Bills stampede Patriots 47-17 in Wild Card game, end Mac Jones’ rookie season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Mac Jones era was born from pain.
A legend’s exit, a losing season and the temporary loss of a franchise’s championship identity.
That suffering, spread over 12 months, allowed the Patriots to recover in record time. And for a while, pairing a rookie quarterback with the largest free-agent haul in NFL history proved to be a winning formula. The Pats won seven straight, clinched a playoff berth and began to frame their present with the expectations of their past.
But en route to racing toward a future that felt promised, pain returned. The Patriots’ smooth regular-season ride that hit a few speed bumps late blasted into a brick wall at Buffalo.
And then that brick well fell on them, extinguishing any expectations and the rest of their season.
The Bills pummeled the Pats over a 47-17 AFC Wild Card showdown, unleashing two decades of division frustration in a single night. The Patriots defense suffered its worst outing of the Bill Belichick era, with Buffalo scoring seven touchdowns and becoming the first team to record a turnover, punt or field goal in NFL history. Saturday marked the third-worst playoff loss in franchise history and the worst ever under Belichick.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was again masterful, completing 21-of-25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns. He was never bothered, never fooled and hasn’t led a drive against the Patriots that resulted in a punt since their first regular-season meeting on Dec. 6.
The Patriots finish at 10-8, with losses in four of their last five games and a sense of wonder of what could have been. Again, they started slowly and committed a first-half turnover, hallmarks of their poor play since an early December bye week.
Offensively, all of Mac Jones’ safest outlets — screens, out routes and checkdowns — were eliminated by Buffalo’s top-ranked defense until the Pats trailed by four scores in the second half. He finished 24-of-38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of picks, numbers boosted late touchdown drives in garbage time.
Electrified by their first capacity crowd for a home playoff game in 25 years, the Bills robbed the Patriots any hope of any early lead by marching to an opening-drive touchdown.
In the first sign of a special night brewing in Buffalo, Allen rolled right inside the red zone flipped an apparent throwaway toward the end zone. Instead, his fluttering pass found tight end Dawson Knox in the back right corner for an 8-yard touchdown. After a Jones interception, Allen followed his first touchdown with another strike to Knox, who beat Pats safety Adrian Phillips for an 11-yard score.
Trailing 14-0, the Pats punted on fourth-and-1 from their own 34. Naturally, Allen made them pay.
The Bills patiently covered 61 yards in 10 plays, while Belichick’s defensive staff searched for answers. Without corners Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade, both lost to COVID-19, they deployed three safeties against a sizzling Buffalo offense. Devin Singletary finished off the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Singletary added another at the 2-minute warning, facing a Patriots defense now populated by practice-squad corners and bouncing haplessly between man and zone coverage.
The Pats managed to tack on a 44-yard field goal seconds before halftime to make it 27-3. But it was no match for Allen, who tossed three more touchdowns around Jones’ first of the night. His last hit backup offensive lineman Tommy Doyle from one yard away in the fourth quarter, the ultimate punctuation to a painful night seared into the football memory of New England.
Here were the best and worst Patriot performances from Saturday night
Best
Field goal block unit The Pats blocked two extra points.
WR Kendrick Bourne He set team highs in catches (7), receiving yards (77) and touchdowns (2). Bourne was the team’s lone bright spot offensively.
Worst
Pass defense The pass rush didn’t sack Allen once, the corners couldn’t cover and the safeties were all over the place.
Run defense Buffalo rushed for 174 yards, their third-highest total of the season. The Pats were served a dose of their own bully-ball medicine.
Coaching An unprecedented embarrassment for the greatest defensive coach in NFL history.
Guregian: Patriots have a lot of work to do to catch the Bills in the future
The Patriots certainly made strides this season. They were much better than the 2020 version.
But after watching them get slaughtered by the Bills, they are still a far cry from where they need to be in order to compete for a championship, or even regain their AFC East title.
The gap between them and the Bills is significant, and looked even wider than what appeared to be the case before they stepped into the Buffalo freezer Saturday night.
The Patriots were mercilessly pushed around and completely humiliated by the Bills, 47-17, in their Wild Card playoff game.
It was the worst whipping of any Bill Belichick-coached team during the postseason, or regular season for that matter.
Every weakness, every hole was exposed. And then some.
Beating Buffalo on Week 13 in gale force winds was clearly an aberration. The Week 16 loss to the Bills in Foxboro, and Saturday’s playoff beat-down, told the more accurate story of where the Patriots stand.
The Bills, long the personal punching bag of Tom Brady and Belichick, now own the Patriots.
It’s not an overreaction. It was black and white Saturday night.
The Bills have the money quarterback in Josh Allen, and a great supporting cast around him on offense. They also have a much better defense. One that has speed to cover, speed to rush, and talent at every level.
The Bills are also much hungrier to win a championship. They have focus and a purpose.
The Patriots don’t have any of that. Not yet.
They have Mac Jones, and while he stands as the future at quarterback, Allen is in another class. When he’s on, as he’s been in three of the last four meetings, there’s no beating the Bills.
Embarrassing Belichick’s defense as thoroughly as Allen has done the past two seasons merely adds salt to the wound. While he does throw up a stinker every so often, he’s more often saving his best for the Patriots.
He stole the show in the Patriots’ first playoff game without Brady. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, with Allen throwing five of them.
He made it look so easy.
“We couldn’t come up with a stop. It was frustrating,” said Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. “It wasn’t only one drive, it wasn’t only one play, it wasn’t one single player. It was everything, it was the whole game. Everything was frustrating . . . it was their night tonight. You gotta give credit to them.”
Defensively, the Patriots looked old and slow. Compared with Buffalo, they lack both talent and speed. The free agent additions from the offseason, Judon and Davon Godchaux, had zero impact Saturday night. Judon, who started out like a house on fire, completely faded down the stretch.
Perhaps he’s been playing injured, but without him generating a pass rush, and rookie Christian Barmore a bit hobbled up front, the Patriots’ deficiencies on defense were on full display.
The Bills just went up and down the field. Allen played pitch and catch, and the Patriots could do nothing to stop him.
He went 21 for 25 for 308 yards, with five touchdown passes. He also rushed for 65 yards on six carries. While he was in, the Bills were 6-for-6 on third down, and gained 484 overall yards.
The last two games, the Bills haven’t had to punt. It doesn’t get much worse than that for a defense, much less a Belichick defense.
And there’s the rub.
“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight. They certainly deserved to win,” Belichick said following the game. “They’re well-coached, the team executed well, we just couldn’t do much of anything.
“So we’ll pick up the pieces, go back to work, and find a way to be more competitive.”
It’s going to be awhile. The Bills not only have the better team, but they have the best player on both teams — Allen.
He might not have any rings, just yet, but the Patriots are overmatched by his presence. When Belichick has no answers to slow an opposing team’s biggest threat, that’s a huge red flag. So was the sea of slow starts at the end of the year, not to mention all the penalties and turnovers that punctuated losses.
Veterans of past Super Bowl teams had little impact trying to stop Allen Saturday night. Dont’a Hightower has been a shell of himself, and that didn’t change. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins were nonfactors. Stefon Diggs got the better of Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson, and with Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Patriots were left with a cast of nobodies manning the opposite corner.
Whether it was Joejuan Williams, practice squad players De’Vante Bausby or D’Angelo Ross, Allen picked them apart.
And while the objective was to “contain” Allen, and prevent him from beating the defense with his legs, he ran over them in the first drive alone with two rushes for 41 yards to set up the Bills opening score.
“It sucks to end the season that way. Credit to them, obviously,” Devin McCourty said of the Bills. “I don’t think we gotta stop on defense tonight. Just not how you want to end any season, not how you want to play any game.
“We made strides this year coming off last year, did some things well during the season, it just didn’t finish the way we needed to finish,” he went on. “That’s how the NFL is. The teams that are playing good ball at the end, find ways to win, and usually keep it going. We just didn’t do that.”
The point here, is that while the Patriots can beat the lesser teams, as well as the average teams, they’re still not close to the elite teams in the AFC. The did beat Tennessee, but the Titans were ravaged by injuries at the time.
They aren’t in the same league as Buffalo. That much is obvious. The tables have officially turned. And that’s going to be the story for more years to come until Belichick gets his defense more equipped to handle a modern quarterback, and adds some linebackers who can move.
He also needs to supply Jones, who finished 24 for 38 for 232 yards with two TDs and two picks, with more help on offense. He needs more weapons in the receiver room, whether it’s a top gun or a legitimate slot receiver.
Ground and pound doesn’t work when the defense can’t stop the other team from scoring.
What the Patriots displayed down the stretch, losing four of five games to good teams, but especially the Bills, simply revealed who they really are, and how much more they need to improve.
Celtics slip past Chicago, 114-112
Now that the Patriots have signed off for the season, a difficult question has appeared over Causeway Street.
Are the Celtics ready for the increased attention now that their NFL cousins have surrendered the stage? Based on their narrow 114-112 win over a depleted Chicago lineup Saturday night, the jury remains decidedly out.
Al Horford couldn’t offer anything more than a flat-lined assessment of where this particular win ranked.
“Honestly, I just think it’s a win,” said the Celtics center. “I feel like we still have a ways to go to continue to be better and develop consistency. We’ve taken some strides in that, but tonight we’ll just take this win. We were in a position there where our backs were against the wall and Rob (Williams) made some big plays down the stretch, hit some big free throws, JT with a couple great defensive possessions. Those guys really stepped up. So we just found a way to get that win. I’d say it’s just a win.”
Even with DeMar DeRozan and Nic Vucevic on the floor, the Bulls were decimated, with regulars Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and former Celtic Javonte Green all sidelined with injuries. The Bulls, who lead the Eastern Conference thanks to this deep roster, still had enough to nearly steal this one from a Celtics team that had been flattened the night before in a loss in Philadelphia.
The Celtics responded, as they generally do, with a mixed bag of success, trailing for most of the last seven minutes of the fourth quarter after leading by as many as 12 on the first basket of the second quarter.
But DeRozan, having arguably the finest season of his career, got hot, with able support from Vucevic (27 points) and a big 21-point performance from Ayo Dosunmo.
Though the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum (23 points) and Jaylen Brown (19), had trouble with the lead all night, they received some much-needed support from the rest of the lineup, with all five starters scoring 14 or more.
None were more important than Rob Williams and his 14-point, 13-rebound, six-assist foray, including 4-for-4 free throw shooting in the last 31 seconds – the latter two for the game-winning margin with 9.7 seconds left.
This time the Bulls couldn’t respond, with Vucevic and DeRozan both missing shots in one final possession.
It was a different look by the Celtics, running offense through Williams down the fourth quarter stretch – he also converted a Dennis Schroder lob with 2:22 left that cut the Bulls lead to 110-106.
But after Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left after also setting up the possession with a steal, Williams applied the finishing touches.
“It’s a moment everybody in this league wants and waits for,” Williams said of hitting the game-winning free throws. “I’m just glad I made ‘em, glad my teammates had my back and boosted my confidence. It’s part of my job. If I’ve gotta make free throws down the line like that, then that’s just what it is. … We shoot free throws at the end of practice. No matter what type of free-throw game it is, we all gotta shoot free throws. So credit coach for that.”
Tatum may have actually turned in his best work defensively, guarding DeRozan down the stretch of a 4-for-10 fourth quarter by the Chicago star. It helped that offensively, Tatum and Brown got support during crucial stretches from the rest of the Celtics cast, including a 15-point, 7-for-11 performance from Horford.
Though Horford continues to struggle from 3-point range – he started the night shooting 28 percent from downtown, and was 1-for-3 from three by the end of it – he was encouraged by his scoring last night.
“No question it has been a struggle,” Horford, who missed five games while in health and safety protocol, said of his shooting. “Just very different, especially since after the Christmas game and stuff. I’ve kind of been all over the place with that, but I’ve been encouraged, continued to work, stayed at it, stayed focused, and I feel like I’m turning the corner. Happy with where I’m at right now – in a much-better place.”
Celtics Notebook: Udoka asks Tatum, Brown to think differently about offense
As evidenced by the swings in the games of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from game to game — witness their fluctuations from the two-game Indiana series to combining for 12 turnovers against Philadelphia Friday night — all’s not always smooth in adapting to how Ime Udoka wants his offense to function.
But as the Celtics coach admits, weaning his two young stars off iso-heavy basketball will take time. He’s asking them to think differently about the game.
“It’s been obviously one of the main goals coming into this season is to get them to do more than just score,” the Celtics coach said before Saturday’s game against Chicago. “At times we look really good doing it and at times we get rattled and kind of revert back to some things that make us less successful.
“So whether it’s referees or individual matchups getting, caught in that or whatever the case may be, or poor scoring in general,” said Udoka. “Sometimes they take the onus on themselves sometimes and I think just being consistent as far as that and not reverting back to some old habits obviously makes us a better team so that’s the challenge every night and an area they’ve grown. We’ve seen flashes, now it’s just putting it together more often than not.”
Joel Embiid said following the Friday loss that the Celtics, because of their isolation tendencies, are simpler to defend. Udoka said all concerned are working to change that reality.
“Obviously we do run stuff through them and it’s a matter of how teams are defending on a night to night basis,” he said. “Every game isn’t going to be a duplicate of the previous night but we do want to see that ball movement, we do want to see the team, more team aspect than isolations. If they have the advantages, take those, but it was the truth.
“It was a night where, even ourselves against Indiana and then last night were two different teams offensively. Did enough poor things defensively as well but offensively the lack of scoring and guys just taking it on their shoulders instead of continuing to stay with what worked in the past,” he said. “We all know teams that go iso are easier to guard, easier to defend, you know unless you have a Kobe Bryant or Jordan you can put it in his hands and get 50, every team doesn’t have that so you want to play to their strengths but also encourage team basketball which makes us a much better team as we’ve seen.”
Smart remains in protocol
Marcus Smart, the first Celtic to test positive for COVID-19 — indeed, one of the first players in the league to test positive two seasons ago — was the only Celtic on ice Saturday night. He’s also the 14th Celtic to enter health and safety protocol this season.
He now needs two negative tests to return to action. In the meantime, the Celtics started Dennis Schroder at point guard in Smart’s absence.
Poor shooting
As evidenced by the recent struggles of players like Schroder and Al Horford from the floor — the latter went into Saturday’s game shooting 28% from 3-point range — the Celtics haven’t been getting much offensive support behind Tatum and Brown. But Udoka’s message remains the same. Move the ball.
“You can’t base decision-making on if guys are going to make or miss,” said the Celtics coach. “I think we’re asking them to do the right thing and that’s been a little bit of a story of this year at times. I think I mentioned other than Josh (Richardson) and probably Grant (Williams), guys in general are shooting below their career averages, so you expect some of that to balance out.
“Dennis, I take that with a grain of salt. He missed some shots early and him as well as the team never got in a huge offensive rhythm (against Philadelphia),” he said. “Al hasn’t shot it as well as he has in previous years, so it’s a matter of mixing in, not just settling for those shots, getting some offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, getting some easier baskets, and not just settling for threes, which he has done at times when his shot is not falling. He’s driven it and attacked the basket as far as that, so be confident when the open shots come but also mix in some other things to help yourself get going.”
