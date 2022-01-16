News
Bruins Notebook: Urho Vaakanainen comes through at the end
Just what kind of NHL player Urho Vaakanainen will be is not yet clear. But contrary to what many believed up until just a couple of weeks ago, he is at least beginning to look like he’s rounding into pro form.
Playing in his fifth straight game Saturday since being called up, the B’s first-round pick from 2017 (18th overall) continued to play well in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday and show off a burgeoning confidence.
And it was tested.
The 23-year-old Vaakanainen took a tripping penalty against a forechecking Matt Duchene with 6:26 left in regulation, an infraction that was more bad luck and bad timing than it was a bad penalty. Vaakanainen had tried to clear the puck up along the boards but Duchene blocked it and skated into the young defenseman’s stick, drawing the call.
The B’s were able to kill that off for Vaakanainen and then he paid back his teammates with a solid play in overtime leading the Taylor Hall‘s winning goal. Tanner Jeannot attempted to sift a pass through Vaakanainen that, if it had gotten through, could have created a game-winning play for the Predators. Instead, Vaakanainen picked it off, quickly transitioned up to David Pastrnak and Hall finished off the play and the game.
“He’s a good player, he’s just got to understand it’s an every-night business at this level,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “We certainly will allow guys to make mistakes and we understand their youth. We’ve done it over the years with a lot of guys who are mainstays now, from (Charlie) McAvoy, (Matt) Grzelcyk, (Brandon) Carlo, (David) Pastrnak, Jake (DeBrusk) only spent one year in Providence and has worked his way through. There’s a number of different guys who have all done it, and he’ll be another one. If he can outplay his competition then he’ll get his opportunity.
“But it’s nice to see him do well because we’re kind of at that point where you’re wondering after a few years. He’s not like a kid anymore, where he’s a first-year pro. He’s seen it. Time to start doing it. Opportunity arose. Some guys kick the door down. Other guys kind of gently step through it. And I think he’s somewhere in between and he’s doing a good job. He’s going to make it a difficult decision when we’re 100 percent healthy. That’s what we want as an organization. You need that circle of life when the young guys come in.”
In five games, Vaakanainen has four assists (he had what was believed to be his first NHL goal against Montreal later given to Curtis Lazar) and after his plus-2 performance on Saturday, he’s plus-6.
“It’s really good to see a guy come in and play like he belongs right off the bat,” said Hall. “That speaks probably to his off-season training, his development as a player throughout the last couple of years – a guy that comes into the lineup and plays to the best of his abilities. That’s all you can really ask for, just be the best version of you. He can see the ice. He’s a really good penalty killer, he’s physical when he needs to be…He and (Oskar) Steen have fit in seamlessly. That’s what you need as the season goes on, you need guys who can come in and give you a jolt.”
Words of wisdom
After the entertaining win, the B’s eighth in nine games since the break, Cassidy was asked if he was having fun.
“Fun is not usually equated with the word ‘coach’ a lot. We’re kind of crusty at times,” joked Cassidy.
Then he relayed a story from when he was playing for coach Darryl Sutter for the Indianapolis Ice in the old IHL.
After a loss upended a win streak, Sutter went into the room and wrote three things on the board.
“Work. Win. And have fun,” said Cassidy. “And he said ‘don’t mess up the order.’”
This and that
Cassidy said that he”ll most likely alternate Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark, who made 26 saves for the victory on Saturday, at least to start.
“I think that would be our first thought. Get them both work, especially with the schedule. If one passes the other, then you look at that and go from there,” said Cassidy. …
The B’s had a rare off outing in the dot, winning 29 draws and losing 45. The only player with a winning percentage was Brad Marchand (2-for-3). Patrice Bergeron, who’s had some dominant games lately, was 14 of 32. …
After a couple of tough games after coming back from a lower body injury, McAvoy looked more like himself. In 27:44 of ice time, he delivered six hits, picked up a helper, landing three shots and blocked three.
Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic hammer LeBron James, Lakers in rout
Michael Malone took a few steps onto the court, raised both hands and waited for the requisite fist bumps.
They would come, but only after Bones Hyland soaked in just a bit more love from the rowdy Nuggets crowd.
On a Saturday night, with a healthy smattering of Lakers jerseys dotting Ball Arena, the Nuggets hammered Los Angeles, 133-96. The drubbing was so convincing, most fans sporting LeBron James jerseys headed for the concourse with half of the fourth quarter remaining.
Hyland played a healthy hand in the rout with a career-high 27 points on six 3-pointers. Collectively, the Nuggets shot 23-of-40 from 3-point range and had seven guys finish with double figures.
Nikola Jokic paced the pounding with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, dominating Dwight Howard and undermining Los Angeles’ decision to play big. Of all the Lakers, only James found some semblance of rhythm, finishing with 25 points on just 9-of-23 from the field.
His defensive blankets included Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon and, at times, Davon Reed. The latter found himself on an island with James on several occasions more than held his own.
Green, just as he did in Thursday’s win over the Blazers, dunked everything in sight. He set a season-high with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
The Nuggets improved to 22-19 with a game Sunday against the Jazz. Overall, they’ve now won four of their last five.
It took Jokic barely two minutes into the third quarter before he served up his 10th assist of the night, clinching his eighth triple-double of the season. Always content to dish, he kept slicing Los Angeles’ defense for several more assists as the Nuggets surged.
The only player Jokic now trails on the triple-double charts this season? Russell Westbrook, who added some spice to Saturday’s contest when he took exception to some stout, physical defense on a drive midway through the third. He and Gordon needed to be separated before each drew technical fouls.
Perhaps the Lakers’ boiling frustration got to Westbrook, though it didn’t change the tenor of the quarter. The Nuggets outscored Los Angeles 29-19 in the period and held a comfortable 102-79 lead into the fourth.
With JaMychal Green entering health and safety protocol on Saturday, the Nuggets asked even more of Green, who alternated from forward to center as the situation warranted against the Lakers. In reality, Green’s been among the unsung heroes of this choppy, unforgiving Nuggets season.
“Just overall, I think Jeff’s impact has been remarkable,” Malone said. “What you see on the court, him playing the five, playing the four, screening, rolling, dunking. It’s funny, like, we all get amazed. But when his peers, the guys in that locker room, are constantly amazed by what a 35-year-old, 15-year veteran is still doing from an athletic standpoint, it really is remarkable.
“… Like we had the other night with no JaMychal and really limited bigs, limited smalls, limited wings,” Malone quipped.
Having coached James from 2005-2010 in Cleveland, Malone was just as effusive about the Lakers’ all-time great.
“I think in 10 years we’ll still be talking about him,” Malone said only half-kidding. He said James’ dedication to his craft, in addition to his body, is often overlooked.
Ironically, Green, the Nuggets’ elder statesman, may have picked up a few habits from James when the two crossed paths together in Cleveland.
Both were outstanding in the first half, but the Nuggets’ complete team effort earned them a 73-60 halftime lead. Jokic carved up Howard for 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in the first half alone. His singular dominance frustrated Howard and used his physicality against him, cutting him up with lithe dekes and a soft touch.
Green added 11 first-half points, including three dunks, and Hyland had a game-high 16 points at the break. Playing with the confidence of a five-time All-Star, the rookie hoisted without abandon, dazzling the crowd with his handle and his range.
Hostages safe after standoff inside synagogue; captor dead
By JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours.
“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Abbott tweeted.
Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
The hostage-taker was later declared dead, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the rescue or the man’s death were not immediately released.
At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he was.
The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was expected to be reunited with his family and did not require medical attention. A law enforcement official said the first hostage who was released was not the rabbi.
Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation.
A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue to demand Siddiqui’s release, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A Meta company spokesperson later confirmed that Facebook removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but Faizan Syed, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth Texas, told The Associated Press that Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved. Syed said CAIR’s support and prayers were with the people being held in the synagogue.
Texas resident Victoria Francis told the AP that she watched about an hour of the livestream before it cut out. She said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” she said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Francis, who grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after she read about the hostage situation. She said it sounded like the man was talking to the police department on the phone, with the rabbi and another person trying to help with the negotiations.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth. The synagogue is nestled among large houses in a leafy residential neighborhood that includes several churches, a middle and elementary school and a horse farm.
Congregation Beth Israel is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who has been there since 2006 as the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi. He has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion and learning to the community, according to his biography, and he loves welcoming everyone, including LGBT people, into the congregation.
Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of the synagogue, said the congregation has about 140 members and Cytron-Walker has worked hard to build interfaith relationships in the community, including doing pulpit swaps and participating in a community peace walk. She described Saturday’s events as “surreal.”
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. You know, it’s a small town and it’s a small congregation,” Eisen said as the hostage situation was ongoing. “No matter how it turns out it’s hard to fathom how we will all be changed by this, because surely we will be.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.
CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, condemned the attack Saturday afternoon.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime.”
Siddiqui earned advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before she was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison on charges that she assaulted and shot at U.S. Army officers after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. The punishment sparked outrage in Pakistan among political leaders and her supporters, who viewed her as victimized by the American criminal justice system.
In the years since, Pakistan officials have expressed interest publicly in any sort of deal or swap that could result in her release from U.S. custody, and her case has continued to draw attention from supporters. In 2018, for instance, an Ohio man who prosecutors say planned to fly to Texas and attack the prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
___
Tucker and Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.; Associated Press writers Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
Men’s hockey: Hot goalie helps Alaska upset Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — Capping a week filled with off-ice adversity, the Minnesota Gophers found their toughest foe in the visiting team’s crease on Saturday.
Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals proved to be the difference-maker as the Nanooks upset the Gophers 3-2, ending Minnesota’s win streak at three games. Grigals had 36 saves for the Nanooks in the win.
Blake McLauhglin and Chaz Lucius scored for the Gophers, who fell to 13-9-0 overall. While the loss does not affect their Big Ten standings, it could prove to be costly in the computer rankings that determine the NCAA tournament field. With the win, Alaska improved to 6-15-1.
“We conveniently were good when it was convenient for us tonight and then when it wasn’t convenient, we lost a little interest in spurts of the game,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, voicing his disappointment in the overall effort, especially from his upperclassmen. “Our power play needed to find a way. Their goalie was the best player on the ice tonight, no question. Give him a ton of credit, but we can’t give up what we gave up. Really poor.”
Gophers goalie Justen Close had 12 saves.
The opening minute of the game provided a stark reminder that any team is dangerous if their opponent takes needless risks. A defensive turnover in the neutral zone gave the Nanooks the break they needed, and a backhand shot by Filip Fornaa Svensson in front of Close beat him over the shoulder for a 1-0 lead by the visitors after just 59 seconds had elapsed.
“When you start off with the lead, it’s just a different game,” said Nanooks coach Erik Largen. “We can’t play from behind against a team like Minnesota…We need to be able to get in front and play our game, and fortunately we did. They made a great push in the third, give them all the credit in the world. We just have a great goaltender and were able to weather the storms.”
The Gophers tied it on McLaughlin’s second goal of the weekend, as he took a 100-foot pass from Matt Staudacher and zipped a puck past the Nanooks goalie to make it 1-1. But the celebration was brief. Just 23 seconds after McLaughlin’s goal, Matt McKim intercepted a Staudacher pass and shot toward Close, with Brayden Nicholetts deflecting the puck for a 2-1 Alaska lead. They added another goal off a rush late in the second for a 3-1 lead.
“It was a tough one tonight,” said Close, who made his second career start. “We put some pressure on them in the third and carried the play for most of it but there were a few mistakes and a few lulls we had, and we can’t afford to have them.”
Lucius scored on the opening shift of the third period to make it a one-goal game again but they would get no closer despite out-shooting Alaska 14-2 in the final 20 minutes.
