News

Downtown Aspen espresso and wine bar closes after nearly 15 years

Published

1 min ago

on

The ownership of Victoria’s Espresso & Wine Bar has closed the Australian-style cafe after nearly 15 years serving patrons in downtown Aspen.

Owners Victoria Haveman and John Beatty said they are moving on after holding an inventory sale Monday through Wednesday this week at the 510 E. Durant Ave. location.

“Victoria & Co has been in business for 14 years — we achieve what we set out to do: to change the landscape of the coffee industry in 2008 to embrace the Aussie Cafe style of food and coffee,” they said in a statement provided to The Aspen Times. “We think both those product lines at Victoria & Co are legendary.”

The company website also said, “It’s time to enjoy the fruits of our success. We are proud of what we have achieved. Sincere deep gratitude to those who have cared for us and supported us and appreciated our passion, hard work, long hours & scratch made everything. Special thanks to the amazing staff we have had over the years, especially Omar.”

News

In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here’s how to do that.

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

There’s a renewed focus on how emergency notifications are sent to residents during wildfires, dangerous criminal situations and hazardous weather after Marshall fire evacuees complained about a lack of warning in the first hours of the Dec. 30 wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and businesses.

Boulder County evacuees have said a better notification system could have helped them save pets and family heirlooms as well as offered better guidance on escape routes from the fire’s path.

In a world of rapidly changing technology, the methods used by emergency authorities to warn citizens of danger range from Reverse 911 calls to landlines to direct messaging via people’s cellphones to radio and television announcements to old-fashioned door-to-door knocking.

While Colorado residents receive Amber Alerts and National Weather Service notifications on their cellphones, those messages are regulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But local sheriffs, police chiefs or fire chiefs just can’t blast messages to their constituents’ cellphones without first gaining federal approval to use that system. Most cities and counties in the state hire private contractors to create local emergency alert systems that are able to send focused alerts to specific neighborhoods or email lists.

FEMA regulates cell alerts through a system known as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS .

“That system is used nationwide to push out wireless emergency alerts, to push out broadcast emergency alerts you see on the TV and hear on the radio,” said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. president can use it for national emergencies, something FEMA tested during the Trump administration, and the National Weather Service can send out alerts via the emergency broadcast system and directly to cell phones.

Tribal, state and local authorities also can tap into the system but there are rules about how it is used. In Colorado, a local agency must apply through the state homeland security department, which makes sure it has a plan, training and a licensed vendor in place. Then the state forwards the application to FEMA for approval, Trost said.

News

Dig into the details. Devon Toews is as important as any Avalanche player

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

It doesn’t take an astute hockey mind to appreciate the explosive, electric play of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who routinely produces the sort of highlight plays of superstar forwards.

But when it comes to his top-pair partner, Devon Toews, you’ve got to dig into the details to appreciate his play.

The 6-foot-1,191-pound blueliner is a master at possessing the puck and distributing it to the right outlet. His defending is effective and clean. And Toews has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

If a goaltender is a team’s most important player, the fourth-year veteran is probably in a five-way tie for second among the Avs with Makar, fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, winger Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabe Landeskog.

“I love when he’s on the ice,” goalie Darcy Kuemper said of Toews, who is in his second season with Colorado.

Toews missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery — a period that saw the Avs go 4-4-1.

Since then, Colorado is 17-3-2 with Toews in the lineup as he’s notched a point in 16 of those games. Toews is tied for an NHL-high plus-26 plus-minus rating, and he’s yet to produce a single minus game all season. He’s also only been assessed just two minor penalties despite leading the Avs in average ice time at 25:05.

“He’s always in the right position. He’s always got the right read. He’s such a smart player. He’s so smooth and calm out there,” Kuemper said. “… He’s one of those rare guys that’s so good at both ends of the rink as a defenseman.”

Toews and Makar make up one of the NHL’s best defensive pairings.

Toews is top-10 in the league in ice time and second among all NHL defensemen (behind Makar) in points-per-game (1.09 to 1.17). If Makar is the midseason favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman, Toews is the dark horse.

He might not be deemed Norris material because he doesn’t quarterback the No. 1 power play, but there isn’t a defenseman in the league who could unseat Makar for that spot.

News

Rapids Analysis: Colorado still has plenty of midfield talent despite losing Bassett, Acosta

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

In the span of a few hours early Friday morning, the potential trajectory of the Colorado Rapids’ 2022 season changed significantly with the expected exits of two talented midfielders.

Kellyn Acosta was traded in a surprising turn of events to LAFC for upwards of $1.5 million in General Allocation Money, $1.1 million of which was guaranteed. And not long before that, news circulated that 20-year-old homegrown prospect Cole Bassett was bound for the Netherlands to play for Feyenoord on a loan-to-buy option for 18 months.

Additional reporting from Sam Stejskal of The Athletic revealed Bassett is also set to sign a contract extension through 2024 early next week, so the Rapids will have him under club control in case Feyenoord, or another club, decides to buy Bassett at the end of his loan.

Without those two pillars in the midfield, not to mention their influence in locker room, supporters are left to wonder what the team’s plan is for 2022 moving forward.

The good news: The Rapids knew they had two highly sought-after players and planned accordingly. Rapids’ general manager Pádraig Smith and head coach Robin Fraser know they still have plenty of attacking options and depth in midfield.

The one obvious replacement is attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva, whom the Rapids recently brought in on a U22 Initiative deal, reportedly worth $1 million for four seasons through 2025, with a club option for a fifth. The talented Brazilian has proven he can reliably create scoring chances with his passing ability, something Bassett excelled at last season (35 chances created). While Max’s stats don’t stand out with just one goal last season, 2022 could be a pivotal step in his development.

Replacing Acosta will be difficult, but Argentinian Braian Galván would make sense to slot in at right central midfield after he spent last season as an attacking wingback. Honduran international Bryan Acosta, who the Rapids acquired rights to in December in the Re-Entry Draft, might also be an option if the club can sign him to a deal.

The cog in the wheel, however, is Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye, who was acquired through another blockbuster trade with LAFC in July. Kaye played over 1,900 minutes last year and started 14 of 15 games since he joined the club. Behind him on the depth chart is Philip Mayaka, a 2021 Generation Adidas player who could gain invaluable minutes this season if Kaye has to miss extended time due to the tail end of World Cup qualifying.

