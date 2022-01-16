News
FBI: Hostage taker was not focused on Jewish community
By JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The FBI says the man who held hostages for hours inside a Texas synagogue was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community.
Authorities said Saturday night that all four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel are safe and unharmed. One was released during the standoff, three others were rescued when authorities entered the building. Authorities say the hostage taker is dead but are not saying how he was killed.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said there was no immediate indication that the man had connections to any broader plan but that the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.” A law enforcement official earlier told the AP that the hostage-taker demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours.
“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Abbott tweeted.
Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
The hostage-taker was later declared dead, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the rescue or the man’s death were not immediately released.
At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he was.
The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was expected to be reunited with his family and did not require medical attention. A law enforcement official said the first hostage who was released was not the rabbi.
Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation.
A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue to demand Siddiqui’s release, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A Meta company spokesperson later confirmed that Facebook removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but Faizan Syed, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth Texas, told The Associated Press that Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved. Syed said CAIR’s support and prayers were with the people being held in the synagogue.
Texas resident Victoria Francis told the AP that she watched about an hour of the livestream before it cut out. She said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” she said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Francis, who grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after she read about the hostage situation. She said it sounded like the man was talking to the police department on the phone, with the rabbi and another person trying to help with the negotiations.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth. The synagogue is nestled among large houses in a leafy residential neighborhood that includes several churches, a middle and elementary school and a horse farm.
Congregation Beth Israel is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who has been there since 2006 as the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi. He has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion and learning to the community, according to his biography, and he loves welcoming everyone, including LGBT people, into the congregation.
Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of the synagogue, said the congregation has about 140 members and Cytron-Walker has worked hard to build interfaith relationships in the community, including doing pulpit swaps and participating in a community peace walk. She described Saturday’s events as “surreal.”
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. You know, it’s a small town and it’s a small congregation,” Eisen said as the hostage situation was ongoing. “No matter how it turns out it’s hard to fathom how we will all be changed by this, because surely we will be.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.
CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, condemned the attack Saturday afternoon.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime.”
Siddiqui earned advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before she was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison on charges that she assaulted and shot at U.S. Army officers after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. The punishment sparked outrage in Pakistan among political leaders and her supporters, who viewed her as victimized by the American criminal justice system.
In the years since, Pakistan officials have expressed interest publicly in any sort of deal or swap that could result in her release from U.S. custody, and her case has continued to draw attention from supporters. In 2018, for instance, an Ohio man who prosecutors say planned to fly to Texas and attack the prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Tucker and Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.; Associated Press writers Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
‘Cards on the table’: Michelle Wu faces potentially tone-setting few weeks
A surging virus and impending decisions around a mandate. Protestors hitting the streets and tents being removed from them.
Mayor Michelle Wu is in the middle of a stretch of a couple of weeks when it seems like every day brings high-profile and higher-stakes decisions — ones that could end up rippling forward over her ambitious mayoral plans.
“Whether it’s a success or a failure by her, it’s going to set the tone for her tenure,” political consultant Jacquetta Van Zandt said of these few weeks, particularly the issues around Mass and Cass and vaccine mandate negotiations. “She’s putting all of her cards on the table right now.”
Wu’s administration did have some successes this week. Wednesday alone, for example, saw her vaccine mandate prevail in court at the same time as city workers plugged away on what eventually would be seen as a successfully balanced effort to clear out the large tent encampments at Mass and Cass without being punitive to the homeless.
But both of those storylines still have many chapters to go, and they’ll be written soon.
At long-troubled Mass and Cass in the South End, whether an encampment will begin to regrow and how the city will deal with the crowds of people using and dealing drugs still on the streets remain open questions about one of the city’s most intractable and visible problem areas.
And the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge — if appearing to abate somewhat in recent days — has come with the symptom of staffing headaches, making it hard to keep kids in school.
The onset of omicron last month led Wu to announce a slate of vaccine mandates that ultimately went into effect this weekend. City workers now had to get the jab or face suspension and eventual possible firing — drawing heavy opposition from some first-responder groups in particular. Some people have shown up at her house and at public events with bullhorns, shouting “shame on Wu!” That’s among other protests and the lawsuit, which was ultimately unsuccessful at stopping the mandate from moving ahead.
Wu announced Friday that a week’s grace period would precede enforcement, a move she said came “as planned.” Union leaders who spent chunks of the past several days negotiating back and forth with the new administration framed the pause in enforcement as more of a concession, and continue to seek more accommodations.
This week will bring more administration-labor talks, and then Wu will be faced with the proposition of placing potentially hundreds of workers — possibly concentrated in the fire department — in violation of the mandate on leave.
This struggle between Wu and first-responder unions will serve as a precursor to what is expected to be a broader fight over the next round of police labor contracts. Wu’s been open about her desire to negotiate reform-minded changes to the labor agreements on issues including discipline. That kind of move isn’t popular in the union halls and will require the mayor negotiating from a position of strength.
That’s why “if she doesn’t come though with these negotiations, it’s going to spiral quickly,” Van Zandt said.
Wu, who turned 37 on Friday — on a day that dawned, like they all do these days, with anti-vaccine-mandate protestors yelling at her from outside her Roslindale home — is now just about exactly two months into a four-year term in which she’s vowed sweeping progressive change.
Matt O’Malley, who recently retired from the council after a decade on the body, said Wu’s taken the right tack on mandates and Mass and Cass: acting authoritatively when faced with serious issues.
“She’s demonstrated some real leadership when it’s hard,” O’Malley said. “The times have demanded it.”
This is shaping up to be a busy next few months, as Wu also will have to make decisions on her first budget proposal, due in April. This year has the added wrinkle that the council has new power over budgeting that didn’t exist under past mayors. Wu’s also hunting for a new police commissioner and has set up committees to look at big-picture progressive proposals such as rent control.
Larry DiCara, a former city council president and longtime chronicler of Boston politics, noted Wu’s convincing win in the November election.
“Everybody gives her the benefit of the doubt, but then things happen and then you gotta deal with it,” DiCara said. “All of these early actions on her part will resonate down the road.”
Patriots-Bills inactives: Kyle Dugger, Dont’a Hightower active, WR Kristian Wilkerson out
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are active for Saturday’s Wild Card game at Buffalo.
All were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Dugger and Hightower missed the team’s regular-season finale at Miami, where Barmore was carted off with a right leg injury. Collins missed one practice this week with a hurt ankle, but is now available.
Practice-squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson is inactive, despite being elevated on Friday. N’Keal Harry got the nod over Wilkerson, who scored two touchdowns in his last game, a Week 17 blowout of Jacksonville.
The Bills ruled out a smattering of backups, including running back Matt Breida and tight end Tommy Sweeney, a Boston College product.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
OT Isaiah Wynn
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB J.J. Taylor
NT Carl Davis
DE Chase Winovich
WR Kristian Wilkerson
BILLS
RB Matt Breida
WR Marquez Stevenson
LB Joe Giles-Harris
DT Eli Ankou
OT Bobby Hart
TE Tommy Sweeney
DE Efe Odaba
Bruins Notebook: Urho Vaakanainen comes through at the end
Just what kind of NHL player Urho Vaakanainen will be is not yet clear. But contrary to what many believed up until just a couple of weeks ago, he is at least beginning to look like he’s rounding into pro form.
Playing in his fifth straight game Saturday since being called up, the B’s first-round pick from 2017 (18th overall) continued to play well in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday and show off a burgeoning confidence.
And it was tested.
The 23-year-old Vaakanainen took a tripping penalty against a forechecking Matt Duchene with 6:26 left in regulation, an infraction that was more bad luck and bad timing than it was a bad penalty. Vaakanainen had tried to clear the puck up along the boards but Duchene blocked it and skated into the young defenseman’s stick, drawing the call.
The B’s were able to kill that off for Vaakanainen and then he paid back his teammates with a solid play in overtime leading the Taylor Hall‘s winning goal. Tanner Jeannot attempted to sift a pass through Vaakanainen that, if it had gotten through, could have created a game-winning play for the Predators. Instead, Vaakanainen picked it off, quickly transitioned up to David Pastrnak and Hall finished off the play and the game.
“He’s a good player, he’s just got to understand it’s an every-night business at this level,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “We certainly will allow guys to make mistakes and we understand their youth. We’ve done it over the years with a lot of guys who are mainstays now, from (Charlie) McAvoy, (Matt) Grzelcyk, (Brandon) Carlo, (David) Pastrnak, Jake (DeBrusk) only spent one year in Providence and has worked his way through. There’s a number of different guys who have all done it, and he’ll be another one. If he can outplay his competition then he’ll get his opportunity.
“But it’s nice to see him do well because we’re kind of at that point where you’re wondering after a few years. He’s not like a kid anymore, where he’s a first-year pro. He’s seen it. Time to start doing it. Opportunity arose. Some guys kick the door down. Other guys kind of gently step through it. And I think he’s somewhere in between and he’s doing a good job. He’s going to make it a difficult decision when we’re 100 percent healthy. That’s what we want as an organization. You need that circle of life when the young guys come in.”
In five games, Vaakanainen has four assists (he had what was believed to be his first NHL goal against Montreal later given to Curtis Lazar) and after his plus-2 performance on Saturday, he’s plus-6.
“It’s really good to see a guy come in and play like he belongs right off the bat,” said Hall. “That speaks probably to his off-season training, his development as a player throughout the last couple of years – a guy that comes into the lineup and plays to the best of his abilities. That’s all you can really ask for, just be the best version of you. He can see the ice. He’s a really good penalty killer, he’s physical when he needs to be…He and (Oskar) Steen have fit in seamlessly. That’s what you need as the season goes on, you need guys who can come in and give you a jolt.”
Words of wisdom
After the entertaining win, the B’s eighth in nine games since the break, Cassidy was asked if he was having fun.
“Fun is not usually equated with the word ‘coach’ a lot. We’re kind of crusty at times,” joked Cassidy.
Then he relayed a story from when he was playing for coach Darryl Sutter for the Indianapolis Ice in the old IHL.
After a loss upended a win streak, Sutter went into the room and wrote three things on the board.
“Work. Win. And have fun,” said Cassidy. “And he said ‘don’t mess up the order.’”
This and that
Cassidy said that he”ll most likely alternate Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark, who made 26 saves for the victory on Saturday, at least to start.
“I think that would be our first thought. Get them both work, especially with the schedule. If one passes the other, then you look at that and go from there,” said Cassidy. …
The B’s had a rare off outing in the dot, winning 29 draws and losing 45. The only player with a winning percentage was Brad Marchand (2-for-3). Patrice Bergeron, who’s had some dominant games lately, was 14 of 32. …
After a couple of tough games after coming back from a lower body injury, McAvoy looked more like himself. In 27:44 of ice time, he delivered six hits, picked up a helper, landing three shots and blocked three.
