Britney Spears Seen Driving In 1st Photos Since Calling Out Sister Jamie Lynn’s Interview
Britney Spears called her younger sister Jamie Lynn a ‘scum person’ after a recent interview to promote her upcoming memoir.
Britney Spears, 40, was seen out for a drive after sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, gave an interview talking about their relationship. The “Toxic” singer was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 as she kept her face hidden behind a pair of white wire sunglasses and earrings on Friday, January 14 in photos published by the Daily Mail. Notably, Britney is legally able to drive again after her 13 year long conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in November of last year. At one point, Brit lifted her glasses to look down, seemingly at her phone.
The outing comes after Britney’s latest spar with sister Jamie Lynn, who sat down with ABC News to discuss the rift with her sister as well as her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said during the interview. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?” she added.
The former Zoey 101 star also detailed an argument she got into with Britney at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue,’” she explained. “And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.” Her daughter Maddie, now 13, tried to intervene. In her book, Jamie Lynn also detailed her sister’s behavior a “erratic” over the years, saying that a “scared” Britney once locked her in a room with a knife.
Britney was furious that her sister gave an interview, and took to social media with a lengthy statement blasting her sister. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!” she declared.
Sinead O’Connor Wears Pink To Late Son Shane’s Hindu Funeral Service — Photos
After the funeral, the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer said her son, who died by suicide at the age of 17, would have ‘loved’ the ceremony.
Sinead O’Connor laid her son Shane to rest in a Hindu ceremony on January 15 after he died by suicide at the age of 17 last week. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, 54, wore a bright pink outfit in line with her son’s wishes to bury him at Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium in West Dublin, Ireland, per Daily Mail.
Sinead then took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, “We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it.” The Grammy winner added that she left a few packs of cigarettes in Shane’s coffin “in case there’s none in heaven.” She concluded, “He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti.”
On January 8, Sinead announced Shane’s death on Twitter writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”
A rep for Sinead also released a statement confirming the passing of Shane. “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Shane’s father is Sinead’s ex Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.
The sad news came two days after Shane was reported missing from the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. At the time, Sinead took to social media to plea, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.” She then asked him to do the right thing and turn himself into a police station. “My world would collapse without you,” she added.
A Serious Matter: Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9 (Founders’ Day Edition)
It’s a serious matter!
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 114 years serving looks, exemplifying excellence and reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter.
The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.
As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.
Many iconic celebs like Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, and Toni Morrison represent the storied sorority that continues to inspire generations of Black women across the world.
This past year, an especially star-studded group of celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Cynthia Erivo, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, journalist Robin Roberts, business executive Ursula M. Burns, famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, film producer Debra Martin Chase, and “The Color Purple” author Alice Walker were inducted as honorary members.
“I am honored to welcome these extraordinary women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover. “Each of these luminaries has reached the pinnacle of success in her respective field and sphere of influence. They are recognized and celebrated around the world and epitomize greatness.
“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha women have been history makers and standard bearers,” she continued. “Our newest members are writing a new chapter in our long and distinguished history. They now join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members who exemplify excellence through our lifelong commitment to the communities we serve. The induction of our newest honorary members will ensure that we continue to shine our light on the extraordinary accomplishments of Black women.”
How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest AKAss in the game on the flip.
Kanye West Says He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Is: ‘Games Being Played’
In a video, Kanye claims no one would give him the address to Chicago’s party even after he called Kim and then recruited Tristan to ask Khloe.
Kanye West claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, seen here. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal.
These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just
not playing.”
Kanye went on to say he was “taking controI” of his narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version
of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye shares Chicago, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.” He then added that he was putting the video online because he needs support.
As for the effort to find the address, Kanye revealed what lengths he went to, claiming he recruited Tristan Thompson to try and get the answer from his ex Khloe Kardashian. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”
“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”
The video is just the latest development in Kanye and Kim’s divorce becoming bitter. A day before, Kanye said he was stopped from entering Kim’s house as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye explained. The “Famous” rapper even went after Kim’s new beau Pete in an allegedly leaked sneak peek at a new song.
