Cool new disk: Spinning ice drawing chilly gawkers again
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A swirling disk of ice on a Maine river is drawing onlookers in the heart of winter once again.
The disk has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook. A handful of dog-walkers and onlookers stopped to gaze at the curious ice formation on a chilly Thursday morning around dawn.
The disk drew fans from around the globe when it first appeared in the river in 2019. It also partially formed in 2020.
Ice disks can form because of a current and vortex under ice. The ice sheets spin and form into circles. Officials with Westbrook have cautioned against attempting to go out on the ice disk.
Readers and Writers: Return of the Mistress of Mystery and introducing two contemporary debuts
Today we explore both ends of the literary spectrum, from a republished mystery to two contemporary debuts.
“The Chuckling Fingers” by Mabel Seeley (Berkley Prime Crime, $16)
Lake Superior has always inspired writers because of the big lake’s deep waters, dark surrounding forests and moody weather. Like Minnesota author Wendy Webb, Mabel Seeley uses the lake’s eerie atmosphere to produce crackling mysteries.
Seeley, who grew up in St. Paul and wrote seven mysteries and two novels between 1938 and 1954, was known during her lifetime as the Mistress of Mystery. Seeley died in 1991, and Berkley is bringing her work back to life with reprints of her mysteries. “The Chuckling Fingers,” published in 1941, is considered her best by many who know her work. The reprints were launched last year with “The Listening House.”
“The Chuckling Fingers” begins when Ann Gay is summoned to Fiddler’s Fingers, a remote, pine-grown estate on Lake Superior. She immediately realizes there is something wrong with her newly-married cousin, Jacqueline. Strange things are happening around the big house; clothes are shredded, a hidden wire is stretched across a path and a bed bursts into flame.
When a member of the family is murdered, everything points to Jacqueline as the killer. But why would she sabotage her own home? And who in her big family would want her dead?
Seeley was known for writing protagonists that are smart, strong-willed working women and that describes Ann, a stenographer in an insurance office who is Jacqueline’s staunchest ally.
The novel’s interesting title comes from the huge, finger-like stones on the lakeshore, under which a small river flows, making a sound like someone chuckling. Creepy and atmospheric.
“Hello, Transcriber” by Hanna Morrissey (Minotaur books, $27.99)
Is it a mystery novel? Suspense? Police procedural? Romance? Wisconsin resident Morrissey’s debut is all of these, leaning toward romance.
Hazel Greenlee is a wanna-be writer but isn’t having much luck. When she and her water ecologist husband move to crime-ridden Black Harbor, Wis., where “nothing good happens anywhere…,” she is hired as a transcriber for the police department, typing up reports from the officers and detectives whose voices she comes to know as she listens to them, typing 110 words per minute. (The author had such a job.)
Hazel, an introvert who seems depressed, works in a dark room in which the windows allow her to look out but nobody can see in. One night, she is horrified to see a man at the window, writing in frost with a dead person’s finger that he had hid a body. Hazel knows this man. He’s her neighbor.
The body is that of a young boy who was dumped on top of garbage. Is he a victim of the Candy Man, alleged to be giving drugs to the kids?
Hazel soon meets hunky Detective Nik Kole, the very epitome of a romance bad boy. Kole, who has just returned from a suspension, is gorgeous. And although Hazel cannot have sex with her husband without pain, she has no such problems with Kole when they have a hot affair. Hazel is committing adultery, which turns off some readers, but it’s justified by the indifferent behavior (in her mind) of her gun-loving husband who has “filled the house with dead things” that he yanked out of the water or shot.
“Hello, Transcriber” was one of the most-praised debuts of last fall (sorry, just got it read), and there is lots to enjoy about Morrissey’s writing, including descriptions of the the cold winter darkness in Hazel’s workspace and in the town.
Midwesterners will laugh at how Hazel’s colleagues call her “Podunk” and “Fargo” because of her accent, even though she says she comes from “up north” about three hours away, presumably still in Wisconsin.
What this reader wanted was more back story. Why doesn’t Hazel talk about her family? Where is “from up north?” Why is she drawn to the suicide bridge and why does she throw small things into the water where she saw a dead man floating? Why does she seem in such a dark mood that fits the town?
There are hints that this might be the beginning of a series so maybe we’ll get those answers.
“The Sisters Sweet” by Elizabeth Weiss (Dial Press, $27)
“The Sisters Sweet,” the debut of a Minneapolis writer, begins in 1918 when Harriet and Josephine are 5 years old. Their mother, Maude, is a former star showgirl whose dancing career ended when a piece of the set fell on her. Their father, Leonard, is a scenic set designer who keeps waiting for his big break in the theater while soothing his ego with drink.
Since no money is coming into their family, Leonard dreams up the idea of having the girls appear to be conjoined twins. This is the most interesting part of the book, as the girls are hitched into a “harness” made by their father so they will appear to be joined. He creates their costumes and they succeed — for a while. But it’s nearing the end of the vaudeville era, with radio and movies taking over entertainment.
When the girls are 15, Josie, the beautiful and sparkling sister, tears her harness off while onstage, revealing their secret and leaving their huge dress to fold around the bewildered Harriet. (Not a spoiler.)
Josie goes off to become a star and Harriet is left to discover who she is on her own. It seems she isn’t much. She misses the closeness of Josie next to her, their arms tightly pressed against one another in their costume, communicating with finger squeezes.
With the family in disgrace because they deceived the public, Maude and Lenny once again seek help from Uncle Eugene, who is married to Maude’s sister and shares a secret with Maude. One of the first preachers to understand the power of radio, Eugene builds a radio ministry. In his sermons he denounces modern girls who wear short skirts and smoke cigarettes. They are the Foolish Daughters. Harriet, knowing they must stay in Uncle’s good graces, models herself as a Wise Daughter, always doing the right thing and even memorizing Bible versions to recite to her uncle.
The second half of the story turns into Harriet’s narration of her coming-of-age; her first kiss, first intercourse, drinking, and all the other things Uncle would not approve of.
When Lenny continues to drink and there is no money, he thinks Harriet might be able to become a solo star, even though her mother has said she is not suited for the stage. Harriet refuses, launching herself into a new phase of life where she thinks she might finally become her own person.
Weiss’ writing is flawless as she weaves together the entire family: the twins’ unbreakable bond; the love between Maude and Lenny, who can talk his wife into anything when he turns on the charm; and Harriet’s eventual understanding of how she has been used by her parents even though she loves her mother. Oddly, when Maude’s secret is revealed to the twins later in their lives, they have a curious disinterest in something that affects them directly.
Sometimes, a secondary character almost takes over the story and that’s the case with Uncle Eugene, a quintessential conservative preacher who helps the girls’ family just so he can appear magnanimous. His understanding in the early days of radio of how he can become nationally known is one of the most interesting parts of the story.
Maybe the author will write a novel about the intriguing pastor, who might be one of the first electronic evangelicals who ask for money.
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos pursue trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson?
The Broncos should get Deshaun Watson from Houston to play quarterback, if they can. He’s their best chance of being competitive and getting another Super Bowl ring. He hasn’t hurt anyone. He’s just a little freaky, like most of us, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Jerome, tired of losing
Kiz: There are 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, but it only takes one NFL team to look the other way and trade for the troubled but talented quarterback. But it seems to me the Broncos are in no position to even consider a trade for him until the team is sold and the new owner decides if Watson could be the face of a $4 billion franchise.
No to the idea of the Broncos trading for Watson. It’s not just about the legal risks involved in getting him, which are significant. We’re trying to rebuild a culture in Denver. Going to great lengths to get a true leader as head coach and then getting a low-character quarterback wouldn’t line up with where general manager George Paton wants to take the Broncos.
Dee, Oakland, Calif.
Kiz: Watson could present a better long-term solution for the Broncos than either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, except for the fact that nobody knows when (or if) he will ever play quarterback again.
I don’t condone what Watson has been accused of, by any means. Having said that, I would take him in orange and blue.
Dan, forgives and forgets
Kiz: Desperate times call for desperate measures, eh?
Watson would be a great upgrade at quarterback, but I think he would rub Denver fans the wrong way.
B.V., San Antonio, Texas
Kiz: As soon as somebody explains the meaning of double entendre to the knuckleheads here at Kickin’ It Headquarters, we’ll be able to chuckle at your little joke. But the charges against Watson are serious and force us all to ask: In the NFL, is winning really the only thing that matters?
What are your thoughts on hiring a head coach for the Broncos before a new owner gets selected? It seems backwards to me.
B.J., Boulder
Kiz: With the acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater to play quarterback in the final season of lame-duck executives John Elway and Joe Ellis, it felt as if Paton spent 2021 marking time rather than making truly tough decisions. Keeping Vic Fangio as coach for another season while waiting for the sale to close would’ve been foolhardy procrastination that could get Paton fired by the new owner.
And today’s parting shot is a brash attempt to raid your Denver Post and steal away some of the brightest football minds on the planet.
The Broncos don’t have to look far for a new coaching staff. Let’s make Kiz our head coach, Kyle Newman the offensive coordinator and Ryan O’Halloran the defensive coordinator. Then all our problems are solved. You guys obviously know more about how to coach the Broncos than anyone else they have hired in recent years, although probably none of you have ever worn a jockstrap. It’s an easy solution. The Broncos would have an instant winner.
Larry, master of sarcasm
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
By DAVID KOENIG
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them.
Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at businesses with at least 100 employees be fully vaccinated or else test regularly for COVID-19 and wear a mask on the job.
Target’s response was typical: The big retailer said it wanted to review the decision and “how it will impact our team and business.”
The Biden administration argues that nothing in federal law prevents private businesses from imposing their own vaccine requirements. However, companies could run into state bans on vaccine mandates in Republican-controlled states. And relatively few businesses enacted their own rules ahead of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirement, raising doubt that there will be rush for them now.
In legal terms, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority said the OSHA lacked authority to impose such a mandate on big companies. The court, however, let stand a vaccination requirement for most health-care workers.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade organization and one of the groups that challenged the OSHA action, called the court’s decision “a significant victory for employers.” It complained that OSHA acted without first allowing public comments, although administration officials met with many business and labor groups before issuing the rule.
Chris Spear, the president of the American Trucking Associations, another of the groups that fought the OSHA rule, said it “would interfere with individuals’ private health care decisions.”
Karen Harned, an official with the National Federation of Independent Business, said that as small businesses try to recover from nearly two years of pandemic, “the last thing they need is a mandate that would cause more business challenges.”
But mandate supporters called it a matter of safety for employees and customers.
Dan Simons, co-owner of the Founding Farmers chain of restaurants in the Washington area, said vaccine mandates are “common sense.” He requires his 1,000 employees to be fully vaccinated; those who request an exemption must wear a mask and submit weekly COVID test results.
“If your priority is the economy, or your own health, or the health of others, you would agree with my approach,” Simons said.
Administration officials believe that even though the OSHA rule has been blocked, it drove millions of people to get vaccinated. Companies that used mandates to achieve relatively high vaccination rates may decide that they have accomplished enough.
Ford Motor Co. said it was “encouraged by the 88% of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated.” The car maker said it would review the court decision to see if it needs to change a requirement that most U.S. salaried workers get the shots.
Labor advocates were dismayed by the ruling.
“This decision will have no impact on most professional and white collar workers, but it will endanger millions of frontline workers who risk their lives daily and who are least able to protect themselves,” said David Michaels, who led OSHA during the Obama administration and now teaches at the George Washington University’s School of Public Health.
For their part, labor unions had been divided all along about Biden’s attempt to create a vaccine mandate, with many nurses and teachers groups in favor, but many police and fire unions opposed. Some unions wanted the right to bargain over the issue with companies.
The United Auto Workers, which encourages workers to get vaccinated, said the decision won’t change safety protocols such as face masks, temperature checks and distancing when possible for more than 150,000 union members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis factories.
Among 543 U.S. companies surveyed in November by insurance broker and consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, employers were split on what to do with their unvaccinated workers. Fewer than one in five required vaccination. Two-thirds had no plans to require the shots unless the courts upheld the OSHA requirement.
Jeff Levin-Scherz, an executive in the firm’s health practice, said most companies with mandates will keep them because they are working. He said nothing short of a mandate can get vaccination rates to 90%, and “you really need a very high level of vaccination to prevent community outbreaks.”
United Airlines was one of the first major employers to announce a mandate, back in August. CEO Scott Kirby has said that 99% of United employees either got vaccinated or submitted a request for exemption on medical or religious grounds.
United declined to comment Thursday, but in earlier comments Kirby has sounded committed to the mandate for his employees because “it was the right thing to do for safety.”
Airlines fall under a separate Biden order that required federal contractors to get their workers vaccinated. That requirement was not part of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, but it has been tied up separately since early December, when a federal district judge in Georgia issued a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the mandate.
“I would expect many federal contractors are going to wait and see because they don’t want to implement something if they don’t have to,” said Christopher Slottee, a commercial law attorney in Anchorage, Alaska.
___
AP Staff Writers Anne D’Innocenzio in New York, Paul Wiseman in Washington and Dee-Ann Durbin and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.
___
This story was first published on January 13, 2022. It was updated on January 15, 2022 to correct the specialty of Chris Slottee. He is a commercial law attorney, not an employment attorney.
The Most Unprotected: Feds Refused Security Detail For MA’s First Black Woman U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Despite Flood Of Death Threats
