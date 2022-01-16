Connect with us

Bitcoin

Exclusive Interview with Saravanan Pandian, Founder and CEO of Koinbazar

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Bright Road Ahead for NFT’s and Crypto in 2022
Driven by integrity, security, and simplicity, Saravanan Pandian, founder and CEO of Koinbazar, shared in detail the features and long-term plans of India’s simplest and safest cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Q1. Kindly introduce yourself and what you do?

I am Saravanan, the mastermind of Koinbazar. I am a strong believer in the power of crypto as a tool for financial independence. Blockchain technology (decentralization) will definitely be the future — already starting from now.

I ensure that the Koinbazar remains committed to our mission of granting first-class user-friendly trading experience for rookies and expert traders, helping them gain optimal growth in the crypto world with the best returns.

Q2. What is the motivation for establishing Koinbazar?

Our main goal is to empower the people with crypto, making Koinbazar India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. We keep our users informed about our advancements and maintain transparency. We envision having a customer-centric crypto exchange platform that can provide the capital opportunities needed to run a decentralized crypto-based economy. We want everyone to be at ease with their cryptocurrency assets through Koinbazar’s quality, security, and equality at the core.

Q3. What are the unique features of Koinbazar? What sets Koinbazar apart from other exchanges in the crypto space?

If you are a beginner, without any trading experience, Koinbazar is the best option for you as our user-friendly intuitive trade panel has live market trends and a clear order book that can help you trade like a pro with profitable decisions.

Before I zoom in to the features, at Koinbazar, we overcome three main challenges in the crypto industry: complexity, liquidity, and security. Thus what truly sets us apart is our ability to assure the safety and security of our users’ data and funds as the system is integrated with multiple security protocols. Well-timed order execution from an efficient auto-matching engine in a highly liquid market is one of the major advantages of being a Koinbazar user. Trading directly with Indian rupees promotes more liquidity in the market and makes the process more simpler and productive.

Moreover, through Koinbazar’s own CryptoWallet, you can secure your assets and trade with 100% confidence and comfort. No matter where you are, you can deposit funds to your wallet, trade on the go, and send or receive funds to peers in a matter of seconds.

In terms of security, Koinbazar has an active bug bounty community that enforces concrete security and prevents malware and vulnerabilities. Frequent simulated and manual penetration testing measures are also done on a regular basis to securely stabilize the platform. Shielding every Koinbazar user’s account as well are two-step verification, SSL encryption, and anti-phishing code, among other safety standards.

Q4. What are the long-term plans for Koinbazar?

To keep Koinbazar’s platform up and running in the long run, we aim to maximize the potential of our own digital asset, Koin Bazar Coin (KBC). Abundant KBC coins are planned to be distributed in the form of rewards to bounty hunters, active traders, VIP investors and traders, and engaging social community members.

One of the token earning strategies we implement is more trade = more free KBC coins = more free money. For every $1 transaction fee incurred on the platform, Koinbazar instantly deposits 1 KBC to the trader’s wallet. These coins can then be stored to enjoy premium privileges in the platform and other services.

Later on, our team will launch the Koinbazar application (compatible with Apple and Android) for a seamless and portable trading experience. Automated market making (AMM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) would also be explored in the platform as we progress.

Q5. Tell us about the leadership team. Who are the people behind the project?

Koinbazar’s core team, including myself, are blockchain entrepreneurs with more than ten years of crypto industry experience. Hence, the entire system is technically-designed to offer a safe and efficient global trading platform.

Q6. What are your thoughts on crypto regulations in India?

It has been quite a tricky journey when we look at the regulatory policies concerning cryptocurrency in India. Despite that, I stand with my opinion that a total cryptocurrency ban would not happen in the country. Instead, proper regulations for crypto assets should be implemented — for the benefit of the users, platform owners, investors, and the economy at large.

Q7. Last but not the least, how can all the interested investors get in touch with you?

You can follow me on LinkedIn to connect with me directly or check out Koinbazar’s Help Desk where our FAQs and other queries are answered by category.

Bitcoin

BabyDoge Holders Surpasses The Number Of Total SHIB Holders

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Since the last quarter of 2021, the growth in adoption and popularity of meme currencies have set a new high level. Moreover, one of the best performing meme tokens last year was SHIB which has gained massive holders. To defeat that achievement, another meme token has taken a parade in the market towards gaining more holders.

As per recent data shared by WhaleStats blockchain analytics platform, BabyDoge is prevailing in terms of the number of holders than SHIB holders. Despite the fact that SHIB has larger market capitalization, better trading volume, and wider acceptance, BabyDoge dominates holders of SHIB.

Currently, BabyDoge holders are surging over 1,225,000 which has set a new record while BabyDoge’s price also soars. On the other hand, the total number of SHIB holders is 1,140,151 which is quite less compared to BabyDoge holders. At the time of writing, BabyDoge was trading at $0.000000005434 and surged up to 20.04% within the last 24-hours. Significantly, whales on the BSC are now holding BabyDoge for the worth of $4,668,265 at the current price.

DOGE Rises Parallely

Following the tweet that Tesla accepts Dogecoin, the holders of DOGE at the moment are rising. The total holders are 460,007 while Tesla started selling some of its products on the online Tesla Shop exclusively for Dogecoin earlier this week. This tweet helped in DOGE’s price action of soaring 20% within a few hours after the post.

Currently, DOGE is trading at the price of $0.188 being the most popular meme currency in the crypto industry. The top 1,000 BSC now control 326,785,975 DOGE which value to $62,501,117. Yet, the coin has now lost the gains which were made via the Tesla announcement.

Bitcoin

RMDS Lab: A New NFT Marketplace For Science And Tech IP…

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

RMDS Lab: A New NFT Marketplace For Science And Tech IP...
West-coast based spatial data and analytics firm RMDS Lab plans to create the first-ever dedicated science NFT Marketplace before the end of the first quarter of the year.

Related Reading Bitcoin Revisits $44k As Exchange Outflows See Uptick

RMDS Lab is known as a data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform based in California, and founded by IBM’s former chief data scientist Alex Liu in 2009 to create a global community of data scientists and researchers, and to promote scientific innovation through data and AI.

As NFTs increased in popularity, RMDS says ‘a huge demand for NFT minting and listing’ played a part in RMDS’ decision to create a way to sell NFTs for research and technology-associated IP.

    ETH: Ethereum is leading coin on the blockchain for NFTS. ETH-USD on TradingView.com

The NFT market rocketed almost 43,000% between 2020 and 2021, according to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. RMDS’ goals in moving into NFT sales are to connect scientists with investors, as well as to link science and technology IP with related collectors, investors and science enthusiasts. The intent is to provide new fundraising channels for science and technology projects, and accelerate technology development. NFTs have mostly been art and music based, with gaming and literature joining in at times as well.

Liu explained  “for scientists, it is often difficult to get funding, and to get funding through the traditional channels takes a long time.” He added that “NFTs can simplify this and help people to focus more on their real work,” in a statement released by Chemistry World.  “Also, scientists do not have many channels to reach investors, and an NFT marketplace can expand their reach.”

NFTs and science have already made a couple of moves that might of sparked the idea that science can in fact sell NFTs. In June 2021, The University of California, Berkeley announced that they will be auctioning off the patent disclosures behind two Nobel prize-winning discoveries made there by selling them as NFTs. They set aside part of a fundraising effort to support basic research at UC Berkeley; the plan worked out for the better, and the University earned $55,000 from an NFT that was based on James Allisons breakthrough research behind cancer immunotherapy back in the 1990s.

Liu acknowledges that the technology behind NFTs is still evolving and developing to address these environmental issues, as well as security and copyright issues. “We are connected to a lot of experts in blockchain AI, and we want to develop this marketplace,” he stated. “With our talent pool we want to help solve some of these problems and make NFT exchange better.”

The platform is still in developmental stages and is set to be completed by the end of March.

Related Reading Bitcoin Is Massively Overvalued, Billionaire ’Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach

 

 

Bitcoin

Punta Del Este of Uruguay Gets Countries First Crypto ATM

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Top 3 Play to Earn Coins in the Past 30 days as per CryptoDiffer
Bitcoin News
  • Uruguay’s Central Bank issued a document in December outlining a roadmap.
  • The risk of falling victim to a scam is eliminated using a crypto ATM.

In Punta del Este, located in the southeast of Uruguay, is the country’s alleged first cryptocurrency ATM, which has already been installed. It was created by two national cryptocurrency companies: Urubit and Inbierto. The former focused on the system’s software, while the latter provided the ATM’s hardware.

One of the aims of Inbierto’s CEO Adolfo Varela is to build trust in the country’s cryptocurrency sector, where the majority of crypto trade takes place in unbanked P2P exchanges due to a lack of rules. It is claimed that the risk of falling victim to a scam is eliminated using a crypto ATM. Varela thinks that they will continue expanding and extending their crypto ATM network throughout the country.

Varela said:

“We intend to proceed rising in maldonado, then colonia, montevideo and by the top of the yr we need to have protection all through the nationwide territory. With this it has occurred to us that different international locations have consulted us to have the ability to set up it.”

Neither Illegal Nor Prohibited

In October of last year, countries central financial institution issued a press statement stating that cryptocurrencies were neither illegal nor prohibited and that citizens might use them as long as they were aware of the risks they posed.

Uruguay’s Central Bank issued a document in December outlining a roadmap for regulating crypto assets, which proposes to review existing laws and make changes to incorporate them into various existing laws rather than creating single digital asset legislation to encompass the entire universe of these assets.

