why.
Spending even a short time with him, one cannot help but pick up bits of odor-related trivia. Who knew that most of the air we are inhaling at any given moment passes through just one nostril or the other, not both? Or that Oriental lilies could be so divisive: His wife loves the smell; he finds it “ugly.”
Listen carefully, though, and he often addresses debates that transcend his day-to-day work, escaping the realm of science altogether and drifting toward the metaphysical: Is the human aversion to putrid smells nature, nurture or both? How can one measure a perception? And how do you give people the confidence in their noses that they have in their eyes and ears?
WHAT THE NOSE CAN TELL US
A smell is, quite simply, a result of chemicals in the air, and the human nose is far better at detecting them than it often gets credit for. Some of the most recognizable and potent odors, like hydrogen sulfide (think rotten egg), can be sensed at even the tiniest concentrations, like 1 part per billion.
“If you were to map out the distance from New York to Los Angeles, 1 part per billion would account for only a few inches along that route,” Koziel of Iowa State said.
That fact also captures the difficulty of regulating odors. At such vanishingly small concentrations, hydrogen sulfide is unlikely to pose a health risk. Nevertheless, “it’s very disruptive to people,” said Susan Schiffman, a clinical psychologist who has studied odor and taste for a half-century.
Despite having the power to sicken, there are few laws in the United States to regulate odor. It makes up a significant portion of complaints to public agencies, including one-quarter of the complaints to the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Yet there is debate over whether a smell can be inherently dangerous.
“It’s one thing to measure emissions, but odor is a sensation. Because it can be experienced so differently by so many people, it puts us in a bind about how we regulate,” said Pamela Dalton, a psychologist who studies odor perception at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. “Any industry has the potential for off-site emissions, even a cookie factory,” she added.
However, there is a growing body of medical literature supporting the notion that odor can cause physical health problems. Research shows that people living near malodorous sites can suffer physiological symptoms including headaches, burning eyes and nausea as well as mental health challenges like depression and anxiety.
The decision not to regulate odor at the federal level dates to the 1970s. In a series of surveys, federal agencies found that half of respondents believed odor was a serious problem. But the Environmental Protection Agency ultimately decided that it would leave it to local governments to create odor nuisance laws, akin to noise ordinances.
Today, around a dozen states regulate odor, and various local governments have set up ordinances. But the system is patchy, and it has left disputes to be dealt with in the courts.
Back in 1996, when Minnesota was deciding whether or not to repeal its odor regulations (it did), McGinley was called to testify. “The lawyers are going to love this,” he remembered saying. Not having rules would mean “a lot of lawsuits.”
He was right. In an example from 2018, a North Carolina jury awarded neighbors of Smithfield Foods $473.5 million for “obnoxious, recurrent odors” originating from the company’s industrial hog farms. (In a statement, Smithfield said it had settled this and other similar cases for an undisclosed amount.)
But not everyone has the time or money to sue. And because smelly industries are often clustered in low-income areas, McGinley said, the problems can disproportionately affect minorities or poorer communities.
ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL ON SMELL
For centuries, measuring smells had a reputation akin to alchemy. In a 1914 commencement speech, inventor Alexander Graham Bell explained the importance of measurement to the advancement of science. Sound and light, he said, could be measured. But not smell.
“If you are ambitious to found a new science, measure a smell,” he said.
Olfactometers, invented more than a century ago, work on the principle that you draw in air through a small hole, then dilute it until a person can no longer smell it. The amount of dilution represented the strength of the odor. Later, the U.S. government developed portable olfactometers, or Scentometers, which were little more than an acrylic box with holes of differing sizes at one end: Holding it like a piccolo, you would cover the holes with your fingers, lifting one at a time to get a reading. But they tended to be awkward to use.
McGinley’s idea for his own devices came during a vacation in Hawaii. He saw the Haleakala volcano and had a breakthrough: The conical shape might work well for a smell-measuring tool. His Nasal Ranger, more intuitive than the acrylic boxes with finger holes, requires little more than taking a big sniff and adjusting a dial until you no longer smell it.
“The Nasal Ranger is quantum leaps better than the original Scentometer,” said Dalton of the Monell Center. Scientists and startups are now working to develop electronic noses capable of measuring and identifying odors just as an actual nose can. But the technology is not there yet.
McGinley came to odor by accident. After college, he got an entry-level job at the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co., now known as 3M, where he had a tiny role in the department responsible for inventing scratch-and-sniff technology. “A very, very, very small part,” McGinley said.
But the experience proved fateful a few years later when he interviewed for a job enforcing dust regulations at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “When I mentioned the scratch-and-sniff, the interviewer said, ‘The odor position pays more,’ ” he recalled.
With young children to care for, the bigger paycheck sounded appealing. He was hired to be part of the agency’s new odor inspection team, touring Minnesota’s stinkiest places.
“And that’s where I accidentally fell into the business of knowing more than the average person about smell,” he said.
Several years later, on a Sunday morning in June 1975, came another turning point.
FROM A DESPERATE PLEA, A CAREER
That morning, McGinley found two farmers at his front door. The couple had driven hours across the state to beg for his help. Smells from a nearby animal processing plant were wreaking havoc on their lives and depriving them of sleep, the couple told him. They suffered headaches and nausea. Their throats were burning. But doctors did not believe them. Nobody believed that a smell could be ruining their lives and livelihood.
“I realized, with that incident, that odors were more than just smell,” McGinley said.
When he and his wife started their air-quality business in the 1980s from their kitchen table, almost all of his clients were sewage-treatment plants and other smelly sites. But word spread, and eventually he expanded to his current facility, a former bank building.
The lobby of his laboratory, St. Croix Sensory in Stillwater, features wooden rafters and a big stone fireplace, giving it the ski-lodge vibe. The board game What’s That Smell (“The Party Game That Stinks”) is on one of the side tables, as are copies of books like “Smellosophy: What the Nose Tells the Mind.”
In recent years, Mike McGinley, who is also a chemical engineer, has taken over the lab, expanding into more testing work for food and consumer goods companies, as well as concocting recipes for immersive theater troupes and museums.
For a local theater production, he created 22 smells, including one to mimic an old woman’s apartment (“perfume and old cedar smell”). When a detergent company wanted to test the smell of freshly laundered towels that had previously been mildewed, it could not spend six months waiting for towels to naturally mold. So Mike developed his own mold smell.
This past August, a team of the McGinleys’ assessors, a group of mostly women hired and trained to categorize and describe smells, gathered at the laboratory to conduct a test for a cat litter brand. They worked in a room lined with stainless steel boxes, each with a small hole designed for “nasal masks,” another Chuck McGinley invention. Inside the boxes were different litter formulations, and a control (sand), all freshly deposited with urine and poop that Mike McGinley had sourced from feline-owning friends.
The assessors cycled through the boxes, inhaling deeply and noting characteristics. After several hours, they broke for lunch, then spent the afternoon sniffing hand sanitizers.
“Now I have such a different awareness” of the presence of smells, often unnoticed, that surround all of us, said Erika Schultz, one of the assessors. Sometimes, when opening a package or walking down the aisle of a grocery store, she said, she will note the smell and think back to the odor wheel.
It is precisely this kind of awareness that Chuck McGinley has tried to instill for the past half-century.
“We go through our life with the mute button on our nose,” he said. “Turn off that mute button. Listen with your nose.”
Why the NFL’s ‘socialistic enterprise’ means the Bears win at the bank even when they lose on the field
When the Chicago Bears lowered the lid on another disappointing season, it was easy to view them as an NFL franchise in disarray. The head coach hadn’t panned out, the general manager was a flop and the news conference put on Monday by Chairman George McCaskey and CEO Ted Phillips got the worst reviews since “Police Academy 4.”
But when you look at things another way, the Bears are doing just fine.
Every home game was a sellout, or close to it. TV ratings remained high. And when Forbes released its annual list of estimated team values, the Bears had shot up 16% year-over-year, to $4.1 billion. Only six NFL teams are worth more.
That’s not even counting the new stadium the Bears appear ready to build in Arlington Heights.
Sports economists say those results show that in the NFL, a bad season on the field is usually belied by a good one at the bank. No matter how poorly they play, teams get a share of the ocean of revenue generated by TV deals and national sponsorships.
For most franchises, that accounts for the bulk of their value.
“(Winning) matters a little bit but it certainly doesn’t matter as much in the NFL as it does in other leagues,” said Jason Winfree, a University of Idaho professor who co-wrote a textbook on sports finance. “Even the bad NFL teams get a cut of the huge media contract.”
Like most NFL teams, the Bears do not release financial results. Asked for comment about the team’s commercial performance, Phillips said: “After the NFL’s COVID protocols during the 2020 season saw no fans in attendance for all Bears home games last season, the return of fans to Soldier Field in 2021 allowed us a more normal business operation this season.”
The shareholder-owned Green Bay Packers do furnish numbers, and they offer a window into the health of the league.
The most recent annual statement covers the COVID-19-restrained 2020 season, when fans were not allowed into Lambeau Field. The Packers’ local revenue plunged from $211 million to $62 million, a 71% drop, but national revenue, which includes the team’s share of TV money, rose from $296 million to $309 million.
Overall, the Packers had an operating loss of $39 million but technically still finished the fiscal year $61 million in the black, thanks to strong gains in their investment portfolio.
The team portrayed the loss as a blip, and sure enough, when it offered fans the chance to buy shares in November, it quickly raised a reported $61 million earmarked for stadium renovation.
The Bears’ financial condition isn’t so clear. Forbes estimated the team lost $3.6 million during the 2020 season, in contrast to its usual nine-figure earnings.
The Bears’ estimated revenue per fan, measured by dividing locally generated revenue by the population of the metro area, was a measly $6. Only the Los Angeles Chargers fared worse.
The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, brought in an estimated $55 per fan (unlike the Bears and Packers, they allowed spectators during the 2020 season, albeit at a reduced density). Forbes says the Cowboys, who for decades have marketed themselves as “America’s Team,” are the most valuable sports franchise in the world. The Bears rank 18th on that list.
The numbers likely will get a reality check soon when the Denver Broncos, owned by a trust, go up for sale. Forbes puts the team’s value at $3.75 billion, but David Berri, a Southern Utah University professor who co-wrote a book about the economics of the Super Bowl, said it could sell for much more.
“(The ultrawealthy) will throw tremendous amounts of money at a team to own it,” he said. “The reality is there are only so many teams that exist, and the number of billionaires who want to own them is higher than that.”
To put hard numbers on it, there are 32 teams in the NFL and more than 700 American billionaires, with another 2,000 scattered around the rest of the world. Berri noted that when former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer bought the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, the $2 billion purchase price was almost four times the Forbes estimate.
The Bears’ value is no doubt constrained by Soldier Field. The stadium is owned by the Chicago Park District, limiting the income the team can wring from it.
Team officials and city leaders have reportedly bickered over making changes, and in September the Bears signed a $197 million purchase agreement to buy the former Arlington International Racecourse and surrounding property — the first step, many expect, in building a stadium there.
Winfree said the most lucrative outcome for the Bears would be to have the state and local governments pick up much of the tab. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers have been cool to that idea, and Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes has vowed, “We’re not going to give away the store.”
Phillips said Monday that the team envisions the 326-acre site as “an entertainment destination” that will go beyond football games. That’s in keeping with the real estate developments that have sprouted outside stadiums everywhere from Los Angeles to Milwaukee.
While that could tap a gusher of new income for the owners, Berri said Bears fans should not expect it to make a difference on the field. His research shows no correlation between an NFL team’s revenue and its winning percentage, demonstrating how the “purely socialistic enterprise” of pro football ensures there are no financial losers.
“There is a salary cap,” he said. “This isn’t like Major League Baseball, where there are teams that can’t afford a $200 million payroll. In the NFL, they can all afford the payroll. A new stadium will enhance the revenue of the Bears, but it won’t change how often they win. They’ll win more if they make better decisions and have more luck.”
jkeilman@chicagotribune.com
Mastrodonato: Mac Jones wasn’t the problem for the Patriots, but he’ll need to do more in 2022
Maybe if Nelson Agholor was able to beat Micah Hyde and Mac Jones’ pass wasn’t intercepted on the Patriots’ first drive on Saturday night, we might be talking about the quarterback differently.
But probably not.
Because on the next drive, the Patriots didn’t even let Jones throw the ball. They went three and out with three straight run plays.
By the time Jones got to throw another pass after the interception, the Pats were down 20-0 and it was no longer OK to keep the ball on the ground. The game was now on his shoulders.
Obviously, that’s exactly the spot the Patriots were hoping to avoid as they ended up getting routed in a 47-17 defeat that will be difficult to shake off.
And as the season came to an abrupt end, we’re still wondering if Jones is going to be the quarterback who gets the Patriots back to the top of the AFC, or if he’s just an average thrower who will never be able to compete with the other high-powered offenses in the league.
While Jones wasn’t making much of an impact for the Pats’ sluggish offense, Josh Allen was showing off as he exploded for five passing touchdowns and an almost-perfect quarterback rating of 157.6.
Obviously, Jones is far from Allen’s caliber. And while we saw plenty of poise and development from the Alabama product in his rookie year with the Patriots, questions remain about his decision-making, arm strength and ability to lead a team from behind.
A lot will depend on the weapons Bill Belichick can provide him with, because it was again clear on Saturday that there aren’t many.
Kendrick Bourne (seven catches, 77 yards and two touchdowns) looks like the real deal and a bargain signing for three years and just $15 million. Hunter Henry (one catch, 30 yards) has been a reliable red zone target. But there wasn’t another player on offense who looked threatening.
On 1st and 10 from the 50 on the Pats’ first possession, Jones found Brandon Bolden wide open about 30 yards downfield and hit him in the chest, but Bolden dropped it. The next play, Jakobi Myers corralled a tip ball into his hands, but he dropped that one too.
When there were key yards to pick up, it was unclear who Jones could rely on.
On 3rd and long after two straight drops, Jones had to pick up 16 yards on his feet with a scramble that included several jukes and revealed a mobile style of play we have rarely seen from Jones this year.
But the next play, when Agholor beat his man and broke free down the left sideline, Jones didn’t put enough juice on a rainbow pass towards the pylon. And while Agholor saw the ball the entire way, Hyde cut the route and made a ridiculous grab before he crashed into the end zone with an interception.
A more aggressive receiver might’ve noticed it was underthrown and leaped up to make a play. The Pats probably haven’t had a receiver who could do that since Rob Gronkowski.
Regardless, it looked like Jones was decisive and in-command on that opening drive. The Bills wanted to pressure him early and sent six rushers on the Pats’ first passing play, but Jones hung in the pocket and timed a curl route perfectly to Bourne for a big gain. Twice he escaped the pocket to extend the play and create a 30-yard pass to Henry and a 16-yard run for himself. The pass to Agholor wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t bad, either.
And yet still, the Pats called three run plays on the next drive and never gave Jones a chance. Not soon will we forget the three passes they let him throw in Buffalo earlier this season.
How long will it take for the Pats to trust their quarterback? The offense still looks like it’s built for Tom Brady, but Jones doesn’t have the accuracy, strength or awareness to pick apart quality defenses.
He got better than he was early in the year, though. And while he’s still not much better than an average quarterback in the NFL, teams can win with average quarterbacks.
The Patriots didn’t. After the way they faded down the stretch during the regular season and got smoked in Buffalo to wrap things up, it’s hard to feel good about this team.
The Pats don’t have an offense that can run toe to toe with the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals.
Jones didn’t play poorly, but if you lose by 30 points and the quarterback isn’t the problem, that’s a problem in itself.
