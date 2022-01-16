News
CU Buffs’ Travis Gray following in father’s footsteps
While growing up, Travis Gray became accustomed to watching videos of the Colorado Buffaloes.
His father, Lamarr, was an outside linebacker with the Buffs from 1988-90, helping them win a national title in his senior year.
“He would show me some of his plays and how much of a beast he was,” Gray said.
When the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps was presented, Gray didn’t let it pass. A 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman from Cherokee Trail High School, Gray signed his letter of intent with CU last month and began classes in Boulder last week.
“Man, I’m so excited,” he said before moving into his new home in Boulder. “I have no words for how excited I am and how excited my family is for me. I’m just gonna do my best when I get there trying to ball out. I can’t wait.”
Gray’s father was a reserve with the Buffs, playing behind All-Americans Kanavis McGhee and Alfred Williams and taught his son to love the Buffs.
“I was always committed to CU,” Gray said. “My dad’s been talking about it since I was a kid. He would always get in my mind about, ‘CU’s such a great place to go.’ Once I got my CU offer, it was done. My recruitment was closed. I knew that was where I wanted to go.”
In recent years, CU hasn’t enjoyed the type of success Gray’s father enjoyed. The Buffs are coming off a 4-8 season, but Gray is hoping he can help head coach Karl Dorrell turn the program around.
“I know that coach Dorrell has been hiring a few new assistant coaches in the past few weeks, and I trust him,” Gray said. “I trust his vision and I think that his vision is gonna take us back to a national championship.”
One of those new assistants is offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. When DeVan was hired last month, Gray immediately went online and found videos of DeVan teaching line techniques so he could learn about his new coach.
“I did get a good idea what he’s gonna teach us,” Gray said. “It was really important for me to watch it. I know that when he comes, he’s gonna teach us to be nasty. We’re gonna know the game, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun.”
Gray said he previously had limited communication with DeVan, who was at Michigan this past year. Gray also works out with former Buffs’ standout Matt McChesney, who knows DeVan.
“(McChesney) knows him and he said that I’m in good hands, so I trust Matt,” Gray said. “I know that I’m getting a good coach. I’ve done my research on coach DeVan. … I’ve kind of gotten to know his style. I’m used to it, so I’m just gonna try and do my best.”
In addition to watching CU go through numerous coaching changes this offseason, Gray and his fellow class of 2022 recruits have watched several potential teammates put their names into the NCAA transfer portal.
“We’re not fazed by (the transfers),” Gray said. “I know that our commits are gonna come in ready to play, ready to fight for a position. So I know that we’re all ready and we all can’t wait.”
Gray is one of two offensive linemen in the class, along with Carter Edwards of Hattiesburg, Miss. Both play tackle and the Buffs return both starting tackles, Frank Fillip and Jake Wiley. Gray, however, is intent on doing his best to push the veterans and get on the field.
“I’m ready to take on that challenge and I know (Edwards) is too,” Gray said. “We’re just gonna stay working.
“There’s obviously a lot of new techniques coach DeVan can teach me, but I think I’m ready.”
U.S. Highway 285 down to one lane NB in Jefferson County foothills
A jackknifed semi-trailer has U.S. Highway 285 down to one lane in the foothills of Jefferson County.
US 285 blocked NB (eastbound) between Parmalee & Morrison by a jacknifed semi. MP 247, one ;ane getting by. Use caution in the area. S1 pic.twitter.com/Ld0A6OscF3
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 15, 2022
At 4:33 p.m. the Colorado State Patrol said that the northbound section of the highway is down to one lane from Parmalee Gulch Road to Colorado 8.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
Associated Press ‘Week in Pictures’ from across the globe
From Russia’s Alexandra Trusova performing in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, to a woman’s grief after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, to the beauty of a large ice disk slowly rotating in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot on mend after injury spoiled his Winter Classic
Whenever he hangs up the skates for good, chances are, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot will look back on the Winter Classic more fondly than he does right now.
He will remember the once-in-a-lifetime family skate at Target Field with his wife Kelly and his twins Landon and Sloane. He will remember standing in the crease during the game with nearly 40,000 fans cheering in the background. He will remember how the temperature almost comically hovered around minus-10 degrees for most of the night.
As of right now, though, the only thing the 34-year-old Talbot can think about is the fact that he lost the game and suffered a lower-body injury in the process.
“I’m a competitor and I want to win games, and we didn’t win that game,” Talbot said. “It just kind of sours the experience. Especially when I had to come out of the game itself. Looking back on my career later on, I’m sure I’ll see it as a time where family got to come and I got to share the experience with them. But right now it just goes as a loss and I’m not really happy with it.”
The good news for Talbot? He seems to be getting closer to returning to the lineup. He has skated on and off with his teammates over the past few days, and if everything goes according to plan, he will get into a full practice some time next week.
In a past life, Talbot might have rushed back from the injury, running the risk of making it even worse. He admitted that earlier in his career he almost felt obligated to say he was ready to go even if he was not.
“I think the older I get the more confident I get in knowing my body,” Talbot said. “Just being able to take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. Obviously missing a few weeks right now isn’t a huge deal because the games are so spread out. It’s probably as good a time as any and be able to take my time and come back from it.”
On top of returning to the lineup in the very near future, Talbot learned on Thursday that he had been named an NHL All Star for the first time in his career. He will join star winger Kirill Kaprizov in representing the Wild at All-Star Weekend from Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.
“Humbled,” Talbot said. “It’s an honor. It’s a testament to the team as well. Anytime anyone’s nominated to an All-Star Game, it’s a collective effort, I believe, and obviously I couldn’t do it without the guys in front of me.”
While he’s certainly looking forward to the All-Star Weekend, the top priority for Talbot is helping the Wild make a run at the Stanley Cup. He believes this group has what it takes to do something special.
“You could see from the start of the season, when we were a healthy team, we were right up there with the top teams in the league,” Talbot said. “I believe that’s where this team belongs. We are just going through a stretch that every team goes through during a season. You get a few injuries and obviously right now with COVID and stuff like that. The best teams in the league come out of it on the other side stronger. And I believe this team can do that.”
