News
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
By DAVID KOENIG
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them.
Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at businesses with at least 100 employees be fully vaccinated or else test regularly for COVID-19 and wear a mask on the job.
Target’s response was typical: The big retailer said it wanted to review the decision and “how it will impact our team and business.”
The Biden administration argues that nothing in federal law prevents private businesses from imposing their own vaccine requirements. However, companies could run into state bans on vaccine mandates in Republican-controlled states. And relatively few businesses enacted their own rules ahead of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirement, raising doubt that there will be rush for them now.
In legal terms, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority said the OSHA lacked authority to impose such a mandate on big companies. The court, however, let stand a vaccination requirement for most health-care workers.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade organization and one of the groups that challenged the OSHA action, called the court’s decision “a significant victory for employers.” It complained that OSHA acted without first allowing public comments, although administration officials met with many business and labor groups before issuing the rule.
Chris Spear, the president of the American Trucking Associations, another of the groups that fought the OSHA rule, said it “would interfere with individuals’ private health care decisions.”
Karen Harned, an official with the National Federation of Independent Business, said that as small businesses try to recover from nearly two years of pandemic, “the last thing they need is a mandate that would cause more business challenges.”
But mandate supporters called it a matter of safety for employees and customers.
Dan Simons, co-owner of the Founding Farmers chain of restaurants in the Washington area, said vaccine mandates are “common sense.” He requires his 1,000 employees to be fully vaccinated; those who request an exemption must wear a mask and submit weekly COVID test results.
“If your priority is the economy, or your own health, or the health of others, you would agree with my approach,” Simons said.
Administration officials believe that even though the OSHA rule has been blocked, it drove millions of people to get vaccinated. Companies that used mandates to achieve relatively high vaccination rates may decide that they have accomplished enough.
Ford Motor Co. said it was “encouraged by the 88% of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated.” The car maker said it would review the court decision to see if it needs to change a requirement that most U.S. salaried workers get the shots.
Labor advocates were dismayed by the ruling.
“This decision will have no impact on most professional and white collar workers, but it will endanger millions of frontline workers who risk their lives daily and who are least able to protect themselves,” said David Michaels, who led OSHA during the Obama administration and now teaches at the George Washington University’s School of Public Health.
For their part, labor unions had been divided all along about Biden’s attempt to create a vaccine mandate, with many nurses and teachers groups in favor, but many police and fire unions opposed. Some unions wanted the right to bargain over the issue with companies.
The United Auto Workers, which encourages workers to get vaccinated, said the decision won’t change safety protocols such as face masks, temperature checks and distancing when possible for more than 150,000 union members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis factories.
Among 543 U.S. companies surveyed in November by insurance broker and consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, employers were split on what to do with their unvaccinated workers. Fewer than one in five required vaccination. Two-thirds had no plans to require the shots unless the courts upheld the OSHA requirement.
Jeff Levin-Scherz, an executive in the firm’s health practice, said most companies with mandates will keep them because they are working. He said nothing short of a mandate can get vaccination rates to 90%, and “you really need a very high level of vaccination to prevent community outbreaks.”
United Airlines was one of the first major employers to announce a mandate, back in August. CEO Scott Kirby has said that 99% of United employees either got vaccinated or submitted a request for exemption on medical or religious grounds.
United declined to comment Thursday, but in earlier comments Kirby has sounded committed to the mandate for his employees because “it was the right thing to do for safety.”
Airlines fall under a separate Biden order that required federal contractors to get their workers vaccinated. That requirement was not part of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, but it has been tied up separately since early December, when a federal district judge in Georgia issued a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the mandate.
“I would expect many federal contractors are going to wait and see because they don’t want to implement something if they don’t have to,” said Christopher Slottee, a commercial law attorney in Anchorage, Alaska.
___
AP Staff Writers Anne D’Innocenzio in New York, Paul Wiseman in Washington and Dee-Ann Durbin and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.
___
This story was first published on January 13, 2022. It was updated on January 15, 2022 to correct the specialty of Chris Slottee. He is a commercial law attorney, not an employment attorney.
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Brian Flores, Jim Harbaugh, Thomas Brown and the Giants’ GM/head coaching search
The NFL is teeming with juicy information as GMs, coaches, agents and organizations play musical chairs for coveted jobs. The Giants are smack dab in the middle. Here are the headlines of what Daily News sources have dished on the past week:
FROM JOE TO FLO?
Brian Flores has eyes for the Giants. That’s on good authority from several trusted sources, although 1) Flores has interviewed with the Bears and Texans and 2) other sources insist Flores sees New York as an attractive fit but has no preference.
Flores, 40, has several strong ties to the Giants and New York. He grew up in Brooklyn. He and John Mara both graduated from Boston College. And Flores and Mara’s nephew, Tim McDonnell, have a Notre Dame connection:
McDonnell worked in Notre Dame’s football program for eight years before joining the Giants. Flores attended Brooklyn’s Poly Prep on a Jordan Scholarship funded by billionaire Jay Jordan, a Notre Dame graduate, trustee and donor, and a close friend. Flores played at Poly Prep with Jordan’s son, JW Jordan, who works in personnel for the L.A. Rams.
It’s fair to question if Flores would be the right fit for the Giants coming off Joe Judge. Flores is a no-nonsense Bill Belichick disciple who makes players run laps, too, with an even more in-your-face reputation than Judge.
Word is Flores got fired by the Dolphins for overplaying his hand in trying to wrest full control of what he viewed as Miami’s unsatisfactory personnel process, including GM Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Giants are talking like they want a GM who has full control over the coach. So going “from Joe to Flo” might be a stretch.
Still, Flores nearly finished .500 (24-25) in three seasons with the Dolphins, winning eight of his last nine. He knows defense. His players played hard. And he knows talent: he was a staunch advocate for acquiring Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who may be available in a trade this spring.
Expect Flores to interview for the Giants’ job regardless of which GM gets hired to run the show.
‘GO BLUE’ OR ‘BIG BLUE?’
When I first heard Jim Harbaugh’s name being bandied about during this hiring cycle, I thought it was a leverage play by Harbaugh to squeeze Michigan for more money coming off a College Football Playoff berth.
But I was extremely interested to learn from reliable sources that 1) Harbaugh’s NFL interest is genuine and that 2) the Giants’ vacancy intrigues him and he’d pick up the phone if they called.
Harbaugh, 58, has a great job at his alma mater, so he’d need to be convinced that the situation he was leaving for was stable and ripe for success. But the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl would be attractive, having fallen just short with the 49ers in February 2013.
And while Harbaugh is known as a strong personality, sources familiar with his thinking do not believe Harbaugh would try to control the organization he joined. He would simply prioritize and value stability in the owners’ and GM’s suites to let him do his job on the field.
And the Raiders and Bears organizations present no more favorably in those areas than the Giants.
Harbaugh’s record speaks for itself: 90-45 in college and 44-19-1 in the pros. Could he go from Go Blue to Big Blue? You have to admit: it doesn’t stretch the imagination too far to picture Harbaugh strutting up and down the MetLife Stadium sidelines in his trademark khaki pants.
THE LIFE OF BRIAN
As expected when this process began, some sources say the Giants are very interested in Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Belichick disciple who has gotten the best out of quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. The Buffalo ticket of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Daboll certainly is an intriguing one. Schoen, who interviewed in Chicago, too, is considered as ready as any of the Giants’ nine candidates to take the big chair. And Daboll as an offensive coach could tackle the team’s worst side of the ball. … One league source said Schoen would be a great GM because he is a great communicator and listener with complete command of a room and a scouting staff. … Another league source said of Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a Giants GM candidate: “He’s ready.” … Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, who interviewed Saturday, is also viewed as an extremely strong candidate, a lynchpin of one the most respected front offices in the league. The Giants have sought to copy Belichick’s Patriot Way in recent years, but they’re also aware that Baltimore is at the forefront of the NFL’s evolution. Judge, in fact, brought something closer to a Ravens-like understanding of draft capital to the conversation the past two years, since both the Patriots and Ravens understand that no one is flawless at evaluating players. It’s about managing assets intelligently to acquire more kicks at the can and build roster depth. … Former Eagles Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are two other names to keep an eye on once the coaching interviews start. … Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among the hottest names in this year’s cycle and is expected to land one of the jobs. … Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the name nobody is talking about but should be talking about for other openings. … The eight full-time head coach vacancies are the Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Bears, Vikings, Texans, Dolphins and Raiders. … The Giants, Bears and Vikings need GMs. And many people believe the Raiders will eventually, too.
BIG ON BROWN
San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon is interviewing for the Giants’ GM job on Monday, and The News has learned of one head coaching candidate Carthon likely would bring in for an interview: L.A. Rams RBs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown.
The two young risers have a good working relationship and share a mutual respect and understanding of what a strong culture looks like.
Brown, 35, has elicited comparisons to a young Mike Tomlin. The Dolphins were the first team to put in an interview request for him on Friday.
He’s a valued branch on the coveted Sean McVay coaching tree. He was the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator for two years prior to making the jump to the pros. And he played his college ball at Georgia, one of the Giants’ favorite feeder programs.
Carthon is the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon. Brown would be the first black head coach in Giants history.
Carthon and the 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters are the Giants’ final interviews of their nine originally scheduled. The other seven are Schoen, Poles, Hortiz, Adrian Wilson (Cardinals), Quentin Harris (Cardinals), Ryan Cowden (Titans) and Monti Ossenfort (Titans).
GIANT SHIFTS
Judge, 40, the Giants’ recently fired head coach, should have several options for his next job once he regroups. Belichick and Nick Saban coaches often find a safe rebound in New England or Alabama if need be. And several of Judge’s former Patriots colleagues could land head coaching jobs elsewhere, including Daboll, McDaniels, Flores and Jerod Mayo. Texans GM Nick Caserio seems poised to hire one of them, so Houston could end up being Judge’s NFL landing spot. … Quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver David Sills and safety Logan Ryan stopped by Wednesday night’s “Irish Wake” at Judge’s house with coaches and their families after the staff’s firing, sources confirmed. Many players already are out of town, but the starting QB showed class by stopping by. … The Giants granted the Panthers permission to interview special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for Carolina’s vacancy in the same role, a source confirmed. McGaughey, 48, had been in Carolina (2016-17) prior to working on both Pat Shurmur’s Giants staff and Judge’s. You won’t find a player who doesn’t like playing for him. … Anthony Blevins, 45, the Giants’ assistant linebackers coach and special teams assistant, is a riser that sources expect to land something bigger. Blevins has a wide range of experience coaching DBs, LBs and special teams. He could fill the Los Angeles Chargers’ special teams coordinator vacancy or make the jump to coaching inside/outside LBs full time. Blevins would be a logical asset on staffs with Bucs coordinators Byron Leftwich or Todd Bowles — both of whom he worked with in Arizona — or with Jim Caldwell, the Colts’ head coach when Blevins interned.
THEY SAID IT
“It is an understatement to say John [Mara] and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field.” — Steve Tisch, Giants’ co-owner, in a written statement. Tisch hasn’t done a sanctioned team interview in more than two years
News
Raiders vs. Bengals live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium
(function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js”;ijs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document, “script”, “scrbbl-js”));
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 15, 2022.
Mobile users, if you can’t see the live blog, tap here.
News
Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers
AMSTERDAM (AP) — As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after weeks of being under a coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was lightened further Saturday by dashes of color from thousands of free bunches of tulips being handed out.
National Tulip Day is usually marked by an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital’s central Dam Square. But with pandemic lockdown measures continuing to restrict large public gatherings, organizers this year took to Amsterdam’s World Heritage-listed canals to hand out their flowers.
The event is held each year to celebrate the start of the growing season for the iconic flowers, a major export for Dutch farmers.
“It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic,” Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers. “So we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”
Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland had record sales in 2021 of 5.6 billion euros ($6.4 billlion) thanks to higher prices for plants and cut flowers.
___
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
Julia Fox’s Friendship With Madonna Isn’t New: She Doesn’t ‘Need Kanye’ To Make ‘Connections’
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Brian Flores, Jim Harbaugh, Thomas Brown and the Giants’ GM/head coaching search
Raiders vs. Bengals live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium
Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers
Literary calendar: Pulitzer Prize finalist Elizabeth Rush discusses new climate change book
RHONJ: Frank Catania Shares New Details About Dolores’ Split From David, Calls New Boyfriend Paul an “Alpha”
For Gophers, building postseason resume must start now
Because I Got High: Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In GA
Broncos head coach candidate: Nathaniel Hackett’s busy Saturday starts by meeting with Broncos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1