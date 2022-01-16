Associated Press ‘Week in Pictures’ from across the globe

Suggest a Correction
From Russia’s Alexandra Trusova performing in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, to a woman’s grief after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, to the beauty of a large ice disk slowly rotating in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Whenever he hangs up the skates for good, chances are, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot will look back on the Winter Classic more fondly than he does right now.
He will remember the once-in-a-lifetime family skate at Target Field with his wife Kelly and his twins Landon and Sloane. He will remember standing in the crease during the game with nearly 40,000 fans cheering in the background. He will remember how the temperature almost comically hovered around minus-10 degrees for most of the night.
As of right now, though, the only thing the 34-year-old Talbot can think about is the fact that he lost the game and suffered a lower-body injury in the process.
“I’m a competitor and I want to win games, and we didn’t win that game,” Talbot said. “It just kind of sours the experience. Especially when I had to come out of the game itself. Looking back on my career later on, I’m sure I’ll see it as a time where family got to come and I got to share the experience with them. But right now it just goes as a loss and I’m not really happy with it.”
The good news for Talbot? He seems to be getting closer to returning to the lineup. He has skated on and off with his teammates over the past few days, and if everything goes according to plan, he will get into a full practice some time next week.
In a past life, Talbot might have rushed back from the injury, running the risk of making it even worse. He admitted that earlier in his career he almost felt obligated to say he was ready to go even if he was not.
“I think the older I get the more confident I get in knowing my body,” Talbot said. “Just being able to take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. Obviously missing a few weeks right now isn’t a huge deal because the games are so spread out. It’s probably as good a time as any and be able to take my time and come back from it.”
On top of returning to the lineup in the very near future, Talbot learned on Thursday that he had been named an NHL All Star for the first time in his career. He will join star winger Kirill Kaprizov in representing the Wild at All-Star Weekend from Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.
“Humbled,” Talbot said. “It’s an honor. It’s a testament to the team as well. Anytime anyone’s nominated to an All-Star Game, it’s a collective effort, I believe, and obviously I couldn’t do it without the guys in front of me.”
While he’s certainly looking forward to the All-Star Weekend, the top priority for Talbot is helping the Wild make a run at the Stanley Cup. He believes this group has what it takes to do something special.
“You could see from the start of the season, when we were a healthy team, we were right up there with the top teams in the league,” Talbot said. “I believe that’s where this team belongs. We are just going through a stretch that every team goes through during a season. You get a few injuries and obviously right now with COVID and stuff like that. The best teams in the league come out of it on the other side stronger. And I believe this team can do that.”
GRAFTON, Ill. – Parts of Illinois saw over three inches of snow today plus inches. Grafton still has a nice coat of snow on the ground with parks, neighborhoods, and trees covered in white.
Folks in Alton only got about an inch of snow but the ice was visible. One business owner downtown shovels his sidewalk making sure to get the ice off the ground before temperatures drop again.
GRAFTON, Ill. – Parts of Illinois saw over three inches of snow today plus inches. Grafton still has a nice coat of snow on the ground with parks, neighborhoods, and trees covered in white.
Folks in Alton only got about an inch of snow but the ice was visible. One business owner downtown shovels his sidewalk making sure to get the ice off the ground before temperatures drop again.
“I got out here a little bit later than I hoped so it’s a little bit icy. I am trying to scrape the rest of it off. It’s not bad, we’ve gotten a lot worse,” said Mike Kelley, owner of Alton Cracker Factory.
The St. Louis area saw around 2.5” of snow with a little more north and west. There is more winter coming with a chilly wind tonight and Sunday.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore