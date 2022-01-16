Celebrities
Cop Convicted Of Killing Laquan McDonald Will Be Released After 3 Years, Activists Plan Transit Shutdown To Demand Federal Charges
Sixteen shots, one cover-up, and three years in prison later, a killer cop will soon be back on the streets.
It seems like just yesterday, millions of people across Chicago and the rest of the country breathed a sigh of relief that a White cop was held accountable for killing a Black child in cold blood like an animal. Fox 32 reports that former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will be released early from prison on Feb. 3 after serving a little more than three years in jail for the merciless killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The so-called justice system may be content to let Van Dyke off the hook, but Chicago activists are calling for a city-wide transit system shutdown to demand prison time that actually fits the savage crime.
In 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot the officer fired into the Black teen’s back as he walked away. Prosecutors sought 18-20 years, but he only received a sentence of six years. He still qualified for early release with good behavior and will be paroled after serving half of that time. According to ABC 7, community organizers are calling for a shutdown of Chicago’s trains and buses if Van Dyke isn’t charged with federal civil rights violations similar to the ones that followed Dereck Chauvin’s state conviction for the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd.
Chicago activist William Calloway called the sentence “a slap in the face to us and a slap on the wrist” for the corrupt cop. Calloway helped make the brutal police dashcam footage of the shooting public and pushed to reopen the investigation after CPD cleared the shooting as justified.
“We want Local 241 and Local 308 — the trains and the buses — we want them to stand with us. We want them to stand in solidarity with us,” Calloway said.
During the press conference held over MLK Weekend, Bishop Tavis Grant from the Rainbow Push Coalition referenced the legacy of protests and bus boycotts that have been effective since the Civil Rights Movement.
“We know the power of boycotts. We know the power of sit-ins. We know the power of marching,” Bishop Grant said.
While a shutdown of the city’s transportation seems like a drastic system disruption, McDonald’s killing and subsequent cover-up prove that our systems are already fundamentally flawed. Van Dyke didn’t just nearly get away with murder. Three of his fellow crooked cops were acquitted for covering up the shooting the day before his conviction. It’s not surprising that Van Dyke is the only officer found guilty of an on-duty shooting in 50 years, but it’s not nearly enough.
“I have always asked for justice and not revenge,” said Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s uncle and the pastor of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. “We got as much justice you could get with the players that were there at the time he was on trial. The system needs to be changed, it needs to be overhauled.”
Chicago activists, community leaders, and clergy are fighting for those changes today and asking transit workers to join their calls for justice if federal prosecutors refuse to hear them.
Kanye West Holds Chicago In 1st Photo At Her 4th Birthday After Claiming He Was Not Invited
Chicago West was about to take a swing at a ‘4’ shaped piñata as she was held by her dad Kanye. The photos surfaced hours after he claimed he was ‘not allowed’ at the event.
Kanye West not only made it to his daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday — he was also front and center for a very special moment: hitting the piñata! In the first photos of Ye at the bash, the 44 year old rapper can be seen holding his adorable daughter as she holds a pink and white striped stick to hit the (likely filled with candy) decoration at the January 15 party. Kanye wore an all black leather outfit and chunky shoes, while Chi channeled Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in her pink lamé outfit with matching pink pigtails in photos published by DailyMail.
The Yeezy designer was first spotted at the ‘LOL! Surprise’ and Barbie themed birthday for Chicago and her cousin Stormi Webster via a short Instagram story posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. In the clip Atiana, 22, filmed a large pink bouncy castle that just happened to catch Kanye in conversation with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66. The surprising sighting came shortly after the Watch The Throne rapper publicly claimed he was “not allowed” to attend the party, despite multiple calls and texts to various people — including estranged wife Kim Kardashian — for the address.
“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in the selfie filmed video that was taken while he was driving, published by TMZ. A loud GPS giving directions could be heard in the background. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said, adding he had also asked for help from Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.
After attending the party, he released another video where he thanked Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Travis Scott for giving him the location. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a follow-up video, also published by TMZ. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter…Kylie let me in,” he added.
The birthday drama comes amid Kim and Kanye’s on-going divorce. The SKIMS founder officially filed to end their marriage in Feb. 2021 after seven years and four children. Although Kimye’s split initially seemed amicable — with Kim supporting Ye through the release of his highly anticipated Donda album and him attending her SNL taping on Oct. 9 — the rapper has made it clear he wants to get back together. During his recent Larry Hoover benefit concert last month, he changed the outro to “Runaway” to sing, “I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly.”
A day later, Kim — who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28, since October — filed to become legally single. Kanye has also made attempts to move on with a flashy (and very fresh) romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31. Since meeting in Miami on NYE, the model and rapper have been spotted on dates in the Southern Florida city, New York and Los Angeles.
Christine Quinn Accuses Producers of Showing Favoritism on Selling Sunset, Addresses Pregnancy Misconceptions
Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn, is spilling all the behind scenes dirt on the show, including editors showing favoritism amongst the cast when it comes to what gets shown on the Netflix series.
Speaking to E! News Daily Pop, Christine said that there are sides that “absolutely” do not get shown in reference to her costars.
“There’s many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don’t want to have another respond to me, so sometimes they’ll do an interview clip,” Christine explained. “I’m just like why can’t I ever get a word in sometimes?”
Christine further elaborated saying, “I feel like there’s definitely favoritism in the editing room. And that is what is on the show, but I do the best [I can].”
Not only does Christine have to deal with a bad edit, but it caused her some personal drama with viewers questioning if her pregnancy was faked, judging by how some scenes were strung together.
“I didn’t know where it was coming from, and then I realized people were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga after having a c-section!’ and I’m like, what are they talking about?” she said.
Christine explained, “But that was actually when I was pregnant.”
She also noted that the camera angle didn’t include her belly.
The rest of the season shows Christine involved in dating drama with fellow star, Emma Hernan over a mutual boyfriend who they may or may not have been dating at the same time.
Ending her interview, Christine did want to make one thing known.
“I don’t really tell people about things, and it was a relationship that was really difficult at the time (referring to the aforementioned boyfriend above) and really toxic, so I never told anyone. And it was something that I was embarrassed of and it didn’t mean anything to me, so that’s why it was something that I just really didn’t want to talk about, and really want to address,” she stated.
“I just hated that everyone thought that they knew me and thought that they knew the story. There’s so much that goes on behind closed doors with relationships,” Christine concluded.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available for streaming on Netflix.
FBI Wants Astroworld Attendees To Upload Photos & Videos To FBI Website To Help Investigation
The FBI is asking for all Astroworld Festival attendees to upload any photos and videos they have to the FBI website to help with their investigation.
Months have gone by and the deadly Astroworld Festival is still under investigation by so many different parties.
The Houston Police Department has been working around the clock since the start of November reviewing facts, videos, photos, tips, and everything else trying to piece together how this tragedy happened that claimed 10 lives. According to Billboard, Houston PD is enlisting the help of the FBI for help with the vast amount of evidence they have to view. Even with the evidence stacked up, they are also asking for anyone else with footage to upload it for them.
“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement Friday (Jan. 14). “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”
With hundreds of lawsuits being filed and no one taking the blame, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced it was opening an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the disaster. Travis Scott has been laying low since the incident, only being seen for a sit-down interview with Charlamange Tha God, which you can watch below.
