‘Cards on the table’: Michelle Wu faces potentially tone-setting few weeks
A surging virus and impending decisions around a mandate. Protestors hitting the streets and tents being removed from them.
Mayor Michelle Wu is in the middle of a stretch of a couple of weeks when it seems like every day brings high-profile and higher-stakes decisions — ones that could end up rippling forward over her ambitious mayoral plans.
“Whether it’s a success or a failure by her, it’s going to set the tone for her tenure,” political consultant Jacquetta Van Zandt said of these few weeks, particularly the issues around Mass and Cass and vaccine mandate negotiations. “She’s putting all of her cards on the table right now.”
Wu’s administration did have some successes this week. Wednesday alone, for example, saw her vaccine mandate prevail in court at the same time as city workers plugged away on what eventually would be seen as a successfully balanced effort to clear out the large tent encampments at Mass and Cass without being punitive to the homeless.
But both of those storylines still have many chapters to go, and they’ll be written soon.
At long-troubled Mass and Cass in the South End, whether an encampment will begin to regrow and how the city will deal with the crowds of people using and dealing drugs still on the streets remain open questions about one of the city’s most intractable and visible problem areas.
And the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge — if appearing to abate somewhat in recent days — has come with the symptom of staffing headaches, making it hard to keep kids in school.
The onset of omicron last month led Wu to announce a slate of vaccine mandates that ultimately went into effect this weekend. City workers now had to get the jab or face suspension and eventual possible firing — drawing heavy opposition from some first-responder groups in particular. Some people have shown up at her house and at public events with bullhorns, shouting “shame on Wu!” That’s among other protests and the lawsuit, which was ultimately unsuccessful at stopping the mandate from moving ahead.
Wu announced Friday that a week’s grace period would precede enforcement, a move she said came “as planned.” Union leaders who spent chunks of the past several days negotiating back and forth with the new administration framed the pause in enforcement as more of a concession, and continue to seek more accommodations.
This week will bring more administration-labor talks, and then Wu will be faced with the proposition of placing potentially hundreds of workers — possibly concentrated in the fire department — in violation of the mandate on leave.
This struggle between Wu and first-responder unions will serve as a precursor to what is expected to be a broader fight over the next round of police labor contracts. Wu’s been open about her desire to negotiate reform-minded changes to the labor agreements on issues including discipline. That kind of move isn’t popular in the union halls and will require the mayor negotiating from a position of strength.
That’s why “if she doesn’t come though with these negotiations, it’s going to spiral quickly,” Van Zandt said.
Wu, who turned 37 on Friday — on a day that dawned, like they all do these days, with anti-vaccine-mandate protestors yelling at her from outside her Roslindale home — is now just about exactly two months into a four-year term in which she’s vowed sweeping progressive change.
Matt O’Malley, who recently retired from the council after a decade on the body, said Wu’s taken the right tack on mandates and Mass and Cass: acting authoritatively when faced with serious issues.
“She’s demonstrated some real leadership when it’s hard,” O’Malley said. “The times have demanded it.”
This is shaping up to be a busy next few months, as Wu also will have to make decisions on her first budget proposal, due in April. This year has the added wrinkle that the council has new power over budgeting that didn’t exist under past mayors. Wu’s also hunting for a new police commissioner and has set up committees to look at big-picture progressive proposals such as rent control.
Larry DiCara, a former city council president and longtime chronicler of Boston politics, noted Wu’s convincing win in the November election.
“Everybody gives her the benefit of the doubt, but then things happen and then you gotta deal with it,” DiCara said. “All of these early actions on her part will resonate down the road.”
Patriots-Bills inactives: Kyle Dugger, Dont’a Hightower active, WR Kristian Wilkerson out
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are active for Saturday’s Wild Card game at Buffalo.
All were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Dugger and Hightower missed the team’s regular-season finale at Miami, where Barmore was carted off with a right leg injury. Collins missed one practice this week with a hurt ankle, but is now available.
Practice-squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson is inactive, despite being elevated on Friday. N’Keal Harry got the nod over Wilkerson, who scored two touchdowns in his last game, a Week 17 blowout of Jacksonville.
The Bills ruled out a smattering of backups, including running back Matt Breida and tight end Tommy Sweeney, a Boston College product.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
OT Isaiah Wynn
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB J.J. Taylor
NT Carl Davis
DE Chase Winovich
WR Kristian Wilkerson
BILLS
RB Matt Breida
WR Marquez Stevenson
LB Joe Giles-Harris
DT Eli Ankou
OT Bobby Hart
TE Tommy Sweeney
DE Efe Odaba
Bruins Notebook: Urho Vaakanainen comes through at the end
Just what kind of NHL player Urho Vaakanainen will be is not yet clear. But contrary to what many believed up until just a couple of weeks ago, he is at least beginning to look like he’s rounding into pro form.
Playing in his fifth straight game Saturday since being called up, the B’s first-round pick from 2017 (18th overall) continued to play well in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday and show off a burgeoning confidence.
And it was tested.
The 23-year-old Vaakanainen took a tripping penalty against a forechecking Matt Duchene with 6:26 left in regulation, an infraction that was more bad luck and bad timing than it was a bad penalty. Vaakanainen had tried to clear the puck up along the boards but Duchene blocked it and skated into the young defenseman’s stick, drawing the call.
The B’s were able to kill that off for Vaakanainen and then he paid back his teammates with a solid play in overtime leading the Taylor Hall‘s winning goal. Tanner Jeannot attempted to sift a pass through Vaakanainen that, if it had gotten through, could have created a game-winning play for the Predators. Instead, Vaakanainen picked it off, quickly transitioned up to David Pastrnak and Hall finished off the play and the game.
“He’s a good player, he’s just got to understand it’s an every-night business at this level,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “We certainly will allow guys to make mistakes and we understand their youth. We’ve done it over the years with a lot of guys who are mainstays now, from (Charlie) McAvoy, (Matt) Grzelcyk, (Brandon) Carlo, (David) Pastrnak, Jake (DeBrusk) only spent one year in Providence and has worked his way through. There’s a number of different guys who have all done it, and he’ll be another one. If he can outplay his competition then he’ll get his opportunity.
“But it’s nice to see him do well because we’re kind of at that point where you’re wondering after a few years. He’s not like a kid anymore, where he’s a first-year pro. He’s seen it. Time to start doing it. Opportunity arose. Some guys kick the door down. Other guys kind of gently step through it. And I think he’s somewhere in between and he’s doing a good job. He’s going to make it a difficult decision when we’re 100 percent healthy. That’s what we want as an organization. You need that circle of life when the young guys come in.”
In five games, Vaakanainen has four assists (he had what was believed to be his first NHL goal against Montreal later given to Curtis Lazar) and after his plus-2 performance on Saturday, he’s plus-6.
“It’s really good to see a guy come in and play like he belongs right off the bat,” said Hall. “That speaks probably to his off-season training, his development as a player throughout the last couple of years – a guy that comes into the lineup and plays to the best of his abilities. That’s all you can really ask for, just be the best version of you. He can see the ice. He’s a really good penalty killer, he’s physical when he needs to be…He and (Oskar) Steen have fit in seamlessly. That’s what you need as the season goes on, you need guys who can come in and give you a jolt.”
Words of wisdom
After the entertaining win, the B’s eighth in nine games since the break, Cassidy was asked if he was having fun.
“Fun is not usually equated with the word ‘coach’ a lot. We’re kind of crusty at times,” joked Cassidy.
Then he relayed a story from when he was playing for coach Darryl Sutter for the Indianapolis Ice in the old IHL.
After a loss upended a win streak, Sutter went into the room and wrote three things on the board.
“Work. Win. And have fun,” said Cassidy. “And he said ‘don’t mess up the order.’”
This and that
Cassidy said that he”ll most likely alternate Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark, who made 26 saves for the victory on Saturday, at least to start.
“I think that would be our first thought. Get them both work, especially with the schedule. If one passes the other, then you look at that and go from there,” said Cassidy. …
The B’s had a rare off outing in the dot, winning 29 draws and losing 45. The only player with a winning percentage was Brad Marchand (2-for-3). Patrice Bergeron, who’s had some dominant games lately, was 14 of 32. …
After a couple of tough games after coming back from a lower body injury, McAvoy looked more like himself. In 27:44 of ice time, he delivered six hits, picked up a helper, landing three shots and blocked three.
Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic hammer LeBron James, Lakers in rout
Michael Malone took a few steps onto the court, raised both hands and waited for the requisite fist bumps.
They would come, but only after Bones Hyland soaked in just a bit more love from the rowdy Nuggets crowd.
On a Saturday night, with a healthy smattering of Lakers jerseys dotting Ball Arena, the Nuggets hammered Los Angeles, 133-96. The drubbing was so convincing, most fans sporting LeBron James jerseys headed for the concourse with half of the fourth quarter remaining.
Hyland played a healthy hand in the rout with a career-high 27 points on six 3-pointers. Collectively, the Nuggets shot 23-of-40 from 3-point range and had seven guys finish with double figures.
Nikola Jokic paced the pounding with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, dominating Dwight Howard and undermining Los Angeles’ decision to play big. Of all the Lakers, only James found some semblance of rhythm, finishing with 25 points on just 9-of-23 from the field.
His defensive blankets included Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon and, at times, Davon Reed. The latter found himself on an island with James on several occasions more than held his own.
Green, just as he did in Thursday’s win over the Blazers, dunked everything in sight. He set a season-high with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
The Nuggets improved to 22-19 with a game Sunday against the Jazz. Overall, they’ve now won four of their last five.
It took Jokic barely two minutes into the third quarter before he served up his 10th assist of the night, clinching his eighth triple-double of the season. Always content to dish, he kept slicing Los Angeles’ defense for several more assists as the Nuggets surged.
The only player Jokic now trails on the triple-double charts this season? Russell Westbrook, who added some spice to Saturday’s contest when he took exception to some stout, physical defense on a drive midway through the third. He and Gordon needed to be separated before each drew technical fouls.
Perhaps the Lakers’ boiling frustration got to Westbrook, though it didn’t change the tenor of the quarter. The Nuggets outscored Los Angeles 29-19 in the period and held a comfortable 102-79 lead into the fourth.
With JaMychal Green entering health and safety protocol on Saturday, the Nuggets asked even more of Green, who alternated from forward to center as the situation warranted against the Lakers. In reality, Green’s been among the unsung heroes of this choppy, unforgiving Nuggets season.
“Just overall, I think Jeff’s impact has been remarkable,” Malone said. “What you see on the court, him playing the five, playing the four, screening, rolling, dunking. It’s funny, like, we all get amazed. But when his peers, the guys in that locker room, are constantly amazed by what a 35-year-old, 15-year veteran is still doing from an athletic standpoint, it really is remarkable.
“… Like we had the other night with no JaMychal and really limited bigs, limited smalls, limited wings,” Malone quipped.
Having coached James from 2005-2010 in Cleveland, Malone was just as effusive about the Lakers’ all-time great.
“I think in 10 years we’ll still be talking about him,” Malone said only half-kidding. He said James’ dedication to his craft, in addition to his body, is often overlooked.
Ironically, Green, the Nuggets’ elder statesman, may have picked up a few habits from James when the two crossed paths together in Cleveland.
Both were outstanding in the first half, but the Nuggets’ complete team effort earned them a 73-60 halftime lead. Jokic carved up Howard for 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in the first half alone. His singular dominance frustrated Howard and used his physicality against him, cutting him up with lithe dekes and a soft touch.
Green added 11 first-half points, including three dunks, and Hyland had a game-high 16 points at the break. Playing with the confidence of a five-time All-Star, the rookie hoisted without abandon, dazzling the crowd with his handle and his range.
