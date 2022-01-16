Celtics slip past Chicago, 114-112

Now that the Patriots have signed off for the season, a difficult question has appeared over Causeway Street.

Are the Celtics ready for the increased attention now that their NFL cousins have surrendered the stage? Based on their narrow 114-112 win over a depleted Chicago lineup Saturday night, the jury remains decidedly out.

Al Horford couldn’t offer anything more than a flat-lined assessment of where this particular win ranked.

“Honestly, I just think it’s a win,” said the Celtics center. “I feel like we still have a ways to go to continue to be better and develop consistency. We’ve taken some strides in that, but tonight we’ll just take this win. We were in a position there where our backs were against the wall and Rob (Williams) made some big plays down the stretch, hit some big free throws, JT with a couple great defensive possessions. Those guys really stepped up. So we just found a way to get that win. I’d say it’s just a win.”

Even with DeMar DeRozan and Nic Vucevic on the floor, the Bulls were decimated, with regulars Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and former Celtic Javonte Green all sidelined with injuries. The Bulls, who lead the Eastern Conference thanks to this deep roster, still had enough to nearly steal this one from a Celtics team that had been flattened the night before in a loss in Philadelphia.

The Celtics responded, as they generally do, with a mixed bag of success, trailing for most of the last seven minutes of the fourth quarter after leading by as many as 12 on the first basket of the second quarter.

But DeRozan, having arguably the finest season of his career, got hot, with able support from Vucevic (27 points) and a big 21-point performance from Ayo Dosunmo.

Though the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum (23 points) and Jaylen Brown (19), had trouble with the lead all night, they received some much-needed support from the rest of the lineup, with all five starters scoring 14 or more.

None were more important than Rob Williams and his 14-point, 13-rebound, six-assist foray, including 4-for-4 free throw shooting in the last 31 seconds – the latter two for the game-winning margin with 9.7 seconds left.

This time the Bulls couldn’t respond, with Vucevic and DeRozan both missing shots in one final possession.

It was a different look by the Celtics, running offense through Williams down the fourth quarter stretch – he also converted a Dennis Schroder lob with 2:22 left that cut the Bulls lead to 110-106.

But after Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left after also setting up the possession with a steal, Williams applied the finishing touches.

“It’s a moment everybody in this league wants and waits for,” Williams said of hitting the game-winning free throws. “I’m just glad I made ‘em, glad my teammates had my back and boosted my confidence. It’s part of my job. If I’ve gotta make free throws down the line like that, then that’s just what it is. … We shoot free throws at the end of practice. No matter what type of free-throw game it is, we all gotta shoot free throws. So credit coach for that.”

Tatum may have actually turned in his best work defensively, guarding DeRozan down the stretch of a 4-for-10 fourth quarter by the Chicago star. It helped that offensively, Tatum and Brown got support during crucial stretches from the rest of the Celtics cast, including a 15-point, 7-for-11 performance from Horford.

Though Horford continues to struggle from 3-point range – he started the night shooting 28 percent from downtown, and was 1-for-3 from three by the end of it – he was encouraged by his scoring last night.

“No question it has been a struggle,” Horford, who missed five games while in health and safety protocol, said of his shooting. “Just very different, especially since after the Christmas game and stuff. I’ve kind of been all over the place with that, but I’ve been encouraged, continued to work, stayed at it, stayed focused, and I feel like I’m turning the corner. Happy with where I’m at right now – in a much-better place.”