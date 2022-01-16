Connect with us

News

Broncos head coach candidate: Nathaniel Hackett’s busy Saturday starts by meeting with Broncos

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Broncos head coach candidate: Nathaniel Hackett’s busy Saturday starts by meeting with Broncos
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A day after the Broncos interviewed Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach, they screened Rodgers’ offensive coordinator.

Nathaniel Hackett became the third head-coaching candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, following Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (Thursday) and Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy (Friday).

The Broncos announced around 11 a.m. Saturday they had completed their interview with Hackett, who has also met with Jacksonville and was scheduled to meet with Chicago after the Broncos.

The Broncos’ traveling party was expected to fly back to Denver to plot their next moves that are dependent on the availability of the eight remaining candidates they have requested to interview.

Hackett spoke openly to the Wisconsin media Thursday about interviewing for his first head-coaching job.

“You’re always taking notes and you’re trying to figure out all the different things you’ve done throughout your career and try to get all those notes together and decide how you want to run a program,” he said. “It’s really about organizing your thoughts. You never know what they’re going to ask you and you understand you have to be yourself and speak from the heart.

“It’s not as much X’s and O’s as people would think. It’s more about the person you are, how you would lead the team, how you would handle the team.”

Hackett, 42, would bring six years of play-calling experience, including four in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville, to the Broncos.

Hackett’s career reached a crossroads on Jan. 4, 2010, when he was fired along with several other Buffalo coaches. He had been coaching for seven years but had not reached the level of position coach, much less coordinator, and wondered if it was time to put the playbooks away and start using his neurobiology degree.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Denver hit-and-run Friday night

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
google news

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Denver on Friday night and the driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. at West 11th Avenue and Bannock Street, according to police.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at large as of Saturday morning and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

google news
Continue Reading

News

Denver weather: Sunny, mild conditions take hold into mid-week

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Denver weather: Sunny, mild conditions take hold into mid-week
google news

Denver’s weather forecast calls for a string of sunny to mostly sunny days with high temperatures climbing above seasonal norms.

On Saturday skies will be sunny and the high temperature will top out at 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The normal high temperature for Denver on Jan. 15 is 45 degrees. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low temperature around 26 degrees.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Morning Report pet of the week: Mr. Bear

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Morning Report pet of the week: Mr. Bear
google news

Every weekday, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of our recent favorites.

Pam, a Morning Report reader, and Mr. Bear in what she describes as their “Minnesota Walking Gear.”

“We (Mr. Bear and I) walk every morning and need to dress for the winter months,” Pam writes.

“The selfie was taken to send to my sister living in Florida. Mr. Bear is a 7-year-old Coton de Tulear.”

To subscribe to the Morning Report or our other free newsletters that are delivered via email, go to TwinCities.com/newsletters.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending