Celebrities
Christine Quinn Accuses Producers of Showing Favoritism on Selling Sunset, Addresses Pregnancy Misconceptions
Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn, is spilling all the behind scenes dirt on the show, including editors showing favoritism amongst the cast when it comes to what gets shown on the Netflix series.
Speaking to E! News Daily Pop, Christine said that there are sides that “absolutely” do not get shown in reference to her costars.
“There’s many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don’t want to have another respond to me, so sometimes they’ll do an interview clip,” Christine explained. “I’m just like why can’t I ever get a word in sometimes?”
Christine further elaborated saying, “I feel like there’s definitely favoritism in the editing room. And that is what is on the show, but I do the best [I can].”
Not only does Christine have to deal with a bad edit, but it caused her some personal drama with viewers questioning if her pregnancy was faked, judging by how some scenes were strung together.
“I didn’t know where it was coming from, and then I realized people were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga after having a c-section!’ and I’m like, what are they talking about?” she said.
Christine explained, “But that was actually when I was pregnant.”
She also noted that the camera angle didn’t include her belly.
The rest of the season shows Christine involved in dating drama with fellow star, Emma Hernan over a mutual boyfriend who they may or may not have been dating at the same time.
Ending her interview, Christine did want to make one thing known.
“I don’t really tell people about things, and it was a relationship that was really difficult at the time (referring to the aforementioned boyfriend above) and really toxic, so I never told anyone. And it was something that I was embarrassed of and it didn’t mean anything to me, so that’s why it was something that I just really didn’t want to talk about, and really want to address,” she stated.
“I just hated that everyone thought that they knew me and thought that they knew the story. There’s so much that goes on behind closed doors with relationships,” Christine concluded.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available for streaming on Netflix.
Celebrities
FBI Wants Astroworld Attendees To Upload Photos & Videos To FBI Website To Help Investigation
The FBI is asking for all Astroworld Festival attendees to upload any photos and videos they have to the FBI website to help with their investigation.
Months have gone by and the deadly Astroworld Festival is still under investigation by so many different parties.
The Houston Police Department has been working around the clock since the start of November reviewing facts, videos, photos, tips, and everything else trying to piece together how this tragedy happened that claimed 10 lives. According to Billboard, Houston PD is enlisting the help of the FBI for help with the vast amount of evidence they have to view. Even with the evidence stacked up, they are also asking for anyone else with footage to upload it for them.
“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement Friday (Jan. 14). “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”
With hundreds of lawsuits being filed and no one taking the blame, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced it was opening an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the disaster. Travis Scott has been laying low since the incident, only being seen for a sit-down interview with Charlamange Tha God, which you can watch below.
Celebrities
Jordan Cashmyer: 5 Things About ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead At 26
Jordan was homeless when she appeared on the MTV show and had since struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away at the age of 26. News of the death spread on January 16 — but there is no known cause of death as of yet, per TMZ. Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter had died in a Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jordan. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. While she struggled during filming and long after, Jordan was recently trying to turn her life around, as she celebrated being one year sober in January 2021. Find out all about the young mother, below.
1. Jordan was homeless while appearing on the MTV show
Jordan and Derek were basically on the streets while they were awaiting the arrival of their child during the filming of 16 & Pregnant. To make matters worse, her family did not approve of her relationship with Derek and essentially disowned her.
2. She broke up with her baby’s daddy after the show
Shortly after the MTV show ended, Jordan and Derek decided to go separate ways. As Derek has been very private on social media, little is known about their relationship and how they were managing to co-parent Evie.
3. Jordan signed away custody rights at one time
After Jordan broke it off with Derek, the pair were unable to properly care for Evie and so family members decided to help out. Jordan’s dad and stepmom reportedly stepped in and temporarily shared guardianship of their granddaughter. In 2015, Jordan signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mom, again temporarily.
4. She attempted suicide
Jordan continued to have a difficult course in life as she was struggling with mental health issues. In 2014, she attempted to take her own life after filming the series. “I felt that there wasn’t much of a reason to live anymore. After trying to overdose, I was taken to a hospital and have been in there since then,” Jordan wrote on Facebook. “They felt that I had made enough progress to go home today. I am now on medication and feeling great. Things are really looking up and I am set on having the best possible future for my daughter and I.”
5. Jordan worked at a strip club and was arrested
In August of 2014, it was revealed by The Ashley that Jordan had started working at a strip club in Baltimore, Maryland. In a second report by the same outlet, it was reported that Jordan got into a physical altercation with another employee at the strip club. In 2016, Jordan headed to a rehab facility to help her with her alcohol addiction. The following year, Jordan was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.
Celebrities
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post
Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9.
Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
She recalled that the two were the “happiest” they had ever been at the time of his death at the age of 65. The Full House icon was back on the road doing what he loved — stand-up — when he passed away in Orlando after a show. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you,” Kelly wrote, adding she has “no regrets” and they loved each other “until the very last moment.”
“Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man,” she added, referencing the outpouring of love from friends, fans and his former co-stars after the tragic news. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”
Bob and Kelly connected in 2015 after the comedian “slid into” her DMs on Instagram with an invite to his show followed by a “burger and lobster” dinner. While Kelly initially intended to remain friends, the pair quickly began dating — officially getting engaged in 2017. They married the following year, and often shared funny couple moments (along with plenty of travels) on social media.
She finished her lengthy letter with a pledge to keep “sharing how amazing” her husband was by “spreading his message of love and laughter” (but hilariously clarified she will not be doing stand-up). “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give,” she wrote, also promising to “love” and be there for his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29. “I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”
The America’s Funniest Home Videos host was remembered in an intimate memorial service on Jan. 14 that was attended by his Full House cast members including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. John and Dave also served as pallbearers during the service.
Christine Quinn Accuses Producers of Showing Favoritism on Selling Sunset, Addresses Pregnancy Misconceptions
Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson killed in roof collapse
AI-generated NFTs Are Sure To Be a Game Changer in the NFT Sector
FBI Wants Astroworld Attendees To Upload Photos & Videos To FBI Website To Help Investigation
Annual Bowl for the Cure raises funds and awareness for breast cancer
Rudy Giuliani makes fundraising trip to St. Louis for Eric Greitens
Jordan Cashmyer: 5 Things About ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead At 26
Man shot to death in Denver Saturday
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post
After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore