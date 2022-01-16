News
Celtics Notebook: Udoka asks Tatum, Brown to think differently about offense
As evidenced by the swings in the games of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from game to game — witness their fluctuations from the two-game Indiana series to combining for 12 turnovers against Philadelphia Friday night — all’s not always smooth in adapting to how Ime Udoka wants his offense to function.
But as the Celtics coach admits, weaning his two young stars off iso-heavy basketball will take time. He’s asking them to think differently about the game.
“It’s been obviously one of the main goals coming into this season is to get them to do more than just score,” the Celtics coach said before Saturday’s game against Chicago. “At times we look really good doing it and at times we get rattled and kind of revert back to some things that make us less successful.
“So whether it’s referees or individual matchups getting, caught in that or whatever the case may be, or poor scoring in general,” said Udoka. “Sometimes they take the onus on themselves sometimes and I think just being consistent as far as that and not reverting back to some old habits obviously makes us a better team so that’s the challenge every night and an area they’ve grown. We’ve seen flashes, now it’s just putting it together more often than not.”
Joel Embiid said following the Friday loss that the Celtics, because of their isolation tendencies, are simpler to defend. Udoka said all concerned are working to change that reality.
“Obviously we do run stuff through them and it’s a matter of how teams are defending on a night to night basis,” he said. “Every game isn’t going to be a duplicate of the previous night but we do want to see that ball movement, we do want to see the team, more team aspect than isolations. If they have the advantages, take those, but it was the truth.
“It was a night where, even ourselves against Indiana and then last night were two different teams offensively. Did enough poor things defensively as well but offensively the lack of scoring and guys just taking it on their shoulders instead of continuing to stay with what worked in the past,” he said. “We all know teams that go iso are easier to guard, easier to defend, you know unless you have a Kobe Bryant or Jordan you can put it in his hands and get 50, every team doesn’t have that so you want to play to their strengths but also encourage team basketball which makes us a much better team as we’ve seen.”
Smart remains in protocol
Marcus Smart, the first Celtic to test positive for COVID-19 — indeed, one of the first players in the league to test positive two seasons ago — was the only Celtic on ice Saturday night. He’s also the 14th Celtic to enter health and safety protocol this season.
He now needs two negative tests to return to action. In the meantime, the Celtics started Dennis Schroder at point guard in Smart’s absence.
Poor shooting
As evidenced by the recent struggles of players like Schroder and Al Horford from the floor — the latter went into Saturday’s game shooting 28% from 3-point range — the Celtics haven’t been getting much offensive support behind Tatum and Brown. But Udoka’s message remains the same. Move the ball.
“You can’t base decision-making on if guys are going to make or miss,” said the Celtics coach. “I think we’re asking them to do the right thing and that’s been a little bit of a story of this year at times. I think I mentioned other than Josh (Richardson) and probably Grant (Williams), guys in general are shooting below their career averages, so you expect some of that to balance out.
“Dennis, I take that with a grain of salt. He missed some shots early and him as well as the team never got in a huge offensive rhythm (against Philadelphia),” he said. “Al hasn’t shot it as well as he has in previous years, so it’s a matter of mixing in, not just settling for those shots, getting some offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, getting some easier baskets, and not just settling for threes, which he has done at times when his shot is not falling. He’s driven it and attacked the basket as far as that, so be confident when the open shots come but also mix in some other things to help yourself get going.”
News
Martin Luther King: His life and legacy
Fifty-three years after his assassination, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday to honor his life and legacy as a civil rights leader at a time when the nation remains racially divided.
“Dr. King and those civil rights activists who stood with him paved the way for some of the social justice activism we see today,” said Bishop William E. Dickerson II of Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester. “But we still live in a country where, for the most part, we’re judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character.”
If King were alive today, Dickerson said, “He would be shocked by the number of Black people, particularly Black men, who are incarcerated.”
The bishop called on people to “stop ignoring racism, violence and poverty, and deal with the economic and health disparities in our nation, especially among the marginalized and disadvantaged.”
Edith Bazile, a former Boston Public Schools teacher and administrator and former president of the Black Educators Alliance, said she sees the nation “going backwards” in the fight for racial equity.
“We’re still at the bottom of the caste system,” she said. “We can begin to change that by teaching the true history of this country.
“It has never been acknowledged,” Bazile said. “Racism is perpetuated through miseducation…Martin Luther King called for dismantling racist structures in every facet of society. We are still fighting the same fight. Schools have not had a candid discussion about race because they don’t want to.”
The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury marked the holiday in advance with a Martin Luther King Day of Service last Thursday.
“As Dr. King said, our legacy is what we do for others, especially in health care,” said Frederica Williams, the center’s president & CEO. “So we are aware that while there are high rates of illnesses, especially during the pandemic, high mortality and morbidity rates, there are also a lot of social issues. People are lacking basic necessities. So at our day of service, we give out food through our food pantry.”
“We give people COVID-19 rapid testing kits, but we also get them coats, gloves, hats and socks,” she continued. “What we are seeing through the pandemic is the gaps that existed. Wealth gaps, health gaps, social gaps have widened. So whatever we can do, especially in honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, we do it to make sure that we can inspire hope in people.”
Events marking the holiday include the 52nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be historian, Harvard Law School professor and New York Times bestselling author of “On Juneteenth,” Annette Gordon-Reed. People can register at https://bostonmlkbreakfast.org/.
Boston University, the New England Conservatory and the city of Boston present “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” a virtual celebration of the lives and legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The event is free, and attendees do not need to register. Go http://www.bu.edu/dos/kingday2022/ on Monday at 2 p.m. The event will stream on Boston City TV.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the Museum of Fine Arts will host its 20th annual free open house to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
The Institute of Contemporary Art and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum also will offer free admission on Monday.
News
Buffalo Bills rout the New England Patriots 47-17 behind Josh Allen’s 5 touchdown passes
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East.
Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game the Bills scored on each of their seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneeldown.
“That sounds like some Pop Warner stuff,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.
Added Allen: “We had guys coming out here, we were ready to play. Good week of practice. Lot of preparation went into this one.”
The Bills beat the Patriots for a second time in three weeks and rebounded from an embarrassing 14-10 loss at home on Dec. 6 in which the Patriots attempted just three passes while finishing with 222 yards rushing to counter the blustery conditions.
And don’t think for a moment Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes forgot. He recalled how reporters specifically questioned safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde as being embarrassed.
“It was a little bit on my mind,” Hughes said, accusing the media of antagonizing his teammates and a defense which led the league in fewest yards and points allowed.
“There was a lot of disrespect coming toward our defense. And so we felt like the only way to shut people up is to go out there and play football and let you guys sit and watch and talk. And that’s what we’re doing right now, playing football.”
The margin of defeat was the largest in the playoffs for the Patriots in coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, which began in 2000.
Though the winds were relatively calm Saturday, the Bills were hot in frigid conditions with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees.
The third-seeded Bills advanced to the divisional round to host either the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 earlier in the day, or travel to Kansas City, Mo., depending on the outcome of the Chiefs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. A trip to Kansas City would feature a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-24.
The Bills gained 300 yards of total offense, had 19 first downs and built a 27-3 lead at halftime. The 30-point margin of victory and 47 points scored were the second most by the Bills in a playoff game behind a 51-3 win over the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game on Jan. 20, 1991.
“I think we feel good,” Allen said. “There’s some things that we can clean up and work on. But at the end of the day, we moved on, we’re on to the next one and it doesn’t matter what we did today. It’s what we do next week. We’ve got to put our foot forward and be ready for the next one.”
The Bills rolled into the postseason by winning their final four games to clinch their second consecutive division title. After losing 35 of 40 meetings to the Patriots from 2000 to 2019, the Bills have defeated them in four of the last five meetings, coinciding with Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots limped into the playoffs by losing three of their last four and were effectively outclassed in rookie Mac Jones’ postseason debut.
“Get ready to go next year. There’s nothing we can do now that can change the outcome of what happened tonight or whatever, the last, since December,” center David Andrews said. “It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. Missed opportunity. It’s fleeting.”
The Patriots’ previous worst playoff loss under Belichick was a 33-14 defeat to Baltimore, also in the wild-card round on Jan. 10, 2010.
Jones struggled in finishing 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns to Kendrick Bourne, including a 4-yarder in the final two minutes. Jones also was intercepted twice in closing his season with a combined seven touchdowns passing and seven interceptions in his final five outings.
The Bills put the Patriots on their heels from the opening drive, with Allen patiently waiting in the pocket before scrambling to his right and avoiding a sack. Before stepping out of bounds, Allen lobbed an 8-yard pass to a wide-open Knox in the back-right corner of the end zone.
The Bills defense then snuffed out the Patriots’ opening drive with Micah Hyde having the speed and angle to make a leaping interception in snatching the ball away just before Nelson Agholor was about to catch it in the end zone. Jones was also intercepted on the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half, when his pass intended for Hunter Henry was deflected by linebacker Matt Milano and picked off by Levi Wallace.
“Guys made some unbelievable plays — offense, defense, special teams,” Allen said. “We started off really fast with the touchdown. Micah with the unbelievable play there in the end zone. We just kept the momentum rolling all day today.
“We were happy to get this one.”
No series was more indicative of the Patriots’ flat-footed performance than allowing Singletary to score on a 16-yard run to cap a four-play, 89-yard scoring drive to put the Bills up 27-0 with 1:53 left in the first half. Allen placed a perfect 45-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, who had a step on top defensive back J.C. Jackson, a Pro Bowl selection, up the right sideline. Two plays later, Singletary eluded the entire Patriots defense in reaching the end zone.
The game was the fourth-coldest in Bills history with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees, and the wind-chill making it feel like minus-4.
The coldest game was played 28 years ago to the day in Buffalo’s 29-23 win over the then-Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in a divisional playoff game en route to the Bills make their fourth consecutive — and last — Super Bowl appearance. The game-time temperature was zero, with the wind-chill making the conditions feel like minus-32.
News
Hingham holds off Braintree in OT
HINGHAM — As the final seconds bled away Saturday, Hingham’s Bobby Falvey suddenly heard a chorus of voices, all echoing the same plea – for him to take a shot.
While the angle wasn’t necessarily perfect in the moment, sometimes the best course of action is to simply put the puck on net, and in this instance, Falvey was rewarded for his last-ditch attempt.
The senior defenseman sniped the game-ending goal with 16.5 seconds remaining in overtime, as Hingham delivered head coach Tony Messina his 200th career victory with an epic 5-4 win over Braintree in front of a packed house at Pilgrim Skating Arena.
“I just knew that there were under 20 seconds left and the puck had to go on net,” Falvey said. “I just shot it. I’m just thankful that it found its way into the net.”
This game featured drama from start to finish. Senior left winger Sean Garrity got the scoring started for Hingham (7-3) with 8:35 to play in the first period.
However, Braintree had a quick answer, as junior Kyle Hutchison fired a wrist shot home from the slot 52 seconds later to even the score at 1-1.
With 4:38 to play in the opening stanza, Falvey potted the first of his two goals during a rush, as he tapped in a backhanded shot to put Hingham back in front, 2-1.
But Nicholas Fasano later buried a shot in transition, as Braintree tied the game at 2-2 heading into the second period.
Garrity would tally his second goal with 12:36 to play in the second, while Aidan Brazel knocked in a rebound to make it a 4-2 contest minutes later. At the time, it seemed like Hingham was on the verge of breaking things open.
Yet, whenever it seemed like the Harbormen were taking control, Braintree showed resilience. Tim McLaughlin had a goal late in the second period, before Jack Woods tied the game at 4-all with 6:29 left in regulation.
“We have been in tough games all year,” said Falvey. “That stuff happens. As soon as they scored that fourth goal, we just couldn’t let it affect us. We had to put it behind us, because that’s all we can do. We did that, and then we won the game.”
With time running thin in the extra session, Falvey collected the puck in the face-off circle by the hash, then uncorked a shot, which slid past the goaltender’s pads and in for the clinching tally.
Falvey also had an assist in the victory, while Brazel tacked on two assists of his own in the effort. Junior center Ace Concannon registered a trio of helpers for the Harbormen.
The win improved Messina’s career record as head coach at Hingham to 200-90-38. The fact that it was his nephew who delivered the heroics in overtime simply made the victory that much more special.
“We knew that they were going to be coming hard, that’s for sure,” Messina said of Braintree. “They’re a great team. They’ve got a lot of fast forwards. You could tell, right off the opening faceoff in the third. They dumped it in, and they started forechecking like crazy. So we told our guys to be ready for it. I think we made some good defensive decisions… it ended up being a great high school hockey game.”
Celtics Notebook: Udoka asks Tatum, Brown to think differently about offense
Exclusive Interview with Saravanan Pandian, Founder and CEO of Koinbazar
Martin Luther King: His life and legacy
Buffalo Bills rout the New England Patriots 47-17 behind Josh Allen’s 5 touchdown passes
Kate McKinnon Joins Ariana DeBose For ‘West Side Story’ Themed Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’
Hingham holds off Braintree in OT
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
Rantanen, MacKinnon score 2 each, Avalanche beat Coyotes 5-0
The Chicago Bears interviewed Monti Ossenfort for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Tennessee Titans director of player personnel.
‘Joe Biden’ Blames Omicron On New ‘Spider-Man’ Film & Escapes To Multiverse On ‘SNL’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore